Latin American

El Grifo

review star

No reviews yet

97 Betances

Caguas, PR 00725

Order Again

Popular Items

Brownie A La Mode
Ginger Lemonade

Take Out Utensils [Napkin+Fork+Knife]

$0.75

Please let us know if you need any of these items with your take-out order. Compostable Utensils [Napkin+Fork+Knife] Even their bag is compostable!

Take Out Spoons

$0.25

Please let us know if you need any of these items with your take-out order. Compostable Spoon Even the bag is compostable!

Take Out Napkins (5 units)

$0.15

Please let us know if you need any of these items with your take-out order.

Please let us know if you need any special request for your take-out order.

$20.00

Happy Hour

Draft Beer #6 - Treasure Island (HAPPY HOUR)

$0.00+

Treasure Island Guava Session IPA 4.7% ABV Le Corsaire Microbrasserie Levis, CA

Draft Beer

Draft Beer #1 - Kamote Amarilla

$0.00+Out of stock

Kamote Amarilla Batata Amarilla Ale 4.5% ABV R.E.B.L. Brewery Utuado, PR

Draft Beer #2 - Guatayiar

$0.00+

Guatayiar Wheat Ale 5%ABV Reina Mora Brewing Sábana Grande, Puerto Rico

Draft Beer #3 - Bush Life

$0.00+

Bush Life Farmhouse Ale 6.4%ABV Leatherback Brewing Co. St. Croix, Virgin Islands

Draft Beer #4 - Dream Vision

$0.00+

Dream Vision Orange Vanilla Ale 5.7% ABV Boulevard Brewing Co. Kansas City, MO

Draft Beer #5 - Río Grande Weisse

$0.00+

Río Grande Weisse Guava-Piña Berliner Weisse 3.9% ABV Brew!! Taller Experimental Río Grande, PR

Draft Beer #6 - Treasure Island

$0.00+

Treasure Island Guava Session IPA 4.7% ABV Le Corsaire Microbrasserie Levis, QC Canada

Draft Beer #7 - Dark Fruit Gose

$0.00+

Dark Fruit Gose Fruited Gose 4.9% ABV Collective Arts Brewing Hamilton, ON

Draft Beer #8 - Zurcalorian

$0.00+Out of stock

Zurcalorian Rauchbier 7% ABV Zurc Bräuhaus Coamo, Puerto Rico

Draft Beer #9 - Pulp

$0.00+

Pulp Wheat Ale 6.3 %ABV Civil Society Brewing Jupiter, FL

Draft Beer #10 - Kasteel Nitro Noir

$0.00+

Kasteel Nitro Noir Porter 5.7%ABV Kasteel Brouwerij Vanhonsebrouck Izegem, BE

Draft Beer #11 - Darth Dunkel

$0.00+

Darth Dunkel Munich Dunkel 5.5%ABV Zurc Brähaus Coamo, PR

Draft Beer #12 - Watermelon Gose

$0.00+

Watermelon Gose Fruited Gose 4.5%ABV Terrapin Beer Co. Athens, GA

Draft Beer #13 - Kabra Maya

$0.00+

La Kabra Maya Maibock 7.3% ABV Zurc Bräuhaus Coamo, PR

Draft Beer #14 - Across an Ocean

$0.00+

Across an Ocean IPA 7%ABV Unseen Creatures & Blending Miami, FL

Draft Beer #15 - Palm Shadow

$0.00+

Palm Shadow DIPA 7.8%ABV Civil Society Brewing Jupiter, FL

Draft Beer #16 - Rainbow Sherbert

$0.00+

Rainbow Sherbert Fruited Sour 5.7%ABV Collective Arts Brewing Ontario, CA

Draft Beer #17 - Kasteel Rouge

$0.00+

Kasteel Rouge Fruit Beer 8%ABV Kasteel Brouwerij Vanhonsebrouck Izegem, BE

Draft Beer #18 - La Youkai

$0.00+Out of stock

La Youkai Witbier/Blanche 4.6% Corsaire Microbrasserie Pirate Québec, CA

Draft Beer #19 - Our Sour #18 The Mule

$0.00+

Our Sour #18 The Mule Sour 5.7%ABV Barrier Brewing Oceanside, NY

Draft Beer #20 - Playera

$0.00+

Draft Beer #21 - Domino Effect

$0.00+

Domino Effect NEIPA 6%ABV Civil Society Brewing Jupiter, FL

Draft Beer #22 - Taigüey

$0.00+

Taigüey Parcha Wheat Ale 4% ABV The Aviators Brewery San Lorenzo, PR

Draft Beer #23 - Awaken The Soul

$0.00+

Hoppy Friday [All Day Craft Beer Happy Hour]

HOPPY FRIDAY Draft Beer #4 - Dream Vision

$4.00

HOPPY FRIDAY Draft Beer #13 - Kabra Maya

$4.00

HOPPY FRIDAY Draft Beer #17 - Kasteel Rouge

$4.00

HOPPY FRIDAY Draft Beer #18 - La Youkai

$4.00

HOPPY FRIDAY Draft Beer #22 - Taigüey

$4.00

House Cocktail Creations

Cucumber & Basil Gin

Cucumber & Basil Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire | cucumber | basil | lime

Smoky Bourbon Whiskey

Smoky Bourbon Whiskey

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon | orange peel | smoked cinammon

Desvelo

Desvelo

$11.00

Gustos Premium Local Coffee + Don Q Local Rum + Dark Local Craft Beer

Shandy Radler

Shandy Radler

$8.00

House lemonade | light craft beer

Sangría "Los Hermanos"

Sangría "Los Hermanos"

$9.00

Next door neighbors "Sangria Los Hermanos" - A refreshing mix of wine and fruit pulps. Choose your favorite flavor

Berry Good Winetail

Berry Good Winetail

$9.00

Fresh fruits + Refreshing housemade Lemonade + Fruit Beer + Monastrell Organic Wine

BeerMojitos

BeerMojito

BeerMojito

$11.00

Don Q Puertorican Rum | lime | mint | light craft beer

BeerMosas

BeerMosas

BeerMosas

$6.00

Housemade natural juice | craft beer

Wine By The Glass

Red Wine: Honoro Vera [Monastrell grapes] "Glass"

Red Wine: Honoro Vera [Monastrell grapes] "Glass"

$9.00

The 2020 Honoro Vera Monastrell was produced with grapes from 20-year-old dry-farmed vines on limestone-rich soils fermented in open-top stainless steel vats. It's a primary and juicy varietal Monastrell with textbook aromas of Mediterranean herbs, with a soft, balanced palate, clean flavors and a dry finish. Winemaker Notes This wine is made from grapes from organic vineyards in accordance with the rules of the European Union & the United States. The vines are planted on limestone soils without irrigation & with very poor yields, rainfall does not exceed 300 mm annual & it helps to obtain top quality grapes without adding any pesticides. Tasting Notes: It exhibits great aromatic complexity, richness, & length. This mouth-filling Monastrell over-delivers in a big way. Drink it over the next 4 years. Food Pairings: Rices, pastas, vegetables and legumes dishes, mushrooms.

White Wine: Verum [Sauvignong Blanc & Gewurztraminer] "Glass"

White Wine: Verum [Sauvignong Blanc & Gewurztraminer] "Glass"

$9.00

Wine By The Bottle

Gocce Di Luna (Alcohol Free Sparkling Wine)

$25.00

Segura Viudas Cava Brut

$35.00
BellOville

BellOville

$45.00

BOTTLE BellOvile Serego Alighieri - 2016 Toscana, Italy - 80% Sangiovese 15% Canaiolo 5% Ciliegiolo - 13%ABV

LAN Extreme

LAN Extreme

$45.00
Venta Morales Tempranillo

Venta Morales Tempranillo

$35.00Out of stock
Honoro Vera Monastrell

Honoro Vera Monastrell

$35.00

BOTTLE The 2020 Honoro Vera Monastrell was produced with grapes from 20-year-old dry-farmed vines on limestone-rich soils fermented in open-top stainless steel vats. It's a primary and juicy varietal Monastrell with textbook aromas of Mediterranean herbs, with a soft, balanced palate, clean flavors and a dry finish. Winemaker Notes This wine is made from grapes from organic vineyards in accordance with the rules of the European Union & the United States. The vines are planted on limestone soils without irrigation & with very poor yields, rainfall does not exceed 300 mm annual & it helps to obtain top quality grapes without adding any pesticides. Tasting Notes: It exhibits great aromatic complexity, richness, & length. This mouth-filling Monastrell over-delivers in a big way. Drink it over the next 4 years. Food Pairings: Rices, pastas, vegetables and legumes dishes, mushrooms.

Honoro Vera Merlot

Honoro Vera Merlot

$35.00

Descorche de Botella & Servicio

$15.00

Juices

Green Juice

Green Juice

$6.00

Verdant green leaves | watery cucumber | tart celery | fresh limes

Tropical

Tropical

$6.00

Crisp carrots | fresh limes | peppery ginger

Feel the Beets

Feel the Beets

$6.00

Ripe beets | Fresh limes | Juicy apples

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh limes & organic agave

Ginger Lemonade

Ginger Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh limes | peppery ginger | organic agave

Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh limes | aromatic yerba bruja leaves | organic agave

Teas

Hot CBD Teas

Hot CBD Teas

$5.00

Soothing and flavorful - Té de hierbas o flores (según su elección) con 5mg de CBD servido sólo en agua caliente. Si gusta por un costo adicional puede añadirle jugo fresco de limas y agave orgánico.

Iced CBD Teas

Iced CBD Teas

$7.00

Soothing and flavorful - Té de hierbas o flores (según su elección) con 5mg de CBD, servido frio sobre hielo con jugo fresco de limas y endulzado con agave orgánico.

Hot Hibiscus Tea

Hot Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

Tart & bold - Té de flores de jamaica servido sólo en agua caliente. Si gusta por un costo adicional puede añadirle jugo fresco de limas y agave orgánico.

Iced Hibiscus Tea

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$7.00

Tart & bold - Té de flores de Jamaica servido frio sobre hielo con jugo fresco de limas y endulzado con agave orgánico.

Hot Mint Tea

Hot Mint Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Refreshing and Revitalizing - Té de hojas de menta frescas servido sólo en agua caliente. Si gusta por un costo adicional puede añadirle jugo fresco de limas y agave orgánico.

Iced Mint Tea

Iced Mint Tea

$7.00

Refreshing and Revitalizing - Té de hojas de menta frescas servido frio sobre hielo con jugo fresco de limas y endulzado con agave orgánico.

Coffee & Hot Drinks

Latte

Latte

$4.00
Pocillo "Small Latte"

Pocillo "Small Latte"

$3.00
Espresso

Espresso

$2.00
Cortadito

Cortadito

$3.00
Americano

Americano

$3.00
Mocha

Mocha

$4.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$6.00
Hot Matcha Milk

Hot Matcha Milk

$6.00Out of stock

Matcha Powder | Vanilla | Sweetened with Organic Agave | Your milk selection

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$8.00

16oz Iced Latte made with your preferred plant based milk , covered in our housemade Organic Chocolate Hot Fudge or Coconut Milk Caramel

Gustos Café Reserva

La Montaña

La Montaña

$22.00

Café en grano 8oz. Ganador Taza de Oro (2019-2020) Notas de Sabor: • Chocolate dulce • Caramelo • Acidez Media Descripción: • Cuerpo Completo • Acabado de Copa limpio • Altitud: 3,100 pies

Las Marías

Las Marías

$15.00

Café en grano 8oz. Notas de Sabor: • Almendra tostada • Chocolate cremoso • Acidez equilibrada Descripción: • Acabado de Copa limpio • Altitud: 2,500 pies

Juracán

Juracán

$15.00

Café en grano 8oz. Notas de Sabor: • Notas de chocolate • Aromático • Acidez equilibrada Descripción: • Cuerpo Medio • Acabado de Copa limpio • Altitud: 2,200 - 2,500 pies Mezcla 100% PR Single Origin Deidad taína "Cacique del viento" Rescatando las pocas cosechas de café que quedaron de la devastación causada pod el huracán María end 2017, nació nuestra mezcla especial de edición limitada, "Juracán". Hoy traemos de regreso este " blend" de origen único que destaca algunas de nuestras regions cafeterias favoritas de Yauco, Adjuntas y Las Marías. Tostado all máximo sabor y mezclado artísticamente para un sabor especial de Puerto Rico.

Adjuntas

Adjuntas

$15.00

Café en grano 8oz. Notas de Sabor: • Ciruela dulce y chocolate • Notas ligeras de sésamo tostado • Acidez ligera Descripción: • Cuerpo Suave • Acabado de Copa limpio • Altitud: 2,500 pies

Gustos Premium 2lb (grano)

Gustos Premium 2lb (grano)

$35.00

Filtered Water

12oz Filtered Water To Go

$1.00

Cakes

Brownie A La Mode

Brownie A La Mode

$9.95
Carrot Nut Cake

Carrot Nut Cake

$9.95
Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake

Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.95
Banana Nut Cake

Banana Nut Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Cheesecakes

Napolitano

Napolitano

$9.95Out of stock
Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.95Out of stock

Salted Caramel Raw Cheesecake - Gluten Free

Basque Classic Vanilla Cheesecake

Basque Classic Vanilla Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Cheesecake de queso de cashews hecho en casa horneado con vainillas y toque de limas. Todo su sabroso relleno está puesto sobre una capa de galleta tipo “graham” libre de gluten hecha con avena y almendras. Al tope crema batida de yogur y una mermelada de fresas orgánicas cocidas en su propio jugo.

Strawberry Raw Cheesecake

Strawberry Raw Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Strawberry Raw Cheesecake- Sugar Free - Gluten Free

Seasonal Desserts

Ice Cream over Pumpkin Waffles

Ice Cream over Pumpkin Waffles

$9.95
One Scoop Housemade Vanilla Ice Cream

One Scoop Housemade Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.95
Two Scoops Housemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Two Scoops Housemade Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Beer & Vegan Joint | Come in and enjoy! The prep time assigned by this app is just an estimate. Prep times usually fluctuate between 45 to 65 mins. If you need any extra information, assistance or have any questions please call.

Location

97 Betances, Caguas, PR 00725

El Grifo image
El Grifo image
El Grifo image

