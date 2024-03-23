- Home
El Cupidos Express- St Johns 1010 Cleveland St
1010 Cleveland St
Saint Johns, AZ 85936
Food
Breakfast
- Bacon Burrito$6.99
Bacon, egg, cheese, hashbrowns
- Sausage Burrito$6.99
Sausage, egg,cheese, hashbrowns
- Chorizo Burrito$6.99
Chorizo, egg, cheese, hashbrowns
- Ham Burrito$6.99
Ham, egg, cheese, hashbrowns
- Mexican Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Red or green chile, egg, beans, cheese
- Three Meat Burrito$8.50
Bacon, chorizo, ham, egg, cheese, hashbrowns
- Grande$9.00
Steak, egg, cheese, pico, hashbrowns, and Jalapeno Cream Cheese
- Mini Grande$7.99
Same as Grande, just mini
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
2 overeasy eggs, green sauce, cheese, pico with rice and beans and corn tortillas
- Enchiladas Montadas$10.99
2 red cheese enchiladas, 2 overmedium eggs,and pico
- Chilaquiles$7.99
corn chips, egg, cheese, ground beef, chorizo, red sauce, and pico
- Azteca Breakfast$9.99
beef tamale, two scrambled eggs, and a side of beans
- Morning Special$10.99
2 over medium eggs, suasage, bacon, hashbrowns, and wheat toast
- Steve Special$10.99
Hashbrowns, 2 over medium eggs, steak, pico, cheese, green sauce and flour tortillas
- Relleno Ahogado$10.99
Chile relleno, green sauce, steak, cheese, pico, hashbrowns, flour tortillas
- Chorizo con Huevos$10.99
Two scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheese, rice, beans, flour tortillas
- Machaca con Huevos$10.99
Two scrambled eggs, shredded beef, rice, beans, flour tortillas
- Omelette$11.99
Pick their toppings
- 1 Pancake$2.99
- 3 Pancakes$5.99
- Reggie$8.50
Specialty Burritos
- Bean and Cheese burrito$6.99
Only beans and cheese
- Red Chile Burrito$6.99
Red chile pork
- Green Chile Burrito$6.99
Green chile pork
- Red Mix Burrito$6.99
Red chile pork with beans
- Green Mix Burrito$6.99
Green chile pork and beans
- Chicken Burrito$6.99
Shredded chicken
- Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap$6.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatos, and jalapeno cream cheese
- Shredded Beef Burrito$6.99
Shredded beef only
- Ground Beef Burrito$6.99
Ground beef only
- Carne Asada Burrito$8.50
Carne asada, beans, cheese, pico, and guacamole
- Machaca Burrito$8.50
Shredded beef, beans, cheese, bell peppers, onions, and tomato
- Cupidos Burrito$8.50
Beef or Chicken, rice, beans, pico, and cheese
- Arizona$8.50
Carne asada, hashbrowns, pico, cheese, and guacamole
- Big Jake$9.00
Steak, cheese, hashbrowns, rice, beans, cheese, and JCC
- Chile Relleno Burrito$8.50
Relleno, cheese, egg, choice of meat or just cheese
- Fajita Burrito$8.50
Steak or chicken, bell peppers, onion, tomato, cheese
- Burrito Supreme$8.50
Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, sour cream
- Shrimp Burrito$9.00
Shrimp, lettuce, cheese, pico, and JCC
- Fish Burrito$9.00
Fish, cabbage, cheese, pico, and JCC
- Mixto Burrito$9.00
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Vaquero Burrito$8.50
Steak, beans, cheese, and JCC
- San Juan Burrito$8.50
Shredded chicken, beans, cheese, and JCC
- Veggie Burrito$8.50
Carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, JCC on wheat tortilla
- Carnitas Burrito$8.50
Shredded Pork, guacamole, and pico
- Adobada Burrito$8.50
Marinated pork, cilantro, onion, guacamole
- Mini Jake$7.99
Same as Big Jake, just smaller
- El Guapo$9.00
Steak, fries, cheese, sour cream, and jalapeno cream cheese
- Remy Wrap$9.00
- Laura’s Burrito$9.00
Grilled chicken, green chile strip, chorizo, pinto beans, avocado, pepper jack cheese, and JCC on a toasted tortilla
Tortas
Tostadas
- Bean Tostada$3.99
Beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
- Shedded Beef Tostada$4.99
Shredded beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
- Ground Beef Tostada$4.99
Ground beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
- Chicken Tostada$4.90
Shredded Chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
- Shrimp Tostada$5.99
Shrimp, lettuce, pico, avocado, cheese, JCC
Enchiladas
Tamales
Tacos
- Shrimp Taco$4.50
Shrimp, lettuce, pico, cheese, and Jcc with soft corn tortillas
- Carne Asada Taco$3.99
Carne Asada, lettuce, cheese, pico with soft corn tortillas
- Ground Beef Taco$3.99
Ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato with soft flour tortillas
- Shredded Beef Taco$3.99
Shredded beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato with crispy corn tortilla
- Taquitos$5.99
4 rolled taquitos with guacamole and cheese
- Chicken Taco$3.99
Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, with soft flour tortillas
- Fish Taco$4.50
Fried cod, cabbage, pico, cheese, JCC with soft corn tortillas
- Taco Trio$11.25
Fish, Shrimp, Carne Asada
- Adobada Taco$3.99
Adobada, cilantro, onion, guacamole
- Carnitas Taco$3.99
Carnitas, cilantro, onion, guacamole
- Tripitas Taco$3.99
Tripitas, cilantro, onion, guacamole
- Lengua Taco$3.99
Lenuga, cilantro, onion, guacamole
Quesadillas
Burgers
- Hamburger$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo served with fries
- Cheese burger$10.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomatos, onion, mayo, served with fries
- Bacon Cheese burger$11.99
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo, served with fries
- Guacamole Burger$11.99
Mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, guacamole, served with fries
- David's Burger$11.99
Mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, JCC, jalapenos, avocado, served with fries
- Hawiian Burger$11.99
Mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pineapple, ham, served with fries
- Mexican Burger$11.99
Mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, green chile strip, served with fries
- Double Cheese Burger$12.99
- Lobo Burger$12.99
2 patties, mayo, cheese, bacon, green chile strip, lettuce, tomato, onions, guacamole, served with fries
- Picante chicken sandwich$9.99
Chicken breast, crushed chile seeds, green chile strip, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and served with fries
Combo Plates
- #A$12.99
Carne Asada, rice and beans, with flour tortillas
- #B$12.99
Chimichanga with choice of meat, rice and beans
- #C$12.99
2 Carne asda tacos, rice and beans
- #D$11.99
2 Shredded Beef tacos, rice and beans
- #E$12.99
Fried Chicken burrito smothered in green sauce and JCC, rice and beans
- #F$12.99
2 enchiladas(cheese, chicken, or beef), rice and beans
- #G$12.99
Chile Relleno(cheese, chicken, or beef), rice and beans
- #H$12.99
Shrimp taco and enchilada, rice and beans
- #I$12.99
Steak or Chicken fajitas, rice and beans, flour tortillas
- #J$11.99
Taquitos, rice and beans
- #K$11.99
Shredded beef taco and bean tostada, rice and beans
- #L$11.99
Shredded beef taco and cheese enchilada, rice and beans
- #M$12.99
Steak picado, rice and beans, flour tortillas
- Ranchero Shrimp$15.50
Jumbo shrimp in special sauce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice and beans, flour tortillas
Salads
Nachos
Kid's Menu
Ala Carte
- Mexican Pizza$10.99
Choice of meat, beans, cheese, pico and jalapenos
- Asada Fries$10.99
Carne asada, cheese, pico, guacamole, sour cream
- Bacon Fries$10.99
Bacon, green chiles, cheese, JCC, pico
- Chimichangas$8.50
Choice of meat, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
- Rellenos$8.50
Smothering in green sauce
- Fish and Chips$8.50
3 fried cod with fries and JCC on side
- Super Fries$10.99
Steak, fries, cheese, JCC, and sour cream
- 6 Piece Chicken Wings$7.50
Mild, Hot, Barbeque
- 12 Piece Chicken Wings$13.99
Mild, hot, Barbeque
- Mini súper fríes$8.99
- Mini Asada fries$8.99
Sides
- Hash browns$3.99
- Beans$3.25
8 ounces
- Rice$3.25
8 ounces
- Fries$4.99
- Pico de Gallo$1.99
4 ounces
- Jalapeno Cream Cheese$2.25
4 ounces
- Guacamole$2.99
4 ounces
- Sour Cream$1.99
4 ounces
- Enchilada Sauce$2.25
8 ounces
- Bag of Chips$3.99
- Pint of Salsa$4.99
- Pint of JCC$6.99
- Pint of Guacamole$9.99
- Pint of Pico$5.99
- Side of Corn Tortillas$1.25
- Side of Flour Tortillas$1.25
- Fried Jalapeos$1.25
- Pack of Tortillas$9.99
- Burger patties (1)$2.49
- Side of Bacon$1.25
- Side of Sausage$1.25
Daily Specials
Catering
- Large Party Tray$125.99
12 SB tacos, 24 taquitos, 24 mini chimis
- 30 Chile Rellenos CHICKEN$125.99
Chicken or Beef
- 30 Chile Rellenos BEEF$125.99
- 60 Red Enchilada CHICKEN$145.00
Chicken or Beef
- 60 Red Enchilada BEEF$145.00
- 80 Mini Chimis CHICKEN$135.00
- 80 Mini Chimis BEEF$135.00
- 80 Mini Chimis GREEN CHILE PORK$135.00
Chicken, beef, or green chile pork
- 36 Tacos CHICKEN$75.00
crispy or soft, beef or chicken
- 36 Tacos BEEF$75.00
- 12 Green Corn Tamales in husk$28.00
- 12 Red Beef Tamales in husk$28.00
- 1/2 tray rice$35.00
- 1/2 tray beans$35.00
- 1/2 tray veggies$30.99
Come in and enjoy!
1010 Cleveland St, Saint Johns, AZ 85936