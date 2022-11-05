El Fenix - South Arlington
No reviews yet
4608 S. Cooper St
Arlington, TX 76051
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Botana Sampler
A sampling of classic appetizers! 4 seasoned chicken nachos with sour cream, 1 beef flauta, 1 chicken flauta, 4 steak fajita quesadilla wedges, served with a side of fresh guacamole & our fire-roasted queso.
Appetizer Combo
Fresh made guacamole & chile con queso.
Chili con Queso Half Pint
Chili con Queso Pint
Queso Fundido
Melted Monterrey jack cheese, topped with chorizo, roasted poblano pepper, grilled onions, served with flour tortillas.
Small Guacamole
MADE FRESH DAILY
Large Guacamole
MADE FRESH DAILY
Homemade Soups
Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Small
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.
Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Large
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Small
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
Garden Fresh Salads
Mexican Cobb Salad
Tender grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, avocado, chorizo & queso fresco on a bed of mixed greens, tossed with Chipotle Ranch dressing.
Fajita Combination Salad
Slices of fajita beef & marinated chicken, charro beans, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served on a bed of mixed greens.
Fiesta Taco Salad
Picadillo beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo on a bed of mixed greens & a crispy flour tortilla served with a side of fresh made salsa.
Santa Fe Salad
Marinated chicken breast, diced avocado, Monterrey & Cheddar cheeses, charro beans, diced tomatoes & tostada strips on a bed of mixed greens in a Greek vinaigrette.
Quesadillas
Veggie Quesadilla
Mixed cheese, green chiles, spinach & mushrooms served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Fajita Steak Quesadilla
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Enchilada Plates
Cheese Enchilada Plate
Made with aged Wisconsin Cheddar, onions with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Picadillo Beef Enchilada Plate
Our seasoned ground beef with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Veggie & Avocado Enchilada Plate
Sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, red onions & fresh avocado with cheddar cheese & topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Spicy Brisket Enchilada Plate
With Anaheim chile sauce & a sour cream drizzle. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate
Cheese Enchiladas topped with Fajita Chicken & sour cream sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Fajita Steak Enchilada Plate
Cheese enchiladas topped with Fajita Steak & chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Fiesta Burritos
Veggie Burrito
Seasoned Chicken Fiesta Burrito
Seasoned chicken burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Picadillo Beef Fiesta Burrito
Picadillo beef burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Brisket Burrito
Fajita Chicken Fiesta Burrito
Fajita chicken burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito
Fajita steak burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Sizzling Fajitas
Sizzling Chicken Fajitas
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Sizzling Steak Fajitas
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Sizzling Combo Fajitas
Combination of chicken and steak with sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Sizzling Chicken Fajitas For Two
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Sizzling Steak Fajitas For Two
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Sizzling Combo Fajita For Two
Combination of chicken and steak with sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Taco Platters
Two Classic Seasoned Chicken Tacos
Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Two Classic Picadillo Beef Tacos
Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Three Pan-Seared Fish Tacos
White Corn Tortillas filled with pan-seared Tilapia, sweet cabbage slaw & vinaigrette. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Three Steak Street Tacos
Charbroiled steak served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions & spicy Molcajete sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Three Chicken Street Tacos
Marinated grilled chicken served on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions & spicy Molcajete sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Three Slow-Roasted Brisket Tacos
Served in white corn tortillas with avocado, salsa & cilantro. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Tex-Mex Classics
Chile Relleno
Homemade deep-fried, battered poblano pepper stuffed with beef or blended cheeses & topped with choice of ranchero sauce or chile con queso served with guacamole, rice & refried beans.
Chimichanga
A deep-fried flour tortilla, filled with Picadillo beef or seasoned chicken, covered with creamy tomatillo sauce or chile con queso, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & rice.
Two Chalupas
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, our special taco dressing & aged cheddar cheese.
Monterrey Chicken Platter
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Monterrey jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, served with rice & refried beans.
Three Beef Tamales
Served with chili con carne, pico de gallo, rice & refried beans.
Three Pork Tamales
Flautas
Three lightly fried corn tortillas, rolled with seasoned chicken or beef, served with fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo, special flauta sauce & beans
Pollo a la Parilla
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of sauteed fresh spinach & mushrooms, served with rice & pico de gallo.
Tilapia Veracruz
Baked Tilapia filet, topped with traditional ranchero sauce, served with sauteed spinach, rice & onions.
Texas-Style Nachos
Sandwiches
Martinez Family Favorites
Alfredo's Plate
One cheese enchilada, one picadillo beef taco & one beef tamale. Served with rice & refried beans.
Durango Dinner
One cheese enchilada with chili con carne, one cheese enchilada with chile con queso & one picadillo beef taco. Served with rice and refried beans.
El Fenix Dinner
One cheese enchilada with chili con carne, one cheese enchilada with chile con queso, one picadillo beef, two tamales with chili con carne, guacamole & pico de gallo. Served with rice & refried beans.
Juarez Plate
One cheese enchilada, one picadillo beef taco & one guacamole tostada. Served with rice & refried beans.
Maximilian's Delight
One beef enchilada & one sour cream chicken enchilada & one puffy crispy beef taco with guacamole. Served with rice & refried beans.
Miguelito Plate
One cheese enchilada & one beef picadillo taco. Served with rice & refried beans.
Tampico
One sour cream chicken enchilada & one cheese enchilada with chili con carne sauce. Served with rice & refried beans.
Tina's Plate
One puffed crispy beef taco & one sour cream chicken enchilada. Served with rice & refried beans.
El Jefe
3 enchiladas (cheese with chile con queso, chicken with sour cream sauce, beef with chili con carne sauce), one beef tamale with ranchera sauce, one crispy beef taco, rice & refried beans.
Homemade Desserts
Lemon Ice Box Pie
A slice of the El Fenix classic for over 50 years!
One Sopapilla
Made fresh daily, served with honey.
Five Sopapillas
Made fresh daily, served with honey.
Strawberry Paradise Sopapilla
Fresh strawberries & strawberry sauce, topped on a homemade sopapilla.
Flan
Homemade Mexican egg custard, topped with caramelized sauce.
Chocolate Caramel Sopapilla
A Texas-sized sopapilla, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup & caramel sauce.
Kids Menu
Rollie Pollie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded chicken, diced yellow squash, cheese
Chicken Soft Tacos
Two corn tortillas, shredded chicken, red bell pepper, avocado, cheese, sour cream
Enchilada
Chicken Fingers
Served with french fries.
Tina's Tamale
One beef tamale with chili con carne, served with rice & beans.
Paco's Tacos
Choice of: one crispy beef taco or one soft beef taco. Served with rice & beans.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla, served with rice & beans.
Macaroni and Cheese
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
El Fenix is a popular chain of Mexican restaurants in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, and the oldest chain of Mexican restaurants in the U.S.
4608 S. Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76051