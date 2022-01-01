- Home
2221 N Commerce Pkwy
Weston, FL 33326
Popular Items
DESAYUNO - BREAKFAST
Omelette
Served with up to 3 ingredients and slice of toast.
Tamal
Traditional Colombian tamal with chicken, beef, pork, egg, carrots. Delicious and a customer FAVORITE!
Calentado Trancao
Eggs, rice and beans and your choice of steak, liver or chicken served with arepa topped with cheese. Add tomatoes and onions to make it Colombian style or upgrade to a yellow corn cake!
Calentado "El Colombiano"
Eggs, rice and beans served with arepa topped with cheese.
Carne Asada con Arepa y Queso
Grilled carne asada with corn cake topped with cheese.
Huevos con Arepa y Queso
Two scrambled eggs served with corn cake topped with cheese. Add tomato and onion to make it Colombian style!
Huevos Pericos con Arroz
Scrambled eggs mixed with fresh tomato, scallions and rice.
Changua
Tipical Colombian hot breakfast soup made with eggs.
ENTRADAS - APPETIZERS
Entrada "El Colombiano"
A Colombian version of an appetizer sampler with 6 tequeñitos, 3 empanadas, 3 mini papa rellenas, 3 carimañolas y 3 arepitas rellenas de queso. Served with our delicious house sauces. Meant to share!
Picada
Beef, chicken, chuleta Calena, morcilla, chorizo, chicharroń, arepitas, plantain chips, fries & papa criollas.
Ceviche de Camarón
Shrimp ceviche served with tostones in your choice of sauce: lime, pink or white sauce.
Arepitas Rellenas
Three small corn cakes filled with your choice of Colombian cheese.or shredded beef.
Tostones Mixtos
Three delicious crunchy plantains topped with a mixture of chorizo, chicharrón & shrimp.
Tequenitos - grupo 9
9 mini cheese rolls wrapped in dough.
Empanadas grupo 6
Mixture of 6 of beef, chicken & cheese empanadas served with our house made hot sauce.
Tostones, Yuca or Arepitas c/ Hogao
Your choice of crunchy plantains, yuca or mini arepas served with hogao, our house made Colombian sauce.
Platano Maduro Con Queso y Bocadillo
Sweet plantain toasted and filled with cheese and guava.
Arepa de Choclo con Queso
Delicious house made corn cake served warm and topped with delicious Colombian cheese.
Chorizo o Morcilla Con Arepa
Spicy or blood sausage served with a mini corn cake.
Chicharron Picado con Arepita
Chicharron served with arepita
Guacamole
PLATOS DE LA CARTA - MAIN PLATES
Bandeja Paisa
Typical Colombian plate filled with your choice of meat and served with rice, beans, egg, sweet plantains, chorizo, chicharrón, avocado & arepita.
Bandeja Mixta
A bowl of mondongo served with a bandeja of rice, beans, sweet plantains, chicharrón, arepita & your choice of meat.
Churrasco de Cerdo a la Parilla
Grilled pork prepared churrasco style with our house made chimichurri sauce and served with rice and two sides.
Rice Bowl "El Colombiano"
A generous portion of rice mixed with your choice of meat, choice of red or black beans, lettuce, tomato, corn, cheese, and fresh avocado.
Parrillada "El Colombiano"
A generous portion of churrasquito, chicken, pork, sausage & blood sausage served with rice and two sides. A meat lover's dish for two people!
Chuleta Calena
Boneless pork breaded and pan fried and served with rice and two sides.
Chuleton "El Colombiano"
An EXTRA SIZED portion of the Chuleta Caleña served with rice and two sides.
Arroz c/ Pollo
Yellow rice mixed with shreaded chicken and vegetables and served with sweet plantains and mixed greens salad.
Higado Encebollado
Liver topped with sauteed onions and served with rice and two sides.
Lengua Salsa
Beef tongue served in our house made Colombian sauce and served with rice and two sides.
Churrasco Ajiaco
Lomo Negro
Roasted beef Venezuelan style. Served with rice and two sides.
Lomo Saltado
Pollo Saltado
Sobrebarriga
Caz Frioles
Tamal
Lechona
Mar y Tierra
Colombian version of "Surf and Turf". Grilled Churrasco topped with fresh seafood in a cream sauce.
Churrasco
Delicious tender cut of baby beef.
Bistec a Caballo
Grilled steak served in our house Colombian sauce and topped with an egg.
Carne Desmechada
Shredded marinated beef served with rice, fried egg, black beans and sweet plantains.
Carne Asada
Grilled strip steak
Beef Stroganoff
Carne Aguacatada
Cazuela de Mariscos
Fresh caught grilled red snapper filet topped with your choice of sauce: mushroom, garlic, avocado, cilantro or criolla.
Paella de Mariscos
Delicious house made paella mixed with fresh seafood.
Salmon a la Plancha
Fresh wild salmon filet.
Pargo Entero
Fresh whole snapper prepared in your choice of two ways: Fried or sautéed in our house made Colombian sauce.
Trucha a la Plancha
Fresh caught Colombian trout grilled.
Mojarra
A typical Colombian fish prepared in your choice of two ways: fried or sautéed in our house Colombian sauce.
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp sauteed in garlic sauce.
Filete a la Plancha
Grilled filet of fish.
Filete Apanado
Breaded and fried filet of fish.
Churrasco de Pollo
Grilled chicken filleted and grilled with our house made chimichurri sauce.
Pollo a Caballo
Grilled chicken served our house Colombian sauce and topped with an egg.
Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled chicken breast.
Pollo Apanado
Breaded and fried chicken bresat.
Pollo con Champinones Crepe
our delicious french crepe served with our famous house made grilled chicken and mushroom sauce. A CUSTOMER FAVORITE!
Ham & Cheese Crepe
Delicious ham & cheese crepe filled with ham & Colombian cheese.
Nutella Crepe
Delicious freshly made crepe filled with Nutella, topped with powdered sugar and served with a scoop of ice-cream.
Arequipe Crepe
Delicious fresh made French crepe filled with arequipe (soft caramel), topped with powdered sugar and served with a scoop of ice-cream.
SALADS, SOUPS & SIDE DISHES
Ajiaco
Typical Colombiano chicken and potato soup served with cream, capers, rice, mixed greens salad and avocado (when in season).
Mondongo
House made tripe soup served with salad, rice and avocado (when in season).
Sancocho - WEEKEND ONLY!!!
Hearty beef or chicken soup served with rice, mixed greens salad and avocado (when in season).
Ensalada Espinaca
Organic spinach, bacon, tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese and your choice of meat
Ensalada "El Colombiano"
Organic mixed greens, tomato, onions, seasonal fruit, avocado and your choice of meat.
Chicken Soup
1 huevo
2 huevos
Aguacate porcion
Arepita
Arroz
Arroz de Coco
Arroz grande
Arroz mediano
Ensalada
Frijoles Rojos
Frijoles med
Frijoles grande
Frijoles Negros
Hogao porcion
Maduros
Papa criollas
Papitas
porcion carne asada
porcion carne desmechada
porcion carne molida
porcion pollo
Pure De Papa
Queso porcion
Tostones
Vegetales Al Vapor
Yuca Frita
COMIDA RAPIDA - FAST FOOD
Hamburguesa
Hot Dog
Alitas
8 Chicken wings with our house made cilantro lime sauce. Add fries: 2.50 boneless wings 2.50
Maicitos
Sweet corn topped with melted cheese and our house made sauces.
Salchipapas
sausage and fries. add papa criollas. 2.50
Arepa Rellena GRANDE
Corn cake filled with choice of shredded beef or chicken or ham & cheese
Sandwich De Bistec
Steak sandwich
Sandwich de pollo
Chicken sandwich
Super Patacon
Giant sized crunchy plantain topped with your choice of shredded chicken or beef and served with our house sauces.
NINOS - KIDS MENU
Kids Mini Bandeja
A smaller version of this typical Colombian plate served with rice, beans, egg, chicharrón, sweet plantains, arepita and your choice of meat: with chicken, carne molida or asada: 11.50 with churrasco: 14.95
Kids Churrasquito
Smaller portion of tender baby beef served with one side.
Kids Carne Asada
Grilled steak.
Kids Pollo a la plancha
Kids Chicken Fingers
POSTRES - DESSERTS
COMBOS - FAMILY MEALS
Sodas & Water
Natural Juices
Coffee, Tea, Chocolate & Panela
Coca-Cola Products
Panaderia
Acema
Alfajor
Alfajor caja
Arepa de choclo paquete
Arepa de rellenar paquete
Arepita paquete
Bunuelitos
a mini version of this delicious treat.
Bunuelo Maza Libra
Bunuelos
Caja De Mini Alfajores
Chicharron de Guayaba
cocada
Delicious coconut macaroon-like treat
Croissant
croissant con jamón y queso
croissant con queso
Cono
Cucas
Cucas Paquete (5)
Galletas
Assorted variety of cookies.
Guayaba + Queso
Merengon
Merengue
Merenguitos Caja
Miloja
Natilla grande
Natilla mediana
Natilla Peq XL
Natilla pequena
Orejas
Palito de Queso
Pan bolsa - Especial
Pan con queso Grande
Pan con Queso MINI
Pan de queso
Pan Dulce
Pan integral
Pan Plain Grande
Pan Plain MINI
Pandebonito
Pandebono
Pandeyuca
Torta negra grande
Torta negra grande DECORADO
Torta negra mediana
Torta Negra Pedazo
Torta negra pequeña
Tostada Paquete
Tajada De Pan
Pan Mary Mendez
Arepa Paquete
Pan Dulce
Empanadas y Mas
Aborrajadas
Arepa de huevo
Arepa de huevo con carne desmechada
Arepa de huevo con carne molida
Bofe
Bofe Con arepita
Carimañolas carne
Carimañolas queso
Chicharron picado
Chicharron picado con arepa
Chicharron picado con monedas
Chorizo
Chorizo con arepa
Empanadas de carne
Empanadas de pollo
Empanadas de queso
Empanada Venezolana
Morcilla
Morcilla con arepa
Papa Rellenas
Porcion de costillas picado (5)
tequenitos
tequenos
Salchichon Cervecero Con Arepita
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Cantinas ~ Daily Lunch Specials ~ Catering ~ Events ~ DELIVERY!
