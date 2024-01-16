El Comal
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to El Comal, here tradition meets innovation as we serve up Mexican cuisine using only the freshest and brightest ingredients.
8979 W Magna Main Street, Magna, UT 84044
