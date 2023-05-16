El Habanero T&C LLC 322 Burnet Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
322 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Phoebe's Restaurant & Coffee Lounge
No Reviews
900 East Genesee Street Syracuse, NY 13244
View restaurant