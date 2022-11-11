Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Cupidos Express 379 S Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

379 S Main Street

Snowflake, AZ 85937

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Jake
Bacon Burrtio
Shredded Beef Taco

Breakfast

Bacon Burrtio

$6.50

Bacon, egg, cheese, hashbrowns

Sausage Burrito

$6.50

Sausage, egg,cheese, hashbrowns

Chorizo Burrito

$6.50

Chorizo, egg, cheese, hashbrowns

Ham Burrito

$6.50

Ham, egg, cheese, hashbrowns

No Meat Burrito

$5.99

Mexican Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

Red or green chile, egg, beans, cheese

Three Meat Burrito

$7.25

Bacon, chorizo, ham, egg, cheese, hashbrowns

Grande

$7.75

Steak, egg, cheese, pico, hashbrowns, and Jalapeno Cream Cheese

Mini Grande

$6.99

Same as Grande, just mini

Huevos Rancheros

$10.25

2 overeasy eggs, green sauce, cheese, pico with rice and beans and corn tortillas

Enchiladas Montadas

$10.25

2 red cheese enchiladas, 2 overmedium eggs,and pico

Chilaquiles

$6.25

corn chips, egg, cheese, ground beef, chorizo, red sauce, and pico

Azteca Breakfast

$9.25

beef tamale, two scrambled eggs, and a side of beans

Morning Special

$9.99

2 over medium eggs, suasage, bacon, hashbrowns, and wheat toast

Steve Special

$9.25

Hashbrowns, 2 over medium eggs, steak, pico, cheese, green sauce and flour tortillas

Relleno Ahogado

$9.25

Chile relleno, green sauce, steak, cheese, pico, hashbrowns, flour tortillas

Chorizo con Huevos

$10.50

Two scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheese, rice, beans, flour tortillas

Machaca con Huevos

$10.50

Two scrambled eggs, shredded beef, rice, beans, flour tortillas

Omelette

$10.50

Pick their toppings

Reggie

$7.75

Specialty Burritos

Bean and Cheese

$5.25

Only beans and cheese

Red Chile Burrito

$6.50

Red chile pork

Green Chile Burrito

$6.50

Green chile pork

Red Mix Burrito

$6.50

Red chile pork with beans

Green Mix Burrito

$6.50

Green chile pork and beans

Chicken Burrito

$6.50

Shredded chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatos, and jalapeno cream cheese

Shredded Beef Burrito

$6.50

Shredded beef only

Ground Beef Burrito

$6.50

Ground beef only

Carne Asada Burrito

$7.50

Carne asada, beans, cheese, pico, and guacamole

Machaca Burrito

$7.50

Shredded beef, beans, cheese, bell peppers, onions, and tomato

Cupidos Burrito

$7.50

Beef or Chicken, rice, beans, pico, and cheese

Arizona

$7.50

Carne asada, hashbrowns, pico, cheese, and guacamole

Big Jake

$7.75

Steak, cheese, hashbrowns, rice, beans, cheese, and JCC

Chile Relleno Burrito

$7.50

Relleno, cheese, egg, choice of meat or just cheese

Fajita Burrito

$7.50

Steak or chicken, bell peppers, onion, tomato, cheese

Burrito Supreme

$7.50

Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, sour cream

Shrimp Burrito

$7.75

Shrimp, lettuce, cheese, pico, and JCC

Fish Burrito

$7.75

Fish, cabbage, cheese, pico, and JCC

Mixto

$7.75

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese

Vaquero

$7.50

Steak, beans, cheese, and JCC

Snowflake

$7.50

Shredded chicken, beans, cheese, and JCC

Veggie

$7.50

Carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, JCC on wheat tortilla

Carnitas Burrito

$7.50

Shredded Pork, guacamole, and pico

Adobada Burrito

$7.50

Marinated pork, cilantro, onion, guacamole

Mini Jake

$6.99

Same as Big Jake, just smaller

El Guapo

$7.75

Bob's

$7.75

Rueben

$7.50

Tortas

Lunch Torta

$7.50

Choice of meat, mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pico, cheese

Fajita Torta

$7.50

Steak or chicken, bell peppers, onion, tomato, cheese, mayo, avocado, lettuce

Ham and Cheese Torta

$7.50

Ham, cheese, mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato

Breakfast Torta

$7.50

Choice of meat, mayo, egg, cheese

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$3.75

Beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Shedded Beef Tostada

$4.25

Shredded beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Ground Beef Tostada

$4.25

Ground beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Chicken Tostada

$4.25

Shredded Chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Shrimp Tostada

$5.25

Shrimp, lettuce, pico, avocado, cheese, JCC

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$4.25

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$4.25

Ground Beef Enchilada

$4.25

Chicken Enchilada

$4.25

Shrimp Enchilada

$4.75

Tamales

Beef Tamale

$4.75

Smothered in red sauce and topped with cheese

Green Corn Tamale

$4.75

Smothered in green sauce and topped with cheese

Tacos

Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Shrimp, lettuce, pico, cheese, and Jcc with soft corn tortillas

Carne Asada Taco

$3.25

Carne Asada, lettuce, cheese, pico with soft corn tortillas

Ground Beef Taco

$3.25

Ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato with soft flour tortillas

Shredded Beef Taco

$3.25

Shredded beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato with crispy corn tortilla

Taquitos

$5.25

4 rolled taquitos with guacamole and cheese

Chicken Taco

$3.25

Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, with soft flour tortillas

Fish Taco

$4.25

Fried cod, cabbage, pico, cheese, JCC with soft corn tortillas

Taco Trio

$10.25

Fish, Shrimp, Carne Asada

Adobada Taco

$3.99

Adobada, cilantro, onion, guacamole on soft corn tortillas

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Carnitas, pico, guacamole on soft corn tortillas

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$10.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.25

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.25

Rolled Quesadilla

$10.25

Choice of meat with guacamole and sour cream on side

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$8.25

Cheese Crisp

$8.25

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo served with fries

Cheese burger

$9.75

Cheese, lettuce, tomatos, onion, mayo, served with fries

Bacon Cheese burger

$9.75

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo, served with fries

Guacamole Burger

$9.75

Mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, guacamole, served with fries

David's Burger

$9.75

Mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, JCC, jalapenos, avocado, served with fries

Hawiian Burger

$9.75

Mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pineapple, ham, served with fries

Mexican Burger

$9.75

Mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, green chile strip, served with fries

Double Cheese Burger

$11.99

Lobo Burger

$11.99

2 patties, mayo, cheese, bacon, green chile strip, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, served with fries

Picante chicken sandwich

$8.50

Chicken breast, crushed chile seeds, green chile strip, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and served with fries

Combo plates

#A Carne Asada Plate

$11.50

Carne Asada, rice and beans, with flour tortillas

#B Chimichanga

$11.50

Chimichanga with choice of meat, rice and beans

#C 2 Carne Asada Tacos

$11.50

2 Carne asda tacos, rice and beans

#D 2 Shredded Beef tacos

$11.50

2 Shredded Beef tacos, rice and beans

#E Pollo Especial

$11.50

Fried Chicken burrito smothered in green sauce and JCC, rice and beans

#F 2 Enchiladas

$11.50

2 enchiladas(cheese, chicken, or beef), rice and beans

#G Relleno

$11.50

Chile Relleno(cheese, chicken, or beef), rice and beans

#H Shrimp Taco and enchilada

$12.50

Shrimp taco and enchilada, rice and beans

#I Fajita Plate

$12.50

Steak or Chicken fajitas, rice and beans, flour tortillas

#J Taquitos

$11.50

Taquitos, rice and beans

#K Taco and Tostada

$11.50

Shredded beef taco and bean tostada, rice and beans

#L Taco and Enchilada

$11.50

Shredded beef taco and cheese enchilada, rice and beans

#M Steak Picado

$12.50

Steak picado, rice and beans, flour tortillas

Ranchero Shrimp

$15.50

Jumbo shrimp in special sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice and beans, flour tortillas

Salads

Salads

$6.25

Choice of meat

Salad with shell

$8.25

Flour tortilla shell

Remy Salad

$6.25

Chicken strips dipped in buffalo sauce

Desserts

Churros

$1.99

Cream, Caramel, Strawberry, Plain

Ice Cream

$1.69

Mangonada

$3.49

Fresas con Crema

$3.49

Nachos

Nacho Cheese

$7.50

Chips and shredded cheese melted

Nacho Supreme

$8.50

Ground beef, cheese, tomatos, sour cream, and guacamole

Kids Menu

#1

$6.50

3 chicken strips with fries

#2

$6.99

Cheese burger with fries

#3

$6.25

cheese quesadilla

#4

$4.25

small bean and cheese

#5

$5.25

cheese fries

Ala Carte

Mexican Pizza

$9.99

Choice of meat, beans, cheese, pico and jalapenos

Asada Fries

$9.99

Carne asada, cheese, pico, guacamole, sour cream

Bacon Fries

$9.99

Bacon, green chiles, cheese, JCC, pico

Chimichangas

$7.50

Choice of meat, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream

Rellenos

$7.25

Smothering in green sauce

Fish and Chips

$7.50

3 fried cod with fries and JCC on side

12 Chicken Wings

$10.99

6 Chicken Wings

$5.99

Super Fries

$9.99

Sides

Side Hash browns

$3.25

Side Beans

$2.99

8 ounces

Side Rice

$2.99

8 ounces

Side Fries

$4.25

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.99

4 ounces

Side Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$1.99

4 ounces

Side Guacamole

$2.25

4 ounces

Side Sour Cream

$1.99

4 ounces

Side Enchilada Sauce

$2.25

8 ounces

Bag of Chips

$3.25

Pint of Salsa

$4.25

Pint of JCC

$6.25

Pint of Guacamole

$9.99

Pint of Pico

$5.99

Fried Jalapeños

Tortilla Pack

$9.99

Side of Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Side of Corn Tortillas`

$1.25

Daily Specials

Monday Carnitas Burrito

$5.99

Tuesday Small Bean and Cheese

$2.99

Wednesday Special

$5.99

Thursday Adobada Taco

$2.50

Thursday Taco/Tostada

$4.99

Friday Lunch Ribs

$13.99

Friday Dinner Ribs

$16.99

Saturday BBQ Sandwich

$3.99

Pozole

$6.99

Rack of Ribs

$28.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.10+

20 oz Soda

$1.85

20 oz water

$1.85

Mexican Bottled Soda

$1.85

Soda Refill

$0.99

Soda Can

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.10

Rockstar

$2.89

Kickstart

$1.99

Pure Leaf

$2.25

Minute Maid

$2.10

Hog Wash

$0.99

Gatorade

$2.70

Aquafina Liter

$1.99

20 oz Aquafina

$1.69

Life Water

$1.99

Monster

$2.89

Smart Water

$2.59

Dasani

$2.59

Coffee

$0.99

AZ Tea

$0.99

Liter Soda

$1.99

Starbuck

$3.79

Aguas Frescas

$1.60+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine, fresh, and best of all, Mexican

Location

379 S Main Street, Snowflake, AZ 85937

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Phat Guys - 725 N Main Suite 105-B
orange starNo Reviews
725 N Main Suite 105-B Taylor, AZ 85939
View restaurantnext
Aliberto's Mexican Food - Snow Flake
orange star4.4 • 238
620 N Main St Taylor, AZ 85939
View restaurantnext
Alibertos Real Fresh Mexican Food
orange starNo Reviews
5804 Highway 260 Lakeside, AZ 85929
View restaurantnext
The Bistro at Annie's
orange star4.5 • 163
2849 Highway 260 Lakeside, AZ 85929
View restaurantnext
Aliberto's Mexican Food - Pinetop
orange starNo Reviews
544 E White Mtn Blvd Pinetop, AZ 85935
View restaurantnext
El Rancho Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 149
1523 E White Mountain Blvd Pinetop, AZ 85935
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Snowflake
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Flagstaff
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston