El Gallo Azteka

1418 Blackiston Mill Road

Clarksville, IN 47129

Food

Guajolota

$4.50

Pollo Con Arroz

$8.99

Burrito

$10.00

Sopes (2)

$7.99

Quesadillas

$9.99

Chori Fries

$7.99

Salchipulpos

$7.99

Gordita

$4.00

Street Tacos

$2.75

Salad

$8.99

Nachos

$8.99

Nachos Azteka

$10.99

Hurache

$5.00

Alambre

$10.99

Dinner

California Mix

Camarones a la Diabla

$13.99

Bistek a la Mexicana

$13.99

Chori Pollo

$12.99

Carne Asada

$12.99

Chuleta a la Mexicana

$12.99

Croissant

$12.99

Papa Regia

$9.99

Fluatas

$10.99

Sides

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Sour Cream

$3.50

Chiles Toreados

$3.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Half Guacamole

$2.99

Large Guacamole

$5.50

French Fries

$3.50

Tamale

$2.50

Nopales

$1.00

Dips

Cheese Dip

$5.50

Bean Dip

$5.00

Guacamole

$5.50

Kids

K Taco Rice & Beans

$5.99

K Quesadilla Rice & Beans

$5.99

K Nuggets w/ Fries

$5.99

K Salchipulpo Fries

$5.99

Tortas

Mexican Sandwich

$10.99

Pambazo

$8.99

Torta Azteka

$10.99

Torta Cubana

$10.99

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.00

Jugo Jumex

$1.25

Agua De Coco

$2.50

Bottle Water

$0.75

Coffee Refill

$1.99

Can Drink

$1.25

Mexican Bottle Coca-Cola

$3.00

SM Aguas Frescas

$2.99

LG Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Monster

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Menudo

$13.99

Caldo De Res

$13.99

Shrimp Cocktails

$14.99

Pocole

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1418 Blackiston Mill Road, Clarksville, IN 47129

Directions

