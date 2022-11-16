Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Fenix - Mesquite

No reviews yet

3904 Towne Crossing Blvd

Mesquite, TX 75150

Popular Items

Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate
Cheese Enchilada Plate
Picadillo Beef Enchilada Plate

Appetizers

Botana Sampler

Botana Sampler

$14.99

A sampling of classic appetizers! 4 seasoned chicken nachos with sour cream, 1 beef flauta, 1 chicken flauta, 4 steak fajita quesadilla wedges, served with a side of fresh guacamole & our fire-roasted queso.

Appetizer Combo

Appetizer Combo

$10.99

Fresh made guacamole & chile con queso.

Chili con Queso Half Pint

Chili con Queso Half Pint

$4.99
Chili con Queso Pint

Chili con Queso Pint

$7.39
Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Melted Monterrey jack cheese, topped with chorizo, roasted poblano pepper, grilled onions, served with flour tortillas.

Small Guacamole

Small Guacamole

$4.99

MADE FRESH DAILY

Large Guacamole

Large Guacamole

$8.99

MADE FRESH DAILY

Homemade Soups

Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Small

Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Small

$5.99

Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.

Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Large

Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Large

$7.99

Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Small

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Small

$6.49

Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large

Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large

$8.99

Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.

Garden Fresh Salads

Mexican Cobb Salad

Mexican Cobb Salad

$11.99

Tender grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, avocado, chorizo & queso fresco on a bed of mixed greens, tossed with Chipotle Ranch dressing.

Fajita Combination Salad

Fajita Combination Salad

$11.99

Slices of fajita beef & marinated chicken, charro beans, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served on a bed of mixed greens.

Fiesta Taco Salad

Fiesta Taco Salad

$11.49

Picadillo beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo on a bed of mixed greens & a crispy flour tortilla served with a side of fresh made salsa.

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$11.99

Marinated chicken breast, diced avocado, Monterrey & Cheddar cheeses, charro beans, diced tomatoes & tostada strips on a bed of mixed greens in a Greek vinaigrette.

Quesadillas

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Mixed cheese, green chiles, spinach & mushrooms served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Fajita Steak Quesadilla

Fajita Steak Quesadilla

$13.49

Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Enchilada Plates

Includes two of our World Famous enchiladas, hand rolled daily and made with aged Wisconsin cheddar.
Cheese Enchilada Plate

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$10.99

Made with aged Wisconsin Cheddar, onions with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate

Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate

$11.49

Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Picadillo Beef Enchilada Plate

Picadillo Beef Enchilada Plate

$11.99

Our seasoned ground beef with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Veggie & Avocado Enchilada Plate

Veggie & Avocado Enchilada Plate

$9.99

Sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, red onions & fresh avocado with cheddar cheese & topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Spicy Brisket Enchilada Plate

Spicy Brisket Enchilada Plate

$11.99

With Anaheim chile sauce & a sour cream drizzle. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate

Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate

$12.99

Cheese Enchiladas topped with Fajita Chicken & sour cream sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Fajita Steak Enchilada Plate

Fajita Steak Enchilada Plate

$13.99

Cheese enchiladas topped with Fajita Steak & chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Fiesta Burritos

Topped with your choice of sour cream sauce, ranchero sauce, chili con queso, chili con carne or tomatillo sauce.

Veggie Burrito

$8.99
Seasoned Chicken Fiesta Burrito

Seasoned Chicken Fiesta Burrito

$10.49

Seasoned chicken burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.

Picadillo Beef Fiesta Burrito

Picadillo Beef Fiesta Burrito

$10.99

Picadillo beef burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.

Brisket Burrito

$11.99
Fajita Chicken Fiesta Burrito

Fajita Chicken Fiesta Burrito

$11.99

Fajita chicken burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.

Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito

Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito

$12.49

Fajita steak burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.

Sizzling Fajitas

Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Sizzling Chicken Fajitas

Sizzling Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Sizzling Steak Fajitas

Sizzling Steak Fajitas

$16.99

With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Sizzling Combo Fajitas

Sizzling Combo Fajitas

$16.99

Combination of chicken and steak with sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Sizzling Chicken Fajitas For Two

Sizzling Chicken Fajitas For Two

$28.99

With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Sizzling Steak Fajitas For Two

Sizzling Steak Fajitas For Two

$29.99

With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Sizzling Combo Fajita For Two

Sizzling Combo Fajita For Two

$29.99

Combination of chicken and steak with sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Taco Platters

Two Classic Seasoned Chicken Tacos

Two Classic Seasoned Chicken Tacos

$10.49

Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Two Classic Picadillo Beef Tacos

Two Classic Picadillo Beef Tacos

$11.49

Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Three Pan-Seared Fish Tacos

Three Pan-Seared Fish Tacos

$12.99

White Corn Tortillas filled with pan-seared Tilapia, sweet cabbage slaw & vinaigrette. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Three Steak Street Tacos

Three Steak Street Tacos

$13.99

Charbroiled steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions & spicy Molcajete sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Three Chicken Street Tacos

Three Chicken Street Tacos

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions & spicy Molcajete sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Three Slow-Roasted Brisket Tacos

Three Slow-Roasted Brisket Tacos

$12.99

Served in white corn tortillas with avocado, salsa & cilantro. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.

Tex-Mex Classics

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$11.99

Homemade deep-fried, battered poblano pepper stuffed with beef or blended cheeses & topped with choice of ranchero sauce or chile con queso served with guacamole, rice & refried beans.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$11.99

A deep-fried flour tortilla, filled with Picadillo beef or seasoned chicken, covered with creamy tomatillo sauce or chile con queso, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & rice.

Two Chalupas

$7.99

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, our special taco dressing & aged cheddar cheese.

Monterrey Chicken Platter

Monterrey Chicken Platter

$12.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Monterrey jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, served with rice & refried beans.

Three Beef Tamales

Three Beef Tamales

$12.49

Served with chili con carne, pico de gallo, rice & refried beans.

Three Pork Tamales

$12.49
Flautas

Flautas

$11.49

Three lightly fried corn tortillas, rolled with seasoned chicken or beef, served with fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo, special flauta sauce & beans

Pollo a la Parilla

Pollo a la Parilla

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of sauteed fresh spinach & mushrooms, served with rice & pico de gallo.

Tilapia Veracruz

Tilapia Veracruz

$13.99

Baked Tilapia filet, topped with traditional ranchero sauce, served with sauteed spinach, rice & onions.

Texas-Style Nachos

Texas-Style Nachos

Texas-Style Nachos

$7.99

Tostada Chips, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole & sour cream, topped with your choice of protein. Excludes the Bean & Cheese Nachos.

Sandwiches

El Fenix Cheeseburger

El Fenix Cheeseburger

$10.99

Juicy Cheeseburger smothered with Monterey Jack cheese, crisp bacon, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Monterrey Chicken Sandwich

Monterrey Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, fresh made guacamole & pico de gallo.

Martinez Family Favorites

Alfredo's Plate

Alfredo's Plate

$11.99

One cheese enchilada, one picadillo beef taco & one beef tamale. Served with rice & refried beans.

Durango Dinner

Durango Dinner

$12.99

One cheese enchilada with chili con carne, one cheese enchilada with chile con queso & one picadillo beef taco. Served with rice and refried beans.

El Fenix Dinner

El Fenix Dinner

$15.99

One cheese enchilada with chili con carne, one cheese enchilada with chile con queso, one picadillo beef, two tamales with chili con carne, guacamole & pico de gallo. Served with rice & refried beans.

Juarez Plate

Juarez Plate

$12.99

One cheese enchilada, one picadillo beef taco & one guacamole tostada. Served with rice & refried beans.

Maximilian's Delight

Maximilian's Delight

$13.99

One beef enchilada & one sour cream chicken enchilada & one puffy crispy beef taco with guacamole. Served with rice & refried beans.

Miguelito Plate

Miguelito Plate

$11.99

One cheese enchilada & one beef picadillo taco. Served with rice & refried beans.

Tampico

Tampico

$11.99

One sour cream chicken enchilada & one cheese enchilada with chili con carne sauce. Served with rice & refried beans.

Tina's Plate

Tina's Plate

$11.99

One puffed crispy beef taco & one sour cream chicken enchilada. Served with rice & refried beans.

El Jefe

El Jefe

$16.99

3 enchiladas (cheese with chile con queso, chicken with sour cream sauce, beef with chili con carne sauce), one beef tamale with ranchera sauce, one crispy beef taco, rice & refried beans.

Homemade Desserts

Lemon Ice Box Pie

Lemon Ice Box Pie

$5.69

A slice of the El Fenix classic for over 50 years!

One Sopapilla

One Sopapilla

$2.49

Made fresh daily, served with honey.

Five Sopapillas

Five Sopapillas

$5.49

Made fresh daily, served with honey.

Strawberry Paradise Sopapilla

Strawberry Paradise Sopapilla

$5.29

Fresh strawberries & strawberry sauce, topped on a homemade sopapilla.

Flan

Flan

$4.99

Homemade Mexican egg custard, topped with caramelized sauce.

Chocolate Caramel Sopapilla

Chocolate Caramel Sopapilla

$5.99

A Texas-sized sopapilla, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup & caramel sauce.

Kids Menu

Rollie Pollie Quesadilla

$5.49

Flour tortilla, shredded chicken, diced yellow squash, cheese

Chicken Soft Tacos

$5.49

Two corn tortillas, shredded chicken, red bell pepper, avocado, cheese, sour cream

Enchilada

$5.49

Chicken Fingers

$5.49

Served with french fries.

Tina's Tamale

$5.49

One beef tamale with chili con carne, served with rice & beans.

Paco's Tacos

$5.49

Choice of: one crispy beef taco or one soft beef taco. Served with rice & beans.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.49

Cheese quesadilla, served with rice & beans.

Macaroni and Cheese

$5.49

Retail

Margarita Mix

Margarita Mix

$4.99
El Fenix Salsa Jar

El Fenix Salsa Jar

$5.99
Roasted Queso Jar

Roasted Queso Jar

$4.99
Tostada Chip Bag

Tostada Chip Bag

$5.99

Sides

Side Refried Beans

Side Refried Beans

$1.79
Side Black Beans

Side Black Beans

$1.79
Side Charro Beans

Side Charro Beans

$1.99
Side Rice

Side Rice

$1.79
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$1.99
Dozen Corn or Flour Tortillas

Dozen Corn or Flour Tortillas

$5.00

Add One Cheese Enchilada

$3.99

Catering

FAMILY PACK

$39.99

FAJITA FAMILY PACK

$55.00

DOZEN SOPAPILLAS

$14.99

GALLON LEMONADE

$11.99

GALLON SWEET TEA

$9.99

GALLON ICED TEA

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
El Fenix is a popular chain of Mexican restaurants in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, and the oldest chain of Mexican restaurants in the U.S.

3904 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150

