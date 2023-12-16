- Home
El Gringo Mexican Restaurant 422 Main St
No reviews yet
422 Main St
El Segundo, CA 90245
FOOD MENU
Appetizers
Soup
A La Carte
- Enchilada$7.00
rolled-up corn tortilla filled with cheese, meat, or beans. covered in red or green sauce, and cheese on top
- Flautas$13.00
4 fried flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken breast and red sauce (egg roll sized). garnished with spicy ranch, lettuce, and pico de gallo
- Cheese Enchilada
Tacos
- Classic Chicken Taco$7.00
Hard shell shredded house chicken (marinated with bell pepper & onion) with lettuce, cheese, & tomato
- Classic Shredded Beef Taco$7.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled "house beef" (shredded with bell peppers and onions), lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Classic Ground Beef Taco$7.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Classic Ground Turkey Taco$7.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled with ground turkey, lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Xcholti Taco$7.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled with unseasoned, shredded chicken breast, lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Carne Asada Taco$8.00
soft corn tortilla filled with grilled steak, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Carnitas Taco$8.00
soft corn tortilla filled with hand-pulled grilled pork, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Pollo Negro Taco$8.00
soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned chunks of grilled chicken breast, guacamole, lettuce, cheese and tomato
- Pollo Asado Taco$8.00
soft flour tortilla filled with lightly-seasoned chunks of grilled chicken breast, guacamole, lettuce, cheese and tomato
- Fried Fish Taco$8.00
soft corn tortilla filled with fried red snapper, guacamole, lettuce, onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco$9.00
soft flour tortilla filled with grilled mahi mahi (either "blanco"-lemon pepper, or "negro"-cajun seasoning), spicy ranch, and cabbage
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$9.00
soft flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp (either "blanco"-lemon pepper, or "negro"-cajun seasoning), onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Beyond Taco$9.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled with ground Impossible (vegan ground beef substitute), lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Refried Bean Taco$7.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled with refried beans, lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Black Bean Taco$7.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled with black beans, lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Grilled Veggie Taco$7.00
soft flour tortilla filled with zucchini, squash, and carrots. topped with onion, cilantro, and guacamole
- Asada Baja Tacos$12.00
4 hand sized soft corn tortillas with grilled steak sauteed in red sauce, topped with onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Carnitas Baja Tacos$12.00
4 hand sized soft corn tortillas with hand-pulled grilled pork sauteed in red sauce, topped with onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Chicken Baja Tacos$12.00
4 hand sized soft corn tortillas with shredded chicken breast suateed in red sauce, topped with onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Beyond Baja Tacos$14.00
4 hand sized soft corn tortillas with Impossible (vegan ground beef substitute) sauteed in red sauce, topped with onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Baja Tacos 1\2 & 1\2$12.00
4 hand sized soft corn tortillas with choice of 2 meats: asada, carnitas, or chicken, sauteed in red sauce, topped with onion, cilantro, and tomato
Salads
- Pollo Negro Salad$17.00
chopped romaine, avocado, tomato, corn, and cheese, topped with grilled pollo negro (seasoned/blackend chicken breast). choice of dressing
- Ensalada Del Mar$19.00
chopped romaine with avocado, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and cabbage. choice between grilled mahi or grilled shrimp. choice of dressing
- Zacatecas Salad$17.00
chopped romaine with tomato, onion, cilantro, black beans, corn, cheese, and tortilla strips. choice of carne asada (grilled steak) or carnitas (grilled pork). choice of dressing
- Beet Salad$17.00
red beets over a bed of spinach, with tomato, onion, avocado, feta cheese, and roasted pine nuts. choice of grilled chicken or grilled shrimp. choice of dressing
- SIDE House Salad$6.00
chopped romaine with tomato and cheese. choice of dressing
- 1/2 Pollo Negro Salad$13.00
chopped romaine, avocado, tomato, corn, and cheese, topped with grilled pollo negro (seasoned/blackend chicken breast). choice of dressing
- 1/2 Ensalada Del Mar$14.00
chopped romaine with avocado, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and cabbage. choice between grilled mahi or grilled shrimp. choice of dressing
- 1/2 Zacatecas Salad$13.00
chopped romaine with tomato, onion, cilantro, black beans, corn, cheese, and tortilla strips. choice of carne asada (grilled steak) or carnitas (grilled pork). choice of dressing
- 1/2 Beet Salad$13.00
red beets over a bed of spinach, with tomato, onion, avocado, feta cheese, and roasted pine nuts. choice of grilled chicken or grilled shrimp. choice of dressing
Tostada
- House Chicken Tostada$16.00
- Ground Beef Tostada$16.00
- House Shredded Beef Tostada$16.00
- Ground Turkey Tostada$16.00
- Xcholti Tostada$18.00
- Pollo Negro Tostada$18.00
- Pollo Asado Tostada$18.00
- Asada Tostada$18.00
- Carnitas Tostada$18.00
- Fried Fish Tostada$17.00
- Mahi Mahi Tostada$19.00
- Grilled Shrimp Tostada$19.00
- Beyond Tostada$19.00
- Refried Bean Tostad$14.00
- Black Bean Tostada$14.00
Taco Salads
- House Chicken Taco Salad$16.00
- Ground Beef Taco Salad$16.00
- Shredded Beef Taco Salad$16.00
- Ground Turkey Taco Salad$16.00
- Xcholti Taco Salad$17.00
- Pollo Negro Taco Salad$18.00
- Pollo Asado Taco Salad$18.00
- Asada Taco Salad$18.00
- Carnitas Taco Salad$18.00
- Fried Fish Taco Salad$17.00
- Mahi Mahi Taco Salad$19.00
- Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad$19.00
- Beyond Taco Salad$19.00
- Refried Bean Taco Salad$14.00
- Black Bean Taco Salad$14.00
Quesadilla
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
- House Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
- Xcholti Quesadilla$14.00
- Ground Turkey Quesadilla$14.00
- Ground Beef Quesadilla$14.00
- Shredded Beef Quesadilla$14.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$16.00
- Carnitas Quesadilla$16.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
- Beyond Quesadilla$17.00
- Mexi-Cali Asada Quesadilla$16.00
- Mexi-Cali Carnitas Quesadilla$16.00
- Mexi-Cali Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
- Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
- Fajita Asada Quesadilla$16.00
- Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
- Black Bean Quesadilla$14.00
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Burritos
- House Chicken Burrito$16.00
- Ground Beef Burrito$16.00
- House Beef Burrito$16.00
- Turkey Burrito$16.00
- Carne Asada Burrito$17.00
- Diablo Burrito$17.00
- Carnitas Burritto$17.00
- Pollo Negro Burrito$16.00
- Pollo Asado Burrito$16.00
- Mahi Burrito$18.00
- Shrimp Burrito$18.00
- Beyond Burrito$18.00
- Veggie Burrito$16.00
- Taco Burrito$15.00
- Fajita Pollo Burrito$17.00
- Fajita Asada Burrito$17.00
- Fajita Shrimp Burrito$18.00
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$12.00
- Asher Burrito$17.00
- Breakfast Burrito$17.00
- House Beef & Egg Burrito$16.00
Burrito Bowls
- House Chicken Bowl$16.00
- Ground Beef Bowl$16.00
- House Beef Bowl$16.00
- Turkey Bowl$16.00
- Carne Asada Bowl$17.00
- Diablo Bowl$17.00
- Carnitas Bowl$17.00
- Pollo Negro Bowl$16.00
- Pollo Asado Bowl$16.00
- Mahi Bowl$18.00
- Shrimp Bowl$18.00
- Beyond Bowl$18.00
- Veggie Bowl$16.00
- Taco Bowl$15.00
- Fajita Pollo Bowl$17.00
- Fajita Asada Bowl$17.00
- Fajita Shrimp Bowl$18.00
- Asher Bowl$17.00
- Breakfast Bowl$17.00
- House Beef & Egg Bowl$16.00
Combos
Specials
Dinners
Burgers/Sandwiches
Sides
- SIDE Rice$5.00
- SIDE Refried Beans$5.00
- SIDE Rice & Beans$5.00
- SIDE Black Beans$5.00
- SIDE Black Beans & Rice$5.00
- SIDE House Salad$6.00
- SIDE Grilled Veggies$6.00
- SIDE Spinach$6.00
- SIDE French Fries$5.00
- SIDE Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- SIDE Mac N Cheese$5.00
- SIDE Fajita Veggies$6.00
- SIDE Coleslaw$5.00
- SIDE Corn Tortillas$0.50
- SIDE Flour Tortillas$0.50
- SIDE Avocado$2.00
- SIDE Cheese$1.00
- SIDE Pico de Gallo 4oz$2.00
- SIDE Jalapenos$2.00
- SIDE Cilantro$2.00
- SIDE Onions$2.00
- SIDE Tomatoes$2.00
- SIDE Corn (veggie)$2.00
- SIDE Cabbage$2.00
- SIDE Romaine$2.00
- Chips and Salsa$3.00
Side Meats
- SIDE House Chicken$12.00
- 1/2 SIDE House Chicken$8.00
- SIDE House Shredded Beef$12.00
- 1/2 SIDE House Shredded Beef$8.00
- SIDE Ground Beef$12.00
- 1/2 SIDE Ground Beef$8.00
- SIDE Ground Turkey$12.00
- 1/2 SIDE Ground Turkey$8.00
- SIDE Xcholti Chicken$13.00
- 1/2 SIDE Xcholti Chicken$9.00
- SIDE Carne Asada$13.00
- 1/2 SIDE Carne Asada$9.00
- SIDE Carnitas$13.00
- 1/2 SIDE Carnitas$9.00
- SIDE Fried Fish$13.00
- 1/2 SIDE Fried Fish$9.00
- SIDE Pollo Negro$13.00
- 1/2 SIDE Pollo Negro$9.00
- SIDE Pollo Asado$13.00
- 1/2 SIDE Pollo Asado$9.00
- SIDE Mahi Mahi$15.00
- 1/2 SIDE Mahi Mahi$10.00
- SIDE Shrimp$15.00
- 1/2 SIDE Shrimp$10.00
- SIDE Beyond Beef$15.00
- 1/2 SIDE Beyond Beef$10.00
- SIDE Bowtie Bison$15.00
- 1/2 SIDE Bowtie Bison$10.00
- Burger Patty$5.00
Salsa/Dressing/Sauces
- Chips and Salsa$3.00
- Pint Salsa$5.00
- Quart Salsa$10.00
- Spicy Ranch
- Mandarin Orange
- Balsamic Vinaigrette
- EXTRA Salsa$0.50
- EXTRA Chips$1.00
- Small Guacamole$5.00
- Large Guacamole$10.00
10 ounces of avocado dip, with onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Red Sauce$0.35
- Green Sauce$0.35
- Ranchero Sauce$0.35
- Medium Bag Chips$10.00
KIDS Menu
- Kids Burrito$6.00
- Kids Quesadilla$6.00
- Kids Taco$7.00
- Kids Enchilada$7.00
- Kids Chicken Cheese Roll$7.00
- Kids Cheese Chips$6.00
- Kids Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00
- Kids Xcholti Soup$8.00
- Kids Chicken Bowl$8.00
- Kids Mac N Cheese$5.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
- SOLO Kids Burrito$5.00
- SOLO Kids Quesadilla$5.00
- SOLO Kids Taco$6.00
- SOLO Kids Chicken Cheese Roll$6.00
ALCOHOL
Tap Beers
Cerveza
Domestic Beers
Margarita
Wine by the Glass
Bottled Wine
Tequila
- 1800 Blanco$10.00
- 1800 Blanco Double$19.00
- 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño$11.00
- 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Double$21.00
- Casamigos Añejo$14.00
- Casamigos Añejo Double$27.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco Double$21.00
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado Double$25.00
- Cazadores Blanco$11.00
- Cazadores Blanco Double$21.00
- Cazadores Reposado$12.00
- Cazadores Reposado Double$23.00
- Corralejo Añejo$13.00
- Corralejo Añejo Double$25.00
- Corralejo Blanco$11.00
- Corralejo Blanco Double$21.00
- Corralejo Reposado$12.00
- Corralejo Reposado Double$23.00
- Don Julio 1942$26.00
- Don Julio 1942 Double$50.00
- Don Julio Añejo$13.00
- Don Julio Añejo Double$25.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Don Julio Blanco Double$21.00
- Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado Double$23.00
- Herradura Blanco$11.00
- Herradura Blanco Double$21.00
- Herradura Reposado$12.00
- Herradura Reposado Double$23.00
- Hornitos Blanco$11.00
- Hornitos Blanco Double$21.00
- Hornitos Reposado$12.00
- Hornitos Reposado Double$23.00
- Jose Cuervo Blanco$11.00
- Jose Cuervo Blanco Double$21.00
- Jose Cuervo Reposado$13.00
- Jose Cuervo Reposado Double$25.00
- Lunazul$10.00
- Lunazul Double$19.00
- Patron Añejo$13.00
- Patron Añejo Double$25.00
- Patron Blanco$11.00
- Patron Blanco Double$21.00
- Patron Reposado$12.00
- Patron Reposado Double$23.00
- Tres Generaciones$10.00
- Tres Generaciones Double$19.00
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey
Gin
Bourbon
Scotch
TO-GO
