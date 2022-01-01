Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant

2,086 Reviews

$$

28971 Golden Lantern A101

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Popular Items

Crispy Taco
Two Item Combo
Soft Taco

Appetizers

Quesadilla

$9.95

Three Taquitos

$8.95

Chimi Flautas

$8.95

Cortez Quesadilla

$11.95

Cortez Appitizer Platter

$18.95

Mexi Ceviche

$14.95

Nachos Cortez

$10.95

Queso Fundido y Chorizo

$9.95

Guacamole Appitizer

$9.95

Molly's Beans

$7.95

Round Potatoes W/ Cheese & Tomatillo

$7.95

Shrimp Fest

$24.95

Nachos And Chesse Only

$7.95

Salads

House Salad

$7.95

Cortez Salad

$11.95

Tostada Salad

$11.95

Soup

Tortilla Soup (CUP)

$6.95

Tortilla Soup (Bowl)

$12.95

Caldo De Pollo (Cup)

$5.95

Caldo De Pollo (Bowl)

$9.95

Albondingas (Cup)

$5.95

Albondingas (Bowl)

$9.95

Menudo (Cup)

$6.95

Menudo (Bowl)

$12.95

Caldo de Camerone’s

$16.95

Entrees

Enchiladas Rancheras

$16.95

Enchiladas Mole

$16.95

Enchiladas Picante

$15.95

Enchiladas Cortez

$16.95

One Item Combo

$12.95

Two Item Combo

$14.95

Three Item Combo

$16.95

Fajitas

$17.95

Fajitas For Two

$29.95

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Burrito Chile Relleno

$10.95

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.95

Carnitas Burrito

$11.95

Chicken Burrito

$10.95

Chile Colorado Beef Burrito

$10.95

Chile Verde Pork Burrito

$10.95

Chimichamga

$11.95

Discovery Burrito

$14.95

Fish Burrito

$12.95

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.95

Shredded Beef Burrito

$10.95

Shrimp Burrito

$12.95

Chilie Verde

$16.95

Chilie Colorado

$16.95

Mole Colorado

$16.95

Arroz con Pollo

$16.95

Steak Picado

$17.95

Milanesa Acapulco

$17.95

Carnitas Jalisco

$17.95

Carne Asada Tampiquena

$18.95

Carne Asada Plate

$18.95

Cortez Burger

$8.95

Carne Asada & Shrimp

$24.95

Mexi Ceviche Tostada

$12.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Filete de Pescado

$21.95

Mojorra Frita

$17.95

Camarones al Mojo da Ajo

$18.95

Carmarones Rancheros

$18.95

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.95

Camarones Empanizados

$18.95

Ala Carte

Chile Colorado Sauce

$2.00

Chile Verde Sauce

$2.00

Side of Salsa Ranchera

$2.00

Side of Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

Chilie Rellano

$6.95

Chips (Large)

$7.95

Chips (Med)

$5.95

Chips (Small)

$3.95

Crispy Taco

$4.25

Enchilada

$4.95

French Fries

$3.95

Guacamole (Large)

$16.95

Guacamole (Med)

$8.25

Guacamole Side

$3.95

Party Platter

$69.00

Refried Beans (Large)

$8.25

Refried Beans (Small)

$3.95

Rice (Large)

$8.25

Rice (Small)

$3.95

Salsa (Large)

$8.25

Salsa (Small)

$4.25

Serrano Chilis

$2.50

Side of Avocado

$2.95

Side of Jalepenos

$2.00

Soft Taco

$4.50

Sour Cream Side

$2.95

Tamale

$6.95

Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00

Torta

$8.95

Tortillas

$2.95

Side of Bacon

$3.95

Side of Lettuce

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Large Verde Sauce

$16.95

Large Colorado Sauce

$16.95

Side of Round Potatoes

$3.95

Asada A La Carta

$12.00

Chicken A La Carta

$7.95

CA Anaheim Chile

$3.50

Carnitas A La Carta

$12.00

Side Mole Sauce

$4.95

Chile Verde Boul

$12.95

Chile Colorado Boul

$12.95

Cactus Nopales

$4.95

6ft Burrito

$79.95

5ft Burrito

$69.95

3ft Burrito

$49.95

Vinaigrette Carrots

$3.50

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kids Burrito

$8.95

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

Taco

$8.95

Breakfast

Chilaquiles

$11.95

Chorizo con Huevos

$11.95

Huevos con Tosino

$11.90

Huevos con Machaca

$12.95

Hurvos Montados

$12.95

Huevos Enchilados

$12.95

Huevos Racheros

$12.95

Huevos con Jamon

$12.95

Huevos Azados

$14.95

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.95

Torta de Huevos con Queso

$12.95

Huevos a la Cortez

$14.95

Huevos con Nopales

$12.95

Cortez Omelette

$11.95

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

1 Egg

$2.95

2 Eggs

$3.95

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$3.95

Desserts

Fried Iced Cream

$8.95

Flan

$6.95

Churros

$6.95

White Chocolate Amore

$5.95

Dark Chocolate Amore

$5.95

Dolce De Leche

$5.95

Mocha Mud Pie

$5.95

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

TO-GO SAUCE 32oz

Enchilada Sauce 32oz

$16.95

Ranchera Sauce 32oz

$16.95

Chile Verde Sauce 32oz

$16.95

Chile Colorado Sauce 32oz

$16.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

28971 Golden Lantern A101, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Directions

