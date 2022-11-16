Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Gaucho Deli Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

22905 Lyden Drive

Estero, FL 33928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Milkshakes with Milk
Nutella Crepe
ENSALADA RUSA

JUICES & SHAKES

ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$6.49
OBC Orange, Beets and Carrot Juice

OBC Orange, Beets and Carrot Juice

$7.99
OB Orange and Beet Juice

OB Orange and Beet Juice

$7.99
OC Orange and Carrot Juice

OC Orange and Carrot Juice

$7.99
Green Juice

Green Juice

$7.99

Celery, cucumber, parsley, apple, and spinach

Green Detox

Green Detox

$7.99

Celery, cucumber, apple, pineapple, and ginger

Milkshakes with Milk

Milkshakes with Milk

$7.49
Shakes with Water

Shakes with Water

$6.99
Jugo de Papaya

Jugo de Papaya

$6.49
Surtido (papaya, fresa, pina) agua

Surtido (papaya, fresa, pina) agua

$6.49

Strawberry, pineapple, and papaya

Jugo Especial de Mercado fruit, milk, raw egg

$7.49

AMERICAN BREAKFAST

BLT

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.99

CROISSANT PLAIN

$2.99

CROISSANT ROYAL

$6.99

CROISSANT HAM AND CHEESE

$6.99

AMERICAN BREAKFAST TOAST, EGSS, MEAT, HASHBROWN

$10.99

BURRITO BREAKFAST

$8.99

OMELETTE (SEE OPTIONS)

PERUVIAN BREAKFAST

Pan con Chicharron / Deep fried Pork

Pan con Chicharron / Deep fried Pork

$11.99
Desayuno Lurin / Deep Fried Pork platter

Desayuno Lurin / Deep Fried Pork platter

$19.99

Butifarra / Ham and red onion sandwich

$8.99

Pan con Salchicha Huachana / Sausage and eggs

$9.99

Sandwich Triple Avocado, tomato and boiled egg

$8.99
Triple de Pollo / Chicken, tomato, mayo, avocado

Triple de Pollo / Chicken, tomato, mayo, avocado

$8.99

Pan con Pollo Bread chicken celery and mayo

$8.99

Pan con Pollo del Gaucho Chicken, Mayo, Avocado

$10.99
Pan con Tortilla / Bread, egg, tomato and onion omelette

Pan con Tortilla / Bread, egg, tomato and onion omelette

$9.99

Tamal Pork Peruvian style

$7.99

Salchipapas Classic Hot dog and French fries

$7.99

Salchipapas Royal Hot dog fries and fried eggs

$10.99

Salchipapas del Inca Hot dog fries and bacon

$11.99

Salchipapas del Gaucho Hot dog, fries and Argentinean Sausage

$11.99

ARGENTINEAN BREAKFAST

Choripan

Choripan

$8.99

Bread, Argentinian sausage, with chimichurri sauce

Milanesa Sandwich

Milanesa Sandwich

Breaded chicken or beef schnitzel

Milanesa a Caballo

Milanesa a Caballo

$16.99

Breaded chicken or beef schnitzel served with french fries and a fried egg