El Gordo Burro new 34 N Brady St
34 N Brady St
DuBois, PA 15801
Main Menu
Starter's, Warm chips & Dips
Traditional queso
Salsa Uno
choose from salsa verde, mango jalapeno, and peach morita chile.
Salsa Trio
A trio of fresh salsa's. Salsa Verde, Mango Jalepeno, And Peach Morita Chile.
Chori-Queso
House made queso with mexican sausage.
Fresh Guacamole
Frijoles Dip
Seasoned Refried beans with mexican cheeses
El Gordo Burro Nachos
Grilled Quesadilla
mexican cheese grilled on tortilla. choose from chicken beef or cheese. served with salsa and sour cream.
Cerviche Tostada
shrimp cerviche with fresh pico de galloon a fried corn tortilla.
Baja shrimp cocktail- medium
Baja shrimp cocktail- large
citrus marinated shrimp with fresh avacado and pico de gallo
Burritos
El Gordo Burro
Steak chicken and shrimp wrapped in flour tortilla with onions peppers tomatoes and mushrooms. topped with tomatillo and queso sauces. served with lettuce sour cream pico rice and beans.
Super Burrito
your choice of grilled steak or marinated chicken stuffed in a flour tortilla with rice and beans then topped with queso served with lettuce pico guac and sour cream
Vaquero's
two flower tortillas filled with grilled Angus steak topped with queso and salsa verde served with lettuce Pico rice and beans
Frontera
two road flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken chorizo and onion topped with queso and served with lettuce if you go to Gallo sour cream rice and beans
Wet Burrito
two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef smothered in queso and served with rice and beans
Garden Burrito
seasoned grilled vegetables stuffed in a flour tortilla topped with salsa verde lettuce Pico and guac
Enchiladas
Suprema's
one beef one chicken one cheese and one bean enchilada all rolled and corn tortillas smothered in rojo sauce served with lettuce sour cream pico de gallo and guac
Zuiza's
two chicken and two beef enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde served with lettuce if you could have Gallo sour cream and guac
Nortena's
shrimp and crab stuffed enchiladas rolled in flour tortilla topped with house queso served with lettuce sour cream if you go to gallo and guacamole
Capitana's
one Grove steak two marinated chicken and two crab and shrimp enchiladas rolled in flour tortilla talk with house queso and served with lettuce pico de gallo sour cream and guacamole
Ranchera's
two cheese enchiladas and corn tortillas with pork carnitas and grilled vegetable blend serve the salad and guac
Specialties
Duroc Kan Kan Chop
pork chop masterpiece meal for two slow roasted finish in the fryer for that crackling you'll love served with roasted corn and black bean rice salad soft drinks included
Steak Chimichurri Meal
Brazilian cut churrasco steak grilled and chocolate chimichurri served with rice salad guac and flour tortillas
El Amigo
two flour tortillas filled with grilled steak smothered in house queso topped with sauteed shrimp and served with rice and salad
Calamar
sauteed shrimp and marinated chicken on two seafood enchiladas with sauteed peppers onions rice and salad
Pollo Con Crema
marinated chicken and jalapeno peppers in a creamy sauce served with rice beans and flour tortillas
Arroz Con Pollo
seasoned grilled chicken over rice topped with house queso
Carnitas
slow roasted marinated pork served with rice bean salad and flour tortillas
Chimichanga
deep fried burrito stuff with your choice of marinated chicken beef or seafood Taco queso and serve with rice beans and salad
Pollo y camerones
Tacos & Tamales
Surf & Turf tacos
soft tortillas with grilled steak shrimp fresh Pico sour cream and housemade guac serve with rice and beans
Quesabirria Tacos
beef barbacoa tacos fried and Birria broth with queso blanco cilantro and onion served with lime and a side of Birria for dipping
Pork Carnitas Tacos
slow roasted pork carnitas citrus tomatillo slaw case of Blanco Chipotle crema avocado and fresh cilantro wrapped in flour tortillas
Chimichurri Steak Tacos
Black Angus grilled churrasco style steak chimichurri slaw queso blanco avocado fresh cilantro and chipotle creme
Tacos De Camarones
cilantro lime shrimp with lemon slaw queso fresco avocado cilantro and chipotle cream
Tamales
choose two chicken beef or pork tamales each wrapped in a masa and corn husk served piping hot talk with house case so queso fresco cilantro rice and roasted corn
Kids Menu
3 Tacos
traditional beef or chicken tacos in a hard or soft shell
Cheese Enchilada
stuffed with case of Blanco and talked with rojo or salsa verde
3 Cheese Enchiladas
stuffed with queso blanco and Thomas rojo or salsa
Burrito
Beef or chicken burrito served with rice and beans
Cheese Quesadilla
grilled tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Tenders
breaded and fried to perfection
Hamburger
pound with lettuce tomato pickle ketchup and Mayo served with fries
Cheeseburger
with American cheese lettuce tomato pickle ketchup and Mayo served with fries
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
fajitas served with onions tomatoes peppers mushrooms and broccoli
beef Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
vegetarian Fajitas
Trio Fajitas
chicken steak or shrimp
Fajita Quesadilla
chicken steak or shrimp
Fajita Taco Salad
chicken steak or shrimp
Fajita Chimichanga
chicken steak or shrimp
A La Carte
Beef Burritos
Chicken Burrito
Beef Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Shrimp Enchilada
Tostada
crunchy flat corn tortilla top with your choice of marinated chicken or beef lettuce sour cream pico de gallo and guacamole
Chalupa
flat crunchy corn shell layered with refried beans lettuce pico de gallo sour cream and guacamole
Chile Relleno
fresh poblano pepper stuffed with beef or potato smothered in rojo sauce or house queso.
Grilled House Veggies
onions peppers mushrooms and tomatoes
rice
Refried Beans
French Fries
Salad
lettuce and fresh veggies with cheese pico de gallo and choice of dressing
Taco Salad
a traditional salad with your choice of chicken or beef and a fried tortilla bowl topped with cheese pico de gallo and your choice of dressing
Taco
your choice of chicken beef Bean soft Rita's or tofu and toppings.
3 Tacos
your choice of chicken beef Bean soft Rita's or tofu and toppings.
Cheese enchilada
BYOB Build Own Burrito or Bowl
Deserts
Sopapillas
warm cinnamon coated fried tortilla crisps served with ice cream topped with chocolate syrup honey whipped cream and a cherry
Fried Ice cream
ball of vanilla ice cream coated in flakes deep fried and covered in chocolate syrup honey whipped cream and Cherry
Flan
caramel custard serve cold topped with whipped cream
Churros
four deep fried dough dipped in cinnamon and sugar your choice of apple or Berry filled and served with chocolate cream cheese and raspberry dipping sauces
Tres Leches Cake
Churro bites
no filling serve with your choice of two dipping sauces chocolate cream cheese and raspberry
Add ons
Drinks
Fountain
Pours
Bottled soda
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
