El Coyote Bar & Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

925 W Britton Road

Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Order Again

Starters

Green Chile Queso

Green Chile Queso

$8.00

(GF)

Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.00

(GF, V)

Trio

Trio

$11.00

queso, guacamole, and seasonal spicy salsa (GF)

Posole

$6.00

cilantro, pickled red onion, radish

Ensalada la Casa

Ensalada la Casa

$9.00

mixed greens and kale blend, avocado, radish, pickled onion, queso fresco, crispy hominy, green chile lime dressing (GF, Vegan upon request)

Red Chile Rib Tips

Red Chile Rib Tips

$10.00

red chile braising jus, avocado, cilantro, blue corn tortillas (GF)

Red Chile Quesadilla

Red Chile Quesadilla

$14.00

flour tortilla, braised beef, onion, chile paste, shredded cheese, lime crema, guacamole, cilantro

Green Chile Chicken Nachos

Green Chile Chicken Nachos

$15.00

chicken verde, queso, shredded cheese, coyote beans, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, pickled onion, lime crema, guacamole (GF)

Sd Corn Tortillas (3)

$3.00

Entrees

Stacked Enchilada Platter

Stacked Enchilada Platter

$12.50

blue corn tortillas, coyote beans, anaheim, shredded cheese, pickled onion, cilantro, radish, served with coyote beans & hominy (GF)

Burrito Platter

Burrito Platter

$14.00

flour tortilla, coyote beans, onion, anaheim, shredded cheese, pickled onion, cilantro, served with coyote beans & hominy

Stuffed Sopapilla

Stuffed Sopapilla

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, cilantro, served with coyote beans & hominy

Roasted Mushroom Chile Relleno

Roasted Mushroom Chile Relleno

$15.00

anaheim, crimini mushroom, coyote beans, shredded cheese, pickled onion, cilantro, radish, queso fresco, served with coyote beans & hominy (GF)

Adovada Steak

$32.00

12 oz ribeye, red chile sauce, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro, radish, queso fresco, corn tortillas and coyote beans (GF)

Green Chile Double Cheese Burger

Green Chile Double Cheese Burger

$14.00

roasted green chiles, sautéed onion, lime crema, american cheese, lettuce, seasoned fries

Tacos

Taco Chicken Verde

$3.00

blue corn tortilla, marinated chicken, green chile sauce, chipotle crema, red cabbage, cilantro, lime (GF)

Taco Pork Adovada

$3.00

blue corn tortilla, onion, cilantro (GF)

Taco Shredded Beef

Taco Shredded Beef

$4.00

blue corn tortilla, coyote beans, onion, red chile hot sauce, queso fresco, radish (GF)

Taco Camarones

Taco Camarones

$5.00

blue corn tortilla, shrimp, pickled red onion, avocado, cilantro, salsa de arbol (GF)

Chef’s Taco

$9.00

market

Taco Platter

$10.00

pick any 2 tacos, served with coyote beans & hominy (GF upon request/corn tortilla)

Desserts

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cake

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cake

$8.00

red chile chocolate cake, cinnamon milk-chocolate ganache

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

whipped cream, graham cracker crumble (GF upon request)

Sopapilla Sundae

Sopapilla Sundae

$8.00

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce, chocolate, pistachio

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Kid’s

Kid’s Quesadilla

$7.00

cheese quesadilla, served with fries

Kid’s Cheese Burger

$8.00

american cheese, served with fries

Kid’s Chicken Tenders

$8.00

served with fries

Kid’s Taco

$7.00

served with fries

Kid’s Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Kid's Limeade

$3.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Coyote Beans

$3.00

Side of Hominy

$3.00

Beer

Rad Hombre DRAFT

$5.00Out of stock

El Coyote Cerveza by Frenzy

$5.00Out of stock

Red Chile Michelada

$8.00

Rahr & Sons Adios Pantalones Lemon-Lime Cerveza

$7.00Out of stock

Vanessa House 401K Cream Ale

$6.00

Rahr & Sons Paleta de Mango

$7.00

Anthem Golden One

$7.00

Neff Apollo American Blonde Ale

$9.00

Praire Rainbow Sherbert

$9.00

Coop Native Amber

$6.00

Coop Ice Chest IPA

$6.00

Stonecloud Chug Norris Mosaic Pale Ale

$8.00

Roughtail Everything Rhymes with Orange

$9.00

Lively IPA

$7.00

Coop F5 IPA

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Hamm's

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Coop Oktoberfest

$8.00

Stone Mexican Chocolate Stout

$9.00Out of stock

Truly

$6.00

Wine

Ducca Secco

$30.00

NV Almacita Brut

$65.00

Olivares Rosado

$45.00

Poppy Chardonnay

$55.00

Zorzal Pinnot Noir

$60.00

Poppy Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

NA Beverages

Spirit-Free Margarita La Casa

$5.00

Kid's Limeade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.50

Red Bull SF

$5.50Out of stock

Milk

$4.00

OJ

$4.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Merch

Ballcap

$25.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Bandana

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Coming Soon to Britton District, OKC!

