El Famous Burrito - Downer's Grove

1336 75th Street

Downers Grove, IL 60517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Menu

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.85

CA Taco

$3.85

Beef Taco

$3.85

Pork Taco

$3.85

Chorizo Taco

$3.85

Chorizo & Eggs Taco

$3.85

Al Pastor Taco

$3.85

Cilantro & onions only

Lengua Taco

$4.10

Cilantro & onions only

Milanesa Pollo Taco

$4.10

Includes rice

Milanesa CA Taco

$4.10

Includes rice

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.10

Includes grilled peppers, onions, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & rice only

CA Fajita Taco

$4.10

Includes grilled peppers, onions, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & rice only

Shrimp Taco

$4.69

Shrimp Fajita Taco

$4.69

Fajita style

Fish Taco

$4.69

Chile Relleno Taco

$4.69

Includes rice

Garden Taco

$2.99

Includes broccoli, cauliflower & carrots

Pepper & Egg Taco

$2.99

Veggie Rice & Bean Taco

$2.99

Avocado Taco

$3.20

Taco Salads

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.95

Steak Taco Salad

$9.95

Beef Taco Salad

$9.95

Pork Taco Salad

$9.95

Garden Taco Salad

$9.95

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.95

CA Fajita Salad

$10.95

Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad

$14.95

'Veggie' rice bean Salad

$9.95

Garden Taco Salad

$9.95

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$8.15

CA Burrito

$8.15

Beef Burrito

$8.15

Pork Burrito

$8.15

CA & Pork Combo Burrito

$8.15

Chorizo Burrito

$8.15

Chorizo & Eggs Burrito

$8.15

Al Pastor Burrito

$8.15

Beans, cilantro & onions only

Lengua Burrito

$8.85

Beans, cilantro & onions only

Milanesa Chicken Burrito

$8.85

Includes rice

Milanesa CA Burrito

$8.85

Includes rice

Fajita Chicken Burrito

$8.85

Includes grilled peppers, onions, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & rice only

Fajita CA Burrito

$8.85

Includes grilled peppers, onions, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & rice only

Shrimp Burrito

$10.95

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$12.95

Fajita style

Fish Burrito

$8.85

Chile Relleno Burrito

$8.85

Includes rice

Garden Burrito

$6.15

Includes broccoli, cauliflower & carrots

Pepper & Egg Burrito

$6.15

Veggie Rice & Bean Burrito

$6.15

Avocado Burrito

$8.85

The Ultimate Chicken Burrito

$17.95

Really big!

The Ultimate Beef Burrito

$17.95

Really big!

The Ultimate Steak Burrito

$17.95

Really big!

The Ultimate Pork Burrito

$17.95

Really big!

Mini Burrito

$5.99

Burrito Bowl

Beef Burrito Bowl

$9.95

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$9.95

CA Burrito Bowl

$9.95

Pork Burrito Bowl

$9.95

Al Pastor Bowl

$9.95

Combo CA & Pork Bowl

$9.95

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$9.95

CA Fajita Bowl

$9.95

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$14.95

Shrimp Fajita Bowl

$15.95

Garden Burrito Bowl

$9.95

Veggie Burrito Bowl

$9.95

Avocado Bowl

$9.95

Combo Meals

Jr. Burrito

$12.50

Beef, chicken, steak or pork with drink & fries or rice & beans

2 Taco

$12.50

Beef, chicken, steak or pork with drink & fries or rice & beans

Torta

$12.50

Beef, chicken, steak or pork with drink & fries or rice & beans

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$9.49

With drink & fries. Add jalapeños for $0.85. Add avocado for $1.10. Add double burger for $2.50

3 Hardshell Taco Dinner

$13.99

Beef, chicken, steak or pork with drink & fries or rice & beans

Burrito

$13.99

Regular beef, chicken, steak or pork with drink & fries or rice & beans

Kids Meals

Mini Nachos

$6.95

With 16 oz drink

Quesadilla w/Fries

$6.95

With fries & 16 oz drink

Mini Burrito w/ Fries

$6.95

With fries & 16 oz drink

1 Hardshell Taco w/ Fries

$6.95

With fries & 16 oz drink

Tortas

Al Pastor Torta

$7.75

Beans, cilantro & onions only

Avocado Torta

$8.85

Beef Torta

$7.75

CA & Pork Combo Torta

$7.75

CA Torta

$7.75

Chicken Torta

$7.75

Chile Relleno Torta

$9.85

Includes rice

Chorizo & Eggs Torta

$7.75

Chorizo Torta

$7.75

Fajita CA Torta

$8.85

Includes grilled peppers, onions, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & rice only

Fajita Chicken Torta

$8.85

Includes grilled peppers, onions, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & rice only

Fish Torta

$8.85

Lengua Torta

$8.85

Beans, cilantro & onions only

Milanesa CA Torta

$8.85

Milanesa Chicken Torta

$8.85

Pork Torta

$7.75

Shrimp Fajita Torta

$15.95

Fajita style

Shrimp Torta

$14.95

Nacho Platters

Chicken Nachos

$9.95

CA Nachos

$9.95

Beef Nachos

$9.95

Pork Nachos

$9.95

Shrimp Nachos

$13.95

Chorizo Nachos

$9.95

Garden Nachos

$9.95

Chilerelleno Nachos

$13.95

Veggie Nachos

$9.95

Gorditas

Chicken Gordita

$4.25

CA Gordita

$4.25

Beef Gorditas

$4.25

Al Pastor Gordita

$4.25

Pork Gorditas

$4.25

Chorizo Gorditas

$4.25

Chorizo & Eggs Gordita

$4.25

Lengua Sope

$4.45

Beans, cilantro & onions only

Milanesa Chicken Sope

$4.45

Includes rice

Milanesa CA Sope

$4.45

Includes rice

Shrimp Gordita

$4.99

Chile Relleno Sope

$4.99

Includes rice

Sopes

Chicken Sope

$4.25

Steak Sope

$4.25

Beef Sope

$4.25

Pork Sope

$4.25

Al Pastor Sope

Chorizo Sope

$4.25

Chorizo & Eggs Sope

$4.25

Lengua Sope

$4.45

Beans, cilantro & onions only

Milanesa Chicken Sope

$4.45

Includes rice

Milanesa CA Sope

$4.45

Includes rice

Shrimp Sope

$4.99

Chicken Fajita Sope

$4.45

CA Fajita Sope

$4.45

Shrimp Fajita Sope

$4.99

Chile Relleno Sope

$4.99

Includes rice

Chicharron Sope

$4.99

Bean Sope

$4.25

'Veggie' Rice Bean Sope

$4.24

Quesadilla De Masa

Quesadilla Masa Chicken

$8.50

Quesadilla Masa CA

$8.50

Quesadilla Masa Beef

$8.50

Quesadilla Masa Pork

$8.50

Quesadilla Masa Chorizo

$8.50

Quesadilla Masa Chorizo & Eggs

$8.50

Quesadilla Masa Lengua

$9.50

Beans, cilantro & onions only

Quesadilla Masa Milanesa Chicken

$9.50

Includes rice

Quesadilla Masa Milanesa Steak

$9.50

Includes rice

Quesadilla Masa Shrimp

$14.95

Quesadilla Masa Chile Relleno

$9.50

Includes rice

Tostadas

Chicken Tostadas

$3.85

Steak Tostadas

$3.85

Beef Tostadas

$3.85

Pork Tostadas

$3.85

Chorizo Tostadas

$3.85

Chorizo & Eggs Tostadas

$3.85

Lengua Tostadas

$4.10

Beans, cilantro & onions only

Milanesa Chicken Tostadas

$4.10

Includes rice

Milanesa Steak Tostadas

$4.10

Includes rice

Shrimp Tostadas

$4.69

Chile Relleno Tostadas

$4.69

Includes rice

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.15

Cheeseburger

$4.85

Side Orders/ A la Carte

Limes

$1.00

Jalepeño Toreado

$0.85

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$1.15

Side of Guacamole

$1.15

Elote

$3.75

Rice

$2.25

Beans

$2.25

Fries

$2.85

Regular

Chips

$2.25

Tamale Chicken

$3.25

Tamale Rajas con queso

$3.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.99

Quesadilla with Meat

$3.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$4.15

Grande Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Grande Quesadilla Meat

$9.95

2 Flautas

$6.99

2 Cheese Enchiladas

$7.50

2 pieces

2 Shrimp Enchiladas

$8.50

2 pieces

Salsa

$2.29+

Salsa & Chips

$4.15+

8oz Guacamole

$6.50

12oz Guacamole

$7.95

8oz Guacamole & Chips

$9.50

12oz Guacamole & Chips

$10.50

Desserts

Paletas Poncho

$1.99

Churro

$2.75

Tres Leches

$6.46

Flan

$6.75

Bunuelos

$3.00

Masa Pan

$0.99

Duvalin

$0.50

Pelon Pelo Rico

$1.75

Palemartillo popsicle

$1.75

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$7.95

Huevos a La Mexicana

$7.95

Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.95

Huevos Con Bistek

$8.95

Chilaquiles with Egg

$8.95

Meat, salsa Verde or salsa roja

Steak & Egg Burrito

$8.15

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$8.15

Pepper & Egg Burrito

$6.15

Dinner Menu

Dinners

Burrito Dinner

$11.99

Taco Dinner

$9.99

Beef Picadillo Dinner

$12.95

Pork Dinner

$12.95

Bistek a La Mexicana Dinner

$12.95

Chile Relleno Dinner

$14.95

Milanesa Dinner

$14.95

Lengua Dinner

$14.95

Chicken Fajita Dinner

$14.95

2 Quesadilla Dinner

$9.99

4 Flauta Dinner

$14.95

Chicken

Enchilada Dinner

$14.95

Tampiqueña Dinner

$16.95

With skirt steak

Shrimp Fajita Dinner

$17.95

Camarones a La Diabla

$17.95

Steak Fajita Dinner

$23.49

With skirt steak

Carne Asada Dinner

$23.95

With skirt steak

Drinks Menu

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.39+

Horchata

$2.59+

Jamaica

$2.59+

Lemonade

$2.59+

Bottled Water

$1.59

Jarritos

$2.99

Pure Leaf

$2.99

Mexican Bottled Coke

$2.99

Mexican Bottled Pepsi

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Sangria

$2.99

Sidral

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1336 75th Street, Downers Grove, IL 60517

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

