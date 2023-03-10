  • Home
  • /
  • Campbell
  • /
  • El Greco Grill Inc - 2325 South Winchester Boulevard
Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Greco Grill Inc 2325 South Winchester Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

2325 South Winchester Boulevard

Campbell, CA 95008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Appetizers

French Fries

$6.00

Cut daily in-house from the highest quality potatoes

Tzatziki

$6.50

Taste the difference in our homemade Greek yogurt cucumber dip with garlic and dill

Tyrokafteri

$6.50

Whipped Feta cheese spiced with hot peppers

Greek Feta

$6.00

A generous portion of the best Feta - straight from Greece

Feta Saganaki

$8.50

Feta wrapped in phyllo, pan-fried to a light golden crisp, and drizzled with honey

Spanakopita

$8.50

Homemade spinach pie...crisp phyllo filled with organic spinach & Feta

Dolmades

$8.00

Grapevine leaves filled with rice and herbs

Calamari

$11.50

Lightly breaded Calamari rings and tentacles fried to perfection - served with lemon and tartar sauce

Revithokeftedes

$8.50

Patties of chickpeas with Greek herbs & melitzanosalata

Melitzanosalata

$6.50

Mashed Eggplant Dip with peppers, Greek spices & EVO

Appetizer Sampler

$16.50

Tzatziki, tyrokafteri, melitzanosalata, dolmades, revithokeftedes & pita bread

Salads

Marouli Salad

$9.50

Chopped romaine lettuce, green onions, cucumbers, radish and dill, tossed in EVO & herb vinaigrette dressing

El Greco Salad

$10.50

Arugula, green apples, walnuts and shaved Parmesan tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Horiatiki Salad

$12.50

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, olives & Feta cheese tossed in EVO & herb vinaigrette dressing

Pork Gyro Salad

$12.50

Pork gyro with chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes & red onions tossed in Feta/vinaigrette Greek dressing

Chicken Gyro Salad

$12.50

Chicken gyro with chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes & red onions tossed in Feta/vinaigrette Greek dressing

Pita Wraps

Pork Gyro Pita

$10.50

Filled with fries, tomatoes, onions & Tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyro Pita

$10.50

Filled with lettuce, fries, tomatoes, onions & El Greco sauce

Pork Souvlaki Pita

$10.50

Filled with skewered pork, fries, tomatoes, onions & Tzatziki sauce

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$10.50

Filled with skewered chicken, lettuce, fries, tomatoes, onions & El Greco sauce

Beef Souvlaki Pita

$11.50

Filled with skewered beef, fries, tomatoes, onions & Tzatziki sauce

Bifteki Pita

$10.50

Filled with a ground beef/pork patty seasoned with fresh herbs, fries, tomatoes, onions & Tzatziki sauce

Vegetarian Pita

$10.50

Filled with Revithokeftedes, cabbage, tomatoes, onions & Melitzanosalata

Arnisio Souvlaki Pita

$12.50

Filled with skewered ground lamb, fries, tomatoes, onions & Tzatziki sauce

From The Grill

Pork Gyro Plate

$16.50

Pork gyro, pita bread, tomatoes, onions and Tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyro Plate

$16.50

Chicken gyro, pita bread, tomatoes, onions, and El Greco sauce

Pork Souvlaki Plate

$16.50

Three pork skewers seasoned with Greek herbs and spices, pita bread and Tzatziki sauce

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$16.50

Three chicken skewers seasoned with Greek herbs and spices, pita bread and El Greco sauce

Beef Souvlaki Plate

$16.50

Beef skewer seasoned with Greek herbs and spices, pita bread and Tzatziki sauce

Brizola Plate

$17.50

Generously portioned pork steak marinated with Greek spices

Kotopoulo Fileto Plate

$16.50

Broiled chicken breast, marinated with herbs & spices

Bifteki Plate

$16.50

Ground beef/pork patties, seasoned with fresh herbs and spices

Paidakia Plate

$24.50

Grilled lamb chops, seasoned and broiled to perfection

Arnisio Souvlaki Plate

$19.50

Two ground lamb skewers marinated with Greek spices, served with Tzatziki sauce

Pikilia Platter

$60.50

Sampler platter includes choice of 4 items from the following: Brizola, Bifteki, Beef Souvlaki, Arnisio Souvlaki & Kotopoulo served with Tzatziki & pita bread

12 Pork Souvlaki Skewers

$33.50

Chicken or pork skewers, served with pitas

12 Chicken Souvlaki Skewers

$33.50

Chicken or pork skewers, served with pitas

6 Pork Souvlaki Skewers

$20.50

Chicken or pork skewers, served with pitas

6 Chicken Souvlaki Skewers

$20.50

Chicken or pork skewers, served with pitas

Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$5.50

A light egg-lemon chicken rice soup that is both delicious and soothing for the soul

Fakes Soup

$5.50

Pronounced 'Fa-Kes' a hearty lentils soup with onions, garlic and a dash of EVO

Desserts

Baklava

$6.00

A customer favorite - golden crispy phyllo layered with chopped nuts and drizzled with honey

Rizogalo

$5.50

Greek style rice pudding with a touch of cinnamon...creamy and delicious, like how grandma used to make it

Flogera

$5.50

Greek phyllo flute filled with nuts, covered in syrup & a drizzle of chocolate.

Bowls

Pork Gyro Bowl

$14.95

Delicious pork gyro on a bed of rice with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki, and a side of spicy yogurt sauce.

Chicken Gyro Bowl

$14.95

Delicious chicken gyro on a bed of rice with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, feta cheese, El Greco sauce and a side of spicy yogurt sauce.

Arnisio Souvlaki Bowl

$16.95

Ground lamb patty on a bed of rice with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki and a side of spicy yogurt

Vegetarian Bowl

$14.95

Revithokeftedes on a bed of rice with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, feta cheese, and melitzanosalata.

Beef Souvlaki Bowl

$15.95

Beef skewer on a bed of rice with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki and a side of spicy yogurt sauce.

Bifteki Bowl

$14.95

Ground beef patty on a bed of rice with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki, and a side of spicy yogurt.

Beverage Menu

N/A Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.95

Bottled Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

El Greco Grill is a Greek Authentic Fast Casual Restaurant.

Location

2325 South Winchester Boulevard, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Uncle John's Pancake House - Winchester
orange star4.5 • 4,621
2125 South Winchester Blvd Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Wild Rose Eatery & Bar - 200 East Campbell Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
200 East Campbell Avenue Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Campbell
orange star4.3 • 7,024
139 E Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Manresa Bread - Campbell
orange starNo Reviews
195 E. Campbell Ave. Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
One Fish Raw Bar
orange starNo Reviews
193 east campbell ave campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Naschmarkt Restaurant - 384 east campbell ave
orange starNo Reviews
384 East Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Campbell

Pacific Catch - Campbell
orange star4.5 • 15,280
1875 S Bascom Ave. #550 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Orchard City Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 7,474
1875 S Bascom Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Campbell
orange star4.3 • 7,024
139 E Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Uncle John's Pancake House - Winchester
orange star4.5 • 4,621
2125 South Winchester Blvd Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Brew City Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,528
651 W. Hamilton ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,351
415 E. Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Campbell
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston