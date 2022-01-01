- Home
- Caguas
- Latin American
- El Grifo
El Grifo
No reviews yet
97 Betances
Caguas, PR 00725
Popular Items
Happy Hour
Draft Beer
Draft Beer #1 - Kamote Amarilla
Kamote Amarilla Batata Amarilla Ale 4.5% ABV R.E.B.L. Brewery Utuado, PR
Draft Beer #2 - Guatayiar
Guatayiar Wheat Ale 5%ABV Reina Mora Brewing Sábana Grande, Puerto Rico
Draft Beer #3 - Bush Life
Bush Life Farmhouse Ale 6.4%ABV Leatherback Brewing Co. St. Croix, Virgin Islands
Draft Beer #4 - Dream Vision
Dream Vision Orange Vanilla Ale 5.7% ABV Boulevard Brewing Co. Kansas City, MO
Draft Beer #5 - Río Grande Weisse
Río Grande Weisse Guava-Piña Berliner Weisse 3.9% ABV Brew!! Taller Experimental Río Grande, PR
Draft Beer #6 - Treasure Island
Treasure Island Guava Session IPA 4.7% ABV Le Corsaire Microbrasserie Levis, QC Canada
Draft Beer #7 - Dark Fruit Gose
Dark Fruit Gose Fruited Gose 4.9% ABV Collective Arts Brewing Hamilton, ON
Draft Beer #8 - Zurcalorian
Zurcalorian Rauchbier 7% ABV Zurc Bräuhaus Coamo, Puerto Rico
Draft Beer #9 - Pulp
Pulp Wheat Ale 6.3 %ABV Civil Society Brewing Jupiter, FL
Draft Beer #10 - Kasteel Nitro Noir
Kasteel Nitro Noir Porter 5.7%ABV Kasteel Brouwerij Vanhonsebrouck Izegem, BE
Draft Beer #11 - Darth Dunkel
Darth Dunkel Munich Dunkel 5.5%ABV Zurc Brähaus Coamo, PR
Draft Beer #12 - Watermelon Gose
Watermelon Gose Fruited Gose 4.5%ABV Terrapin Beer Co. Athens, GA
Draft Beer #13 - Kabra Maya
La Kabra Maya Maibock 7.3% ABV Zurc Bräuhaus Coamo, PR
Draft Beer #14 - Across an Ocean
Across an Ocean IPA 7%ABV Unseen Creatures & Blending Miami, FL
Draft Beer #15 - Palm Shadow
Palm Shadow DIPA 7.8%ABV Civil Society Brewing Jupiter, FL
Draft Beer #16 - Rainbow Sherbert
Rainbow Sherbert Fruited Sour 5.7%ABV Collective Arts Brewing Ontario, CA
Draft Beer #17 - Kasteel Rouge
Kasteel Rouge Fruit Beer 8%ABV Kasteel Brouwerij Vanhonsebrouck Izegem, BE
Draft Beer #18 - La Youkai
La Youkai Witbier/Blanche 4.6% Corsaire Microbrasserie Pirate Québec, CA
Draft Beer #19 - Our Sour #18 The Mule
Our Sour #18 The Mule Sour 5.7%ABV Barrier Brewing Oceanside, NY
Draft Beer #20 - Playera
Draft Beer #21 - Domino Effect
Domino Effect NEIPA 6%ABV Civil Society Brewing Jupiter, FL
Draft Beer #22 - Taigüey
Taigüey Parcha Wheat Ale 4% ABV The Aviators Brewery San Lorenzo, PR
Draft Beer #23 - Awaken The Soul
Hoppy Friday [All Day Craft Beer Happy Hour]
House Cocktail Creations
Cucumber & Basil Gin
Bombay Sapphire | cucumber | basil | lime
Smoky Bourbon Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon | orange peel | smoked cinammon
Desvelo
Gustos Premium Local Coffee + Don Q Local Rum + Dark Local Craft Beer
Shandy Radler
House lemonade | light craft beer
Sangría "Los Hermanos"
Next door neighbors "Sangria Los Hermanos" - A refreshing mix of wine and fruit pulps. Choose your favorite flavor
Berry Good Winetail
Fresh fruits + Refreshing housemade Lemonade + Fruit Beer + Monastrell Organic Wine
Wine By The Glass
Red Wine: Honoro Vera [Monastrell grapes] "Glass"
The 2020 Honoro Vera Monastrell was produced with grapes from 20-year-old dry-farmed vines on limestone-rich soils fermented in open-top stainless steel vats. It's a primary and juicy varietal Monastrell with textbook aromas of Mediterranean herbs, with a soft, balanced palate, clean flavors and a dry finish. Winemaker Notes This wine is made from grapes from organic vineyards in accordance with the rules of the European Union & the United States. The vines are planted on limestone soils without irrigation & with very poor yields, rainfall does not exceed 300 mm annual & it helps to obtain top quality grapes without adding any pesticides. Tasting Notes: It exhibits great aromatic complexity, richness, & length. This mouth-filling Monastrell over-delivers in a big way. Drink it over the next 4 years. Food Pairings: Rices, pastas, vegetables and legumes dishes, mushrooms.
White Wine: Verum [Sauvignong Blanc & Gewurztraminer] "Glass"
Wine By The Bottle
Gocce Di Luna (Alcohol Free Sparkling Wine)
Segura Viudas Cava Brut
BellOville
BOTTLE BellOvile Serego Alighieri - 2016 Toscana, Italy - 80% Sangiovese 15% Canaiolo 5% Ciliegiolo - 13%ABV
LAN Extreme
Venta Morales Tempranillo
Honoro Vera Monastrell
BOTTLE The 2020 Honoro Vera Monastrell was produced with grapes from 20-year-old dry-farmed vines on limestone-rich soils fermented in open-top stainless steel vats. It's a primary and juicy varietal Monastrell with textbook aromas of Mediterranean herbs, with a soft, balanced palate, clean flavors and a dry finish. Winemaker Notes This wine is made from grapes from organic vineyards in accordance with the rules of the European Union & the United States. The vines are planted on limestone soils without irrigation & with very poor yields, rainfall does not exceed 300 mm annual & it helps to obtain top quality grapes without adding any pesticides. Tasting Notes: It exhibits great aromatic complexity, richness, & length. This mouth-filling Monastrell over-delivers in a big way. Drink it over the next 4 years. Food Pairings: Rices, pastas, vegetables and legumes dishes, mushrooms.
Honoro Vera Merlot
Descorche de Botella & Servicio
Juices
Green Juice
Verdant green leaves | watery cucumber | tart celery | fresh limes
Tropical
Crisp carrots | fresh limes | peppery ginger
Feel the Beets
Ripe beets | Fresh limes | Juicy apples
Lemonade
Fresh limes & organic agave
Ginger Lemonade
Fresh limes | peppery ginger | organic agave
Mint Lemonade
Fresh limes | aromatic yerba bruja leaves | organic agave
Teas
Hot CBD Teas
Soothing and flavorful - Té de hierbas o flores (según su elección) con 5mg de CBD servido sólo en agua caliente. Si gusta por un costo adicional puede añadirle jugo fresco de limas y agave orgánico.
Iced CBD Teas
Soothing and flavorful - Té de hierbas o flores (según su elección) con 5mg de CBD, servido frio sobre hielo con jugo fresco de limas y endulzado con agave orgánico.
Hot Hibiscus Tea
Tart & bold - Té de flores de jamaica servido sólo en agua caliente. Si gusta por un costo adicional puede añadirle jugo fresco de limas y agave orgánico.
Iced Hibiscus Tea
Tart & bold - Té de flores de Jamaica servido frio sobre hielo con jugo fresco de limas y endulzado con agave orgánico.
Hot Mint Tea
Refreshing and Revitalizing - Té de hojas de menta frescas servido sólo en agua caliente. Si gusta por un costo adicional puede añadirle jugo fresco de limas y agave orgánico.
Iced Mint Tea
Refreshing and Revitalizing - Té de hojas de menta frescas servido frio sobre hielo con jugo fresco de limas y endulzado con agave orgánico.
Coffee & Hot Drinks
Latte
Pocillo "Small Latte"
Espresso
Cortadito
Americano
Mocha
Hot Chocolate
Golden Milk
Hot Matcha Milk
Matcha Powder | Vanilla | Sweetened with Organic Agave | Your milk selection
Iced Latte
16oz Iced Latte made with your preferred plant based milk , covered in our housemade Organic Chocolate Hot Fudge or Coconut Milk Caramel
Gustos Café Reserva
La Montaña
Café en grano 8oz. Ganador Taza de Oro (2019-2020) Notas de Sabor: • Chocolate dulce • Caramelo • Acidez Media Descripción: • Cuerpo Completo • Acabado de Copa limpio • Altitud: 3,100 pies
Las Marías
Café en grano 8oz. Notas de Sabor: • Almendra tostada • Chocolate cremoso • Acidez equilibrada Descripción: • Acabado de Copa limpio • Altitud: 2,500 pies
Juracán
Café en grano 8oz. Notas de Sabor: • Notas de chocolate • Aromático • Acidez equilibrada Descripción: • Cuerpo Medio • Acabado de Copa limpio • Altitud: 2,200 - 2,500 pies Mezcla 100% PR Single Origin Deidad taína "Cacique del viento" Rescatando las pocas cosechas de café que quedaron de la devastación causada pod el huracán María end 2017, nació nuestra mezcla especial de edición limitada, "Juracán". Hoy traemos de regreso este " blend" de origen único que destaca algunas de nuestras regions cafeterias favoritas de Yauco, Adjuntas y Las Marías. Tostado all máximo sabor y mezclado artísticamente para un sabor especial de Puerto Rico.
Adjuntas
Café en grano 8oz. Notas de Sabor: • Ciruela dulce y chocolate • Notas ligeras de sésamo tostado • Acidez ligera Descripción: • Cuerpo Suave • Acabado de Copa limpio • Altitud: 2,500 pies
Gustos Premium 2lb (grano)
Filtered Water
Cakes
Cheesecakes
Napolitano
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Salted Caramel Raw Cheesecake - Gluten Free
Basque Classic Vanilla Cheesecake
Cheesecake de queso de cashews hecho en casa horneado con vainillas y toque de limas. Todo su sabroso relleno está puesto sobre una capa de galleta tipo “graham” libre de gluten hecha con avena y almendras. Al tope crema batida de yogur y una mermelada de fresas orgánicas cocidas en su propio jugo.
Strawberry Raw Cheesecake
Strawberry Raw Cheesecake- Sugar Free - Gluten Free
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Craft Beer & Vegan Joint | Come in and enjoy! The prep time assigned by this app is just an estimate. Prep times usually fluctuate between 45 to 65 mins. If you need any extra information, assistance or have any questions please call.
97 Betances, Caguas, PR 00725