Bakeries
Latin American
Seafood

El Colombiano

review star

No reviews yet

2221 N Commerce Pkwy

Weston, FL 33326

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Bandeja Paisa
Kids Carne Asada

DESAYUNO - BREAKFAST

Omelette

Omelette

$11.95

Served with up to 3 ingredients and slice of toast.

Tamal

Tamal

$11.95

Traditional Colombian tamal with chicken, beef, pork, egg, carrots. Delicious and a customer FAVORITE!

Calentado Trancao

Calentado Trancao

$12.95

Eggs, rice and beans and your choice of steak, liver or chicken served with arepa topped with cheese. Add tomatoes and onions to make it Colombian style or upgrade to a yellow corn cake!

Calentado "El Colombiano"

Calentado "El Colombiano"

$9.95

Eggs, rice and beans served with arepa topped with cheese.

Carne Asada con Arepa y Queso

Carne Asada con Arepa y Queso

$9.95

Grilled carne asada with corn cake topped with cheese.

Huevos con Arepa y Queso

Huevos con Arepa y Queso

$7.95

Two scrambled eggs served with corn cake topped with cheese. Add tomato and onion to make it Colombian style!

Huevos Pericos con Arroz

$7.95

Scrambled eggs mixed with fresh tomato, scallions and rice.

Changua

Changua

$9.95

Tipical Colombian hot breakfast soup made with eggs.

ENTRADAS - APPETIZERS

Entrada "El Colombiano"

Entrada "El Colombiano"

$26.95

A Colombian version of an appetizer sampler with 6 tequeñitos, 3 empanadas, 3 mini papa rellenas, 3 carimañolas y 3 arepitas rellenas de queso. Served with our delicious house sauces. Meant to share!

Picada

Picada

Beef, chicken, chuleta Calena, morcilla, chorizo, chicharroń, arepitas, plantain chips, fries & papa criollas.

Ceviche de Camarón

Ceviche de Camarón

$14.95

Shrimp ceviche served with tostones in your choice of sauce: lime, pink or white sauce.

Arepitas Rellenas

Arepitas Rellenas

Three small corn cakes filled with your choice of Colombian cheese.or shredded beef.

Tostones Mixtos

Tostones Mixtos

$12.95

Three delicious crunchy plantains topped with a mixture of chorizo, chicharrón & shrimp.

Tequenitos - grupo 9

Tequenitos - grupo 9

$9.95

9 mini cheese rolls wrapped in dough.

Empanadas grupo 6

Empanadas grupo 6

$9.95

Mixture of 6 of beef, chicken & cheese empanadas served with our house made hot sauce.

Tostones, Yuca or Arepitas c/ Hogao

Tostones, Yuca or Arepitas c/ Hogao

$7.95

Your choice of crunchy plantains, yuca or mini arepas served with hogao, our house made Colombian sauce.

Platano Maduro Con Queso y Bocadillo

Platano Maduro Con Queso y Bocadillo

$7.95

Sweet plantain toasted and filled with cheese and guava.

Arepa de Choclo con Queso

Arepa de Choclo con Queso

$5.95

Delicious house made corn cake served warm and topped with delicious Colombian cheese.

Chorizo o Morcilla Con Arepa

Chorizo o Morcilla Con Arepa

$4.95

Spicy or blood sausage served with a mini corn cake.

Chicharron Picado con Arepita

Chicharron Picado con Arepita

$5.50

Chicharron served with arepita

Guacamole

$6.95

PLATOS DE LA CARTA - MAIN PLATES

Bandeja Paisa

Bandeja Paisa

Typical Colombian plate filled with your choice of meat and served with rice, beans, egg, sweet plantains, chorizo, chicharrón, avocado & arepita.

Bandeja Mixta

Bandeja Mixta

A bowl of mondongo served with a bandeja of rice, beans, sweet plantains, chicharrón, arepita & your choice of meat.

Churrasco de Cerdo a la Parilla

Churrasco de Cerdo a la Parilla

$17.95

Grilled pork prepared churrasco style with our house made chimichurri sauce and served with rice and two sides.

Rice Bowl "El Colombiano"

A generous portion of rice mixed with your choice of meat, choice of red or black beans, lettuce, tomato, corn, cheese, and fresh avocado.

Parrillada "El Colombiano"

$31.95

A generous portion of churrasquito, chicken, pork, sausage & blood sausage served with rice and two sides. A meat lover's dish for two people!

Chuleta Calena

Chuleta Calena

$14.95

Boneless pork breaded and pan fried and served with rice and two sides.

Chuleton "El Colombiano"

Chuleton "El Colombiano"

$25.95

An EXTRA SIZED portion of the Chuleta Caleña served with rice and two sides.

Arroz c/ Pollo

Arroz c/ Pollo

$13.95

Yellow rice mixed with shreaded chicken and vegetables and served with sweet plantains and mixed greens salad.

Higado Encebollado

Higado Encebollado

$13.95

Liver topped with sauteed onions and served with rice and two sides.

Lengua Salsa

Lengua Salsa

$16.95

Beef tongue served in our house made Colombian sauce and served with rice and two sides.

Churrasco Ajiaco
$16.95

$16.95
Lomo Negro

Lomo Negro

$16.95

Roasted beef Venezuelan style. Served with rice and two sides.

Lomo Saltado

$17.95

Pollo Saltado

$15.95

Sobrebarriga

$17.95

Caz Frioles

$15.95

Tamal

$11.95

Lechona

$12.95
Mar y Tierra

Mar y Tierra

$29.95

Colombian version of "Surf and Turf". Grilled Churrasco topped with fresh seafood in a cream sauce.

Churrasco

Churrasco

$21.95

Delicious tender cut of baby beef.

Bistec a Caballo

Bistec a Caballo

$18.95

Grilled steak served in our house Colombian sauce and topped with an egg.

Carne Desmechada

Carne Desmechada

$14.95

Shredded marinated beef served with rice, fried egg, black beans and sweet plantains.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$18.95

Grilled strip steak

Beef Stroganoff
$19.95

$19.95

Carne Aguacatada
$20.95

$20.95
Cazuela de Mariscos

Cazuela de Mariscos

$21.95

Fresh caught grilled red snapper filet topped with your choice of sauce: mushroom, garlic, avocado, cilantro or criolla.

Paella de Mariscos

Paella de Mariscos

$21.95

Delicious house made paella mixed with fresh seafood.

Salmon a la Plancha

Salmon a la Plancha

$21.95

Fresh wild salmon filet.

Pargo Entero

Pargo Entero

$23.95+

Fresh whole snapper prepared in your choice of two ways: Fried or sautéed in our house made Colombian sauce.

Trucha a la Plancha

$19.95

Fresh caught Colombian trout grilled.

Mojarra

Mojarra

$21.95+

A typical Colombian fish prepared in your choice of two ways: fried or sautéed in our house Colombian sauce.

Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$18.95

Shrimp sauteed in garlic sauce.

Filete a la Plancha

$15.95

Grilled filet of fish.

Filete Apanado

Filete Apanado

$15.95

Breaded and fried filet of fish.

Churrasco de Pollo

Churrasco de Pollo

$14.95

Grilled chicken filleted and grilled with our house made chimichurri sauce.

Pollo a Caballo

Pollo a Caballo

$16.95

Grilled chicken served our house Colombian sauce and topped with an egg.

Pollo a la Plancha

Pollo a la Plancha

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast.

Pollo Apanado

Pollo Apanado

$14.95

Breaded and fried chicken bresat.

Pollo con Champinones Crepe

Pollo con Champinones Crepe

$15.95

our delicious french crepe served with our famous house made grilled chicken and mushroom sauce. A CUSTOMER FAVORITE!

Ham & Cheese Crepe

Ham & Cheese Crepe

$14.95

Delicious ham & cheese crepe filled with ham & Colombian cheese.

Nutella Crepe

Nutella Crepe

$12.95

Delicious freshly made crepe filled with Nutella, topped with powdered sugar and served with a scoop of ice-cream.

Arequipe Crepe

Arequipe Crepe

$12.95

Delicious fresh made French crepe filled with arequipe (soft caramel), topped with powdered sugar and served with a scoop of ice-cream.

SALADS, SOUPS & SIDE DISHES

Ajiaco

Ajiaco

$14.95

Typical Colombiano chicken and potato soup served with cream, capers, rice, mixed greens salad and avocado (when in season).

Mondongo

Mondongo

$14.95

House made tripe soup served with salad, rice and avocado (when in season).

Sancocho - WEEKEND ONLY!!!

Sancocho - WEEKEND ONLY!!!

$16.95

Hearty beef or chicken soup served with rice, mixed greens salad and avocado (when in season).

Ensalada Espinaca

Ensalada Espinaca

Organic spinach, bacon, tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese and your choice of meat

Ensalada "El Colombiano"

Ensalada "El Colombiano"

Organic mixed greens, tomato, onions, seasonal fruit, avocado and your choice of meat.

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$3.95+

1 huevo

$2.50

2 huevos

$3.95

Aguacate porcion

$3.95

Arepita

$0.50

Arroz

$2.50

Arroz de Coco

$3.50

Arroz grande

$7.95

Arroz mediano

$3.95

Ensalada

$2.95

Frijoles Rojos

$2.95

Frijoles med

$4.95

Frijoles grande

$9.95

Frijoles Negros

$2.95

Hogao porcion

$3.95

Maduros

$2.95

Papa criollas

$3.95

Papitas

$2.50

porcion carne asada

$6.95

porcion carne desmechada

$6.95

porcion carne molida

$6.95

porcion pollo

$5.95

Pure De Papa

$3.50

Queso porcion

$4.95

Tostones

$3.50

Vegetales Al Vapor

$2.95

Yuca Frita

$3.50

COMIDA RAPIDA - FAST FOOD

Hamburguesa

Hamburguesa

$11.95

Hot Dog

$9.95
Alitas

Alitas

$11.95

8 Chicken wings with our house made cilantro lime sauce. Add fries: 2.50 boneless wings 2.50

Maicitos

Maicitos

$6.95

Sweet corn topped with melted cheese and our house made sauces.

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$8.95

sausage and fries. add papa criollas. 2.50

Arepa Rellena GRANDE

Arepa Rellena GRANDE

$9.95

Corn cake filled with choice of shredded beef or chicken or ham & cheese

Sandwich De Bistec

Sandwich De Bistec

$11.95

Steak sandwich

Sandwich de pollo

Sandwich de pollo

$10.95

Chicken sandwich

Super Patacon

$11.95

Giant sized crunchy plantain topped with your choice of shredded chicken or beef and served with our house sauces.

NINOS - KIDS MENU

Kids Mini Bandeja

Kids Mini Bandeja

A smaller version of this typical Colombian plate served with rice, beans, egg, chicharrón, sweet plantains, arepita and your choice of meat: with chicken, carne molida or asada: 11.50 with churrasco: 14.95

Kids Churrasquito

Kids Churrasquito

$13.95

Smaller portion of tender baby beef served with one side.

Kids Carne Asada

Kids Carne Asada

$9.50

Grilled steak.

Kids Pollo a la plancha
$8.50

Kids Pollo a la plancha

$8.50
Kids Chicken Fingers
$8.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.50

POSTRES - DESSERTS

3 Leches

3 Leches

$5.95
4 Leches

4 Leches

$5.95
Arroz con Leche
$5.95

Arroz con Leche

$5.95
Brevas con Arequipe y queso
$6.95

Brevas con Arequipe y queso

$6.95
Flan

Flan

$5.50
Mousse De Maracuya
$5.95

Mousse De Maracuya

$5.95
Postre De Natas
$5.50

Postre De Natas

$5.50

COMBOS - FAMILY MEALS

Bandeja Paisa COMBO!!!

Arroz Con Pollo COMBO!!!

$48.95

Lomo Saltado COMBO!!!

$59.95

Pollo Saltado COMBO!!!

$49.95

Paella COMBO!!!

$74.95

MOUSSE COMBO!!!

$19.95

ARROZ CON LECHE COMBO!!!!!!!

$19.95

Sodas & Water

Agua de Botella

$1.95

Bretaña

$2.95

Coke

$1.95

Coke Zero

$1.95

Colombiana

$2.50

Diet Coke

$1.95

Inca

$1.95

Maltin

$1.95

Michelada

$0.50

Perrier

$2.95

Pony Malta

$2.50

Pony Malta litro

$4.95

Pony Malta mini paquete

$6.95

Popular

$2.50

Postabon

$2.50

Redbull 8oz

$3.95

Redbull 12 oz

$4.95

Sprite

$1.95

Natural Juices

Hit

$2.50

Jugo de Manzana

$2.50

Jugo Nar GRANDE

$4.95

Jugo Nar PEQ

$3.95

Jugo / Agua

$3.95

Jugo / Leche

$4.50

Limonada

$4.50

Limonada de coco

$4.95

Limonada de coco - Jarra

$15.95

Limonada Jarra

$13.95

Avena Alpina (Peq)

$2.50

Champus Valluno

$3.95

Kumi

$2.95

Mazamorra Colombiana

$4.50

Salpicon

$4.95

Coffee, Tea, Chocolate & Panela

Agua Panela

$3.50

Auga Panela Jarra

$13.95

Cafe Con Leche

$3.50

Capuccino

$4.50

Chocolate

$3.95

Colada

$2.50

Cortadito

$1.95

Espresso

$1.95

Leche

$3.50

Milo

$3.95

Tea

$2.95

Tinto

$2.50

Coca-Cola Products

Coke Bottle

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Sprite Bottle

$2.95

Yup Chocolate MIlk

$2.95

Minutemaid

$2.95

Powerade

$2.95

Tea

$3.50

Water - Dasani

$2.50

Smart Water con gas

$3.50

Sprite Zero

$2.95

Panaderia

Acema

$1.50

Alfajor

$2.50

Alfajor caja

$5.95

Arepa de choclo paquete

$6.95

Arepa de rellenar paquete

$6.95

Arepita paquete

$6.95
Bunuelitos

Bunuelitos

$0.65

a mini version of this delicious treat.

Bunuelo Maza Libra

$5.95
Bunuelos

Bunuelos

$1.40

Caja De Mini Alfajores

$6.95

Chicharron de Guayaba

$1.95
cocada

cocada

$2.50

Delicious coconut macaroon-like treat

Croissant

$1.95

croissant con jamón y queso

$2.95

croissant con queso

$2.95

Cono

$2.50
Cucas

Cucas

$1.00
Cucas Paquete (5)

Cucas Paquete (5)

$5.00

Galletas

$1.25

Assorted variety of cookies.

Guayaba + Queso

$2.95

Merengon

$6.95

Merengue

$1.50

Merenguitos Caja

$2.95

Miloja

$3.50

Natilla grande

$22.95

Natilla mediana

$12.95

Natilla Peq XL

$7.95

Natilla pequena

$5.95

Orejas

$1.95

Palito de Queso

$1.50

Pan bolsa - Especial

$2.95

Pan con queso Grande

$4.95

Pan con Queso MINI

$1.50

Pan de queso

$1.35

Pan Dulce

$1.50

Pan integral

$1.50

Pan Plain Grande

$3.95

Pan Plain MINI

$1.00

Pandebonito

$0.65

Pandebono

$1.40

Pandeyuca

$1.50

Torta negra grande

$24.95

Torta negra grande DECORADO

$39.95

Torta negra mediana

$6.95

Torta Negra Pedazo

$2.95

Torta negra pequeña

$4.95

Tostada Paquete

$2.50

Tajada De Pan

$1.00

Pan Mary Mendez

$6.95

Arepa Paquete

$9.95

Pan Dulce

Pan dulce Mini

$1.95

Pan de Coco

$1.95

Roscon de Arequipe

$5.50

Roscon de Guayaba

$5.50

Roscon MINI Arequipe

$2.95

Roscon MINI Guayaba

$2.95

Mantecada

$2.95

Pudin de pan

$2.95

Pudín de Pan ENTERA

$29.95

Brazo De Reina

$2.75

Donas

$2.75

Mini Donas Caja 4

$4.75

Caracola De Pasas

$4.95

Empanadas y Mas

Aborrajadas

$2.95

Arepa de huevo

$5.50

Arepa de huevo con carne desmechada

$6.50

Arepa de huevo con carne molida

$6.50

Bofe

$4.50

Bofe Con arepita

$4.95

Carimañolas carne

$2.95

Carimañolas queso

$2.95

Chicharron picado

$4.50

Chicharron picado con arepa

$4.95

Chicharron picado con monedas

$4.50

Chorizo

$3.95

Chorizo con arepa

$4.50

Empanadas de carne

$1.50

Empanadas de pollo

$1.50

Empanadas de queso

$1.50

Empanada Venezolana

$2.95

Morcilla

$3.95

Morcilla con arepa

$4.50

Papa Rellenas

$3.95

Porcion de costillas picado (5)

$6.95

tequenitos

$1.00

tequenos

$1.95

Salchichon Cervecero Con Arepita

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Cantinas ~ Daily Lunch Specials ~ Catering ~ Events ~ DELIVERY!

El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine WESTON image
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine WESTON image
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine WESTON image
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine WESTON image

