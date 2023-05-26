Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Fuego Tacos and Burritos 132 S. Randall Rd

review star

No reviews yet

132 S. Randall Rd

Algonquin, IL 60102

Popular Items

Taco

$3.25

A corn tortilla with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. Also available "Cantina Style" served with cilantro, onions, and a side of limes. The true authentic way! (Flour tortillas available upon request). *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

King Burrito

King Burrito

$9.95

A 14" flour tortilla with choice of 8 ounces of meat and extra fillings of refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$8.75

A crisp tortilla bowl with choice of meat, rice, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream ,corn salsa and tortilla strips. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

Food Menu

Appetizers

Quesadillas

$5.95

A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese.

Vegetarian Nachos

$7.95

Vegetarian. Tortilla chips topped with black beans, Cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeno peppers.

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$8.95

Tortilla chips topped with choice of meat, beans, Cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeno peppers. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

Cheese Nachos

$4.75

Tortilla chips with melted cheese. Sliced jalapenos on the side.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Salsa with tortilla chips.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$6.45

Large avocado dip served with tortilla chips.

King Quesadilla

$7.25

A Large flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese.

Just For Kids

KIDS MINI TACO

$5.95

Two ground - beef tacos with a side of cheese nachos and small drink.

KIDS BURRITO

$5.95

A small, ground - beef burrito with a side of cheese nachos and a small drink.

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.95

Five mini quesadillas with a side of cheese nachos and a small drink.

Favorites

Taco

$3.25

A corn tortilla with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. Also available "Cantina Style" served with cilantro, onions, and a side of limes. The true authentic way! (Flour tortillas available upon request). *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

Vegetarian Taco

$3.25

A corn tortilla with black beans, grilled onions, green onions, green peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, and cheese. (Flour tortillas available upon request).

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$8.75

A crisp tortilla bowl with choice of meat, rice, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream ,corn salsa and tortilla strips. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

Torta

Torta

$8.50

A Mexican sandwich with choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, and avocado. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

Tostada

Tostada

$4.25

An open-faced, hard shell corn tortilla with choice of meat, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

Huaraches

Huaraches

$8.75

Open faced homemade bread, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, avocado, and choice of meat. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

Burritos

King Burrito

King Burrito

$9.95

A 14" flour tortilla with choice of 8 ounces of meat and extra fillings of refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

Burrito

$8.75

A 14" flour tortilla with 6 ounces of your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.75

Vegetarian. A 14" flour tortilla filled with grilled green peppers, grilled onion, tomatoes, black beans, lettuce, sour cream cheese, and avocado.

Dinners

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$9.50

Two tacos with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. Also available "cantina style" served with cilantro, onions, and side of limes. The true authentic way! Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans.

Taco Trio Plate

Taco Trio Plate

$11.75

Three corn tacos with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. Also available "cantina style" served with cilantro, onions, and side of limes. The true authentic way! Served with a side of Mexican rice and beans. (Flour tortillas available upon request).

Vegetarian Taco Plate

$9.50

Vegetarian. Two corn tortillas with black beans, grilled green peppers, grilled onion, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Vegetarian Taco Trio Plate

$11.75

Vegetarian. Three corn tortillas with black beans, grilled green peppers, grilled onion, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Tostada Plate

Tostada Plate

$10.50

Two opened - faced hard shell corn tortillas with choice of meat, topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

King Burrito Plate

King Burrito Plate

$11.95

A 14" flour tortilla with choice of 8 ounces of meat extra fillings of refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Burrito Plate

Burrito Plate

$10.75

A 14" flour tortilla with choice of 6 ounces of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

Vegetarian Burrito Plate

$10.75

Vegetarian. A 13" flour tortilla filled with grilled green peppers, grilled onion, tomatoes, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and avocado. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Flauta Plate

Flauta Plate

$10.95

Three flute shaped tacos filled with chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

Torta Plate

Torta Plate

$10.50

A Mexican sandwich with choice of meat, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

Huaraches Plate

Huaraches Plate

$10.75

Bread, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, avocado, and choice of meat. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.

Quesadilla Plate

$7.95

A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.

King Quesadilla Plate

$9.25

A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese.

Sides & Soup

Rice Side

$2.88+

Guacamole Side

$2.00+

Beans Side

$2.88+

Bag Of Chips

$1.50

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$2.49

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$3.99

Salsa Side

$1.25+

Side Limes

Side S Cream

$0.50

Drinks

Fountain Beverages

Medium Horchata

$2.79

Medium Jamaica

$2.79Out of stock

Medium Coke

$2.49

Medium Diet Coke

$2.49

Medium Fanta Orange

$2.49

Medium Lemonade

$2.49

Medium Root Beer

$2.49

Medium Sprite

$2.49

Gallon Horchata

$13.95Out of stock

Bottle Beverages

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.49

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.49

Jarritos Lime

$2.49

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.49

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.49

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.49

Sangria Senorial

$2.49

Sidral Mundet Apple Soda

$2.49

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.49

Bottle Water

$2.49

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.49

Catering

Catering Tacos

PAN OF STEAK (30 Tortillias)

$65.00

PAN OF CHICKEN (30 Tortillias)

$65.00

PAN OF PORK (30 Tortillias)

$65.00

PAN OF CHORIZO (30 Tortillias)

$65.00

PAN OF GROUND BEEF (30 Tortillias)

$65.00

PAN OF VEGETARIAN (30 Tortillas)

$65.00

Catering Fiesta Tacos

FIESTA PAN OF STEAK

$95.00

FIESTA PAN OF CHICKEN

$95.00

FIESTA PAN OF PORK

$95.00

FIESTA PAN OF CHORIZO

$95.00

FIESTA PAN OF GROUND BEEF

$95.00

FIESTA PAN OF VEGETARIAN

$95.00

Catering Favorites

PAN OF QUESADILLAS (9 Orders)

$45.00

PAN OF QUESADILLAS (Choice of Meat/9 Orders)

$55.00

PAN OF NACHOS (6 Orders)

$29.00

PAN OF SUPER NACHOS (6 Orders)

$40.00

PAN OF VEGGIE NACHOS (6Orders)

$40.00

PAN OF NACHOS (Choice of Meat 6 Orders)

$45.00

PAN OF FLAUNTAS (Filled With Chicken & Cheese 21pc)

$65.00

PAN OF BURRITOS (Choice of Meat /16 Halves)

$65.00

Sides & Chips Catering

1/4 PAN OF GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$30.00

PAN OF GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$50.00

PAN OF CHIPS & SALSA

$17.50

PAN OF RICE

$25.00

PAN OF BEANS

$25.00

PAN OF PICO DE GALLO (No Chips)

$25.00

CHAFER RENTALS (EA)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 11:45 pm
Monday9:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

132 S. Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102

Directions

