Red Wine: Honoro Vera [Monastrell grapes] "Glass"

$9.00

The 2020 Honoro Vera Monastrell was produced with grapes from 20-year-old dry-farmed vines on limestone-rich soils fermented in open-top stainless steel vats. It's a primary and juicy varietal Monastrell with textbook aromas of Mediterranean herbs, with a soft, balanced palate, clean flavors and a dry finish. Winemaker Notes This wine is made from grapes from organic vineyards in accordance with the rules of the European Union & the United States. The vines are planted on limestone soils without irrigation & with very poor yields, rainfall does not exceed 300 mm annual & it helps to obtain top quality grapes without adding any pesticides. Tasting Notes: It exhibits great aromatic complexity, richness, & length. This mouth-filling Monastrell over-delivers in a big way. Drink it over the next 4 years. Food Pairings: Rices, pastas, vegetables and legumes dishes, mushrooms.