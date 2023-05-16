A map showing the location of El Habanero T&C LLC 322 Burnet AveView gallery

El Habanero T&C LLC 322 Burnet Ave

322 Burnet Ave

Syracuse, NY 13203

Food

Chalupas

tostada stuffed with fried beans with lettuce and cheese

Chalupas

$3.50

Chicken fajitas

Two flour tortillas or Three corn tortillas stuffed with Marinated Chicken or Beef and accompanied with Sweet Peppers, Onion

Chicken Fajitas

$12.99

Chicken flautas

Four rolled corn tortillas with chicken accompanied by cheese

Chicken flautas

$12.99

Chimichangas

Two flour tortillas in burrito with refried beans and meat or chicken, fried

Chimichangas

$14.99

Cuban Food

cuban Sandwich / Sandwich Cubano

$12.99

Grilled cuban bread topped with butter, mustard, pickle, ham, roast pork

Rosted Pork Sandwich/ Bocadito con lechon

$7.99

Toasted cuban bread topped with roast pork, letter and tomatoes

Steak Sandwich / Pan con bistec

$8.99

Toasted cuban bread topped with bistec, letter and tomatoes

Ham and Cheese Sandwich / Bocadito de queso y Jamon

$6.99

Grilled cuban bread toped with butter, ham, and Swiss cheese

Cuban Friter / Frita Cubana

$7.99

This is a Cuban-style hamburger served with French fries, mustard, tomato, and lettuce.

Quesadillas

Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, chicken or ground beef

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

Beef Quesadilla

$4.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.50

Tacos

Tacos de Birria

$14.99

4 corn or flower tortillas filled with seasoned beef toped diced onion, cilantro, Serve with lime wedges and sliced jalapenos if desired cheese if desired.

Tacos de Pollo

$14.99

4 corn or flower tortillas filled wacamole Pico de gallo and seasoned chicken

Tacos de Carnita

$14.99

4 corn or flower tortillas filled with seasoned Pork toped with green or red sauce diced onion, cilantro, Serve with lime wedges

Tacos de Carne asada

$14.99

4 corn or flower tortillas filled with grilled beef toped diced onion, cilantro, Serve with lime wedges toped with green sauce if desired.

Tacos de chirizo

$14.99

4 corn or flower tortillas filled with chorizo toped diced onion, cilantro,

Tacos al pastor

$14.99

Four corn or flour tortillas covered with seasoned pork meat and cilantro, onion and pineapple

Taco a la diabla

$14.99

four corn or flour tortillas covered with seasoned beef meat and and sausage cilantro and onion

Hard Taco

$14.99

Four fried corn or flour tortillas, cooked with shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese

Tostadas

tostada stuffed with fried beans and the option of carnitas or chicken

Tostadas

$3.99

Speciality of the day

Speciality of the day

$14.99

Rice and beans

$5.99

Drinks

Fresh orange juice / Jugo de naranja

$5.50

Malta

$2.50

Natural sugar cane juice

$5.50

fruit smoothies / Batidos de Fruta

$4.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Water / Agua

$3.00

Mango nectar

$2.00

Sodas

$3.50

Dessert

Flan

$3.50

Extra

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Fries

Fries

$3.50

Chips and cheese dip

Chips and cheese dip

$4.50

Chips and guacamoles

Chips and guacamoles

$4.50

Appetizers

Nacho and chicken

$7.00

Nacho and beef and Bacon

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

322 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

