El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine
No reviews yet
400 Mendocino Ave,
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bacalaito
A Batter Fried Fritter filled with minced Wild Alaskan Cod garnished with tomatoes, cilantro and onion.
Bacon Wrapped Sweet Plantains
The Magical combination of Sweet and Savory collides when you wrap Bacon around a riped Sweet Plantain! 4 pieces
Pan de Ajo
Flat pressed French bread with Garlic and Olive Oil.
Empanadillas
Puff Pastry shells with your choice of fillings: Seasoned Ground beef, Pork w Ham, chicken, Prawns, or Vegetarian!
Platanutres con Dip de Aguacate
Avocado dip blended with cheese and onions served with thin fried plantain chips.
Camarones Empanizados
(4) Jumbo beer-battered prawns.
Tostones Montaditos de Pollo
Fried green plantains topped with our famous pollo al horno.
Totones Montaditos de Carne
Fried green plantains topped with diced top sirloin Angus steak.
Tostones Vegetariano
Wheat free a meatless version of our tostones "Rockstyle". Don't forget to add the pique. Flattened and Fried Green Plantains topped with Cheese, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions and Avocado!
Tostones Montaditos con Queso
Flattened fried green plantains with Montery Jack cheese and fresh garlic.
Tostones Montaditos de Camarones
Fried green plantains topped with sauteed sustainably-caught wild jumbo U-15 Garlic Prawns.
Mofongo
Fried green plantains crushed with fresh garlic and Olive oil. Add Pork Belly or Jumbo Prawns to kick it up a notch.
Bifongo
Fried Green Plantains with Garlic and Olive Oil crushed with Sweet Plantains
Trifongo
a twist on the traditional Mofongo....Crushed Green Plantains with the addition of Sweet Plantains and Yucca. Seasoned with Garlic and Olive Oil.
Mofongo Criolla Estilo Boriqua
Fried Crushed Green Plantains with Garlic and Olive Oil served with Jumbo Prawns in a red Creole sauce.
Yuca Frita con Ajo
Yucca fries topped with garlic, onions, cilantro, and tomatoes.
La Isla de Puerto Rico
a combination platter of - green plantains, sweet plantains and mofongo.
Sorullitos de Maiz (6PC)
Deep Fried Corn Fritter sticks served with MayoKetchup Aoli.
Frozen Pasteles Half Doz.
Entrees
Arroz con Huevos Fritos
White or yellow rice and fried eggs. All entrees are served black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Bacalaito
A batter fried fritter filled with minced sustainably-caught wild Alaskan true cod and garnished with cilantro, tomatoes and onions. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Camarones a la Criollo
Sustainable Wild Jumbo (21-15) Prawns sautéed in a red creole sauce. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Camarones al Ajjllo
Four pieces jumbo prawns. Sustainably-caught wild jumbo U-15 prawns sauteed in garlic and olive oil. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Camarones Empanizados
Sustainable Wild Jumbo u-15 Prawns Beer Battered and Breaded. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green
Canoa con Carne Molida
A whole sweet plantains stuffed with seasoned ground Angus beef and smothered in melted Monterey Jack cheese. This entree is NOT serve with additional plantains. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Canoa Vegetariano
A whole sweet plantain stuffed with choice of red or black beans and smothered in melted Monterey Jack cheese. This entree is NOT served with additional plantains. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Chicharron de Pollo
Fried chicken seasoned, golden and crispy, thigh or leg with dark meat (depends on availability). All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Chuletas
Thin cut pan fried pork chops. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Jibarito con Picadillo
Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, and Monterey Jack cheese sandwich between two layers of fried green plantains. This entree is NOT served with additional plantains. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Jibarito Vegetariano
Avocado, tomatoes, beans and cheese layered between two fried plantains. This entree is not serve with additional plantains. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Palomilla Encebollado
Picadillo
Savory seasoned Angus ground beef marinated in Puerto Rican style Sofrito. All entrees are served with white or yellow rice and black or red beans, sweet plantains or fried green plantains and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Pollo al Horno
Vegetariano Entree
Vegan entree. Your choice of stewed red kidney beans or black beans with Spanish olives served with avocado salad and your choice of white or Spanish rice and Plantains. All entrees are served with and avocado salad. We use house-made fresh sofrito and the finest olive oil.
Puerco Al Horno
Ensaladas
Ensaladas de la Casa con Aguacate
House salad with seasoned avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and sustainably-caught four pieces wild jumbo U-15 prawns sauteed in garlic and olive oil.
Ensalada de Pollo
House salad with seasoned olive oil, avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and our award winning baked chicken. (Pollo Al Horno)
Ensalada de Bistec
House salad with seasoned olive oil, avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and seasoned top sirloin choice steak.
Ensalada de Camarones
House salad with seasoned avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and sustainably-caught four pieces wild jumbo U-15 prawns sauteed in garlic and olive oil.
Sandwiches
Sandwich Cubano
Slow roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard on a flat pressed French roll. Add Avocado for an Extra Kick. .....then try dunking it in our Pique de Pina Sauce!
Sandwich de Bistec
Thinly sliced Angus Steak on a toasted French Roll with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and sautéed onions. Add Avocado for an additional charge.
Avocado Sandwich (vegetariano)
Vegetariano. Our famous avocado dip made with shredded cheese and onions spread on a toasted soft French roll and topped with red onions for extra kick.
Grandmas Specialty Sandwich
Seasoned scrambled eggs with tomatoes, mayonnaise and olive oil flat pressed on a French Roll.
Chicken Sandwich
Puerto Rican seasoned and marinated chicken thigh on toasted French roll with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise.
Toasted Cheese Sandwich
Side Orders
Side of Habichuelas Rojas
Side of Habichuelas Negro
Stewed Beans with Potatoes and Squash
Arroz Blanco
Arroz Amarillo
Tostones
Tostones con Mojo de Ajo
Maduros
Pork Chicharrones
Dip de Aguacate
Ensalada de Aguacate
Mayo Ketchup Aioli Sauce
Cilantro Garlic Aioli Sauce
Mojo Sauce
Mojo Mojado Sauce
AtomicRican Sauce
Side Avo Only
Pique De Pina Side Sauce
Bottle of Pique De Pina
Bottle AtomicRican Hot Sauce
Beer Bottled
Racer 5 IPA
805 Blond Ale
Eel River Amber Ale
Negro Modelo Bottles
Famosa
Xingu
Corona
Modelo Especial
Coquetta (16oz Can)
A Blonde style Local craft beer from Del Cielo Brewery out of Martinez.
Orange You Delicious
Hazy Ipa from a Local Craft Brewery Del Cielo out of Martinez
IPA Hoppy Seltzer (non alcoholic)
Excelsior Hard Mango Cider
Soft Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Cafe Con Leche
Coconut Cafe Con Leche
Sprite Can
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Root Beer Can
Coco Rico
Goya Coconut
Goya Cola Champagne
Goya Grape
Goya Malta
Goya Pineapple
Add Flavor Shot
Iced Tea
Italian Soda
Limeade
Limeade Coconut
Limeade Mango
Limeade Pomegranate
Limeade Watermelon
Juice Orange
Juice Pineapple
Juice Cranberry
Fountain Seltzer Water
Bottled Sparkling Water
Fiji Water Bottle
Voss Water
IPA Hoppy Seltzer (non alcoholic) (Copy)
Wine (Red or White)
House Red
J Lohr, Cabernet Sauvignon
Filus, Malbec
Pedroncelli, Mother Clone Zinfandel
Rutherford, Merlot
Matanzas Creek, Merlot
Macrostie, Thale's Vineyard Pinot Noir
House White
House Rose
J Lohr, Chardonnay
J Lohr, Savignon Blanc
Balletto, Pinot Gris
La Crema, Chardonnay (Half Bottle)
Macrostie, Pinot Noir Rose
Macrostie, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay
Dessert
Family Platters
Party Platters 20 PPL
Party Plater Pollo 20 PPL 4 sides
Party Platter Picadillo (Gr Beef) 20 PPL 4 Sides
Party Platter Palomilla (Steak) 20 PPL 4 sides
Party Platter Black Beans only 20 PPL (no sides)
Party Platter Avocado Dip with Chips (Half sheet)
Plantain Chips w Dipping Sauce (Half sheet)
Half Tray Rice Pudding (24 Hrs Notice required)
Half Tray a la carte Party Platters
Half Tray White Rice Only
Half Tray Yellow Rice Only
Half Tray Stewed Red Beans
Half Tray Stewed Black Beans
Half Tray Red Beans with Potatoes and Squash
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Puerto Rican food is a Tropical Latin Style of food from the Caribbean. Our recipes are traditional and authentic passed down many generations!
400 Mendocino Ave,, Santa Rosa, CA 95401