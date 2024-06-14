This restaurant does not have any images
Authentic Greek Cuisine, Gyro, Souvalki
El Greco
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Greek
Location
201 East 125th Street, Located inside Food Bazaar Supermarket, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10035