Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

El Huapango Mexican Restuarant - Grimes

243 Reviews

$$

3600 Se Crossroads Dr

Grimes, IA 50111

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Street Tacos (3) with rice and beans
Quesadilla Fajita Dinner

Family Meal Platters

FMPack #1 Enchiladas

$29.99

(8) Enchiladas Choice of: shredded chicken or ground beef or cheese Rice and beans Chips, salsa, and queso dip!

FMPack #2 Tacos

$39.99

(8) Street Taco's Meat Choice: Steak, chorizo, pastor, grilled chicken, or Hawaiian pork *cilantro and onions on the tacos **sauce is on the side Rice and beans Chips, salsa, and queso dip!

FMPack #3 Fajitas

$39.99

Fajitas (feeds family of 4) (includes 12 tortillas) Choice of meat: Steak, chicken, or mix (onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes) Rice and beans Chips, salsa, and queso dip!

Fiesta Nachos

$28.49

Chicken, beef, and beans Guacomole, Pico de Gallo, queso, Chori-Queso, and sour cream

Available Mon-sat From 11.am- 3pm Lunch Special

Lunch Enchilada Supreme

$9.75

One Beef Enchilada and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream, and a side of rice.

Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.75

Two scrambled eggs with Mexican Sausage. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, shredded cheese.

Two Taquitos

$9.25

Two taquitos, one chicken and one beef. Served with lettuce, sour cream and Spanish rice.

Lunch Monte Special

$9.75

Mushroom quesadilla, served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream.

Lunch Spinach Quesadilla

$9.75

Spinach quesadilla with rice, lettuce, and sour cream.

Lunch Pollo Grill

$10.25

Grilled chicken breast with rice, lettuce, and sour cream.

Lunch Burrito Verde

$9.99

One carnitas burrito, topped with green sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream and rice.

1/2 Order Fajitas Texana

$12.99

Shrimp, chicken, beef with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

1/2 Order Fajitas

$10.99

Tender sliced beef or chicken with bell peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and order of rice and refried beans.

Available Mon- Sat 11.00-3pm

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.75

One enchilada, one taco, rice or beans.

L/Quesadilla Fajita Lunch

$10.75

Quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak and cheese and sauteed vegetables. Served with rice, beans and tossed salad.

Lunch Quesadilla Hawaiian

$9.75

L/Quesadilla Deluxe

$9.85

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheese, served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.

L/Quesadilla Veracruz

$10.99

Stuffed with grilled shrimp, mushrooms and served with rice, sour cream and salad.

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.49

Choice of chicken or beef with beans, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Lunch Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Lunch Flacos Burritos

$10.25

Two steak and cheese burritos filled with lettuce and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.75

Stuffed flour tortilla with chicken or beef, served with rice and beans, lettuce and sour cream.

Lunch Grimes Special

$10.25

Four little chimichangas, two chicken and two beef topped with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce. Served with tossed salad.

Chicken Chipotle Fettuccine Lunch

$9.99

Fettuccine topped with our special chipotle sauce.

Seafood Chipotle Fettuccine Lunch

$11.25

Fettuccine topped with our special chipotle sauce.

Available Mon-sat 11-3pm Lunch Combinations

Lunch#1

$9.75

Lun2. Enchilada, Rice And Beans

$9.75

Lun3. Chile Relleno, Taco, Sour Cream And Salad

$9.75

L#4. Burrito, Rice And Beans

$9.75

Lun5. One Cheese Quesadilla, Burrito, Sour Cream And Salad

$9.75

Lun6. Two Tacos, Rice And Beans

$9.75

Lun7. Enchilada, Taco, Rice And Beans

$9.75

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Guacamole on stone

$10.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Chori-Queso

$7.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Large Cheese dip And Chips

$11.99

Large Cheese dip

$9.99

1/2 Guacamole

$2.50

Cheesdip And Chips

$6.49

Beef Dip

$6.99

Beef Queso Dip

$6.99

32 Oz Chesdip And Chips

$29.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.25

Lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell pepper and cheese topped with grilled chicken.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Crispy flour shell served with your choice of ground beef or chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.25

Crispy flour shell served with grilled steak or grilled chicken, cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.

Vallarta Salad

$15.99

Shrimp salad with lettuce, cheese, onion, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$9.59

Tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, cheese and garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Faj Taco Salad Camaron

$15.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita Dinner

$13.25

Steak or chicken, grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and sour cream.

Quesadilla Tropical

$14.99

Filled with grilled shrimp and crab meat served with rice, beans and tossed salad.

Quesadilla Verde

$9.99

Cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream.

Quesadilla Veracruz

$13.49

Stuffed with grilled shrimp, mushrooms and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Hawaiian Quesadilla

$13.50

Ham and pineapple quesadilla. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Quesadilla Deluxe

$11.50

Quesadilla America

$12.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supreme

$12.49

Four enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, one cheese and one bean. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.49

Three chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice, lettuce and tomatoes.

Seafood Enchiladas

$14.49

Two flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, crab meat, pico de gallo, and avocado slices. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$12.49

Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos (3) with rice and beans

$12.00

with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.

Tongue Tacos (3)rice And Beens

$12.00

Hawaiian Pork Tacos (3) with rice and beans

$12.00

with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.

Pastor3 Rice And Beans

$12.00

Hawain Taco Single

$4.00

Chorizo 3 Rice And Beans

$12.00

Carnitas 3 Rice And Beans

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos (3) with rice and beans

$13.95

with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.

Fihs Tacos 3 Rice And Bens

$13.95

Tongue Tacos

$4.00

Street Tacos

$4.00

with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.

Tongue (Single)taco

$4.00

Ground Beef3rice And Beans

$10.50

with grilled onions, pineapple and color peppers.

Single Fihs Taco

$4.65

Shrimp Taco( Single)

$4.65

Shrimp (Single ) Taco

$4.65

Burritos

Chorizo Burrito

$12.99

Filled with Mexican sausage, ground beef, beans, rice, cheese. Served with salad.

Burrito Loco

$13.99

Chicken or steak, rice and beans inside, hot salsa, tossed salad, topped with cheese sauce.

Burritos Deluxe

$12.99

One beef and one chicken burrito, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, beans and sour cream.

Flacos Burritos

$13.00

Two steak and cheese burritos with lettuce, served with rice and beans.

Chipotle Burrito

$13.99

Filled with grilled chicken on chipotle sauce. Topped with cheese dip served with rice.

Feria Burrito

$13.99

10" tortilla your choice of chicken or steak filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.

Burrito California

$13.99

Chicken or steak filled with beans, mushrooms, and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Ranchero Burrito

$12.99

2 pork burritos, with tomatoes, onions. Tomatoes topped with red and cheese sauce.

Burrito Texano

$15.99

Filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream. Topped with green salsa and cheese dip.

Angel Burrito

$13.99

Filled with steak or grilled chicken and bacon. Covered with three color sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.

Arturs'burrito

$17.75

Fajitas

Fajitas

$15.99

Fajitas Hidalgo

$18.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Texas Fajitas, Chicken, Beef & Shrimp

$16.99

Hawaiian Fajita, Chicken, Beef, Shrimp & Pineapple

$17.49

Vegetarian Fajita

$13.99

Seafood Fajita

$18.99

Parrillada Mexicana X1

$20.99

Parrilado Mexicano X2

$35.49

(2) Seafood Fajita

$29.99

Fajita Texanax2

$29.99

Pollos

Chori-Pollo

$14.99

Chicken breast corvered with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and sour cream.

Pollo Loco

$14.99

Chicken breast topped with grilled onions and cheese sauce. Served with rice, tossed salad and sour cream.

Spinach Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled mushrooms and spinach with cheese. Served with rice, beans, tossed salad and tortillas.

Pollo Con Arroz

$14.99

Grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, tossed salad and tortillas.

Pollo Con Camaron

$16.49

Grilled chicken breast and grilled shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de galllo, sour cream and beans.

Pollo Con Crema

$14.99

Chicken breast covered with cream sauce, mushrooms. Served with rice and beans.

Hawaiian Chicken

$14.99

Chicken breast covered with pineapple and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Any Time

Chicken Chipotle Pasta

$12.99

Chicken tossed with fettuccine. Topped with pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and cheese.

Shrimp Chipotle Pasta

$14.99

Shrimp tossed with fettuccine. Topped with pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and cheese.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$13.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.25

Two fried eggs cooked with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Campo Bowl

$12.49

Grilled marinated chicken, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, spinach, chopped cilantro, avocado and crispy tortilla.

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.25

Chiken Wings 10 Pic

$14.85

Caldo De Res

$14.99

Caldo De Camaron

$16.99

Menudo

$14.99

Chiken Wings(6)pc

$9.85

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp 6 Pc.

$11.99

Bacon Wrapped 10 Pc.

$18.99

Steaks

Tender thin slices of rib-eye and shrimp. Served with rice and beans.

Carne Asada

$17.75

Tender thin slices of rib-eye steak, served with rice and beans.

Steak Ranchero

$17.75

Rib-eye steak with ranchero sauce served with rice and beans.

Steak Veracruz

$20.50

T-bone steak and shrimp topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Steak A La Mexicana

$17.75

Tender thin slices of rib-eye steak with grilled jalapeno, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Farm

$15.49

Tender sliced beef with grilled onions and mushrooms cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

3 Compadres

$18.99

Rib-eye , chicken breast and shrimp. Served with rice and beans.

Iowa Steak

$19.99

T-bone steak and jumbo shrimp. Served with fries, cheese dip and vegetables.

Grimes Steak

$23.00

12 T-bone steak, 5 jumbo shrimps, w over easy eggs. Grilled onions and a piece of pinneapple. Served with french fries or rice and beans.

El Jefe Special

$24.50

Steak Con Camaron

$19.99

Rib-eye steak with ranchero sauce served with rice and beans.

Seafood

Camarones A La Mexicana

$17.85

Shrimp cooked with onions, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Camarones A El Hupango

$17.99

Delicious jumbo shrimp and bacon cooked with peppers, onions, mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Camarones Chipotle (HOT)

$17.85

Shrimp with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.85

Large shrimp with cocktail sauce, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado. Served with crackers.

Lake Filet

$16.99

Tilapia and shrimp cooked with mushrooms, onions with rice, lettuce and sour cream.

Camarones A La Diabla

$17.85

Shrimp with ham and hot sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Camarones Al Mojo

$17.85

Camarones Cucaracha

$18.00

Arroz Con Camarones

$17.85

Spanish rice with seasoned shrimp, sauteed onions, and mushrooms.

Ceviche Shrimp

$15.99

Camarones Rancheros

$17.85

Grilled shrimp cooked with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and beans.

Camarones A La Crema

$17.85

Shrimp covered with cream sauce, onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Fish Ceviche

$12.99

Chimichangas De Camaron

$15.99

One deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Chimichangas De Camaron with Crab Meat

$18.48

One deep fried tortilla stuffed with shrimp. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Adding Crab meat

Fried Mojarra

$18.25

Deep fried whole tilapia, served with rice, lettuce, avocado slices and pico de gallo.

Mojarra Al Mojo

$19.69

Mojarra A La Diabla

$20.99

House Specialties

Chimichangas

$12.99

2 Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.

Nachos Fajita

$11.99

Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken, beef or mixed. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.

Carnitas

$14.25

Pork tips served with rice, beans, tossed salad and tortillas.

Carnitas En Salsa Verde

$14.75

Flautas

$12.99

Three rolled flour tortillas. Filled with chicken and deep fried. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Mix of Mexico

$17.99

One chile rellen, one beef taco, one enchilada, one tamale, and one tostada. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Relleno Combo

$13.99

Two whole poblano peppers. Stuffed with cheese, then topped with egg.. Served with rice and beans.

Rey Poblano

$13.99

One poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese, topped with your choice of steak or chicken. Served with rice and beans.

Piña Fajita

$18.75

Steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with pineapple, bell peppers, onions and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Taquitos Dorados

$12.25

One beef, one chicken, and two potato taquitos. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Alambre

$16.49

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, pinneapple, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Corn chips with beans, ground beef and chicken. Topped lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Grimes Special

$12.49

Four little chimichangas; two chicken and two beef. Topped with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce. Served with tossed salad.

Molcajete

$24.99

Vegetarian Menu

Veg1. Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, Bean Tostada

$10.50

Veg2. Potato Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla, Bean Tostada

$10.50

Veg3. One Chile Relleno, One Spinach Enchilada, Rice And Beans

$10.50

Veg4. Mushroom Quesadilla Served With Rice & Salad.

$10.50

Veg5. Potato Burrito, Enchilada, Cheese Rice And Beans

$10.50

Veg6. Two Enchiladas One Spinach, One Cheese, Rice & Beans.

$10.50

Veg7. Chile Relleno, Cheese Quesadilla And Beans.

$10.50

Kids Menu

Kid1. Cheeseburger And Fries

$6.75

Kid2. Chicken Fingers And Fries

$6.75

Kid3. Nachitos

$6.75

Kid4. Mini Taco Salad

$6.75

Kid5. Quesadilla With Fries

$6.75

Kid6. Grilled Chicken And Rice

$6.75

Kid7. Macaroni And Cheese

$6.75

Kid8. Burrito And Taco

$6.75

Kid10. Enchilada Rice And Beans

$6.75

Combo Dinners

Din1# Two Beef Enchiladas, Taco, Rice Or Beans

$11.99

Din2# Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Taco

$11.99

DIn3# Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice & Beans

$11.99

Din4# Enchilada, Taco, Rice And Beans

$11.99

Din5# Enchilada, Tamale, Rice And Beans

$11.99

Din6# Two Taco, Rice And Beans

$11.99

Din7# Burrito, Taco, Enchilada

$11.99

Din8# Enchilada, Burrito, Chile Relleno

$11.99

Din9# Burrito, Enchilada, Tamale

$11.99

Din10# Burrito, Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$11.99

Din11# Enchilada, Burrito & Quesadilla

$11.99

Din12# Taco, Burrito, Rice & Beans

$11.99

Din13# Enchilada, Chile Relleno & Tostada

$11.99

Din14# Quesadilla, Burrito & Taco

$11.99

Din15# Chile Relleno, Enchilada, Rice, & Beans

$11.99

A la Carte Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$5.49

Bean Nachos

$5.49

Chicken Nachos

$8.25

Beef Nachos

$8.25

Grilled Steak Nachos

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$10.99

A La Carte Enchiladas

Beef Enchilada

$3.70

Chicken Enchilada

$3.70

Cheese Enchilada

$3.70

Bean Enchilada

$3.70

Shrimp Enchilada

$4.99

Crab Meat Enchilada

$4.99

Grilled Steak Enchilada

$4.25

Grilled Chicken Enchilada

$4.25

Enchiladas X 3

$10.49

Side Orders Ches Dip Y Chips.

Black Beans

$3.85

Rice

$3.55

Beans

$3.55

Rice and Beans

$5.50

Fries

$3.85

Sour Cream

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Tortillas Corn

$1.75

Flour Tortilla

$1.75

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.99

Small Chips

$2.00

Big Chips

$3.00

Jalapenos

$1.75

Avocado Slices

$3.85

Cheesedip And Chips

$5.99

Salsa 6oz

$1.50

Large Salsa 12 Oz.

$2.99

Hot Salsa

$1.99

0/Lime

$1.25

Chimichanga A Ia Carte

$5.50

0/ Tomate

$1.25

0/Rach

$0.75

Chile Relleno

$4.89

0/Lettuce

$1.99

Togo Ready To Collect In 10 Minutes

$0.50

Togo Ready To Collect In 15 Minutes

$0.50

Togo Ready To Collect In 20 Minutes

$0.50

Togo Ya

$0.50

Rice And Chesdip

$5.25

A La Carte Burritos

Beef Burritos

$5.75

Chicken Burrito

$5.75

Potato Burrito

$5.75

Bean Burrito

$5.75

Shrimp Burrito

$8.00

Grilled Steak Burrito

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$7.00

ALC Chimichanga

$5.50

Taquito Dorado Single

$2.99

A La Carte Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Quesadilla

$5.25

Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.99

Mushroom or Spinach Quesadilla

$5.25

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$6.49

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$6.49

Steak and Chicken Quesadilla Mixed

$6.99

Large Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Large Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

A La Carte Tacos

Super Taco

$3.85

Soft Flour Taco

$2.99

Hard Taco

$2.99

Tamal

$3.89

Chile Relleno

$4.89

A La Carte Tostadas

Beef Tostada

$4.75

Beans Tostada

$4.75

Chicken Tostada

$4.75

Grilled ChickenTostada

$4.99

Grilled Steak Tostada

$4.99

Shrimp Tostada

$5.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Sopapilla

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Churros

$5.75

</