El Gallegazo 7463 Coral Way

review star

No reviews yet

7463 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33155

Menu Principal

Tapas

Monzilla de Burgos a la Brasa

$12.00

Coctel de Camarones

$10.99

Croquetas de Jamon y Bacalao (6)

$12.00

Croquetas de Bacalao

$5.99

Chorizo a la Vino

$12.00

Pulpo a la Gallega

$19.99

Camarones al Ajillo

$19.00

Garbanzadas

$7.99

Boquerones en Vinagre

$10.99

Salpicon de Marisco

$8.99

Calamares a la Romana

$9.99

Cuña de Tortilla Española

$3.99

Garbanzadas

$7.99

Callos al Gallegazo

$7.99

Chorizos Fritos al Vino

$7.95

Fried Sausage in Wine

Pulpo a la Feria

$12.99

Octopus

Salpicon de Mariscos

$8.99

Seafood Salad

Cóctel de Camarones

$10.99

Shrimp Cocktail

Camarones al Alillo

$10.99

Shrimp in Garlic Sausage

Calamares a la Romana

$9.99

Squid Romanian Style

Callos al Gallegazo

$7.99

Tripe Gallegazo Style

Jamón Serrano

$10.99

Serrano Ham

Queso Manchego

$10.99

Manchego Cheese

Tapas de Jamón chorizo y queso manchego

$14.95

Ham, Cheese & Spanish Sausage

Garbanzadas

$12.00

Chick Peas

Cuña de Tortilla Española

$3.99

Spanish Omelette Slice

Croquets de Bacalao

$5.99

Cod Croquettes

Boquerones

$10.99

Croquetas de Jamon

$5.99

Empanada de Atún

$8.99

Tortillas

Tortilla Española Indivdual

$15.99

Tortilla de Chorizo Individual

$15.99

Tortilla Española Familiar

$26.00

Tortilla de Chorizo Familiar

$26.00

Tortilla Vasca Individual

$15.99

Tortilla Vasca Familiar

$28.00

Tortilla con Camarones Individual

$15.99

Tortilla con Camarones Familiar

$25.99

Jarrete de Cordero

$21.00

Sopas

Caldo Gallego

$6.00

Sopa de Mariscos

$14.00

Sopa de Ajo

$4.99

Crema de Calabaza

$12.00

Fabada

$16.00

Aves y Carnes

Lomo de Cerdo c Champiñones

$16.00

Lamb Shank

Lomo de Cerdo al Ajillo

$16.00

Pork Tenderloin w Mushrooms

Lomo de Cerdo Empanizado

$16.00

Garlic Pork Chop

Ternera a la Extremeña

$18.00

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

Pollo con Camarones

$18.00

Veal Extremeña Style

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$13.00

Chicken w Shrimps

Pechuga de Pollo al Ajillo

$13.00

Chicken w Garlic Sauce

Filetillo de Pollo Empanizado

$11.99

Chicken Fingers

Lacón Asado o Cocido

$24.99

Roasted Ham Hock

Ternera con Champiñones

$15.99

Veal w Mushrooms

Costilla de Cordero

$29.99

Rack of Lamb

Jarrete de Cordero

$19.99

Lacon Asado

$24.99

Lomo de Cerdo con Salsa de Champiñones

$16.00

Lomo de Cerdo Empanizado

$15.00

Ternera a la Extremeña

$18.00

Ternera con Champiñones

$16.99

Entrecot a la Parilla

$26.00

Costilla de Cordero

$29.99

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$11.99

Pechuga de Pollo con Champiñones y Oporto

$16.99

Mar y Tierra Langosta

$48.00

Mar y Tierra Camarones

$38.00

Rabo de Toro

$28.00

Pescados y Mariscos

Filete de Pescado a la Plancha

$13.99

Fish Fillet Grill

Medallones de Pescado con Camarones

$16.99

Fish Medallions & Shrimps

Camarones al Ajillo

$18.00

Shrimps in Garlic Sauce

Camarones Enchilados

$18.00

Shrimps Creole

Pulpo a la Gallega

$19.99

Octopus Galician Style

Zarzuela de Mariscos

$48.00

Assorted Seafood Casserole

Bacalao a la Gallega

$18.99

Codfish Galician Style

Bacalao al Ajillo

$18.99

Codfish in Garlic Sauce

Bacalao con Garbanzos

$18.99

Codfish with Garbanzo Beans

Bacalao Asado

$18.99

Broiled Codfish

Bacalao a la Viscaina

$18.99

Codfish Vixcaina Style

Langosta Enchilada

$49.99

Lobster Creole

Langosta a la Parrilla

$39.99

Broiled Lobster

Rueda de Corvina a la Plancha -

$13.95

Grilled Sea Bass

Pescado Lubina

$30.00

Dover Sole

$30.00

Pescadso a la Sal

$39.00

Pescado De pargo

$29.00

Ensalada

Ensalada Mixta

$9.99

Ensalada de Casa

$9.99

Ensalda Mixta

$14.00

Arroces

Paella Marinera 2 persons

$41.90

Assorted Seafood with Yellow Rice.

Paella con Langosta 2 personas

$79.98

Assorted Seafood with Yellow Rice w Lobster

Paella Valencia 2 personas

$37.98

Chicken and Seafood with Yellow Rice.

Paella Campesina 2 personas

$29.98

Chicken, Beef and Spanish Sausage....

Acompañantes

Platanos Maduros

$4.99

Sweet Plantains....

Papa Hervida

$4.99

Boiled Potato

Vegetales Mixtos

$4.99

Mixed Vegetables.

Arroz Blanco

$2.25

White Rice.

Papas Fritas

$4.99

French Fries.

Papas Panaderas

$4.99

Papas Fritas Españolas

$4.99

Spanish Potatoe Fries...

Postres

Tarta Santiago

$6.00

Flan

$4.99

Torta de Chocolate

$6.00

Pudin de Pan

$4.99

Crema Catalana

$6.00

Peras al Vino

$8.00

Torta Santiago

$4.99

Crema Catalana to go

$8.00

Torta San Marco

$6.00

Churro con Chocolate

$8.00

Tarta de Chocolate completa

$62.00

Menu de Niño

Deditos de Pollo

$8.00

Escalope de Ternera Empanizado

$8.00

Spaguetti en Salsa Marinara

$8.00

Special Lunch

Lomo de Cerdo Encebollado

$15.99

Filete de Pescado en Cazuela

$15.99

Sopa de Lentejas

Pollo a la Romana o Plancha

$15.99

Salmon con Salsa Verde o Plancha

$15.99

Sopa Garbanzo

Filete de Pescado o Plancha

$15.99

Ternera Empanizada o Plancha

$15.99

Arroz con Pollo

$15.99

Sopa del Dia

Crema del Dia

Barrigada de Cerdo en su Jugo

$15.99

Medallas de Pescado

$15.99

Potaje de Frijoles Negros

Jarrete de Cordero en su Salsa

$15.99

Paticas de Puerco con Garbanzo

$15.99

Ensalada el Gallegazo

$15.99

Medio Pollo Asado

$15.99

Fajitas de Pollo

$15.99

Sandwich El Gallegazo

$15.99

Sopa del Dia

Bebidas

Vino por Copa

Albariño, Rosa Nautica - Rias Baixas Copa

$8.00

Albariño, Segrel - Rias Baixas Copa

$8.00

Crianza, Tradicion H - Rioia Copa

$8.00

Crianza, Cuerno - Ribera del Duero Copa

$8.00

Crianza, Valduero en Dos Maderas - Ribera del Duero Copa

$10.00

Joven, Riberal - Ribera del Duero Copa

$6.00

Roble, Conde de Siruela - Ribera del Duero Copa

$8.00

Cava, Ondarre Millenium Brut - Spain Copa

$7.00

Manzanilla, Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana Copa

$3.00

Pedro Ximenez, Bodegas Hidalgo Triana Copa

$3.00

Vermout, Bodegas Hidalgo Copa

$3.00

Copa de Sangría

$5.00

Jarra de Sangría

$10.00+

Mimosas

$8.00

White Bottles

Albariño, Rosa Nautica - Rias Baixas

$30.00

Albariño, Turonia - Rias Baixas

$39.00

Albariño, Segrel - Rias Baixas

$30.00

Albariño, Laureatis - Rias Baixas

$36.00

Albariño, Anduriña

$35.00

Verdejo, Oinoz - Rueda

$26.00

Pazo Da Bouciña

$36.00

Valdemonxes

$34.00

Sparkling Bottles

Cava, Ondarre Millenium Brut - Spain

$25.00

Champagne, Veuve Cliquot Brut - France

$99.00

Proseco

$38.00

Moscato

$38.00

Red Bottles

Crianza, Tradicion H - Rioia

$28.00

Crianza, Cuerno - Ribera del Duero

$30.00

Crianza, Nubori - Rioja

$30.00

Crianza, Valduero en Dos Maderas - Ribera del Duero

$38.00

Crianza, Teofilo Reyes - Ribera del Duero

$48.00

Crianza, Riberal - Ribera del Duero

$35.00

Reserva, Tradicion H - Rioja

$46.00

Reserva Nubori, Rioja

$48.00

Reserva, Valduero en Dos Cotas - Ribera del Duero

$68.00

Reserva, Teofilo Reyes - Ribera del Duero

$80.00

Reserva, Conde Siruela - Ribera del Duero

$60.00

Grandes Pagos, Alonso del Yerro - Ribera del Duero.

$55.00

Pago de Carraovejas PDC - Ribera del Duero

$75.00

Pago de Carraovejas PDC - Ribera del Duero

$248.00

Gran Reserva, Tradicion H - Rioja

$55.00

Gran Reserva, Valduero Gran Reserva - Ribera del Duero

$160.00

Joven, Riberal - Ribera del Duero

$25.00

Roble, Conde de Siruela - Ribera del Duero

$30.00

Tinta de Toro, San Roman - Toro

$80.00

Melior

$36.00

Pago de capellanes

$68.00

Miralmonte

$28.00

Vizar

$30.00

Mataromera

$69.00

Cocteles

Copa de Sangría

$5.00

Jarra de Sangría

$10.00+

Mimosas

$8.00

Cervezas

Becks

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Estrella

$5.00

1906 Reserva

$5.50

Presidente

$5.50

Estrella Damn

$5.50

Stella

$6.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

No alchohol

Cafe con Leche

$4.00

Coke

$2.25

Cortadito

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.25

Espreso

$2.75

Essentia Water

$4.00

Panna

$3.00

Pellegrino

$2.75

Pellegrino Grande

$6.00

Perrier Plastico

$3.50

Sprite

$2.25

Tea

$3.50

Water

$2.25

Limonada

$4.00

Jugo Naranja

$4.00

Cafe Bombon

$4.50

Dinner&Show

Tapas D&S

Chorizo a la Vino

$12.00

Garbanzadas

$12.00

Chick Peas

Tabala de Jamon Serrano Manchego Chorizo

$18.00

Calamares a la Romana

$14.00

Salpicon de Mariscos

$14.00

Sepia a la Plancha

$19.00

Croquetas de Jamon y Bacalao (6)

$12.00

Pupo a la Gallega

$22.00

Camarones al Ajillo

$19.00

Camarones Enchilados

$19.00

Sola del dia

$12.00

Fabada

$16.99

Plato Principal D&S

Paella Marinera con langosta para dos

$79.00

Paella Marinera para dos

$50.00

Arroz Negro con Marisco para dos

$50.00

Rabo de Toro

$28.99

Zarzuela de Marisco con Langostas

$56.00

Langosta de la Parrilla

$39.99

Filete de Pescado Pargo con Gambas a la Rianxeira

$34.00

Lubina a la Espalda

$30.00

Lenguado Entero

$30.00

Bacala a la Viscaina

$22.00

Bacala a la Gallega

$22.00

Salmon a la Naranja

$29.00

Bistec Tomahawk

$99.00+

Entrecote de Ternera la Piedra

$29.00

Jarrete de Cordero

$28.00

Costilla de Cordero

$32.00

Postres D&S

Tarta Santiago

$6.00

Tarta de Chocolate

$6.00

Flan de Leche

$6.00

Flan de Coco

$6.00

Crema Catalana

$7.00

Churros con Chocolate

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7463 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155

Directions

Main pic

