  El Hongo Magico Taqueria - 4131 North Rockwell Street
El Hongo Magico Taqueria 4131 North Rockwell Street

No reviews yet

4131 North Rockwell Street

Chicago, IL 60618

Tacos

El Taco Mágico

$6.00

El de Papas

$6.00

El de Rajas

$6.00

Sides

Cauliflower Ceviche

$12.00

Aguas

Hibiscus

$5.00

Lemongrass

$5.00

Tamales

Pinto Beans Cheese

$6.00

Swiss Chard WB

$6.00

Black Bean

$6.00
A Plant-Based Taqueria that serves authentic Mexican flavors featuring culinary mushrooms to highlight their magic and versatility.

4131 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL 60618

