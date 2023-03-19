A map showing the location of El Grande Mexican Food 1200 Ferris AvenueView gallery

El Grande Mexican Food 1200 Ferris Avenue

1200 Ferris Avenue

Waxahachie, TX 75165

Breakfast

Breakfast Plates

Bacon and Egg Plate

$10.25

Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.

Chorizo and Egg Plate

$9.95

Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.

Ham and Egg Plate

$9.95

Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.

Migas Plate

$9.95

Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.

Sausage and Egg Plate

$10.25

Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.

Carne Asada and Egg Plate

$12.75

Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$9.95

Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.

Huevos a la Mexicana Plate

$9.95

Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.

Machacada Plate

$12.75

Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.

Potato and Egg Plate

$9.50

Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.

Barbacoa and Egg Plate

$12.75

Plates come with 3 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, and tortillas.

Omelettes

Spinach and Mushroom Omelette

$10.25

All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.

Ham Omelette

$10.95

All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.

Sausage Omelette

$10.95

All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.

Bacon Omelette

$10.95

All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.

Carne Asada Omelette

$11.95

All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.

Cheese Omelette

$9.50

All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.

Spinach Omelette

$10.25

All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.

Barbacoa Omelette

$11.95

All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.

Chorizo Omelette

$10.95

All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.

Chicken Fajita Omelette

$11.95

All omelettes are made with fresh eggs, cheese, and served with refried beans and hash browns.

Breakfast Burritos

Barbacoa and Egg

$9.75

All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.

Sausage and Egg

$9.55

All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.

Chorizo and Egg

$9.55

All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.

Potato and Egg

$9.25

All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.

Bacon and Egg

$9.55

All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.

Ham and Egg

$9.55

All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.

Machacada and Egg

$9.75

All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.

Carne Asada and Egg

$9.75

All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.

Spinach and Egg

$9.25

All burritos come with refried beans, shredded cheese, and salsa on the side.

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon and Egg

$2.25

All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.

Sausage and Egg

$2.25

All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.

Barbacoa and Egg

$3.25

All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.

Chorizo and Egg

$1.99

All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.

Potato and Egg

$1.99

All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.

Ham and Egg

$2.25

All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.

Machacada and Egg

$3.25

All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.

Carne Asada and Egg

$3.25

All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.

Migas

$2.25

All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.

Beans and Egg

$1.99

All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.

Bean and Cheese

$1.50

All breakfast tacos come on a homemade flour tortilla and come with shredded cheese on top.

Homestyle Breakfast

Pork Chops and Eggs

$11.75

All homestyle breakfasts are served with hashbrowns and toast.

Carne Asada and Eggs

$12.75

All homestyle breakfasts are served with hashbrowns and toast.

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$12.75

All homestyle breakfasts are served with hashbrowns and toast.

Choice of Meat (Sausage, Bacon, or Ham)

$9.95

Comes with hashbrowns, 3 eggs, cheese, and your choice of meat (sausage, bacon, or ham)

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Fountain Drinks: Dr Pepper, Diet Coke, Coke, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Minute Maid Lemonade, Unsweet Tea, Sweet Tea

Mexican Coke

$3.35

Bottled Drinks

$2.45

Jarritos (Lime, Pineapple, Mandarin, Fruit Punch, Tamarindo, Strawberry, Guava, Mango)

Sangria Señoral

$2.45

Manzanita

$3.35

Coffee

$2.15

Orange Juice

$2.65

Apple Juice

$2.65

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.10

Small Agua Fresca

$3.25

Aguas Frescas (no refills): Horchata, Agua de Piña, Jamaica

Medium Agua Fresca

$3.95

Aguas Frescas (no refills): Horchata, Agua de Piña, Jamaica

Large Agua Fresca

$4.35

Aguas Frescas (no refills): Horchata, Agua de Piña, Jamaica

Lunch and Dinner

Appetizers

Queso Small

$4.25

Queso Large

$7.85

Beefy Queso Small

$5.25

Beefy Queso Large

$9.35

Stuffed Jalapenos (Cheddar or Cream Cheese) (6)

$8.50

Shrimp Jalitos (6)

$10.95

Tex Mex Plates

3 Cheese Enchiladas

$11.50

Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.

3 Spinach Enchiladas

$11.95

Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.

3 Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$11.95

Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.

3 Ground Beef Enchiladas

$11.95

Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.

3 Chicken Fajita Enchiladas

$13.50

Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.

3 Beef Fajita Enchiladas

$13.50

Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.

3 Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.95

Plates come with rice and refried beans or charro beans. No Substitutions.

2. Crispy Taco Plate

$10.50

3. Shredded Chicken Flautas (2)

$11.50

4. Ground Beef and Bean Burritos (2) w/ Queso

$11.50

5. El Grande Burrito

$13.95

Burrito comes with shredded cheese, beans, lettuce and your choice of Chicken or Beef Fajita inside. Topped with Queso.

6. Chimichanga Plate

$12.50

Chimichanga comes with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. It is topped with sour cream sauce or queso. Your choice of fried or soft.

7. Chile Relleno (Cheese)

$12.50

2 Cheese Enchiladas Plate

$10.00

2 Ground Beef Enchiladas Plate

$10.00

2 Shredded Chicken Enchiladas Plate

$10.00

Specialty Plates

8. Pollo Asado

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast comes with mushrooms and monterey cheese on top.

9. Pollo Asado Especial

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast comes with mushrooms, grilled onions, bell pepper, and monterey cheese on top.

10. Carne Asada

$14.95

Grilled beef comes with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.

11. Carne Asada Especial

$16.35

Grilled beef comes with grilled onions, bell pepper, and monterey cheese on top. Lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole come on the side.

12. Carne de Puerco

$13.95

Grilled pork is served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.

Taco Central Plates

13. Quesadilla Plate

$12.95

Quesadillas are made with a flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, monterey cheese, and your choice of meat. Lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream come on the side.

14. Street Taco Plate (3)

$11.95

Fries come with queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat.

15. Loaded Fries

$13.95

Fries come with queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat.

16. Supreme Nachos

$13.95

17. BIG Burrito

$9.99

18. BIG Burrito Plate

$13.25

Salads

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.25

Salad comes with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, chicken fajita, and ranch on the side.

Beef Fajita Salad

$13.50

Salad comes with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, chicken fajita, and ranch on the side.

Taco Salad

$11.50

Salad comes with a fried tortilla bowl, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, shredded chicken or ground beef, and ranch on the side.

American Food

16. Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95

Comes with sour cream sauce on top, french fries, and toast.

17. Rib Eye Steak

$16.95

Comes with french fries and toast.

18. Pork Chops

$12.95

Comes with french fries and salad.

19. Cheeseburger

$9.25

Cheeseburger comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and french fries.

20. Double Cheeseburger

$10.75

Cheeseburger comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and french fries.

21. Chili Cheese Dog

$10.50

Footlong hot dog comes with chili con carne and queso on top. Served with french fries on the side.

Kids Meals

Chicken Nuggets Kid's Meal

$6.50

Mini Corn Dogs Kid's Meal

$6.50

Grilled Cheese Kid's Meal

$6.50

Popcorn Chicken Kid's Meal

$6.50

Cheese Quesadilla Kid's Meal

$6.50

Mac N' Cheese

$6.50

One Cheese Enchilada with Rice and Beans

$6.50

One Beef Enchilada with Rice and Beans

$6.50

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Sour Cream

Guacamole

$3.25

Onions

$1.00

Charro Beans

$3.00

Grilled Onions

$1.75

Tomato

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Lime

$0.65

Fries

$4.00

Side of Flour Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Side of Corn tortillas(3)

$2.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.75

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas Plate

$16.75

Beef Fajitas Plate

$17.75

Beef and Chicken Fajitas Plate

$18.75

Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp Fajitas Plate

$23.25

Beef, Chicken, and Al Pastor Fajitas Plate

$19.50

Nachos

Bean Nachos Half Order

$6.25

Bean Nachos Full Order

$8.15

Ground Beef and Bean Nachos Half Order

$7.25

Ground Beef and Bean Nachos Full Order

$9.35

Beef Fajita Nachos Half Order

$8.95

Beef Fajita Nachos Full Order

$12.95

Chicken Fajita Nachos Haf Order

$7.95

Chicken Fajita Nachos Full Order

$11.95

Shrimp Nachos Half Order

$9.25

Shrimp Nachos Full Order

$13.95

El Grande Nachos Half Order

$8.95

El Grande Nachos Full Order

$13.95

Street Tacos

Shredded Chicken Street Tacos

$2.25

Ground Beef Street Tacos

$2.75

Chicken Fajita Street Tacos

$2.75

Al Pastor Street Tacos

$2.75

Carne Asada Street Tacos

$2.75

Barbacoa Street Tacos

$2.75

Carnitas Street Tacos

$2.75

Tacos

Crispy Ground Beef Taco

$2.75

Crispy Shredded Chicken Taco

$2.75

Soft Ground Beef Taco

$2.75

Soft Shredded Chicken Taco

$2.75

A la Carte

Chimichanga by itself

$9.99

Quesadilla by itself

$9.99

Individual enchiladas

$3.25

El Grande burrito by itself

$10.99

Desserts

Churro

$3.65

Churro Sundae

$5.65

Fried Cheesecake

$4.65

Sopapillas (2)

$3.65

Sopapilla (1)

$2.25

Strawberry Funnel Cake Fries

$5.95

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$8.25

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1200 Ferris Avenue, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Directions

