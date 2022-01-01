El Garcia imageView gallery

El Garcia Rogers Park

review star

No reviews yet

7515 N Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60645

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Carne Asada
Burrito Carne Asada
Taco Al Pastor

Appetizers

GUACAMOLE

$10.00+

Coctel De Camaron

$16.00

Topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, cilantro and avocado.

Ceviche

$16.00

Frijoles Con Chorizo

$7.00

Quesadilla App

$9.00

Nachos

$9.00

Nachos El Garcia

$13.00

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Flautitas

$8.00

Elote In A Cup

$5.00

Beef

Bistec Ala Mexicana

$20.00

Bistec Ranchero

$20.00

Carne Asada

$22.00

El Jefe 12oz.

$25.00

Lengua En Salsa

$25.00Out of stock

Milanesa

$20.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Huevos Al Gusto

$7.00

Chilaquiles

$7.00

Burritos

Burrito Carne Asada

$12.00

Filled with Beans, Lettuce, and Tomato,

Burrito Pollo

$10.00

Filled with Beans, Lettuce, and Tomato

Burrito Picadillo

$10.00

Filled with Beans, Lettuce, and Tomato

Burrito Pastor

$10.00

Burrito Chorizo

$10.00

Burrito Avocado

$9.00

Burrito Veggie

$9.00

Burrito Broc

$9.00

Burrito Fish

$12.00

Burrito Shrimp

$12.00

Burrito El Garcia

$13.00

Burrito Jax

$13.00

Chicago's Best

$15.00

Caldos

Caldo de Pollo

$11.00

Sopa de Tortilla

$7.00

Pozole Grande

$9.00

Caldo de Camarones

$16.00

Combos

Combo #1

$16.00

Combo #2

$14.00

Combo #3

$16.00

Combo #4

$16.00

Combo #5

$20.00

Combo #6

$16.00

Combo #7

$20.00

Combo #8

$25.00

---------------------------

Enchiladas

Enchilada Dinner

$15.00

Quesadilla Dinner

$15.00

Chiles Rellenos

$15.00

Flautas Dinner

$15.00

Fajitas

Fajitas Carne Asada

$28.00

Fajitas Camaron

$28.00

Fajitas Pollo

$20.00

Fajitas Veggie

$18.00

Fajitas Combo

$28.00

Fajitas Super

$28.00

----------------------------

Mariscos

Camarones El García

$20.00

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$20.00

Camarones a la plancha

$20.00

Camarones Ala Diabla

$20.00

Filete al Ajo

$20.00

Mojarra Natural

$20.00

Mojarra Nayarit

$20.00

Mojarra Al Ajo

$20.00

Langostinos

$20.00

Filete Al Natural

$20.00

Mojarra A La Diabl

$20.00

Pollo

Pechugas Asadas

$18.00

Pollo En Mole

$18.00

Postre/ Dessert

Flan

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Churros

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$5.00

3 Leches

$6.00

Side

Rice & Beans Combo

$5.00

Side Order Of Rice

$3.00

Side Order Of Beans

$3.00

2 Enchiladas

$6.00

2 Quesadillas

$6.00

Grilled Veggies

$6.00

French Fries

$3.00

Cebollitas

$4.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Chile Asado

$0.50

Salsa

$1.50+

CHIPS

$1.50+

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE OF CREAM

$1.50

SIDE OF AGUACATE

$3.50

Limones

$0.75

Side De Gucamole

$2.50

Grilled Peperrs And Onions

$4.00

Tacos

---------------------------

2 Taco Dinner

$12.00

2 Tacos Orden

$8.00

3 Taco Dinner

$15.00

Taco Al Pastor

$4.00

Taco Avocado

$4.00

Taco Broccoli Y Espinca

$4.00

Taco Camaron

$4.00

Taco Carne Asada

$4.00

Topped with lettuce and tomato

Taco Chile Relleno

$4.00

Taco Chorizo

$4.00

Taco fry Fish

$4.00

Taco Picadillo

$4.00

Taco Pollo

$4.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Taco Tilapia

$4.00

Taco Veggie

$4.00

Taco De Birria

$4.00

Orden De Quesa Birria Con Consome

$16.00

Tortas

Mexican style sandwich topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and sour cream on Telera Bread.

Torta Asada

$8.00

Torta Pollo

$8.00

Torta Al Pastor

$8.00

Torta Picadillo

$8.00

Torta Milanesa Pollo

$8.00

Torta Chorizo

$8.00

Torta De Avocado

$8.00

Torta Veggie

$8.00

Tostadas

Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Tostada Carne Asada

$5.00

Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Tostada Pollo

$5.00

Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Tostada Pastor

$5.00

Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Tostada Picadillo

$5.00

Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Tostada Veggie

$5.00

Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Tostada Chorizo

$5.00

Flat corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Sopes

Sope de Carne asada

$6.00

Sope de Pastor

$6.00

Sope de Pollo

$6.00Out of stock

Sope de Picadillo

$6.00

Sope de Chorizo

$6.00

REG. DRINKS

Medium Horchata

$3.00

Large Horchata

$4.50

Can Soda

$1.25

Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Squirt

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Mexican Coca Cola, Jarritos, Topo Chico

Medium Agua de Jamaica

$3.00

Large Agua de Jamaica

$4.00

BAR MENU

House Margarita

$8.00

Fruit Margarita

$9.00

Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Paloma

$11.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Cantarito

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60645

Directions

Gallery
El Garcia image

Similar restaurants in your area

Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
711 HOWARD STREET EVANSTON, IL 60202
View restaurantnext
Mullen's Sports Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7301 North Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60645
View restaurantnext
Trattoria D.O.C
orange starNo Reviews
706 Main Street Evanston, IL 60202
View restaurantnext
La Principal
orange starNo Reviews
700 Main Street Evanston, IL 60202
View restaurantnext
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park - 2101 W. Touhy Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2101 W. Touhy Ave Chicago, IL 60645
View restaurantnext
Charmers Food and Floral Cafe
orange star4.7 • 419
1500 W Jarvis Avenue Chicago, IL 60626
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Karachi Chat House - 2301 W Devon Ave
orange star4.2 • 849
2301 W Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE
orange star4.1 • 136
2657 W DEVON AVE CHICAGO, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Near Southside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston