El Cupidos Express 379 S Main Street
379 S Main Street
Snowflake, AZ 85937
Popular Items
Breakfast
Bacon Burrtio
Bacon, egg, cheese, hashbrowns
Sausage Burrito
Sausage, egg,cheese, hashbrowns
Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo, egg, cheese, hashbrowns
Ham Burrito
Ham, egg, cheese, hashbrowns
No Meat Burrito
Mexican Breakfast Burrito
Red or green chile, egg, beans, cheese
Three Meat Burrito
Bacon, chorizo, ham, egg, cheese, hashbrowns
Grande
Steak, egg, cheese, pico, hashbrowns, and Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Mini Grande
Same as Grande, just mini
Huevos Rancheros
2 overeasy eggs, green sauce, cheese, pico with rice and beans and corn tortillas
Enchiladas Montadas
2 red cheese enchiladas, 2 overmedium eggs,and pico
Chilaquiles
corn chips, egg, cheese, ground beef, chorizo, red sauce, and pico
Azteca Breakfast
beef tamale, two scrambled eggs, and a side of beans
Morning Special
2 over medium eggs, suasage, bacon, hashbrowns, and wheat toast
Steve Special
Hashbrowns, 2 over medium eggs, steak, pico, cheese, green sauce and flour tortillas
Relleno Ahogado
Chile relleno, green sauce, steak, cheese, pico, hashbrowns, flour tortillas
Chorizo con Huevos
Two scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheese, rice, beans, flour tortillas
Machaca con Huevos
Two scrambled eggs, shredded beef, rice, beans, flour tortillas
Omelette
Pick their toppings
Reggie
Specialty Burritos
Bean and Cheese
Only beans and cheese
Red Chile Burrito
Red chile pork
Green Chile Burrito
Green chile pork
Red Mix Burrito
Red chile pork with beans
Green Mix Burrito
Green chile pork and beans
Chicken Burrito
Shredded chicken
Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatos, and jalapeno cream cheese
Shredded Beef Burrito
Shredded beef only
Ground Beef Burrito
Ground beef only
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne asada, beans, cheese, pico, and guacamole
Machaca Burrito
Shredded beef, beans, cheese, bell peppers, onions, and tomato
Cupidos Burrito
Beef or Chicken, rice, beans, pico, and cheese
Arizona
Carne asada, hashbrowns, pico, cheese, and guacamole
Big Jake
Steak, cheese, hashbrowns, rice, beans, cheese, and JCC
Chile Relleno Burrito
Relleno, cheese, egg, choice of meat or just cheese
Fajita Burrito
Steak or chicken, bell peppers, onion, tomato, cheese
Burrito Supreme
Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, sour cream
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp, lettuce, cheese, pico, and JCC
Fish Burrito
Fish, cabbage, cheese, pico, and JCC
Mixto
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
Vaquero
Steak, beans, cheese, and JCC
Snowflake
Shredded chicken, beans, cheese, and JCC
Veggie
Carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, JCC on wheat tortilla
Carnitas Burrito
Shredded Pork, guacamole, and pico
Adobada Burrito
Marinated pork, cilantro, onion, guacamole
Mini Jake
Same as Big Jake, just smaller
El Guapo
Bob's
Rueben
Tortas
Tostadas
Bean Tostada
Beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
Shedded Beef Tostada
Shredded beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
Ground Beef Tostada
Ground beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
Chicken Tostada
Shredded Chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
Shrimp Tostada
Shrimp, lettuce, pico, avocado, cheese, JCC
Enchiladas
Tamales
Tacos
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp, lettuce, pico, cheese, and Jcc with soft corn tortillas
Carne Asada Taco
Carne Asada, lettuce, cheese, pico with soft corn tortillas
Ground Beef Taco
Ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato with soft flour tortillas
Shredded Beef Taco
Shredded beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato with crispy corn tortilla
Taquitos
4 rolled taquitos with guacamole and cheese
Chicken Taco
Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, with soft flour tortillas
Fish Taco
Fried cod, cabbage, pico, cheese, JCC with soft corn tortillas
Taco Trio
Fish, Shrimp, Carne Asada
Adobada Taco
Adobada, cilantro, onion, guacamole on soft corn tortillas
Carnitas Taco
Carnitas, pico, guacamole on soft corn tortillas
Quesadillas
Burgers
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo served with fries
Cheese burger
Cheese, lettuce, tomatos, onion, mayo, served with fries
Bacon Cheese burger
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo, served with fries
Guacamole Burger
Mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, guacamole, served with fries
David's Burger
Mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, JCC, jalapenos, avocado, served with fries
Hawiian Burger
Mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pineapple, ham, served with fries
Mexican Burger
Mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, green chile strip, served with fries
Double Cheese Burger
Lobo Burger
2 patties, mayo, cheese, bacon, green chile strip, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, served with fries
Picante chicken sandwich
Chicken breast, crushed chile seeds, green chile strip, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and served with fries
Combo plates
#A Carne Asada Plate
Carne Asada, rice and beans, with flour tortillas
#B Chimichanga
Chimichanga with choice of meat, rice and beans
#C 2 Carne Asada Tacos
2 Carne asda tacos, rice and beans
#D 2 Shredded Beef tacos
2 Shredded Beef tacos, rice and beans
#E Pollo Especial
Fried Chicken burrito smothered in green sauce and JCC, rice and beans
#F 2 Enchiladas
2 enchiladas(cheese, chicken, or beef), rice and beans
#G Relleno
Chile Relleno(cheese, chicken, or beef), rice and beans
#H Shrimp Taco and enchilada
Shrimp taco and enchilada, rice and beans
#I Fajita Plate
Steak or Chicken fajitas, rice and beans, flour tortillas
#J Taquitos
Taquitos, rice and beans
#K Taco and Tostada
Shredded beef taco and bean tostada, rice and beans
#L Taco and Enchilada
Shredded beef taco and cheese enchilada, rice and beans
#M Steak Picado
Steak picado, rice and beans, flour tortillas
Ranchero Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp in special sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice and beans, flour tortillas
Salads
Desserts
Nachos
Kids Menu
Ala Carte
Mexican Pizza
Choice of meat, beans, cheese, pico and jalapenos
Asada Fries
Carne asada, cheese, pico, guacamole, sour cream
Bacon Fries
Bacon, green chiles, cheese, JCC, pico
Chimichangas
Choice of meat, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
Rellenos
Smothering in green sauce
Fish and Chips
3 fried cod with fries and JCC on side
12 Chicken Wings
6 Chicken Wings
Super Fries
Sides
Side Hash browns
Side Beans
8 ounces
Side Rice
8 ounces
Side Fries
Side Pico de Gallo
4 ounces
Side Jalapeno Cream Cheese
4 ounces
Side Guacamole
4 ounces
Side Sour Cream
4 ounces
Side Enchilada Sauce
8 ounces
Bag of Chips
Pint of Salsa
Pint of JCC
Pint of Guacamole
Pint of Pico
Fried Jalapeños
Tortilla Pack
Side of Flour Tortillas
Side of Corn Tortillas`
Drinks
Fountain Drink
20 oz Soda
20 oz water
Mexican Bottled Soda
Soda Refill
Soda Can
Lemonade
Rockstar
Kickstart
Pure Leaf
Minute Maid
Hog Wash
Gatorade
Aquafina Liter
20 oz Aquafina
Life Water
Monster
Smart Water
Dasani
Coffee
AZ Tea
Liter Soda
Starbuck
Aguas Frescas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fine, fresh, and best of all, Mexican
379 S Main Street, Snowflake, AZ 85937