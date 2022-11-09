Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine

400 Mendocino Ave,

Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo al Horno
Sandwich Cubano

Appetizers

Bacalaito

Bacalaito

$16.50

A Batter Fried Fritter filled with minced Wild Alaskan Cod garnished with tomatoes, cilantro and onion.

Bacon Wrapped Sweet Plantains

Bacon Wrapped Sweet Plantains

$9.75

The Magical combination of Sweet and Savory collides when you wrap Bacon around a riped Sweet Plantain! 4 pieces

Pan de Ajo

$5.00

Flat pressed French bread with Garlic and Olive Oil.

Empanadillas

Empanadillas

Puff Pastry shells with your choice of fillings: Seasoned Ground beef, Pork w Ham, chicken, Prawns, or Vegetarian!

Platanutres con Dip de Aguacate

Platanutres con Dip de Aguacate

$12.00

Avocado dip blended with cheese and onions served with thin fried plantain chips.

Camarones Empanizados

$11.95

(4) Jumbo beer-battered prawns.

Tostones Montaditos de Pollo

$13.95

Fried green plantains topped with our famous pollo al horno.

Totones Montaditos de Carne

$15.75

Fried green plantains topped with diced top sirloin Angus steak.

Tostones Vegetariano

$12.50

Wheat free a meatless version of our tostones "Rockstyle". Don't forget to add the pique. Flattened and Fried Green Plantains topped with Cheese, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions and Avocado!

Tostones Montaditos con Queso

$11.50

Flattened fried green plantains with Montery Jack cheese and fresh garlic.

Tostones Montaditos de Camarones

$17.75

Fried green plantains topped with sauteed sustainably-caught wild jumbo U-15 Garlic Prawns.

Mofongo

Mofongo

$9.99

Fried green plantains crushed with fresh garlic and Olive oil. Add Pork Belly or Jumbo Prawns to kick it up a notch.

Bifongo

$10.50

Fried Green Plantains with Garlic and Olive Oil crushed with Sweet Plantains

Trifongo

$11.50

a twist on the traditional Mofongo....Crushed Green Plantains with the addition of Sweet Plantains and Yucca. Seasoned with Garlic and Olive Oil.

Mofongo Criolla Estilo Boriqua

$23.00

Fried Crushed Green Plantains with Garlic and Olive Oil served with Jumbo Prawns in a red Creole sauce.

Yuca Frita con Ajo

$9.99

Yucca fries topped with garlic, onions, cilantro, and tomatoes.

La Isla de Puerto Rico

$13.25

a combination platter of - green plantains, sweet plantains and mofongo.

Sorullitos de Maiz (6PC)

$8.50Out of stock

Deep Fried Corn Fritter sticks served with MayoKetchup Aoli.

Frozen Pasteles Half Doz.

$30.00

Entrees

Arroz con Huevos Fritos

$14.25

White or yellow rice and fried eggs. All entrees are served black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.

Bacalaito

$16.75

A batter fried fritter filled with minced sustainably-caught wild Alaskan true cod and garnished with cilantro, tomatoes and onions. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.

Camarones a la Criollo

$18.95

Sustainable Wild Jumbo (21-15) Prawns sautéed in a red creole sauce. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.

Camarones al Ajjllo

Camarones al Ajjllo

$18.95

Four pieces jumbo prawns. Sustainably-caught wild jumbo U-15 prawns sauteed in garlic and olive oil. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.

Camarones Empanizados

$24.95

Sustainable Wild Jumbo u-15 Prawns Beer Battered and Breaded. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green

Canoa con Carne Molida

Canoa con Carne Molida

$15.95

A whole sweet plantains stuffed with seasoned ground Angus beef and smothered in melted Monterey Jack cheese. This entree is NOT serve with additional plantains. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.

Canoa Vegetariano

Canoa Vegetariano

$14.75

A whole sweet plantain stuffed with choice of red or black beans and smothered in melted Monterey Jack cheese. This entree is NOT served with additional plantains. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.

Chicharron de Pollo

$13.95

Fried chicken seasoned, golden and crispy, thigh or leg with dark meat (depends on availability). All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.

Chuletas

$14.75

Thin cut pan fried pork chops. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.

Jibarito con Picadillo

$16.50

Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, and Monterey Jack cheese sandwich between two layers of fried green plantains. This entree is NOT served with additional plantains. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.

Jibarito Vegetariano

$15.50

Avocado, tomatoes, beans and cheese layered between two fried plantains. This entree is not serve with additional plantains. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.

Palomilla Encebollado

$18.50

Picadillo

$15.00

Savory seasoned Angus ground beef marinated in Puerto Rican style Sofrito. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.

Pollo al Horno

Pollo al Horno

$15.25

Vegetariano Entree

$12.95

Vegan entree. Your choice of stewed red kidney beans or black beans with Spanish olives served with avocado salad and your choice of white or Spanish rice and Plantains. All entrees are served with and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.

Puerco Al Horno

$17.95

Ensaladas

Ensaladas de la Casa con Aguacate

$12.00

House salad with seasoned avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and sustainably-caught four pieces wild jumbo U-15 prawns sauteed in garlic and olive oil.

Ensalada de Pollo

$15.00

House salad with seasoned olive oil, avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and our award winning baked chicken. (Pollo Al Horno)

Ensalada de Bistec

$17.50

House salad with seasoned olive oil, avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and seasoned top sirloin choice steak.

Ensalada de Camarones

$19.95

House salad with seasoned avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and sustainably-caught four pieces wild jumbo U-15 prawns sauteed in garlic and olive oil.

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubano

Sandwich Cubano

$15.50

Slow roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard on a flat pressed French roll. Add Avocado for an Extra Kick. .....then try dunking it in our Pique de Pina Sauce!

Sandwich de Bistec

Sandwich de Bistec

$17.50

Thinly sliced Angus Steak on a toasted French Roll with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and sautéed onions. Add Avocado for an additional charge.

Avocado Sandwich (vegetariano)

$14.50

Vegetariano. Our famous avocado dip made with shredded cheese and onions spread on a toasted soft French roll and topped with red onions for extra kick.

Grandmas Specialty Sandwich

$12.25

Seasoned scrambled eggs with tomatoes, mayonnaise and olive oil flat pressed on a French Roll.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Puerto Rican seasoned and marinated chicken thigh on toasted French roll with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise.

Toasted Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Side Orders

Side of Habichuelas Rojas

$5.25

Side of Habichuelas Negro

$5.25

Stewed Beans with Potatoes and Squash

$6.50

Arroz Blanco

$4.95

Arroz Amarillo

$5.95

Tostones

$5.95

Tostones con Mojo de Ajo

$6.75

Maduros

$5.75

Pork Chicharrones

$6.25

Dip de Aguacate

$6.25

Ensalada de Aguacate

$5.95

Mayo Ketchup Aioli Sauce

$0.75

Cilantro Garlic Aioli Sauce

$0.75

Mojo Sauce

$0.75

Mojo Mojado Sauce

$0.75

AtomicRican Sauce

$0.75

Side Avo Only

$5.50

Pique De Pina Side Sauce

$0.75

Bottle of Pique De Pina

$24.50

Bottle AtomicRican Hot Sauce

$13.50

Beer Bottled

Racer 5 IPA

$6.50

805 Blond Ale

$6.00

Eel River Amber Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Negro Modelo Bottles

$6.00

Famosa

$6.00

Xingu

$6.50Out of stock

Corona

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Coquetta (16oz Can)

$6.50

A Blonde style Local craft beer from Del Cielo Brewery out of Martinez.

Orange You Delicious

$8.00

Hazy Ipa from a Local Craft Brewery Del Cielo out of Martinez

IPA Hoppy Seltzer (non alcoholic)

$5.50

Excelsior Hard Mango Cider

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Cafe Con Leche

$3.50

Coconut Cafe Con Leche

$4.40

Sprite Can

$2.99

Coke Can

$2.99

Diet Coke Can

$2.99

Root Beer Can

$2.99

Coco Rico

$4.25Out of stock

Goya Coconut

$3.99

Goya Cola Champagne

$3.99

Goya Grape

$3.99Out of stock

Goya Malta

$3.99

Goya Pineapple

$3.99Out of stock

Add Flavor Shot

$0.25

Iced Tea

$3.50

Italian Soda

$3.99

Limeade

$5.00

Limeade Coconut

$5.25

Limeade Mango

$5.25

Limeade Pomegranate

$5.25

Limeade Watermelon

$5.25

Juice Orange

$3.99

Juice Pineapple

$3.99

Juice Cranberry

$3.99

Fountain Seltzer Water

$1.75

Bottled Sparkling Water

$4.25

Fiji Water Bottle

$4.25

Voss Water

$4.25

IPA Hoppy Seltzer (non alcoholic) (Copy)

$5.50

Wine (Red or White)

House Red

$7.00+

J Lohr, Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.50+

Filus, Malbec

$9.50+

Pedroncelli, Mother Clone Zinfandel

$32.00

Rutherford, Merlot

$30.00

Matanzas Creek, Merlot

$15.00+

Macrostie, Thale's Vineyard Pinot Noir

$74.00

House White

$7.00+

House Rose

$7.00+

J Lohr, Chardonnay

$9.50+

J Lohr, Savignon Blanc

$9.00+

Balletto, Pinot Gris

$27.00

La Crema, Chardonnay (Half Bottle)

$22.00

Macrostie, Pinot Noir Rose

$53.00

Macrostie, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

$49.00

Dessert

Mantecado de Coco con Guineo Fritos

$7.00Out of stock

Doña Beba's de Cabo Rojo Arroz Con Dulce

$7.00
Flan de Coco

Flan de Coco

$7.00Out of stock

Flan de Queso

$7.00Out of stock

Empanadilla de Guayaba y Queso.

$7.00

To-Go

Bag

$0.10

Utensils

$0.25

Family Platters

Family Platters (4) Pollo

$58.00

Family Platter (4) Chuletas

$58.00

Family Platter (4) Palomilla

$65.00

Family Platter (4) Canoa Carne

$62.00

Family Platter Canoa Veg

$59.00

Family Platter Vegan Tray

$52.00

Family Platter (4) Picadillo

$58.00

Party Platters 20 PPL

Party Plater Pollo 20 PPL 4 sides

$389.00

Party Platter Picadillo (Gr Beef) 20 PPL 4 Sides

$379.00

Party Platter Palomilla (Steak) 20 PPL 4 sides

$415.80

Party Platter Black Beans only 20 PPL (no sides)

$85.00

Party Platter Avocado Dip with Chips (Half sheet)

$150.00

Plantain Chips w Dipping Sauce (Half sheet)

$40.00

Half Tray Rice Pudding (24 Hrs Notice required)

$75.00

Half Tray a la carte Party Platters

Half Tray White Rice Only

$65.00

Half Tray Yellow Rice Only

$95.00

Half Tray Stewed Red Beans

$95.00

Half Tray Stewed Black Beans

$85.00

Half Tray Red Beans with Potatoes and Squash

$99.00

Party Platter Avocado Dip with Chips (Half sheet)

$150.00

Plantain Chips w Dipping Sauce (Half sheet) (Copy)

$40.00

Half Tray Rice Pudding (24 Hrs Notice required) (Copy)

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Puerto Rican food is a Tropical Latin Style of food from the Caribbean. Our recipes are traditional and authentic passed down many generations!

400 Mendocino Ave,, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

