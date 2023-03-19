- Home
- /
- Waxahachie
- /
- El Grande Mexican Food - 1200 Ferris Avenue
El Grande Mexican Food 1200 Ferris Avenue
No reviews yet
1200 Ferris Avenue
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Test Menu
Tacos (Test Group)
Burritos (Test Group)
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
Bacon and Egg Plate
Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.
Chorizo and Egg Plate
Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.
Ham and Egg Plate
Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.
Migas Plate
Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.
Sausage and Egg Plate
Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.
Carne Asada and Egg Plate
Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros Plate
Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.
Huevos a la Mexicana Plate
Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.
Machacada Plate
Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.
Potato and Egg Plate
Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.
Barbacoa and Egg Plate
Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.
Omelettes
Spinach and Mushroom Omelette
All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.
Ham Omelette
All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.
Sausage Omelette
All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.
Bacon Omelette
All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.
Carne Asada Omelette
All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.
Cheese Omelette
All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.
Spinach Omelette
All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.
Barbacoa Omelette
All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.
Chorizo Omelette
All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.
Chicken Fajita Omelette
All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.
Breakfast Burritos
Barbacoa and Egg
All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.
Sausage and Egg
All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.
Chorizo and Egg
All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.
Potato and Egg
All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.
Bacon and Egg
All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.
Ham and Egg
All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.
Machacada and Egg
All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.
Carne Asada and Egg
All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.
Spinach and Egg
All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.
Breakfast Tacos
Bacon and Egg
All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.
Sausage and Egg
All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.
Barbacoa and Egg
All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.
Chorizo and Egg
All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.
Potato and Egg
All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.
Ham and Egg
All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.
Machacada and Egg
All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.
Carne Asada and Egg
All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.
Migas
All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.
Beans and Egg
All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.
Bean and Cheese
All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.
Homestyle Breakfast
Pork Chops and Eggs
All homestyle breakfasts are served with hashbrowns and toast.
Carne Asada and Eggs
All homestyle breakfasts are served with hashbrowns and toast.
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
All homestyle breakfasts are served with hashbrowns and toast.
Choice of Meat (Sausage, Bacon, or Ham)
Comes with hashbrowns, 3 eggs, cheese, and your choice of meat (sausage, bacon, or ham)
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Fountain Drinks: Dr Pepper, Diet Coke, Coke, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Minute Maid Lemonade, Unsweet Tea, Sweet Tea
Mexican Coke
Bottled Drinks
Jarritos (Lime, Pineapple, Mandarin, Fruit Punch, Tamarindo, Strawberry, Guava, Mango)
Sangria Señoral
Manzanita
Coffee
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Small Agua Fresca
Aguas Frescas (no refills): Horchata, Agua de Piña, Jamaica
Medium Agua Fresca
Aguas Frescas (no refills): Horchata, Agua de Piña, Jamaica
Large Agua Fresca
Aguas Frescas (no refills): Horchata, Agua de Piña, Jamaica
Lunch and Dinner
Appetizers
Tex Mex Plates
3 Cheese Enchiladas
Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.
3 Spinach Enchiladas
Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.
3 Shredded Chicken Enchiladas
Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.
3 Ground Beef Enchiladas
Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.
3 Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.
3 Beef Fajita Enchiladas
Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.
3 Shrimp Enchiladas
Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.
2. Crispy Taco Plate
3. Shredded Chicken Flautas (2)
4. Ground Beef and Bean Burritos (2) w/ Queso
5. El Grande Burrito
Burrito comes with shredded cheese, beans, lettuce and your choice of Chicken or Beef Fajita inside. Topped with Queso.
6. Chimichanga Plate
Chimichanga comes with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. It is topped with sour cream sauce or queso. Your choice of fried or soft.
7. Chile Relleno (Cheese)
2 Cheese Enchiladas Plate
2 Ground Beef Enchiladas Plate
2 Shredded Chicken Enchiladas Plate
Specialty Plates
8. Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast comes with mushrooms and monterey cheese on top.
9. Pollo Asado Especial
Grilled chicken breast comes with mushrooms, grilled onions, bell pepper, and monterey cheese on top.
10. Carne Asada
Grilled beef comes with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.
11. Carne Asada Especial
Grilled beef comes with grilled onions, bell pepper, and monterey cheese on top. Lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole come on the side.
12. Carne de Puerco
Grilled pork is served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.
Taco Central Plates
13. Quesadilla Plate
Quesadillas are made with a flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, monterey cheese, and your choice of meat. Lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream come on the side.
14. Street Taco Plate (3)
Fries come with queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat.
15. Loaded Fries
Fries come with queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat.
16. Supreme Nachos
17. BIG Burrito
18. BIG Burrito Plate
Salads
Chicken Fajita Salad
Salad comes with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, chicken fajita, and ranch on the side.
Beef Fajita Salad
Salad comes with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, chicken fajita, and ranch on the side.
Taco Salad
Salad comes with a fried tortilla bowl, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, shredded chicken or ground beef, and ranch on the side.
American Food
16. Chicken Fried Steak
Comes with sour cream sauce on top, french fries, and toast.
17. Rib Eye Steak
Comes with french fries and toast.
18. Pork Chops
Comes with french fries and salad.
19. Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and french fries.
20. Double Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and french fries.
21. Chili Cheese Dog
Footlong hot dog comes with chili con carne and queso on top. Served with french fries on the side.
Kids Meals
Sides
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Fountain Drinks: Dr Pepper, Diet Coke, Coke, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Minute Maid Lemonade, Unsweet Tea, Sweet Tea
Mexican Coke
Bottled Drinks
Jarritos (Lime, Pineapple, Mandarin, Fruit Punch, Tamarindo, Strawberry, Guava, Mango)
Sangria Señoral
Manzanita
Coffee
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Small Agua Fresca
Aguas Frescas (no refills): Horchata, Agua de Piña, Jamaica
Medium Agua Fresca
Aguas Frescas (no refills): Horchata, Agua de Piña, Jamaica
Large Agua Fresca
Aguas Frescas (no refills): Horchata, Agua de Piña, Jamaica
Kid's Drink
Fajitas
Nachos
Bean Nachos Half Order
Bean Nachos Full Order
Ground Beef and Bean Nachos Half Order
Ground Beef and Bean Nachos Full Order
Beef Fajita Nachos Half Order
Beef Fajita Nachos Full Order
Chicken Fajita Nachos Haf Order
Chicken Fajita Nachos Full Order
Shrimp Nachos Half Order
Shrimp Nachos Full Order
El Grande Nachos Half Order
El Grande Nachos Full Order
Street Tacos
Tacos
A la Carte
Desserts
Soups
New Menu (DO NOT USE)
Tex Mex Plates
1. Enchilada Plate (3)
2. Crispy Taco Plate (3)
3. Shredded Chicken Flauta Plate (2)
4. Ground Beef and Bean Burrito Plate w/ Queso (2)
5. El Grande Burrito Plate
6. Chimichanga Plate
7. Chile Relleno Plate (Cheese)
8. Quesadilla Plate
9. Street Taco Plate (3)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1200 Ferris Avenue, Waxahachie, TX 75165
Photos coming soon!