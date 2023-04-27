El Hongo Magico Taqueria 4131 North Rockwell Street
A Plant-Based Taqueria that serves authentic Mexican flavors featuring culinary mushrooms to highlight their magic and versatility.
4131 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL 60618
