El Huapango Mexican Restuarant - Grimes
243 Reviews
$$
3600 Se Crossroads Dr
Grimes, IA 50111
Order Again
Family Meal Platters
FMPack #1 Enchiladas
(8) Enchiladas Choice of: shredded chicken or ground beef or cheese Rice and beans Chips, salsa, and queso dip!
FMPack #2 Tacos
(8) Street Taco's Meat Choice: Steak, chorizo, pastor, grilled chicken, or Hawaiian pork *cilantro and onions on the tacos **sauce is on the side Rice and beans Chips, salsa, and queso dip!
FMPack #3 Fajitas
Fajitas (feeds family of 4) (includes 12 tortillas) Choice of meat: Steak, chicken, or mix (onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes) Rice and beans Chips, salsa, and queso dip!
Fiesta Nachos
Chicken, beef, and beans Guacomole, Pico de Gallo, queso, Chori-Queso, and sour cream
Available Mon-sat From 11.am- 3pm Lunch Special
Lunch Enchilada Supreme
One Beef Enchilada and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, and a side of rice.
Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs with Mexican Sausage. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, shredded cheese.
Two Taquitos
Two taquitos, one chicken and one beef. Served with lettuce, sour cream and Spanish rice.
Lunch Monte Special
Mushroom quesadilla, served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
Lunch Spinach Quesadilla
Spinach quesadilla with rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
Lunch Pollo Grill
Grilled chicken breast with rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
Lunch Burrito Verde
One carnitas burrito, topped with green sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream and rice.
1/2 Order Fajitas Texana
Shrimp, chicken, beef with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
1/2 Order Fajitas
Tender sliced beef or chicken with bell peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and order of rice and refried beans.
Available Mon- Sat 11.00-3pm
Speedy Gonzalez
One enchilada, one taco, rice or beans.
L/Quesadilla Fajita Lunch
Quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak and cheese and sauteed vegetables. Served with rice, beans and tossed salad.
Lunch Quesadilla Hawaiian
L/Quesadilla Deluxe
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheese, served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.
L/Quesadilla Veracruz
Stuffed with grilled shrimp, mushrooms and served with rice, sour cream and salad.
Lunch Taco Salad
Choice of chicken or beef with beans, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Lunch Chicken Tortilla Soup
Lunch Flacos Burritos
Two steak and cheese burritos filled with lettuce and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Chimichanga
Stuffed flour tortilla with chicken or beef, served with rice and beans, lettuce and sour cream.
Lunch Grimes Special
Four little chimichangas, two chicken and two beef topped with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce. Served with tossed salad.
Chicken Chipotle Fettuccine Lunch
Fettuccine topped with our special chipotle sauce.
Seafood Chipotle Fettuccine Lunch
Fettuccine topped with our special chipotle sauce.
Available Mon-sat 11-3pm Lunch Combinations
Appetizers
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell pepper and cheese topped with grilled chicken.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell served with your choice of ground beef or chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell served with grilled steak or grilled chicken, cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.
Vallarta Salad
Shrimp salad with lettuce, cheese, onion, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.
House Salad
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, cheese and garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Faj Taco Salad Camaron
A crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Fajita Dinner
Steak or chicken, grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and sour cream.
Quesadilla Tropical
Filled with grilled shrimp and crab meat served with rice, beans and tossed salad.
Quesadilla Verde
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream.
Quesadilla Veracruz
Stuffed with grilled shrimp, mushrooms and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Hawaiian Quesadilla
Ham and pineapple quesadilla. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Quesadilla Deluxe
Quesadilla America
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supreme
Four enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, one cheese and one bean. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice, lettuce and tomatoes.
Seafood Enchiladas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, crab meat, pico de gallo, and avocado slices. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Street Tacos
Street Tacos (3) with rice and beans
with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.
Tongue Tacos (3)rice And Beens
Hawaiian Pork Tacos (3) with rice and beans
with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.
Pastor3 Rice And Beans
Hawain Taco Single
Chorizo 3 Rice And Beans
Carnitas 3 Rice And Beans
Shrimp Tacos (3) with rice and beans
with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.
Fihs Tacos 3 Rice And Bens
Tongue Tacos
Street Tacos
with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.
Tongue (Single)taco
Ground Beef3rice And Beans
with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.
Single Fihs Taco
Shrimp Taco( Single)
Shrimp (Single ) Taco
Burritos
Chorizo Burrito
Filled with Mexican sausage, ground beef, beans, rice, cheese. Served with salad.
Burrito Loco
Chicken or steak, rice and beans inside, hot salsa, tossed salad, topped with cheese sauce.
Burritos Deluxe
One beef and one chicken burrito, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, beans and sour cream.
Flacos Burritos
Two steak and cheese burritos with lettuce, served with rice and beans.
Chipotle Burrito
Filled with grilled chicken on chipotle sauce. Topped with cheese dip served with rice.
Feria Burrito
10" tortilla your choice of chicken or steak filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.
Burrito California
Chicken or steak filled with beans, mushrooms, and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Ranchero Burrito
2 pork burritos, with tomatoes, onions. Tomatoes topped with red and cheese sauce.
Burrito Texano
Filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream. Topped with green salsa and cheese dip.
Angel Burrito
Filled with steak or grilled chicken and bacon. Covered with three color sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.
Arturs'burrito
Fajitas
Pollos
Chori-Pollo
Chicken breast corvered with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and sour cream.
Pollo Loco
Chicken breast topped with grilled onions and cheese sauce. Served with rice, tossed salad and sour cream.
Spinach Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled mushrooms and spinach with cheese. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and tortillas.
Pollo Con Arroz
Grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, tossed salad and tortillas.
Pollo Con Camaron
Grilled chicken breast and grilled shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de galllo, sour cream and beans.
Pollo Con Crema
Chicken breast covered with cream sauce, mushrooms. Served with rice and beans.
Hawaiian Chicken
Chicken breast covered with pineapple and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Any Time
Chicken Chipotle Pasta
Chicken tossed with fettuccine. Topped with pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and cheese.
Shrimp Chipotle Pasta
Shrimp tossed with fettuccine. Topped with pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and cheese.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Huevos Con Chorizo
Two fried eggs cooked with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Campo Bowl
Grilled marinated chicken, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, spinach, chopped cilantro, avocado and crispy tortilla.
Chicken Strip Basket
Chiken Wings 10 Pic
Caldo De Res
Caldo De Camaron
Menudo
Chiken Wings(6)pc
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp 6 Pc.
Bacon Wrapped 10 Pc.
Steaks
Carne Asada
Tender thin slices of rib-eye steak, served with rice and beans.
Steak Ranchero
Rib-eye steak with ranchero sauce served with rice and beans.
Steak Veracruz
T-bone steak and shrimp topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Steak A La Mexicana
Tender thin slices of rib-eye steak with grilled jalapeno, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Farm
Tender sliced beef with grilled onions and mushrooms cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
3 Compadres
Rib-eye , chicken breast and shrimp. Served with rice and beans.
Iowa Steak
T-bone steak and jumbo shrimp. Served with fries, cheese dip and vegetables.
Grimes Steak
12 T-bone steak, 5 jumbo shrimps, w over easy eggs. Grilled onions and a piece of pinneapple. Served with french fries or rice and beans.
El Jefe Special
Steak Con Camaron
Rib-eye steak with ranchero sauce served with rice and beans.
Seafood
Camarones A La Mexicana
Shrimp cooked with onions, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Camarones A El Hupango
Delicious jumbo shrimp and bacon cooked with peppers, onions, mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Camarones Chipotle (HOT)
Shrimp with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.
Shrimp Cocktail
Large shrimp with cocktail sauce, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado. Served with crackers.
Lake Filet
Tilapia and shrimp cooked with mushrooms, onions with rice, lettuce and sour cream.
Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp with ham and hot sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Camarones Al Mojo
Camarones Cucaracha
Arroz Con Camarones
Spanish rice with seasoned shrimp, sauteed onions, and mushrooms.
Ceviche Shrimp
Camarones Rancheros
Grilled shrimp cooked with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and beans.
Camarones A La Crema
Shrimp covered with cream sauce, onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Fish Ceviche
Chimichangas De Camaron
One deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Chimichangas De Camaron with Crab Meat
One deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Adding Crab meat
Fried Mojarra
Deep fried whole tilapia, served with rice, lettuce, avocado slices and pico de gallo.
Mojarra Al Mojo
Mojarra A La Diabla
House Specialties
Chimichangas
2 Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Nachos Fajita
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken, beef or mixed. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
Carnitas
Pork tips served with rice, beans, tossed salad and tortillas.
Carnitas En Salsa Verde
Flautas
Three rolled flour tortillas. Filled with chicken and deep fried. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Mix of Mexico
One chile rellen, one beef taco, one enchilada, one tamale, and one tostada. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Relleno Combo
Two whole poblano peppers. Stuffed with cheese, then topped with egg.. Served with rice and beans.
Rey Poblano
One poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese, topped with your choice of steak or chicken. Served with rice and beans.
Piña Fajita
Steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with pineapple, bell peppers, onions and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Taquitos Dorados
One beef, one chicken, and two potato taquitos. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Alambre
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, pinneapple, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Nachos Supreme
Corn chips with beans, ground beef and chicken. Topped lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Grimes Special
Four little chimichangas; two chicken and two beef. Topped with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce. Served with tossed salad.
Molcajete
Vegetarian Menu
Veg1. Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, Bean Tostada
Veg2. Potato Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla, Bean Tostada
Veg3. One Chile Relleno, One Spinach Enchilada, Rice And Beans
Veg4. Mushroom Quesadilla Served With Rice & Salad.
Veg5. Potato Burrito, Enchilada, Cheese Rice And Beans
Veg6. Two Enchiladas One Spinach, One Cheese, Rice & Beans.
Veg7. Chile Relleno, Cheese Quesadilla And Beans.
Kids Menu
Combo Dinners
Din1# Two Beef Enchiladas, Taco, Rice Or Beans
Din2# Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Taco
DIn3# Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice & Beans
Din4# Enchilada, Taco, Rice And Beans
Din5# Enchilada, Tamale, Rice And Beans
Din6# Two Taco, Rice And Beans
Din7# Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
Din8# Enchilada, Burrito, Chile Relleno
Din9# Burrito, Enchilada, Tamale
Din10# Burrito, Enchilada, Rice & Beans
Din11# Enchilada, Burrito & Quesadilla
Din12# Taco, Burrito, Rice & Beans
Din13# Enchilada, Chile Relleno & Tostada
Din14# Quesadilla, Burrito & Taco
Din15# Chile Relleno, Enchilada, Rice, & Beans
A la Carte Nachos
A La Carte Enchiladas
Side Orders Ches Dip Y Chips.
Black Beans
Rice
Beans
Rice and Beans
Fries
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Tortillas Corn
Flour Tortilla
Pico De Gallo
Chiles Toreados
Small Chips
Big Chips
Jalapenos
Avocado Slices
Cheesedip And Chips
Salsa 6oz
Large Salsa 12 Oz.
Hot Salsa
0/Lime
Chimichanga A Ia Carte
0/ Tomate
0/Rach
Chile Relleno
0/Lettuce
Rice And Chesdip
A La Carte Burritos
A La Carte Quesadillas
A La Carte Tostadas
Chorizo Burrito
Filled with Mexican sausage, ground beef, beans, rice, cheese. Served with salad.
Burrito Loco
Chicken or steak, rice and beans inside, hot salsa, tossed salad, topped with cheese sauce.
Burritos Deluxe
One beef and one chicken burrito, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, beans and sour cream.
Flacos Burritos
Two steak and cheese burritos with lettuce, served with rice and beans.
Chipotle Burrito
Filled with grilled chicken on chipotle sauce. Topped with cheese dip served with rice.
Feria Burrito
10" tortilla your choice of chicken or steak filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.
Burrito California
Chicken or steak filled with beans, mushrooms, and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Ranchero Burrito
2 pork burritos, with tomatoes, onions. Tomatoes topped with red and cheese sauce.
Burrito Texano
Filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream. Topped with green salsa and cheese dip.
Angel Burrito
Filled with steak or grilled chicken and bacon. Covered with three color sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.
