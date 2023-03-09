Main picView gallery

El General Taco Co.

55 N Stephanie Street Suite 120

HENDERSON, NV 89074

Popular Items

Al Pastor Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Carne Asada Burrito

Full Menu

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$4.49

Birria Taco

$4.99

Carne Asada Taco

$4.99

Carnitas Taco

$4.49

Chicken Taco

$4.49

Chorizo Taco

$4.49

Fried Fish Taco

$4.99

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

2 Tacos

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.99

Birria Burrito

$10.99

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.99

Carnitas Burrito

$10.99

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

Beans, Rice, Onion, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese and Sour Cream

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.99

Birria Quesadilla

$9.99

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$9.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Specialty

El General Fries

$12.99

El General Nachos

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Fajitas

$12.99Out of stock

Steak Fajitas

$12.99Out of stock

Shrimp Fajitas

$12.99Out of stock

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99Out of stock

3 CT Quesabirria

$14.97

Desserts

Churros

$1.99

Paletas

$3.50

Kids

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid Taco

$5.99

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Extras

Chips & Salsa

$3.49

Chips & Guac Regular

$3.99

Chips and Guac Grande

$4.99

Rice & Beans

$3.99

Rice

$2.49

Beans

$2.49

Guac 4oz

$2.49

Guac 6oz

$3.99

Sour Cream

$0.49

Mixed Cheese

$0.49

Side 3 Flour Tortilla

$1.49

Side 3 Corn Tortilla

$1.49

Side Fries

$2.49

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Regular

$2.59

Grande

$2.79

Aguas Frescas

Jamica

$3.99+

Horchata

$3.99+

Bottle Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.49

Mexican Sprite

$3.49

Topo Chico

$3.49

Jarritos Lime

$3.49

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.49

Sangria

$3.49

Squirt

$3.49

Boxed Apple Juice

$1.99

Dasani

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dunkin French Vanilla

$2.99

Dunkin Mocha

$2.99

Dunkin Original Coffee

$2.99

Fanta Pineapple

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Fanta Strawberry

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.99

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.99

Monster

$4.49

Monster Sugar Free

$4.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Powerade Blue

$2.99

Powerade Red

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Tum-e Blue

$2.99

Tum-e Red

$2.99

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic street tacos made to order.

Location

55 N Stephanie Street Suite 120, HENDERSON, NV 89074

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
More near HENDERSON
