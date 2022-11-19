Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Italian

El Gaucho Inca

1,045 Reviews

$$

4383 Colonial Blvd

Ste 100

Fort Myers, FL 33966

Popular Items

Empanada Beef or Chicken Turnover
Arroz Chaufa Fried rice oriental style
Lomo Saltado Sauteed Filet Mignon with Tomato Onions

Appetizer

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Tomato, and onions (Ranch, Italian, or Vinegar & olive oil dressing)

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$7.99

Baby Arugula, tomatoes, garlic, onions, flambé Shrimps and balsamic reduction

Arugula Marina Shrimp

Arugula Marina Shrimp

$14.99

Baby Arugula, tomatoes, garlic, onions, flambé Shrimps and balsamic reduction served with grilled Shrimp.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Mozarella and balsamic reduction.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$11.99

Quinoa, cranberries, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, peppers, olive oil and vinegar.

Carpaccio De Lomo Filet Mignon Carpaccio

Carpaccio De Lomo Filet Mignon Carpaccio

$15.99

Thinly sliced Filet Mignon, shaved parmesan, capers, Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette.

Choros A La Chalaca Mussels Ceviche

Choros A La Chalaca Mussels Ceviche

$12.99

Black mussels marinated in fresh lime juice and herbs.

Choros Al Vino Mussels with Wine

Choros Al Vino Mussels with Wine

$13.99

Black mussels with wine and finest herbs.

Papa a la Huancaina Catay

Papa a la Huancaina Catay

$12.99

Boiled potato covered with Huancaina and Huacatay sauce.

Anticuchos De Lomo

$19.99
Anticucheros Calamari or Shrimp

Anticucheros Calamari or Shrimp

Grilled Calamari or Shrimp in Aji Panca and huancaina sample.

Al Chimichurri Calamari or Shrimp

Al Chimichurri Calamari or Shrimp

Grilled Calamari or Shirmp in Chimichurri sauce & huancaina sample.

Chicharrones Deep Fried Calamari, Chicken or Shrimp

Chicharrones Deep Fried Calamari, Chicken or Shrimp

Crispy Deep Fried seasoned w/herbs.

A la Huancaina Papa, Choclo or Yuca

A la Huancaina Papa, Choclo or Yuca

Boiled potatoes slice or Yucca covered with a cream of aji amarillo served with fresh lettuce, Olive, and a slice egg.

Camarones Al Ajillo Shrimp Garlic

Camarones Al Ajillo Shrimp Garlic

$13.99

Garlic Shrimp.

Provoleta Grilled Provolone choice of Shrimp

Provoleta Grilled Provolone choice of Shrimp

Provolone aged 5 years a la salamander with fresh round tomatoes, olive oil and oregano an Argentinean classic appetizer!

Empanada Beef or Chicken Turnover

Empanada Beef or Chicken Turnover

$3.99

Homemade Turnover stuffed with beef or chicken.

Grilled Octopus

$34.99

Anticuchos Con Camarones

$25.99

Ceviches

The Ceviche is the national dish of Peru, made with fresh fish or cooked seafood marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, fine herbs and a hint of rocoto chilli served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and fresh lettuce.
Ceviche De Pescado

Ceviche De Pescado

$15.99

The Ceviche is the national dish of Peru, made with fresh fish marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, fine herbs and a hint of rocoto chilli served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and fresh lettuce. your choice of spicy.

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$16.99

The Ceviche is the national dish of Peru, made with cooked seafood marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, fine herbs and a hint of rocoto chilli served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and fresh lettuce. Your choice of spicy

Ceviche Shrimp

Ceviche Shrimp

$19.99

The Ceviche is the national dish of Peru, made with cooked Shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, fine herbs and a hint of rocoto chilli served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and fresh lettuce. Your choice of spicy

Ceviche Fish/Shrimp

Ceviche Fish/Shrimp

$19.99

The Ceviche is the national dish of Peru, made with fresh fish and cooked Shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, fine herbs and a hint of rocoto chilli served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and fresh lettuce. (Choice of Spicy)

Tiradito Fish

Tiradito Fish

$17.99

Sliced white Fish Served with Aji Amarillo creamy sauce lime, lightly spicy

Tiradito Shrimp

Tiradito Shrimp

$18.99

Shrimp Served with Aji Amarillo creamy sauce and lime, lightly spicy

Trio Costa Y Sierra

Trio Costa Y Sierra

$25.99

Fried Calamari, Fish Ceviche and Papa a la Huancaina.

Trio Ceviche

Trio Ceviche

$25.99

Fish Ceviche, Shrimp Ceviche al Aji Amarillo, and Ceviche Mixt al Rocoto ahumado. Only Ceviche choice of spicy, Al Aji Amarillo and Rocoto are slightly spicy

Trio Tiradito

Trio Tiradito

$25.99

Fish Tiradito in Aji Amarillo sauce, Fish Tiradito al Jalapeno cream sauce and Fish Tiradito al Rocoto ahumado sauce. Slightly spicy. (es un poquito picante)

Ceviche Del Chef

Ceviche Del Chef

$19.99

Al Rocoto Ahumado / Al Aji Amarillo flambe with Pisco or Al Jalapeno Slightly spicy. (es un poquito picante)

Peruvian

Parihuela Seafood Soup

Parihuela Seafood Soup

$20.99

Peruvian Bouillabaisse, seafood soup concentrate in Aji Panca reduction.

Parihuela A La Cream Seafood Soup with cream

Parihuela A La Cream Seafood Soup with cream

$20.99

Peruvian Bouillabaise seafood concentrate in Aji Panca a la cream.

Parihuela A La Diabla Seafood soup spicy

Parihuela A La Diabla Seafood soup spicy

$20.99

Spicy Peruvian Bouillabaisse seafood concentrate in a Panca reduction.

Chupe De Camarone Shrimp Boullabiese Soup

Chupe De Camarone Shrimp Boullabiese Soup

$21.99

Lightly spice Shrimp Bouillabaisse, Shrimp Soup in aji amarillo reduction.

Arroz Chaufa Fried rice oriental style

Arroz Chaufa Fried rice oriental style

Wok sauteed Fried rice, with peppers, onions, scallions, scramble eggs, soy soy, ginger. your choice of Meat.

Pescado A Lo Macho Fish with Seafood

Pescado A Lo Macho Fish with Seafood

$21.99

White Fish Filet served with a lightly spicy Aji Panca cream topped with seafood served with rice

Camarones a lo Macho (Shrimp)

Camarones a lo Macho (Shrimp)

$24.99
Picante De Mariscos Fish with Seafood

Picante De Mariscos Fish with Seafood

$21.99

White Fish Filet served with a lightly spicy Aji Amarillo cream topped with seafood served with rice.

Picante de Camarones Shrimp & Fish

$24.99
Picante de Camarones/Shrimp

Picante de Camarones/Shrimp

$24.99
Pasta a lo Macho

Pasta a lo Macho

Seafood with lightly spicy Aji Panca cream served with fresh linguini or Fetuccini.

Pasta Picante

Pasta Picante

Seafood with lightly spicy Aji Amarillo cream served with fresh linguini or Fetuccini.

Filet A Lo Macho Filet Mignon with Seafood a lo Macho

Filet A Lo Macho Filet Mignon with Seafood a lo Macho

$41.99

Filet Mignon 8 Oz Center Cut topped with Seafood in a lightly spicy Aji Panca cream served with Fried yucca and Caviar.

Filet Al Picante Filet Mignon with Seafood al Picante

Filet Al Picante Filet Mignon with Seafood al Picante

$41.99

Filet Mignon 8 Oz Center Cut topped with Seafood in a lightly spicy Aji Amarillo cream served with Fried yucca and Caviar.

Jalea Mixta Deep Fried Seafood

Jalea Mixta Deep Fried Seafood

$20.99

Crispy Deep Fried Seafood breaded and marinated with fine herbs served with fried Yucca

Lomo Saltado Sauteed Filet Mignon with Tomato Onions

Lomo Saltado Sauteed Filet Mignon with Tomato Onions

$17.99

Wok stir fry filet mignon sautéed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and soy sauce, served with white rice and french fries. (French Fries can be change for Fried Plantains)

Saltados Sauted Fish, Shrimp Chicken or Seafood

Saltados Sauted Fish, Shrimp Chicken or Seafood

Wok stir fry meat sautéed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and soy sauce, served with white rice and french fries. (French Fries can be change for Fried Plantains)

Tallarin Saltado Noodles Sauteed

Tallarin Saltado Noodles Sauteed

Wok Sautéed noodles with Soy Sauce tomatoes, onions and cilantro. your choice of meat.

Aji De Gallina Shredded Chicken with Aji Amarillo Reduction

Aji De Gallina Shredded Chicken with Aji Amarillo Reduction

$16.99

Shredded chicken with lightly spice aji amarillo cream, boiled potato served with white rice

A Lo Pobre Meat with 4 sides

A Lo Pobre Meat with 4 sides

$17.99

Grilled Flap Steak, Chuleta, chicken or Milanesa served with white rice, plantains, fries and 2 fried eggs

Tallarin Verde Noodles with Pesto

Tallarin Verde Noodles with Pesto

$16.99

Spaghetti with pesto, Grilled Flap Steak, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Fish, grilled Pork Chop or Milanesa (breaded beef or chicken) Served with Huancaina sauce

Pollo A La Plancha Grilled Chicken

Pollo A La Plancha Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken served with 1 side

Chuleta A La Parrilla Pork Chop Chicken

Chuleta A La Parrilla Pork Chop Chicken

$16.99

Grilled Pork Chop served with one side.

Pescado A La Plancha Fish Grilled

Pescado A La Plancha Fish Grilled

$16.99

Grilled White Fish Filet served with one side.

Tacu Tacu Crispy rice and bean with meat

Tacu Tacu Crispy rice and bean with meat

$21.99

Lightly crisped fried rice and Beans served with Lomo Saltado, Seafood a lo Macho, or Picante de Mariscos.

Fettuccini Huancaina, with Entraña Steak Anticuchera

Fettuccini Huancaina, with Entraña Steak Anticuchera

$33.99

Fresh Fetuccini with Huancaina sauce, served with Entrana Outside Skirt Steak in a Aji Panca reduction.

Fettuccini Mar y Tierra Surf and Turf with Huancaina Sauce

Fettuccini Mar y Tierra Surf and Turf with Huancaina Sauce

$39.99

Fresh Fetuccini with Huancaina sauce, served with Entrana Outside Skirt Steak and grilled Jumbo Shrimp..

Fetucinni Verde con Entrana Fetuccini with Pesto and Steak

Fetucinni Verde con Entrana Fetuccini with Pesto and Steak

$33.99

Fresh Fetuccini al Pesto served with Entrana Outside skirt Steak, and Papa a la Huancaina sample.

Pescado al lo macho fish and shrimp

$22.99

Chicken Breast Anticuchero

$16.99

Chuleta Anticuchera

$16.99

Bisteck A La Plancha

$15.99

Anticuchero Bisteck

$16.99

Filet a lo Macho with Lobster

$59.99

Filet al Picante with Lobster

$59.99

Argentinean Grill

NY Steak Bife De Chorizo

NY Steak Bife De Chorizo

$26.99

12 oz New York Strip Loin / Bife de Chorizo served with one side and homemade chimichurri sauce.

Filet Mignon 8oz Center Cut

Filet Mignon 8oz Center Cut

$34.99

8oz Filet Mignon Center Cut served with one side and homemade chimichurri sauce.

Picanha Steak

Picanha Steak

$24.99

12 oz Picanha / Top Sirloin corner served with one side and homemade chimichurri sauce.

Churrasco de Vacio Skirt Steak

Churrasco de Vacio Skirt Steak

$21.99

10 oz Outside Skirt Steak/ Churrasco de Vacio served with one side and chimichurri sauce.

Rib Eye Steak

Rib Eye Steak

$30.99

Rib Eye Steak served with one side and chimichurri sauce.

Entrana Steak Outside Skirt Steak

Entrana Steak Outside Skirt Steak

$29.99

10 oz Outside Skirt Steak served with one side and chimichurri sauce.

Tiras De Asado Short Rib Beef

Tiras De Asado Short Rib Beef

$21.99

Tiras de Asado Short Ribs Beef served with one side and chimichurri sauce.

Anticuchos De Lomo Filet Mignon Kebabs

Anticuchos De Lomo Filet Mignon Kebabs

$18.99

2 Pinchos (Kebabs) Filet Mignon marinated in Aji Panca served with Papa a la Huancaina sample.

Parrillada Grill Platter

Parrillada Grill Platter

$64.99

Authentic Argentinean Parrillada Grill. 1 Grilled Steak, 1 Grilled chicken breast, 1 Pork Chop, 1 Short Rib Beef, 3 Sausage, 3 blood sausage, sweetbreads served with 2 sides and chimichurri sauce.

Parrillada Mar y Tierra Grill Platter

Parrillada Mar y Tierra Grill Platter

$86.99

Authentic Argentinean Parrillada. Grill. 1 Grilled Steak, 1 Grilled chicken breast, 1 Pork Chop, 1 Short Rib Beef, 3 Sausage, 3 blood sausage, sweetbreads, Calamari, Shrimp, Lobster served with 2 sides and chimichurri sauce.

Meat Lovers Parrillada Grill Platter

Meat Lovers Parrillada Grill Platter

$86.99
Poseidon Meat Lovers Parrillada Grill Platter

Poseidon Meat Lovers Parrillada Grill Platter

$105.00

The Best Selection of our Steaks, Picanha, Skirt Steak (Churrasco, NY Steak, Beef short Rib, Chicken Breast, Pork Chop, Sausage, Blood Sausage (no substitution) with 2 sides and chimichurri sauce.

Tomahawk 3 pounds steak

Tomahawk 3 pounds steak

$84.99

10 oz Outside Skirt Steak served with one side and chimichurri sauce.

Chorizo Sausage

Chorizo Sausage

$7.99

Argentinean Sausage 3 untis.

Morcilla Blood Sausage

Morcilla Blood Sausage

$7.99

Argentinean Blood Sausage 3 units

Molleja Sweetbreads

Molleja Sweetbreads

$10.99

Grilled Sweetbreads.

Tomakawk Marina

$97.99

Pasta

Ñoquis De Papa

Ñoquis De Papa

$13.99

Potatoes Gnocchi 9.95 (Chef’s recommendation Pink Sauce)

Ravioles Cheese

Ravioles Cheese

$13.99

Cheese Ravioles your choice of sauce.

Ravioles Beef

Ravioles Beef

$14.99

Beef Ravioles with your choice of sauce.

Spinach Ravioles

Spinach Ravioles

$16.99

Spinach Ravioles served with your choice of sauce.

Spaguetti

Spaguetti

$11.99

Spaguetti with your choice of Sauce.

Milanesa

Milanesa

$14.99

Breaded Steak or Chicken served with French fries or other side.

Milanesa A Caballo

Milanesa A Caballo

$16.99

Thinly breaded steak or chicken topped with 2 fried eggs and French Fries.

Milanesa a la Napolitana

Milanesa a la Napolitana

$18.99

Thinly Breaded Steak or chicken with fries, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, and fresh tomatoes rounds served with French Fries.

Linguini

Linguini

$11.99

Linguini served with your choice of sauce.

Fettuccine

Fettuccine

$11.99

Fetuccini served with your choice of sauce.

SIDES

Arroz White Rice

Arroz White Rice

$3.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Plantains

Plantains

$3.99
Salad

Salad

$3.99
Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$3.99
Fried Yucca

Fried Yucca

$3.99
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$3.99
Frijol

Frijol

$3.99
2 Fried Eggs

2 Fried Eggs

$3.99
Tostones

Tostones

$3.99
Fried Sweet Potato

Fried Sweet Potato

$3.99
Tallarin Verde

Tallarin Verde

$12.99
Huacatay Jar

Huacatay Jar

$14.99
Chimichurri Jar

Chimichurri Jar

$14.99
Rocoto Jar

Rocoto Jar

$17.99
Set Jar Chimichurri/Huacatay

Set Jar Chimichurri/Huacatay

$25.00

Sample Huacatay sauce

$0.50

Huancaina

$4.99

Camote Side

$3.99

Canchita

$3.99

Bread with huacatay extra

$1.99

Salsa Criolla

$2.99

Vegeterian

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$11.99

Quinoa, cranberries, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, peppers, olive oil and vinegar.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Mozarella in balsamic reduction.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$7.99

Baby arugula, tomatoes, garlic, red onions Olive oil and balsamic reduction.

Arroz Chaufa Vegetariano

Arroz Chaufa Vegetariano

$14.99

Fried rice sauteed with peppers, scallions, soy sauce.

Lomo Saltado Vegetarian

Lomo Saltado Vegetarian

$14.99

Sauteed Soy Meat with soy sauce, tomatos, onions, cilantro, served with french fries and white rice.

Tallarin Saltado vegetariano

Tallarin Saltado vegetariano

$14.99

Sautéed noodles with soy meat, soy sauce, cilantro, tomato and onions.

Noquis De Papa

Noquis De Papa

$10.99

Potatoes Gnocchi,

Spaguetti W/ Tomato Sauce

Spaguetti W/ Tomato Sauce

$9.99

Spaguetti with Tomato sauce.

Cheese Ravioles

Cheese Ravioles

$12.99Out of stock

Cheese Ravioles.

Spinach Ravioles

Spinach Ravioles

$16.99

Spinach Ravioles

KIDS MENU

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$7.99

Fried sliced Hot dog served with french Fries.

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Breaded Chicken nuggets.

Spaghetti with Meatball

Spaghetti with Meatball

$8.99

Spaguetti with Meatball.

DESSERT

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$6.99
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.99
Flan Argentinean Style

Flan Argentinean Style

$6.99
Mango Guava Cheesecake

Mango Guava Cheesecake

$6.99

Flan entero

$29.99Out of stock

DRINKS

Coke

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

fanta

$3.49

lemonade fountain

$3.49

Ice Tea

$3.49

Inca Kola

$3.99

Chicha Morada Bottle

$3.99

Coffee–Espresso- Tea

$2.99

Double Espresso

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Latte

$3.99

Apple juice

$3.49

Nectar de maracuya

$3.99

Nectar de mango

$3.99

Inca cola diet

$3.99

Pellegrino

$3.99

Agua

$2.99

Chocolate Con Leche

$3.95

Jugo De Naranja

$3.49

FAMILY MEALS

Raviolis pack

$37.99

Spaguetti a la Bolognesa Pack 4 pp (ground beef)

$39.99

Ravioles with bolognesa pack

$44.99
A lo Pobre Pack 4pp

A lo Pobre Pack 4pp

$59.99

Flap steak, grill chicken, or pork chops with fried eggs, French fries, plantains, and white rice.

Parrillada Pack

Parrillada Pack

$52.95

Argentine BBQ Grill.

Parrillada Mar y Tierra Surf & Turf

Parrillada Mar y Tierra Surf & Turf

$77.95
Meat Lovers Parrillada

Meat Lovers Parrillada

$74.95

The best selection of our steaks (Picanha, Skirt steak, New York Steak, beef short ribs) and grill chicken, pork chops, sausage, blood sausage.

Poseidon Meat Lover

Poseidon Meat Lover

$92.99

The best selection of our steaks, Picanha, Skirt steak, New York steak, grill chicken, pork chops, beef rib, sausage, blood sausage, shrimp, calamari, and lobster.

Arroz Chaufa Tray up to 4 people

Arroz Chaufa Tray up to 4 people

Wok fried rice, a traditional Peruvian and Cantonese fusion cuisine.

Tallarin Saltado for 4 pp

Tallarin Saltado for 4 pp

Wok sautéed noodles with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and soy sauce.

1 Fish Ceviche, 1 Jalea and 1 Chaufa chicken or beef

$54.99

Tallarin Verde for 4pp

$59.99
Lomo Saltado for 4 pp

Lomo Saltado for 4 pp

$62.99

Wok stir fry Filet Mignon sautéed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and soy sauce; served with rice and French fries.

Lomo Saltado Veggie 4 pp

$37.99

Aji de Gallina 4 pp

$54.99

DINER FOR 2

DINNER FOR 2

Agua

Agua

$2.95

FAMILY MEALS

Fish Ceviche Try for 6

$82.99

Mixt Ceviche Tray for 6

$85.99

Shrimp Ceviche Tray for 6

$99.99

Shrimp and Fish Ceviche Tray for 6

$99.99

1 Fish Ceviche, 1 Jalea and 1 Chaufa chicken or beef

$54.99
Arroz Chaufa Tray up to 4 people

Arroz Chaufa Tray up to 4 people

Wok fried rice, a traditional Peruvian and Cantonese fusion cuisine.

Lomo Saltado for 4 pp

Lomo Saltado for 4 pp

$62.99

Wok stir fry Filet Mignon sautéed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and soy sauce; served with rice and French fries.

Raviolis pack

$37.99
A lo Pobre Pack 4pp

A lo Pobre Pack 4pp

$59.99

Flap steak, grill chicken, or pork chops with fried eggs, French fries, plantains, and white rice.

Parrillada Pack

Parrillada Pack

$52.95

Argentine BBQ Grill.

Parrillada Mar y Tierra Surf & Turf

Parrillada Mar y Tierra Surf & Turf

$77.95
Meat Lovers Parrillada

Meat Lovers Parrillada

$74.95

The best selection of our steaks (Picanha, Skirt steak, New York Steak, beef short ribs) and grill chicken, pork chops, sausage, blood sausage.

Poseidon Meat Lover

Poseidon Meat Lover

$92.99

The best selection of our steaks, Picanha, Skirt steak, New York steak, grill chicken, pork chops, beef rib, sausage, blood sausage, shrimp, calamari, and lobster.

Tallarin Saltado for 4 pp

Tallarin Saltado for 4 pp

Wok sautéed noodles with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and soy sauce.

Tallarin Verde for 4pp

$59.99

Lomo Saltado Veggie 4 pp

$37.99

Aji de Gallina 4 pp

$54.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

4383 Colonial Blvd, Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33966

