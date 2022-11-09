  • Home
  • Brooklyn
  • El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina - 942 Flushing Ave
El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina 942 Flushing Ave

No reviews yet

942 Flushing Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Starters

Queso

$10.00

Guac

$13.00

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

App Combo

$22.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Tres salsa and chips

$6.00

Nachos

$18.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Flautas

$16.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00Out of stock

Frito Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Fish Ceviche

$18.00Out of stock

Wine Nacho

$35.00Out of stock

Wine Flauta

Out of stock

Wine Salad

Out of stock

Onion Rings

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Fingers

$12.00Out of stock

Soups, Salads, & Sandwiches

Chix Tortilla

$9.00Out of stock

Chili Con Carne

$9.00

Taco Salad

$16.00

Burger

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Southwest Burger

$20.00

Entrees

Cheese Enchilada

$16.00

Chicken Enchilada

$17.00

Beef Enchilada

$18.00

Vegan Enchilada

$25.00

Fajitas

$27.00

Fajita For Two

$40.00

Pollo a la Plancha

$22.00

Tacos Dorados

$18.00

Vegan Tacos

$22.00

Tacos

$16.00

Steak And Eggs

$25.00

Shrimp Enchilada

$28.00

Steak Enchilada

$23.00

Shrimp Ajillo

$22.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tartar

$15.00Out of stock

3 Taco special

$18.00Out of stock

2 Taco Marg special

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon Special

$24.00Out of stock

Steak Taco Special

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon

$32.00Out of stock

Chicken Taco Special

$10.00Out of stock

Wine Fajita

Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Beans

$6.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Desserts

Sopapillas

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Cutting cake fee

$2.00

Wine 3 leches

Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Kid Taco

$10.00

Kid Quesadilla

$10.00

Kid Enchilada

$10.00

Kid Chk Fingers

$10.00

Brunch

Huevos Rancheros

$20.00

Migas

$19.00Out of stock

Chilaquiles

$19.00

Tex Benedict

$18.00

Weekend Waffles

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Fruit Platter

$15.00

Omlette

$16.00

Simple Beakfast

$12.00Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00Out of stock

Steak and Eggs

$23.00Out of stock

Fried Steak

$22.00Out of stock

Brunch Sides

Two Eggs

$6.00

Lunch

Lunch Burrito

$15.00

Lunch Nachos

$15.00

Lunch Enchiladas

$15.00

Mexican Breakfast

$15.00

Lunch Taco Salad

$15.00

Lunch Tacos

$15.00

Lunch Quesadilla

$15.00

Signature Drinks

L Train Rush Hour

$14.00

El Rock

$13.00

Oaxaca Daiquiri

$14.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

La Reyna

$14.00

Cowboy Margarita

$18.00

Southwest Summer

$12.00

Seasonal Margarita

$12.00

Piña Colada

$17.00

Michelada

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Mezcalita

$14.00

Tamarind Margarita

$13.00Out of stock

Taco Marg

Out of stock

Grande To Go Marg

$17.00

Watermelon Mezcalita

$16.00

Big Tex Margarita

$24.00Out of stock

Mezcal Negroni

$14.00

Apple Tini

$14.00

Patron Margarita

$14.00

Liquor

House Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Vanilla

$12.00

Absolut citrus

$12.00

Absolut mandarin

$12.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Tito's

$12.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$19.00

DBL Belvedere

$20.00

DBL Chopin

$18.00

DBL Ciroc

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$24.00

DBL Ketel One

$22.00

House Gin

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Botanist

$11.00

Seagrams

$10.00

Empress Gin

$13.00

DBL Well Gin

$16.00

DBL Beefeater

$20.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$24.00

DBL Gordons

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$24.00

House Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Meyers

$10.00

Meyers Silver

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Gosling's

$10.00

Diplomatico

$13.00

DBL Well Rum

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$20.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$20.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

DBL Meyers

$18.00

DBL Meyers Silver

$18.00

DBL Mount Gay

$18.00

DBL Gosling's

$18.00

$$ Casa Dragones Añejo 1 oz

$45.00

$$ Casa Dragones Joven 1 oz

$75.00

Casa Dragones blanco

$22.00

$$ Clase Azul Reposado 1 oz

$30.00Out of stock

$$ Don Julio 1942 1 oz

$30.00

$Avion 44 Extra Añejo 1 oz

$25.00

Avion reposado

$16.00

Avion Silver

$16.00

Casamigo Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio blanco

$18.00

Espolon Añejo

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$16.00

Hornitos plata

$10.00

Tequila House

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Patron silver

$14.00

Milagro

$14.00

Casamigo blanco

$14.00

Cayeya Blanco

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$16.00

DBL Corazon Reposado

$24.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$20.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$30.00

DBL Patron Café

$24.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$22.00

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$30.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

$22.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Bullet Bourbon

$14.00

Hight West Double Rye

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Irish Jameson

$11.00

Crown Royal Reseve

$14.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$16.00

DBL Angels Envy

$28.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$30.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$26.00

DBL Jim Beam

$20.00

DBL Knob Creek

$24.00

DBL Makers Mark

$22.00

DBL Makers 46

$24.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$20.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$30.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Macallen 12

$17.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Dewars White

$11.00

DBL Well Scotch

$18.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$24.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$34.00

DBL Dewars

$22.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$30.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$20.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$11.00

Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier Louis Alexander 80

$16.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Cantara Negra agave coffee

$10.00

Amaro Ciociaro

$7.00

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Ancho Reyes

$12.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$20.00

DBL Aperol

$16.00

DBL Campari

$20.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$20.00

DBL Cointreau

$24.00

DBL Frangelico

$20.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$22.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$26.00

DBL Drambuie

$20.00

DBL Jagermeister

$18.00

DBL Kahlua

$20.00

DBL Lemoncello

$16.00

DBL Licor 43

$22.00

DBL Mathilde Cassis

$20.00

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

$18.00

Del maguey Vida joven

$11.00

Montelobos organic joven

$14.00

Flor del Desierto snake pechuga (Cascabel Sotol)

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

400 Cojenos

$16.00

Banhez

$14.00

Ilegal Joven mezcal

$14.00

Mesh Bone Sotol LImited

$16.00

Peloton joven. Oaxaca

$12.00

Peloton Vegan pechuga. Guerrero

$14.00

Peloton Criollo Guerrero

$14.00

Mezcal de Leyendas Cenizo

$16.00

Mezcal de Leyendas Verde

$13.00

Mezcal de Leyendas Tobala

$15.00

Mezca de Leyendas Ancho

$13.00

Courvoisier VS

$18.00

$4 shot

$4.00

$5 shot

$5.00

$6 shot

$6.00

$7 shot

$7.00

$8 shot

$8.00

$9 shot

$9.00

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$2.75

Cola

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Cola

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Small Topo Chico

$3.50

Jarrito Mandarin

$4.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$4.00

Jarrito Tamarind

$4.00

Lemon Lime Soda

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Root Beer

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$7.50

Red Bull

$4.50Out of stock

Mocktail

$7.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Wine

Campo viejo, Cava Brut Reserve sparkling, Spain

$12.00

Corkage fee

$25.00

jacob Creek, Pinot Noir 2018 Red

$9.00

Arc de Pedra 2015 Priorat Red

$9.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling, Washington White

$10.00

jacobs Creek White Pinot Grigio White

$9.00

Mission Lakes Gruner Veltliner White

$10.00

Rose roche des lumiere, 2020 val de loire

$9.00

Castellar Cava Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Prosecco, cinsano

$9.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$14.00

Mezcalita

$12.50

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$14.00

Beer

BROOKLYN IPA

$8.00Out of stock

CAPTAIN LAWRENCE

$7.00Out of stock

ANGRY ORCHARD

$7.00Out of stock

SAMUEL ADAMS

$8.00Out of stock

BROOKLYN LAGER

$8.00

MODELO NEGRA

$8.00Out of stock

PACIFICO CLARA

$8.00

CONEY ISLAND MERMAN NY IPA

$9.00

GUINNESS STOUT

$9.00

BLUE MOON BELGIAN WHITE ALE

$7.00

MILLER LITE

$7.00Out of stock

Beer Pitcher

$25.00

Bottle Beer

BOHEMIA

$7.00

DOS EQUIS SPECIAL LAGER

$7.00

VICTORIA

$7.00Out of stock

CORONA LIGHT

$7.00

COORS LIGHT SILVER

$5.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

CORONA EXTRA

$7.00

NEGRA MODELO

$7.00

BUCKET

$30.00

Tecate/Coors Light Can

$4.00

Brunch Drinks

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bottomless Brunch Drink

$30.00

Bottomless Mimosa Flight

$35.00

Brunch Margarita

$8.00

Michelada

$10.00

Coffee

$4.50

Tequila Flight

Tequila Flight 1/2oz

$35.00

Tequila Flight 1oz

$45.00

Royal Tequila Flight for two (1 oz each)

$125.00

Mezcal Flight 1/2 oz

Mezcales de Leyenda Flight 1/2 oz

$30.00

Peloton de la muerte flight 1/2 oz

$24.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Miller Lite and shot

$7.50

Wine HH

$7.00

Margaritas HH

$8.00

Drafts

$6.00

HH Pitcher Beer

$25.00

HH Pitcher Margaritas

$40.00

t shirt

black

$20.00

pink

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

942 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Directions

Gallery
El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina image

