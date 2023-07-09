El Gaucho Winery 21301 Kathy Lane

Main picView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BEVERAGES

Wine Bottle

Malbec BTL

$38.50

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$38.50

Torrontes BTL

$38.50

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$38.50

Sparkling Wine BTL

$39.50

Bonarda BTL

$38.50

Chairman's Reserve Blend BTL

$62.50

Wine Glass

Malbec GLS

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$14.00

Torrontes GLS

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$14.00

Sparkling Wine GLS

$15.00

Bonarda GLS

$14.00

Chairman's Reserve Blend GLS

$20.00

Wine Flight

Wine Flight

$20.00

Single Tasting

Single Tasting

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Juice Box

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

FOOD

Appetizer

Beef Empanada

$6.00

Spinach & Cheese Empanada

$6.00

Burratina

$16.00

Provoleta

$16.00

Chorizo and Morcilla

$12.00

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$6.00

Onion & Cheese Empanada

$6.00

Mollejas

$18.00

Tablita de Campo

$30.00

Nuestra Picada

$35.00

Humita Empanada

$6.00

Octopus

$20.00

Chinchulines

$18.00Out of stock

Pan de Campo Y Chimichurri

$9.00

Chorizo

$12.00

Morcilla

$12.00

Salchicha parrillera

$18.00

add procciuto

$5.00

Pasta

Eggplant Ravioli

$22.00

Noquis Napolitana

$21.00

Fetuccini Alfredo EL Gaucho

$21.00

Entree

Bife de Chorizo

$35.00

Vacio de la Parrilla

$35.00

Pollo A La Lena

$29.00

Branzino

$32.00

Costillar de sin Hueso Para 2

$69.00

Adult Pizza

$18.00

peppercorn sauce

$5.00

spicy chimichurri

$5.00

chimichurri

$5.00

Side Dish

Mixed Salad

$12.00

Papas Romero

$8.00

Grilled Vegetable Medley

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Pizza

$15.00

Kid's Fetuccini

$12.00

Add Adult

$5.00

Dessert

Panqueques de Dulce de Leche

$12.00

Postre de la Mama

$10.00Out of stock

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Alfajor

$10.00

To Go

Side of Chimichurri 8oz

$10.00

12 Empanadas

$48.00

Side of Spicy Chimichurri 8 oz

$10.00

CIGARS

Cigar

La Finca Cigar

$9.00

Maria Mancini

$13.00

SOUVENIRS

Souvenir

Cap

$25.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

EG Tasting Glass

$10.00

Colored Art Glass

$25.00

EG Carafe

$12.50

EG Sticker

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Food and wine from Argentina while relaxing in the beautiful Texas Hill Country.

Location

21301 Kathy Lane, Spicewood, TX 78669

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

