El Gauchito 3 12A N Park Ave

Food

CANTIDAD DE PAN

Pan

LA SOPA

Crema De Vegetales

$8.90

Lentejas

$8.90

Sopa De Carne C/Vegetales

$8.90

ENTRADAS

Espinaca Salteado en ajo

$10.90

Antipasto el Gauchito

$16.90

Lengua a la vinagreta

$16.90

Berenjenas en escabeche

$12.90

Patitas a la vinagreta

$14.90

Calamares fritos

$14.90

Croquetas de espinaca

$10.90

Empanadas de Carne

$2.90

Empanadas de pollo

$2.90

Ensalada de camaron

$16.90

Empanada de Espinaca

$2.90

Ensalada de Calamares

$13.90

Ensalada de Pulpo

$20.90

Jamon crudo con queso

$17.90

Matambre con ensalada rusa

$14.90

Orden De Quesos Y Sopressata

$10.90

Palmitos en salsa golf

$10.90

Provolone a la parrilla

$11.90

Guacamole

$13.90

Mejillones end Salsa Roja

$14.90

Mejillones a la Provezal

$14.90

Almejas al Horno

$13.90

Camarones al Ajillo

$18.90

Camarones empanizados

$18.90

Pulpo a la Parrilla

$20.90

ORDENES ADICIONAL

Arroz Amarillo

$3.50

Arroz Blanco

$3.50

Arroz Blanco con Frijoles

$6.90

Ensalada El Gauchito

$14.90

Ensalada para Dos

$14.90

Ensalada Mixta

$5.90

Ensalada Rusa

$7.90

Espinaca Salteada Con Ajo

$8.90

Extra Pan

$2.00

Fritas a la Provezal

$7.90

Maduros

$7.90

Papa al Horno

$7.90

Papa Hervida

$6.90

Papas A La Provenzal

$7.90

Papas Fritas

$5.90

Papas Remolcha Y Heuvo

$8.90

Chimi Grande Togo

$4.00

Pickles

$3.00

Pure De Papas

$7.90

Tostones

$7.90

Vegetables a la Provenzal

$6.90

Vegetables al Vapor

$5.90

Yuca Fritas

$7.90

Huevo

$1.50

Ensalada de Mariscos

$21.90

Arroz Amarillo con Frijoles

$6.90

Chimi Pequeño Togo

$1.25

PLATOS CASEROS

Milanesa A La Fugazzeta

$23.90

Milanesa A La Napolitana

$23.90

Milanesa Complete Con Huevo

$23.90

Milanesa de Carne

$22.90

Polenta A La Bolognesa

$21.90

Tortilla De Espinacas

$12.90

Tortilla De Papas

$12.90

PARRILLADAS

Parrillada Para 1

$38.90

Parrillada Para 2

$65.90

Parrillada Solo De Carne 2 Personas

$67.90

Combo 1

$25.90

Combo 2

$25.90

Combo 3

$26.90

Combo 4

$28.90

Combo 5

$25.90

Combo 6

$25.90

Combo 7

$28.90

1 Tira Extra

$10.90

1 Extra Vacio

$10.90

1 Extra Entrana

$10.90

CARNES

Asado De Tira

$33.90

Bife De Chorizo

$41.90

Bife De Cuadril

$28.90

Entrana

$41.90

Chinchulines

$24.90

Chorizo

$6.90

Churrasco El Gauchito

$76.90

Costeleta De Cerdo

$23.90

Mollejas

$24.90

Morcilla

$6.90

Rinon

$16.90

Salchicha Parrillera

$11.90

Vacio

$34.90

Ribeye

$44.90

T-Bone

$45.90

Tomahawk

$56.90

POLLO

Pechuga De Pollo

$23.90

Medio Pollo Deshuesado

$23.90

Milanesa De Pollo

$21.90

Milanesa Napolitana Pollo

$23.90

Milanesa Fugazzeta Pollo

$23.90

Milanesa com/Huevo/Pollo

$23.90

PASTAS CASERAS

Canelones de Verdura

$19.90

Fettuchine

$16.90

Tallarines

$16.90

Noquis

$16.90

Ravioles De Carne

$19.90

Ravioles de Espinaca

$19.90

Ravioles De Queso

$19.90

Pollo

$8.90

Bolognesa

$7.90

MARISCOS

Arroz Con Calamares

$21.90

Arroz Con Camarones

$24.90

Arroz Con Mejillones

$21.90

Camarones Provenzal Con Arroz

$24.90

Flounder A La Calabresa Con Camarones

$26.90

Mejillones Provenzal Con Arroz

$21.90

Salmon a La Calabresa

$28.90

Salmon a la Parilla

$28.90

Salmon en Salsa de Ajo

$28.90

SANDWICHES

Chorizo Sandwich

$6.90

Morcilla Sandwich

$6.90

Lomito Sandwich

$16.90

Entraña Sandwich

$16.90

Milanesa Pollo Sandwich

$12.90

Milanesa Carne Sandwich

$13.90

KIDS MENU

Niños- Salchicha c/ fritas

$9.90

Niños- Milanesa pollo c/ fritas

$9.90

Niños- Macaroni c/ Queso

$8.90

Niños- Ravioles de Queso

$8.90

POSTRES

5 Alfajores

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Crema Catalana

$7.00

Tartufo

$7.00

Flan De Vainilla

$7.00

Helado de Vanilla

$7.00

Bola de Helado

$2.50

Churros Con Dulce De Leche

$7.00

Budin De Pan

$7.00

Panqueque de dulce de Leche

$7.00

Queso Y Dulce de Batata

$7.00

Queso Y Dulce de Membrillo

$7.00

Torta de Happy Birthday

$8.90

Peras al Malbec

$9.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Croquetas de Carne

$9.90

Croquetas de Salmon

$9.90

Espinaca en Salsa Blanca

$8.90

Pina Colada V

$7.90

Pina Colada R

$9.90

Pulpo A La Parrilla

$17.90

Ensalada de Aguacate

$13.90

Fideos Caseros con Salmon

$19.90

Hamburgesa El Gauchito

$25.90

Bife, Entraña y Vacio

$100.90

Bife, B Ancho y Porterhouse

$120.90

Bife Ancho c/ Hueso

$40.90

Pargo Rojo Salsa Marinera

$25.90

Drink

JUGOS

Guanabana

$7.90

Guayaba

$7.90

Lulo

$7.90

Mango

$7.90

Maracuya

$7.90

Mora

$7.90

Piña

$7.90

SODAS

Agua

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.90

Coca Cola

$3.90

Colombiana

$3.90

Diet Coke

$3.90

Ginger Ale

$3.90

Inca Cola

$3.90

Manzana

$3.90

Sprite

$3.90

Sunkist

$3.90

Jugo de Manzana

$3.90

Jugo de Naranja

$3.90

Jugo de Cranberry

$3.90

Jugo de Pina

$3.90

San Pellegrino

$6.50

CAFES

Cafe Americano

$3.90

Cafe Con Leche

$6.90

Capuccino

$6.90

Cortado

$3.90

Expresso

$4.90

Double Expresso

$6.90

Leche

$2.00

Te

$3.50

VINOS

Copa de Vino

$11.00

1/2 Litro Vino

$16.90

Litro Vino Comun

$29.90

Vaso De Sangria

$11.90

1/2 Litro Sangria

$21.90

Litro De Sangria

$31.90

1. Nicolas Catena Zapata

$220.00

2. Gran Enemigo

$220.00

3. Catena Alta

$115.00

4. Catena

$60.00

5. Pampa Family Reserva

$65.00

6. Alamos

$39.00

6. El Enemigo

$50.00

7. El Enemigo Bonarda

$60.00

8. Haroldos Reserva

$40.00

10. Norton Privada Blend

$60.00

11. Luca

$70.00

12. Fausto

$50.00

13. Cousino Macul Reserva

$45.00

14. Williams Hills Napa

$75.00

Hermandad

$50.00

Santa Margherita

$60.00

Malbec

$10.00

Rose

$11.00

Proseco Split

$12.00

CERVEZAS

Quilmes

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Guinness

$10.00

TAP

Samuel Adam’s Boston Larger

$9.00

Coors Light

$9.00

Yuengling Pilsner

$9.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

Modelo

$9.00

Dogfish Head IPA

$10.00

Mermaid Pilsner

$9.00

LICORES

Cocktails Regular

$14.00

Cocktails Premium

$15.00

Cocktail w/o Alcohol

$9.00

Baileys

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Gran Marnier

$13.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

Bacardi Blanco

$12.00

Bacardi Gold

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Black Label

$13.00

Macallan

$14.00

The Dalmore

$13.00

Buchanans Deluxe

$13.00

Jameson

$13.00

Absolute

$13.00

Jim Bean

$13.00

Ketal One

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Greygoose

$13.00

Class Azul

$25.00

Patron

$13.00

Heradura

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Tangueray

$13.00

Bombay

$13.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Stolichnaya

$12.00

Tia Maria

$12.00

Pallini Lemoncello

$13.00

Tres Plumas

$13.00

Bols Genever

$13.00

8 Hermanos

$13.00

Kana Legui

$13.00

Hespiridina

$13.00

Fernet con Coca

$13.00

Gancia con Soda

$12.00

Cinzano blanco

$12.00

Cinzano Negro

$12.00

Amaro

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12A N Park Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11570

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

