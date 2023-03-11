Restaurant header imageView gallery

EL IMPORTADO SABOR ORIGINAL

70 Maxcy Plaza Cir

70

Haines City, FL 33844

MENU PRINCIPAL

HAMBURGUESA

HAMBURGUESA CARNE

$14.59

HAMBURGUESA POLLO

$14.59

HAMBURGUESA CHULETA

$15.59

HAMBURGUESA CARNE ASADA

$16.59

HAMBURGUESA PERNIL

$15.59

HAMBURGUESA LOMITO

$17.59

HAMBURGUESA PICANHA

$17.99

HAMBURGUESA CARNE MECHADA

$15.99

HAMBURGUESA MIXTA #2

$17.59

CARNE Y POLLO

HAMBURGUESA MIXTA #3

$20.59

CARNE, POLLO Y CHULETA

HAMBURGUESA MIXTA #4

$23.59

CARNE, POLLO, CHULETA Y CHORIZO

HAMBURGUESA DOBLEIMPORTADA

$19.59

DOBLE PAN CARNE Y POLLO

HAMBURGUESA TRIPLEIMPORTADA

$24.59

TRIPLE PAN CARNE POLLO Y CHULETA

HAMBURGUESA 4 PISOS

$27.59

CUATRUPLE PAN CARNE, POLLO, CHULETA Y CHORIZO

HAMBURGUESA 5 PISOS

$31.59

HAMBURGUESA 4 CARNES

$25.59

HAMBURGUESA 4 CHULETAS

$25.59

CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

HAMBURGUESA POLLO CRISPY

$14.59

KETO IMPORTADA

$13.59

CHEESBURGER + PAPAS + SODA

$11.99

SOMBREROS

SOMBRERO CARNE

$42.99

SOMBRERO POLLO

$42.99

SOMBRERO CHULETA

$44.99

SOMBRERO CARNE ASADA

$47.99

SOMBRERO LOMITO

$55.99

SOMBRERO PICANHA

$55.99

SOMBRERO MIXTO

$42.99

SOMBRERO DOBLEIMPORTADO

$71.99

PATACONES

PATACON CON POLLO ASADO

$14.99

PATACON CON POLLO MECHADO

$14.99

PATACON CON PERNIL

$15.99

PATACON CON CARNE ASADA

$17.99

PATACON CON CARNE MECHADA

$17.99

PATACON CON LOMITO

$18.99

PATACON CON PICANHA

$19.99

PATACON JAMON Y QUESO

$11.99

PATACON CON CHORIZO

$13.99

PATACON DOBLEIMPORTADO

$22.99

PATACON 4 PISOS

$28.99

TOSTONES IMPORTADO

$12.99

AREPAS

AREPA CON PERNIL

$9.99

AREPA CON CARNE ASADA

$10.99

AREPA CON CARNE MECHADA

$11.99

AREPA CON LOMITO

$14.99

AREPA PICANHA Y PICO E GALLO

$17.99

AREPA JAMON Y QUESO

$7.99

AREPA CON CHORIZO

$11.99

AREPA CON POLLO ASADO

$9.99

AREPA CON POLLO MECHADO

$9.99

AREPA FULL GRATINADA

$21.99

3 PROTEINAS

AGUITA E SAPO

$11.99

MOROCHAS

$11.99

MOROCHAS MIXTAS

$14.99

TRIPOCHAS

$15.99

TRIPOCHAS MIXTAS

$20.50

TUMBARRANCHOS SERV 2

$13.99

POLLO Y PERNIL

TUMBA SERV 2 MIXTOS

$16.99

CARNES MIXTAS

TUMBARRANCHOS SERV 3

$22.50

TUMBA SERV 3 MIXTOS

$22.50

AREPA RELLENA

$8.99

CABIMERAS

CABIMERA POLLO MECHADO

$16.59

CABIMERA POLLO ASADO

$16.59

CABIMERA CARNE ASADA

$18.59

CABIMERA PERNIL

$17.59

CABIMERA CON LOMITO

$19.59

CABIMERA CON PICANHA

$20.99

CABIMERA CARNE MECHADA

$19.59

CABIMERA DE PLATANO

$19.59

CABIMERA PLATANO Y AREPA

$25.59

CABITUMBA

$22.59

CON AREPA DE TUMBARRANCHO

SUPER AREPON

$78.99

AREPA PARA 8 PERSONAS

CABIMERA CON PAPAS FRITAS GRATINADAS

$26.99

PANES

PAN CON SALCHICHA

$5.59

PAN HUEVO Y QUESO

$5.59

SALCHIQUESO

$6.59

DOBLE QUESO

$6.59

PAN CON POLLO

$8.99

PAN POLLO MECHADO

$8.99

PAN CON PERNIL

$9.99

PAN CON CARNE MECHADA

$9.99

CHORIPAN

$8.99

PAN CARNE ASADA

$9.99

PAN FRITO

$16.99

PEPITOS

PEPITO POLLO MECHADO

$11.99

PEPITO POLLO ASADO

$11.99

PEPITO CON CARNE ASADA

$12.99

PEPITO CON PERNIL

$12.99

PEPITO LOMITO

$16.99

PEPITO CON CARNE MECHADA

$12.99

PEPITO CON PICANHA

$17.99

PEPITO MIXTO

$15.59

PEPITO ESPECIAL

$17.99

CACHAPAS

CACHAPA CON QUESO

$12.59

CACHAPA JAMON Y QUESO

$14.59

CACHAPA CON CARNE MECHADA

$16.59

CACHAPA CON POLLO ASADO

$15.59

CACHAPA CON PERNIL

$16.59

CACHAPA CARNE ASADA

$16.59

CACHAPA DOBLE QUESO

$15.99

CACHAPA JAMON+QUESO AMARI+CEBU

$17.99

CACHAPA CON PICANHA

$19.59

FRITURAS

EMPANADA CARNE MECHADA

$4.65

EMPANADA POLLO MECHADO

$4.65

EMPANADA CARNE MOLIDA

$4.65

EMPANADA CON QUESO

$4.65

EMPANADA DE PABELLON

$4.65

EMPANADA DE CAMARON

$4.65

EMPANADA DE CAZON

$4.65

EMPANADA OPERADA

$9.99

EMPANADAS DE MAIZ SERV4

$8.99

PASTELITO CARNE

$2.65

PASTELITO POLLO

$2.65

PASTELITO PAPA Y QUESO

$2.65

PASTELITO QUESO

$2.65

PASTELITO PIZZA

$2.65

MANDOCA NATA+QUESO

$4.99

SERVICIO 5 TEQUENOS

$8.99

SERVICIO 5 TEQUENOS DE GUAYABA

$9.99

CHICKEN TENDERS SERV 4

$8.99

CHICKEN TENDERS SERV 6

$10.99

SERVICIO PAPAS

$5.99

PAPAS ESPECIALES

$8.99

SALCHIPAPAS

$13.99

PAPAS IMPORTADAS

$19.99

SERVICIO 4 QUESOS FRITOS

$6.00

POSTRES

TORTA 3 LECHES

$8.59

TORTA DE CHOCOLATE

$8.79

FLAN

$6.99

TIZANA

$7.99

CHICHA

$6.99

CEPILLADO

$4.50

PARRILLA

PARRILLA

$22.99

BEBIDAS

SODAS

COCA COLA

$1.90

SPRITE

$1.90

AGUA

$1.00

FANTA ORANGE LATA

$1.90

FANTA ORANGE BOTELLA

$3.00

COCACOLA BOTELLA

$3.00

PINA BOTELLA

$3.00

UVA BOTELLA

$3.00

COLITA

$3.10

MALTA

$3.10

NESTEA DURAZNO

$3.70

NESTEA LIMON

$3.70

PAPELON

$3.90

CACO ZERO

$1.90

COCA DIET

$1.90

CAPRISUN

$1.50

JUGOS

JUGO DE FRESA

$4.50

JUGO DE MELON

$5.95

MARACUYA

$4.50

MORA

$4.85

TODDY

$6.99

CERELAC

$6.99

PROMO FIN DE SEMANA

CHEESBURGER + PAPAS + SODA

$11.99

SOMBRERO MIXTO + 4 BEBIDAS

$39.99

COMBOS FRITURAS

COMBOS #1 y #2

COMBO #1

$9.99

COMBO #2

$16.99
COMIDA VENEZOLANA, LATINFOOD.

Location

70 Maxcy Plaza Cir, 70, Haines City, FL 33844

