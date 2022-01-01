Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Latin American

El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine SUNRISE

1,458 Reviews

$$

3457 N Hiatus Rd

Sunrise, FL 33351

Order Again

Popular Items

Platano Maduro Con Queso y Bocadillo
Empanadas grupo 6
Ajiaco

DESAYUNO - BREAKFAST

Omelette

Omelette

$11.95

Served with up to 3 ingredients and slice of toast.

Tamal

Tamal

$11.95

Delicious Colombian Tamal served with arepita

Calentado Trancao

Calentado Trancao

$12.95

Eggs, rice and beans and your choice of steak, liver or chicken served with arepa topped with cheese.

Calentado "El Colombiano"

Calentado "El Colombiano"

$9.95

Eggs, rice and beans served with arepa topped with cheese.

Huevos con Arepa y Queso

Huevos con Arepa y Queso

$8.95

Two scrambled eggs served with corn cake topped with cheese. Add tomato and onion to make it Colombian style or upgrade to the yellow corn cake.

Huevos Pericos con Arroz

$7.95
Carne Asada con Arepa y Queso

Carne Asada con Arepa y Queso

$9.95

Grilled carne asada with corn cake topped with cheese.

Changua

Changua

$9.95

Tipical Colombian hot breakfast soup made with eggs.

ENTRADAS - APPETIZERS

Entrada "El Colombiano"

Entrada "El Colombiano"

$24.95

A Colombian version of appetizer sampler with 6 tequeñitos, 3 empanadas, 3 mini papa rellenas, 3 carimañolas y 3 arepitas rellenas de queso. Served with our delicious house sauces. Meant to share!

Picada

Picada

Beef, chicken, chuleta Calena, morcilla, chorizo, chicharroń, arepitas, plantain chips, fries & papa criollas.

Angus Beef Sliders

Angus Beef Sliders

$11.95

Three certified angus beef mini-burgers served on a brioche bun and delicious melted Colombian cheese. Perfect for sharing!

Ceviche de Camarón

Ceviche de Camarón

$12.50

Shrimp ceviche served with tostones and your choice of salsa rosada, blanca or limón.

Arepitas Rellenas

Three small corn cakes filled with your choice of Colombian cheese.or shredded beef.

Tostones Mixtos

$11.50

Three delicious crunchy plantains topped with a mixture of chorizo, chicharrón & shrimp.

Empanadas grupo 6

Empanadas grupo 6

$8.50

Mixture of 6 of beef, chicken & cheese empanadas. Served with our house made hot sauce.

Tequenitos - grupo 9

Tequenitos - grupo 9

$9.50

9 mini cheese rolls wrapped in dough.

Platano Maduro Con Queso y Bocadillo

Platano Maduro Con Queso y Bocadillo

$5.95

Sweet plantain toasted and filled with cheese and guava.

Platano Maduro Con Queso

Platano Maduro Con Queso

$4.95

Sweet plantain toasted and filled with cheese.

Chicharron Picado con Arepa

$4.50
Chorizo o Morcilla con arepa

Chorizo o Morcilla con arepa

$3.95
Tostones, Yuca or Arepitas c/ Hogao

Tostones, Yuca or Arepitas c/ Hogao

$6.95

Your choice of crunchy plantains, yuca or mini arepas served with hogao, our house made Colombian sauce.

Arepa de Choclo con Queso

Arepa de Choclo con Queso

$4.95

Delicious house made corn cake served warm and topped with delicious Colombian cheese.

Arepitas Fritas con Queso

$8.95

Three fried arepitas served with typical Venezuelan cheese.

Mini Cachapas

Three mini cachapas filled with cheese and your choice of ham or beef.

PLATOS DE LA CARTA - MAIN PLATES

Bandeja Paisa

Bandeja Paisa

Typical Colombian plate filled with your choice of meat and served with rice, beans, egg, sweet plantains, chorizo, chicharrón, avocado & arepita.

Bandeja Mixta

Bandeja Mixta

A bowl of mondongo served with a bandeja of rice, beans, sweet plantains, chicharrón, arepita & your choice of meat.

Churrasco de cerdo

Churrasco de cerdo

$14.95

Grilled pork prepared churrasco style with our house made chimichurri sauce and served with rice and two sides.

Rice Bowl "El Colombiano"

A generous portion of rice mixed with your choice of meat, choice of red or black beans, lettuce, tomato, corn, cheese, and fresh avocado.

Parrillada "El Colombiano"

$30.95

A generous portion of churrasquito, chicken, pork, sausage & blood sausage served with rice and two sides. A meat lover's dish for two pempleo!

Chuleta Calena

Chuleta Calena

$13.50

Boneless pork breaded and pan fried and served with rice and two sides.

Chuleton "El Colombiano"

Chuleton "El Colombiano"

$23.95

An EXTRA SIZED portion of the Chuleta Caleña served with rice and two sides.

Arroz c/ Pollo

Arroz c/ Pollo

$12.95

Yellow rice mixed with shredded chicken and vegetables and served with sweet plantains and mixed greens salad.

Higado Encebollado

Higado Encebollado

$12.50

Liver topped with sauteed onions and served with rice and two sides.

Lengua Salsa

Lengua Salsa

$14.95

Beef tongue served in our house made Colombian sauce and served with rice and two sides.

Lomo Negro

Lomo Negro

$14.50

Roasted beef Venezuelan style. Served with rice and two sides.

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$15.95

Sautéed tender steak with onions, tomatoes and fresh cilantro. Served with rice and two sides.

Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$13.95

Sautéed chicken with onions, tomatoes and fresh cilantro. Served with rice and two sides.

Churrasco Ajiaco

Churrasco Ajiaco

$15.95

Grilled churrasco steak served with a side of ajiaco.

Sobrebarriga

Sobrebarriga

$13.95

Flank steak sautéed in our house made Colombian sauce and served with rice and two sides.

Caz Frioles

Caz Frioles

$14.95

Hearty bean soup, topped with chicharrón, chorizo, sweet plantains and served with rice and arepita.

Tamal

Tamal

$10.95

Traditional Colombian tamal with chicken, beef, pork, egg, carrots. Delicious and a customer FAVORITE!

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$32.95

Certified Angus beef topped with caramelized onions and mushrooms.

Mar y Tierra

Mar y Tierra

$26.95

Colombian version of "Surf and Turf". Grilled Churrasco topped with fresh seafood in a cream sauce.

Churrasco

Churrasco

$19.95

Delicious tender cut of baby beef.

Bistec a Caballo

Bistec a Caballo

$17.50

Grilled steak served in our house Colombian sauce and topped with an egg.

Carne Desmechada

Carne Desmechada

$12.50

Shredded marinated beef served with rice, fried egg, black beans and sweet plantains.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$16.95

Grilled steak.

Carne Aguacatada

$20.99

Cazuela de Mariscos

$19.95

Paella de Mariscos

$19.95
Salmon en Salsa

Salmon en Salsa

$21.95

Fresh wild salmon filet with your choice of sauce: mushroom, cilantro, avocado, criolla or garlic.

Salmon Plancha

Salmon Plancha

$19.95

Fresh wild salmon filet grilled.

Pargo Filete en Salsa

$25.95

Fresh caught grilled red snapper filet topped with your choice of sauce: mushroom, garlic, avocado, cilantro or criolla.

Pargo Filete Plancha

$23.95

Fresh caught grilled red snapper filet grilled.

Pargo ENTERO

Trucha en Salsa

Trucha en Salsa

$19.95

Grilled trout served with your choice of sauce: mushroom, garlic, avocado, cilantro or criolla.

Trucha Plancha

Trucha Plancha

$17.95

Grilled Colombian trout.

Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$18.50

Shrimp sauteed in garlic sauce.

Filete en Salsa

Filete en Salsa

$15.95

Grilled filet of fish served in your choice of sauce: mushroom, cilantro, avocado, garlic or criolla.

Filete Plancha

$13.95

Grilled fish

Filete Apanado

Filete Apanado

$13.95

Breaded and fried fish

Churrasco Pollo en Salsa

Churrasco Pollo en Salsa

$15.95

Grilled chicken filleted and grilled churrasco style and served with your choice of sauce: mushroom, cilantro, avocado, criolla or garlic.

Churrasco de Pollo

Churrasco de Pollo

$13.95

Grilled chicken filleted and grilled with our house made chimichurri sauce.

Pollo en Salsa

Pollo en Salsa

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast served with your choice of sauce: mushroom, cilantro, avocado, criolla or garlic.

Pollo a la Plancha

Pollo a la Plancha

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast.

Pollo a Caballo

Pollo a Caballo

$15.95

Grilled chicken served our house Colombian sauce and topped with an egg.

Pollo Apanado

Pollo Apanado

$13.50

Breaded and fried chicken breast

Crepe Champinones

Crepe Champinones

$15.95

Our delicious French crepe with our house made chicken and mushroom sauce...a customer favorite!

Crepe Jamon & Cheese

Crepe Jamon & Cheese

$14.95

Delicious ham & cheese crepe filled with ham & Colombian cheese.

Crepe Nutella

Crepe Nutella

$12.95

Delicious freshly made crepe filled with Nutella, topped with powdered sugar and served with a scoop of ice-cream.

Crepe Arequipe

Crepe Arequipe

$12.95

Delicious fresh made French crepe filled with arequipe (soft caramel), topped with powdered sugar and served with a scoop of ice-cream.

SALADS, SOUPS & SIDE DISHES

Ajiaco

$13.95

Ajiaco Porcion Lunch

$10.95

Ensalada Espinaca

Ensalada "El Colombiano"

Mondongo

$13.95

Sancocho - WEEKEND ONLY!!!

$15.95

Chicken Soup

$3.95+

Soup of the Day

$3.95+

1 huevo

$1.50

2 huevos

$2.50

Aguacate porcion

$3.95

Arepita

$0.50

Arroz de Coco

$3.50

Arroz

$2.50

Arroz mediano

$3.95

Arroz grande

$7.50

Ensalada

$2.50

Frijoles rojos

$2.50

Frijoles med

$4.50

Frijoles grande

$8.50

Frijoles Negros

$2.50

Hogao porcion

$1.50

Maduros

$2.50

Papa criollas

$3.50

Papitas

$2.50

porcion carne asada

$5.95

porcion carne desmechada

$5.95

porcion carne molida

$5.95

porcion pollo

$5.95

Pure Papa

$3.50

Queso porcion

$3.95

Quinoa

$3.50

Tostones

$2.95

Vegetales Al Vapor

$2.95

Yuca Frita

$2.95

COMIDA RAPIDA - FAST FOOD

Alitas con Salsa Cilantro y Limon

$10.95

Arepa Rellena GRANDE

$8.95

Hamburguesa

$10.95

Hot Dog

$8.95

Maicitos

$6.95

Pinchos ~ Skewers

$9.95

Salchipapas

$8.95

Sandwich De Bistec

$10.95

Sandwich de pollo

$10.95

Super Patacon

$10.95

Veggie burger

$9.95

NINOS - KIDS MENU

Kids Mini Bandeja

Kids Churrasquito

$12.95

Kids Mini Burgers

$9.95

Kids Carne Asada

$9.50

Kids Pollo a la plancha

$7.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

POSTRES - DESSERTS

Mousse De Maracuya

$5.50

Mousse de Mora

$5.50

Brevas con Arequipe y queso

$6.95

Postre De Natas

$4.95

3 Leches

$5.50

4 Leches

$5.50

Flan

$5.50

Arroz con Leche

$5.50

COMBOS-FAMILY MEALS

Bandeja Paisa COMBO!!!

Arroz con pollo COMBO!!!

$48.95

Lomo saltado COMBO!!!

$59.95

Pollo saltado COMBO!!!

$49.95

Paella COMBO!!!

$74.95

MOUSSE COMBO!!!

$19.95

ARROZ CON LECHE!!!

$19.95

Sodas & Water

Agua de Botella

$1.95

Bretaña

$2.95

Coke

$1.95

Coke Zero

$1.95

Colombiana

$2.50

Diet Coke

$1.95

Inca

$1.95

Maltin

$1.95

Michelada

$0.50

Perrier

$2.95

Pony Malta

$2.50

Pony Malta litro

$4.95

Pony Malta mini paquete

$6.95

Popular

$2.50

Postobon

$2.50

Redbull 8 oz

$3.95

Redbull 12 oz

$4.95

Sprite

$1.95

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.95

Natural Juices

Hit

$1.95

Jugo de Manzana

$2.50

Jugo Nar GRANDE

$4.50

Jugo Nar PEQ

$3.75

Jugo / Agua

$3.50

Jugo / Leche

$3.95

Limonada

$3.95

Limonada de coco

$4.50

Limonada de coco - Jarra

$14.95

Limonada Jarra

$12.95

Avena Alpina (Peq)

$2.95

Champus Valluno

$3.95

Mazamorra Colombiana

$3.95

Salpicon

$3.95

Kumis

$2.95

Coffee, Tea, Chocolate & Panela

Agua De Panela con Limon

$3.50

Agua de panela Jarra

$12.95

Cafe Con Leche

$2.95

Capuccino

$3.95

Chocolate

$3.50

Colada

$2.50

Cortadito

$1.95

Espresso

$1.95

Iced Coffee

$4.95

Leche

$2.95

Milo

$3.95

Tea

$2.95

Tinto

$1.95

Coca-Cola Products

Coke Bottle

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.95

Sprite Bottle

$2.95

Yup Chocolate MIlk

$2.95

Minutemaid

$2.95

Powerade

$2.95

Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Water - Dasani

$2.50

Smart Water con gas

$3.50

Sprite Zero

$2.95

Panaderia

Acema

$1.50

Alfajor caja

$5.95

Arepa de choclo paquete

$6.95

Arepa de rellenar paquete

$6.95

Arepa paquete

$9.95

Arepita paquete

$6.95
Bunuelitos

Bunuelitos

$0.75

a mini version of this delicious treat.

Bunuelo Maza Libra

$5.95
Bunuelos

Bunuelos

$1.40

Chicharron de guayaba

$1.95

Cocada

$2.50

croissant con queso

$2.95
Cucas

Cucas

$1.00
Cucas Paquete (4)

Cucas Paquete (4)

$3.95

Galleta

$1.25

Guayaba + Queso

$2.50

Meregue

$1.25

Mergenguito caja

$2.95

Miloja

$3.50

Natilla grande

$22.95

Natilla mediana

$12.95

Natilla pequena

$5.95

Orejas

$1.95

Pan bolsa - Especial

$2.95

Pan con queso Grande

$4.95

Pan con Queso MINI

$1.50

Pan de queso

$1.35

Pan Integral

$1.50

Pan Plain Grande

$3.95

Pan Plain MINI

$1.00

Pandebonito

$0.65

Pandebono

$1.40

Pandeyuca

$1.50

Torta negra grande

$24.95

Torta negra grande DECORADO

$39.95

Torta negra mediana

$6.95

Torta negra pedazo

$2.95

Torta negra pequeña

$4.95

Tostada Paquete

$2.50

Pan Dulce

Pan Dulce Mini

$1.95

Pan de Coco

$1.95

Pan Pizza

$2.50

Roscon de Arequipe

$5.50

Roscon de Guayaba

$5.50

Roscon MINI Arequipe

$2.95

Roscon MINI Guayaba

$2.95

Mantecada

$2.95

Pudin de Pan

$2.95

Pudin de Pan Entera

$29.95

Empanadas y Mas

Aborrajadas

$2.95

Arepa de huevo

$4.95

Arepa de huevo con carne desmechada

$5.95

Arepa de huevo con carne molida

$5.95

Bofe

$3.95

Bofe Con arepita

$4.50

Carimañolas carne

$2.95

Carimañolas queso

$2.95

Chicharron picado

$3.95

Chicharron picado con arepa

$4.50

Chicharron picado con monedas

$4.50

Chorizo

$2.95

Chorizo con arepa

$3.50

Empanadas de carne

$1.40

Empanadas de pollo

$1.40

Empanadas de queso

$1.40

Empanada Venezolana

$2.50

Morcilla

$2.95

Morcilla con arepa

$3.50

Papa Rellenas

$4.50

tequenitos

$0.95

tequenos

$1.95
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Cantinas ~ Daily Lunch Specials ~ Catering ~ Events ~ DELIVERY!

