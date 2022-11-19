- Home
El Gaucho Inca
1,045 Reviews
$$
4383 Colonial Blvd
Ste 100
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Appetizer
Caesar Salad
House Salad
Tomato, and onions (Ranch, Italian, or Vinegar & olive oil dressing)
Arugula Salad
Baby Arugula, tomatoes, garlic, onions, flambé Shrimps and balsamic reduction
Arugula Marina Shrimp
Baby Arugula, tomatoes, garlic, onions, flambé Shrimps and balsamic reduction served with grilled Shrimp.
Caprese Salad
Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Mozarella and balsamic reduction.
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, cranberries, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, peppers, olive oil and vinegar.
Carpaccio De Lomo Filet Mignon Carpaccio
Thinly sliced Filet Mignon, shaved parmesan, capers, Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette.
Choros A La Chalaca Mussels Ceviche
Black mussels marinated in fresh lime juice and herbs.
Choros Al Vino Mussels with Wine
Black mussels with wine and finest herbs.
Papa a la Huancaina Catay
Boiled potato covered with Huancaina and Huacatay sauce.
Anticuchos De Lomo
Anticucheros Calamari or Shrimp
Grilled Calamari or Shrimp in Aji Panca and huancaina sample.
Al Chimichurri Calamari or Shrimp
Grilled Calamari or Shirmp in Chimichurri sauce & huancaina sample.
Chicharrones Deep Fried Calamari, Chicken or Shrimp
Crispy Deep Fried seasoned w/herbs.
A la Huancaina Papa, Choclo or Yuca
Boiled potatoes slice or Yucca covered with a cream of aji amarillo served with fresh lettuce, Olive, and a slice egg.
Camarones Al Ajillo Shrimp Garlic
Garlic Shrimp.
Provoleta Grilled Provolone choice of Shrimp
Provolone aged 5 years a la salamander with fresh round tomatoes, olive oil and oregano an Argentinean classic appetizer!
Empanada Beef or Chicken Turnover
Homemade Turnover stuffed with beef or chicken.
Grilled Octopus
Anticuchos Con Camarones
Ceviches
Ceviche De Pescado
The Ceviche is the national dish of Peru, made with fresh fish marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, fine herbs and a hint of rocoto chilli served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and fresh lettuce. your choice of spicy.
Ceviche Mixto
The Ceviche is the national dish of Peru, made with cooked seafood marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, fine herbs and a hint of rocoto chilli served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and fresh lettuce. Your choice of spicy
Ceviche Shrimp
The Ceviche is the national dish of Peru, made with cooked Shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, fine herbs and a hint of rocoto chilli served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and fresh lettuce. Your choice of spicy
Ceviche Fish/Shrimp
The Ceviche is the national dish of Peru, made with fresh fish and cooked Shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, fine herbs and a hint of rocoto chilli served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and fresh lettuce. (Choice of Spicy)
Tiradito Fish
Sliced white Fish Served with Aji Amarillo creamy sauce lime, lightly spicy
Tiradito Shrimp
Shrimp Served with Aji Amarillo creamy sauce and lime, lightly spicy
Trio Costa Y Sierra
Fried Calamari, Fish Ceviche and Papa a la Huancaina.
Trio Ceviche
Fish Ceviche, Shrimp Ceviche al Aji Amarillo, and Ceviche Mixt al Rocoto ahumado. Only Ceviche choice of spicy, Al Aji Amarillo and Rocoto are slightly spicy
Trio Tiradito
Fish Tiradito in Aji Amarillo sauce, Fish Tiradito al Jalapeno cream sauce and Fish Tiradito al Rocoto ahumado sauce. Slightly spicy. (es un poquito picante)
Ceviche Del Chef
Al Rocoto Ahumado / Al Aji Amarillo flambe with Pisco or Al Jalapeno Slightly spicy. (es un poquito picante)
Peruvian
Parihuela Seafood Soup
Peruvian Bouillabaisse, seafood soup concentrate in Aji Panca reduction.
Parihuela A La Cream Seafood Soup with cream
Peruvian Bouillabaise seafood concentrate in Aji Panca a la cream.
Parihuela A La Diabla Seafood soup spicy
Spicy Peruvian Bouillabaisse seafood concentrate in a Panca reduction.
Chupe De Camarone Shrimp Boullabiese Soup
Lightly spice Shrimp Bouillabaisse, Shrimp Soup in aji amarillo reduction.
Arroz Chaufa Fried rice oriental style
Wok sauteed Fried rice, with peppers, onions, scallions, scramble eggs, soy soy, ginger. your choice of Meat.
Pescado A Lo Macho Fish with Seafood
White Fish Filet served with a lightly spicy Aji Panca cream topped with seafood served with rice
Camarones a lo Macho (Shrimp)
Picante De Mariscos Fish with Seafood
White Fish Filet served with a lightly spicy Aji Amarillo cream topped with seafood served with rice.
Picante de Camarones Shrimp & Fish
Picante de Camarones/Shrimp
Pasta a lo Macho
Seafood with lightly spicy Aji Panca cream served with fresh linguini or Fetuccini.
Pasta Picante
Seafood with lightly spicy Aji Amarillo cream served with fresh linguini or Fetuccini.
Filet A Lo Macho Filet Mignon with Seafood a lo Macho
Filet Mignon 8 Oz Center Cut topped with Seafood in a lightly spicy Aji Panca cream served with Fried yucca and Caviar.
Filet Al Picante Filet Mignon with Seafood al Picante
Filet Mignon 8 Oz Center Cut topped with Seafood in a lightly spicy Aji Amarillo cream served with Fried yucca and Caviar.
Jalea Mixta Deep Fried Seafood
Crispy Deep Fried Seafood breaded and marinated with fine herbs served with fried Yucca
Lomo Saltado Sauteed Filet Mignon with Tomato Onions
Wok stir fry filet mignon sautéed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and soy sauce, served with white rice and french fries. (French Fries can be change for Fried Plantains)
Saltados Sauted Fish, Shrimp Chicken or Seafood
Wok stir fry meat sautéed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and soy sauce, served with white rice and french fries. (French Fries can be change for Fried Plantains)
Tallarin Saltado Noodles Sauteed
Wok Sautéed noodles with Soy Sauce tomatoes, onions and cilantro. your choice of meat.
Aji De Gallina Shredded Chicken with Aji Amarillo Reduction
Shredded chicken with lightly spice aji amarillo cream, boiled potato served with white rice
A Lo Pobre Meat with 4 sides
Grilled Flap Steak, Chuleta, chicken or Milanesa served with white rice, plantains, fries and 2 fried eggs
Tallarin Verde Noodles with Pesto
Spaghetti with pesto, Grilled Flap Steak, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Fish, grilled Pork Chop or Milanesa (breaded beef or chicken) Served with Huancaina sauce
Pollo A La Plancha Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken served with 1 side
Chuleta A La Parrilla Pork Chop Chicken
Grilled Pork Chop served with one side.
Pescado A La Plancha Fish Grilled
Grilled White Fish Filet served with one side.
Tacu Tacu Crispy rice and bean with meat
Lightly crisped fried rice and Beans served with Lomo Saltado, Seafood a lo Macho, or Picante de Mariscos.
Fettuccini Huancaina, with Entraña Steak Anticuchera
Fresh Fetuccini with Huancaina sauce, served with Entrana Outside Skirt Steak in a Aji Panca reduction.
Fettuccini Mar y Tierra Surf and Turf with Huancaina Sauce
Fresh Fetuccini with Huancaina sauce, served with Entrana Outside Skirt Steak and grilled Jumbo Shrimp..
Fetucinni Verde con Entrana Fetuccini with Pesto and Steak
Fresh Fetuccini al Pesto served with Entrana Outside skirt Steak, and Papa a la Huancaina sample.
Pescado al lo macho fish and shrimp
Chicken Breast Anticuchero
Chuleta Anticuchera
Bisteck A La Plancha
Anticuchero Bisteck
Filet a lo Macho with Lobster
Filet al Picante with Lobster
Argentinean Grill
NY Steak Bife De Chorizo
12 oz New York Strip Loin / Bife de Chorizo served with one side and homemade chimichurri sauce.
Filet Mignon 8oz Center Cut
8oz Filet Mignon Center Cut served with one side and homemade chimichurri sauce.
Picanha Steak
12 oz Picanha / Top Sirloin corner served with one side and homemade chimichurri sauce.
Churrasco de Vacio Skirt Steak
10 oz Outside Skirt Steak/ Churrasco de Vacio served with one side and chimichurri sauce.
Rib Eye Steak
Rib Eye Steak served with one side and chimichurri sauce.
Entrana Steak Outside Skirt Steak
10 oz Outside Skirt Steak served with one side and chimichurri sauce.
Tiras De Asado Short Rib Beef
Tiras de Asado Short Ribs Beef served with one side and chimichurri sauce.
Anticuchos De Lomo Filet Mignon Kebabs
2 Pinchos (Kebabs) Filet Mignon marinated in Aji Panca served with Papa a la Huancaina sample.
Parrillada Grill Platter
Authentic Argentinean Parrillada Grill. 1 Grilled Steak, 1 Grilled chicken breast, 1 Pork Chop, 1 Short Rib Beef, 3 Sausage, 3 blood sausage, sweetbreads served with 2 sides and chimichurri sauce.
Parrillada Mar y Tierra Grill Platter
Authentic Argentinean Parrillada. Grill. 1 Grilled Steak, 1 Grilled chicken breast, 1 Pork Chop, 1 Short Rib Beef, 3 Sausage, 3 blood sausage, sweetbreads, Calamari, Shrimp, Lobster served with 2 sides and chimichurri sauce.
Meat Lovers Parrillada Grill Platter
Poseidon Meat Lovers Parrillada Grill Platter
The Best Selection of our Steaks, Picanha, Skirt Steak (Churrasco, NY Steak, Beef short Rib, Chicken Breast, Pork Chop, Sausage, Blood Sausage (no substitution) with 2 sides and chimichurri sauce.
Tomahawk 3 pounds steak
10 oz Outside Skirt Steak served with one side and chimichurri sauce.
Chorizo Sausage
Argentinean Sausage 3 untis.
Morcilla Blood Sausage
Argentinean Blood Sausage 3 units
Molleja Sweetbreads
Grilled Sweetbreads.
Tomakawk Marina
Pasta
Ñoquis De Papa
Potatoes Gnocchi 9.95 (Chef’s recommendation Pink Sauce)
Ravioles Cheese
Cheese Ravioles your choice of sauce.
Ravioles Beef
Beef Ravioles with your choice of sauce.
Spinach Ravioles
Spinach Ravioles served with your choice of sauce.
Spaguetti
Spaguetti with your choice of Sauce.
Milanesa
Breaded Steak or Chicken served with French fries or other side.
Milanesa A Caballo
Thinly breaded steak or chicken topped with 2 fried eggs and French Fries.
Milanesa a la Napolitana
Thinly Breaded Steak or chicken with fries, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, and fresh tomatoes rounds served with French Fries.
Linguini
Linguini served with your choice of sauce.
Fettuccine
Fetuccini served with your choice of sauce.
SIDES
Arroz White Rice
French Fries
Plantains
Salad
Grilled Vegetables
Fried Yucca
Mashed Potato
Frijol
2 Fried Eggs
Tostones
Fried Sweet Potato
Tallarin Verde
Huacatay Jar
Chimichurri Jar
Rocoto Jar
Set Jar Chimichurri/Huacatay
Sample Huacatay sauce
Huancaina
Camote Side
Canchita
Bread with huacatay extra
Salsa Criolla
Vegeterian
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, cranberries, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, peppers, olive oil and vinegar.
Caesar Salad
Caprese Salad
Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Mozarella in balsamic reduction.
Arugula Salad
Baby arugula, tomatoes, garlic, red onions Olive oil and balsamic reduction.
Arroz Chaufa Vegetariano
Fried rice sauteed with peppers, scallions, soy sauce.
Lomo Saltado Vegetarian
Sauteed Soy Meat with soy sauce, tomatos, onions, cilantro, served with french fries and white rice.
Tallarin Saltado vegetariano
Sautéed noodles with soy meat, soy sauce, cilantro, tomato and onions.
Noquis De Papa
Potatoes Gnocchi,
Spaguetti W/ Tomato Sauce
Spaguetti with Tomato sauce.
Cheese Ravioles
Cheese Ravioles.
Spinach Ravioles
Spinach Ravioles
Coke
Sprite
fanta
lemonade fountain
Ice Tea
Inca Kola
Chicha Morada Bottle
Coffee–Espresso- Tea
Double Espresso
Cappuccino
Latte
Apple juice
Nectar de maracuya
Nectar de mango
Inca cola diet
Pellegrino
Agua
Chocolate Con Leche
Jugo De Naranja
FAMILY MEALS
Raviolis pack
Spaguetti a la Bolognesa Pack 4 pp (ground beef)
Ravioles with bolognesa pack
A lo Pobre Pack 4pp
Flap steak, grill chicken, or pork chops with fried eggs, French fries, plantains, and white rice.
Parrillada Pack
Argentine BBQ Grill.
Parrillada Mar y Tierra Surf & Turf
Meat Lovers Parrillada
The best selection of our steaks (Picanha, Skirt steak, New York Steak, beef short ribs) and grill chicken, pork chops, sausage, blood sausage.
Poseidon Meat Lover
The best selection of our steaks, Picanha, Skirt steak, New York steak, grill chicken, pork chops, beef rib, sausage, blood sausage, shrimp, calamari, and lobster.
Arroz Chaufa Tray up to 4 people
Wok fried rice, a traditional Peruvian and Cantonese fusion cuisine.
Tallarin Saltado for 4 pp
Wok sautéed noodles with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and soy sauce.
1 Fish Ceviche, 1 Jalea and 1 Chaufa chicken or beef
Tallarin Verde for 4pp
Lomo Saltado for 4 pp
Wok stir fry Filet Mignon sautéed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and soy sauce; served with rice and French fries.
Lomo Saltado Veggie 4 pp
Aji de Gallina 4 pp
FAMILY MEALS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4383 Colonial Blvd, Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33966