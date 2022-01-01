El Diablo Tequila and Tacos N/A

A map showing the location of El Diablo Tequila and Tacos N/AView gallery

Lake Worth, FL 33460

Appetizers

Guacamole

$14.00

cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, jalapano

Queso Fundido

$12.00

queso blend, poblano peppers, red onion, cilantro

Street Corn

$7.00

cotija cheese, crema rosado, chili powder

Brisket Nachos

$15.00

brisket, queso, black beans, pico de gallo, candied jalapeno, cilantro, lime-ancho crema

Snapper Ceviche

$16.00

red snapper, red onion, peppers, avocado, jalapeno, citrus

Pork Belly Tostaditas

$15.00

red cabbage slaw, pasilla crema, cilantro

Quesadilla

$12.00

Salads

kale, mushroom, cotija cheese, tortilla strips

Avocado Salad

$14.00

avocado, tomato, charred corn, cucumber, romaine, tortilla shreds, mango-agave dressing

Ensalada Diablo

$14.00

romaine, quinoa, pepitas, black beans, charred tomatoes, cotija, charred corn, impossible meat, jalapeno-cilantro vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Carnitas Burrito

$17.00

charred onion,tomato,poppers served with sour cream,guacamole,pice de gallo & choice of tortilla

Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

charred onion,tomato,poppers served with sour cream,guacamole,pice de gallo & choice of tortilla

Steak Burrito

$18.00

charred onion,tomato,poppers served with sour cream,guacamole,pice de gallo & choice of tortilla

Vegetable Burrito

$14.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$18.00

chicken thigh, peppers, charred lime onions, roasted tomato, jalapeno

Shrimp Fajita

$20.00

marinated shrimp, peppers, charred lime onions, roasted tomato, jalapeno

Steak Fajita

$25.00

skirt steak, peppers, charred lime onions, roasted tomato, jalapeno

Vegetable Fajita

$15.00

charred corn, zucchini, mushrooms, peppers, charred lime onions, roasted tomato, jalapeno

Tacos

Cripsy Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$15.00

red cabbage slaw, avocado, chipotle remoulade

Carnitas de Puerco Tacos

$14.00

crispy manteca fried pork, white onion, salsa verde

Birria Tacos

$17.00

chiuhauha cheese, white onion, cilantro, consome

Pollo Tacos

$14.00

chihuahua cheese, avocado, lime-ancho crema, house salsa

Carne Asada Taco

$18.00

marinated flat iron steak, avocado, cilantro, red onion, chimichurri

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

chili-lime marinated shrimp, cilantro slaw, chipotle remoulade

Wild Mushroom Tacos

$15.00

grilled pineapple, cilantro, white onion, avocado salsa

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

cilantro slaw, pasilla crema

Impossible Taco

$16.00

Americano Taco

$14.00

Enchiladas

Pollo Enchiladas

$15.00Out of stock

Brisket Enchilada

$18.00

Spinach Enchilada

$15.00

Carnitas Enchilada

$16.00

Sides

Mexican Rice

$5.00

seasoned yellow rice

Cilantro Rice

$5.00

seasoned rice with cilantro

Black Beans

$5.00

black beans

Refried Beans

$5.00

refried beans

Esquites

$7.00

Dessert

3 Leches

$9.00

served dulce de leche sauce and crema

Mocha Flan

$9.00

nutella-coffee infused flan, orchata cream,strawberries

Churros

$9.00

churros served with choclate sauce

Cookie Tower

$9.00

vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and wiped cream on top

Signature

Bad Boy

$14.00

La Diabla

$14.00

Naked Old Fashioned

$14.00

Cinn. Spice Baby

$14.00

Cucumber Spice

$14.00

Nacho Mia

$14.00

Pink Caddy

$14.00

Ice Ice Baby

$14.00

Liquor

818 Anejo

818 Blanco

818 Reposado

Avion Reposado

Avion Silver

Casa Noble Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

do not use

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Cenota Crys Anejo

Cenote Anejo

Cenote Blanco

Cenote Reposado

Cincoro Anjeo

Cincoro Blanco

$20.00

Cincoro Reposado

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

El Jimador Anejo

El Jimador Reposado

El Jimador Silver

El Tequileno Blanco

El Torsoro Blanco

Espolon Blanco

Herradura Anjeo

Herradura Silver

Herradura Ultra Anejo

Hornitos Plata

JaJa Blanco

Komos Anejo Crys

Komos Reposado Rosa

Patron Silver

Santo Blanco

Tanteo Chipotle

Tanteo Habenero

Tanteo Jalapeno

Terramana Blanco

$15.00

Tres Gen Plata

Tres Gen Reposado

Patron Silver (Copy)

Georgi

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Stoli

Stoli Organge

Stoli Raz

Titos

Absolut

Ciesta Key Coffee

Ciesta Key Coco

Diplomatico

Bacardi

Ron Carlos

Sailor Jerry

Malibu Coco

Agave De Courtes

Banhez

Del Maguey Vida

Dos Hombres

El Silencio

Illegal

Lobos 1707

Montelobos Joven

Nuestra Soledad

Senorio Joven

Siete Misterios

Courvosier

E&J VS

Grand Marnier

Horse Solider

Jack Daniels Black

Jack Daniels Fire

Jack Daniels Honey

Jameson

Makers Mark

Woodford Bourbon

Woodford Rye

Beer

Accelerate Draft

Belgian White Draft

Bud

Bud Light

Corona

Corona Light

Corona Premier

Jai Alai Draft

La Rubia Draft

Mich Ultra Draft

Modelo Draft

Modelo Negra

Stella

NA Beverage

Soft Drink

Mexican Coke

Mexican Sprite

Jarritos

Redbull

Redbull SF

Redbull Yellow

Sparkling BT

Cock n Bull Ginger

Cock n Bull Ginger (Copy)

Wine

La Marca Prosecco

Wycliff Brut

GL Copper CAB

BTL Copper CAB

GL COPPER CHARD

BTL COPPER CHARD

GL COPPER PG

BTL COPPER PG

Brunch

Unlimited Mimosas

$16.00

Food

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Breakfast Fajita

$15.00

Pancake Combo

$14.00

Desayuno Tacos

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Lake Worth, FL 33460

