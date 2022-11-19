A map showing the location of El Cruce+241 241 Third Ave. Suite CView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

El Cruce+241 241 Third Ave. Suite C

73 Reviews

$$

241 Third Ave. Suite C

Chula Vista, CA 91910

Mixed Drinks

Traditional Mimosa (Orange)

$8.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$8.00

Traditional Margarita (Lime)

$12.00

Mango Habanero Margarita

$12.00

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Margarita Del Valle Margarita

$12.00

Margarita Flight

$35.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Rose Sangria

$12.00

Sangria Del Valle (Red) Sangria

$12.00

Sangria Flight

$35.00

House Sangria

$8.00

Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Traditional Mojito (Lime)

$12.00

Mango Mojito

$12.00

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Watermelon Mojito

$12.00

Rum And Coke

$12.00

Watermelon Shot

$5.00

Agave Shot

$5.00

Mango Shot

$5.00

Berryliscious

$12.00

Serrano Cucumber Margarita

$12.00

Oakey Hibiscus Sour (Whiskey)

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Margarita Happy Hour

$5.00

House Sangria Happy Hour

$5.00

Mini Michi Clamato

$5.00

Mango Habanero Michelada

$10.00

Michelada Cubana

$10.00

Michelada Clamato

$10.00

Michelada Sal y limon

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Agua Mineral

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

MX Squirt

$4.00

Sangria Senorial

$4.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Squirt Can

$3.00

Mundel

$4.00

Jarritos Tamarindo

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Limonada - Natural

$6.00

Limonada - Mineral

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cafe Caliente

$4.00

Cold Brew Nitro 20oz

$7.50

Naranjada Mineral

$6.00

Naranjada Natural

$6.00

Basement 241 Drinks

Paloma Hibiscus

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mix dring with Rum

$12.00

Mix drink with Vodka

$12.00

Mix drink with whisky

$12.00

Extra shot for Drink

$4.00

Flavor Shot

$6.00

Michelada

$10.00

Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

House Sangria

$8.00

Adobada Taco Trompo

$3.00

Mulita Trompo

$5.00

Shirts

New El Cruce Design Navy Blue

$25.00

Men's Black

$18.00

Men's Clay

$18.00

Men's Tan

$18.00

Men's Padre

$18.00

Women's Green V

$18.00

Women's Grey V

$18.00

Women's White V

$18.00

Women's Padre

$18.00

Hats

Blue Dad Hat

$16.00

PADRES SNAP BACK

$25.00

BLACK SNAP BACK

$25.00

ROYAL BLUE SNAP BACK

$25.00

WHITE SNAP BACK

$25.00

Sweatshirts

Chula Vista Hoodie

$35.00

Accessories

Pub Pint (20 oz)

$10.00

Goblet (13 oz)

$10.00

Tote Bag

$5.00

Wine Opener

$4.50

Events

Ladies Night Cover

$5.00

Comedy Show Cover

$20.00
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

241 Third Ave. Suite C, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

