No reviews yet
4383 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Gift Cards
Tomato, and onions (Ranch, Italian, or Vinegar & olive oil dressing)
Baby Arugula, tomatoes, garlic, onions, flambé Shrimps and balsamic reduction
Baby Arugula, tomatoes, garlic, onions, flambé Shrimps and balsamic reduction served with grilled Shrimp.
Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Mozarella and balsamic reduction.
Quinoa, cranberries, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, peppers, olive oil and vinegar.
Thinly sliced Filet Mignon, shaved parmesan, capers, Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette.
Black mussels marinated in fresh lime juice and herbs.
Black mussels with wine and finest herbs.
Boiled potato covered with Huancaina and Huacatay sauce.
Boiled potatoe