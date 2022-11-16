El Gaucho Deli Cafe
22905 Lyden Drive
Estero, FL 33928
Popular Items
JUICES & SHAKES
ORANGE JUICE
$6.49
OBC Orange, Beets and Carrot Juice
$7.99
OB Orange and Beet Juice
$7.99
OC Orange and Carrot Juice
$7.99
Green Juice
$7.99
Celery, cucumber, parsley, apple, and spinach
Green Detox
$7.99
Celery, cucumber, apple, pineapple, and ginger
Milkshakes with Milk
$7.49
Shakes with Water
$6.99
Jugo de Papaya
$6.49
Surtido (papaya, fresa, pina) agua
$6.49
Strawberry, pineapple, and papaya
Jugo Especial de Mercado fruit, milk, raw egg
$7.49
AMERICAN BREAKFAST
PERUVIAN BREAKFAST
Pan con Chicharron / Deep fried Pork
$11.99
Desayuno Lurin / Deep Fried Pork platter
$19.99
Butifarra / Ham and red onion sandwich
$8.99
Pan con Salchicha Huachana / Sausage and eggs
$9.99
Sandwich Triple Avocado, tomato and boiled egg
$8.99
Triple de Pollo / Chicken, tomato, mayo, avocado
$8.99
Pan con Pollo Bread chicken celery and mayo
$8.99
Pan con Pollo del Gaucho Chicken, Mayo, Avocado
$10.99
Pan con Tortilla / Bread, egg, tomato and onion omelette
$9.99
Tamal Pork Peruvian style
$7.99
Salchipapas Classic Hot dog and French fries
$7.99
Salchipapas Royal Hot dog fries and fried eggs
$10.99
Salchipapas del Inca Hot dog fries and bacon
$11.99
Salchipapas del Gaucho Hot dog, fries and Argentinean Sausage
$11.99