El Indio - New Baden 7551 Illinois 160
7551 Illinois 160
New Baden, IL 62265
Food
Appetizer
- El Indio Dip$5.99
Seasoned ground beef and pico de gallo smothered in cheese sauce
- Bean Dip$5.99
- Queso Fundido$7.99
Grilled chorizo (Mexican sausage) mixed with pico de gallo and cheese dip
- Papas Eddy$9.99
Juicy Grilled Chicken served on top of seasoned fries, topped with cheese dip, green sauce, cilantro, onion and sour cream can sub chorizo, pastor, carnitas, or steak for an upcharge
- Small Chips$1.99
New. Juicy, grilled chicken served on top of seasoned fries. Topped with cheese dip, green sauce, cilantro, onion, and sour cream
- Cheese Dip$4.29
- Guacamole Dip$4.29
- Chunky Guacamole$7.99
Made-to-order with ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and fresh-squeezed lime juice
- Medium Chunky Guacamole Togo$8.99
- 20 oz Smooth Guac$15.99
- Cheese Dip Medium$8.99
- Guacamole Medium$8.99
- 20 oz Chunky Guacamole Togo$15.99
- Queso Dip Large$14.99
- 20 oz Family Salsa$4.99
- Cheese Dip 20oz$15.99
- Small Salsa$0.99
- Family Chips$5.99
- Medium Hot Sauce$5.99
- Chips & Salsa$0.99
- Medium Salsa$3.99
- Hot salsa$1.99
- Cheese Dip Togo/small chips$4.25
- large pico$8.99
QUESADILLAS
- Quesadilla Monterrey$10.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, grilled chicken, and mushrooms, smothered with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of Mexican rice or french fries
- Quesadilla Al Carbon$9.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled chicken smothered with cheese sauce
- Quesadilla Fajita$10.99
Tender grilled chicken strips cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers stuffed into a cheese quesadilla. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and guacamole
- Quesadilla Vegetariana$9.99
A cheese quesadilla stuffed with mushrooms and a mix of vegetables, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice
- Quesa Birria$10.99
- Gringas$10.99
- Quesadilla Chicken$6.99
- Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$7.99
- Quesadilla steak$8.99
- Quesadilla Deluxe$11.99
- Quesa Birria (Paisa)$10.99
Soups & Salad
- Mexican Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken and guacamole. Available with ranch or French dressing
- Chicken Soup$10.99
Chunks of chicken with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeño, cilantro and avocado
- Shrimp Soup$12.99
Chunks of shrimp with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeño, cilantro & avocado
- Taco Salad$9.99
- Taco Salad Fajta$11.99
NACHOS
- Nachos El Indio$10.99
Cheese nachos topped with beef, chicken & beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Nachos El Roble$10.99
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken and sour cream
- Nachos Fajitas$10.99
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken, cooked onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Nacho Chicken$7.99
- Nacho Beef$7.99
- Taco Salad Fajitas$11.99
- Taco Salad$10.99
- Cheese Nachos$6.99
Especialidades El Indio
- Taquitos Mexicanos$11.99
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef tips or shredded chicken and deep-fried. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Torta$10.99
Mexican sandwich with grilled chicken, lettuce, mayo, beans, jalapeños, tomato and fresh avocado. Served with french fries
- Chile Colorado$11.99
Grilled chicken cooked in our special red ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Jalisco Special$13.99
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice and covered with our special cheese sauce
- Chiles Poblanos$12.99
Two poblano peppers stuffed with white Mexican cheese, dipped in egg whites & fried. Topped with green sauce. Served with rice, beans & flour tortillas
- El Numero Tres$11.99
Two tacos, one enchilada & chile con queso
- Durango Special$13.99
Juicy, marinated grilled chicken breast smothered with melted Monterrey jack cheese. Served with grilled shrimp, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Toreados Special$15.99
Burritos, Enchiladas & CHIMICHANGAS
- Burrito Loco$8.99
A 10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice
- El Indio Fajita Burrito$10.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and sour cream
- Burrito California$10.99
A burrito stuffed with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken & smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole
- Giant Burrito Ranchero$11.99
A huge flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Smothered with cheese sauce
- Yolandas$10.99
Three enchiladas with your choice of beef or chicken smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Mexican Flag Combo$10.99
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with our special green sauce, cheese sauce and red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Enchiladas Acapulco$11.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork, bell peppers, tomatoes, sautéed onion, and your choice of red ranchero sauce or green sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole
- Enchiladas Suizas$10.99
Three grilled chicken enchiladas smothered in cheese dip and green salsa. Topped with cilantro, diced onions and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole
- Chimichanga$10.99
A stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Chimichangas Supremas$11.99
Four small chimis, one chicken, one beef, one bean & one shrimp. Served with a salad of lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Chimichanga Fajita$11.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled fajita chicken & veggies, deep fried until golden brown & smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole & pico de gallo
- El Indio Burrito$11.99
- Monster Chimichanga$13.99
- Burrito Supre$11.99
- Enchiladas Supre$11.49
KIDS MENU
Plates - Steak
- Tacos De Carne Asada$11.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with steak. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce and beans
- Carne Asada$13.99
Served with flour tortillas. Thinly sliced steak served with rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Arandas Cheese Steak$12.99
Three flour tortillas filled with thinly sliced steak, cooked with pico de Gallo, and topped with our special cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice
- Tacos De Birria$10.99
Three tacos with beef birria, onion, cilantro, house-made tomatillo salsa and lime. Served with your choice of rice or beans
- Street Tacos$12.99
Plates - Pork
- Chile Verde$11.99
Served with flour tortillas. Shredded pork cooked with our special green sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Carnitas$12.99
Served with flour tortillas. Pork tips served with rice, beans, lettuce, onions, and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and guacamole
- Tacos Pastor$10.99
Three tacos with marinated pork, onion, cilantro, house-made tomatillo salsa and lime. Served with your choice of rice or beans
Plates - Chicken
- La Gaviota$10.99
A bed of rice topped with juicy marinated chicken and smothered with cheese sauce
- Chicken Fiesta$10.99
Grilled chicken with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots & cheese dip
- Pollo Feliz$10.99
Juicy and tender grilled chicken smothered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- pollo loco$9.99
- Steamed Veg Chicken$13.99
- Pollo Jalisco$17.99
Plates - Seafood
- Camaron a La Diabla$14.99
Grilled shrimp with our secret spicy sauce, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Tacos Yucatan$11.99
Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled fish. Topped with lettuce & cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and salsa
- Steamed Vegetable Shrimp$15.99
- El Indio Seafood$15.99
Plates - Create a Combo
From the Grill - FAJITAS
- Fajitas$14.99
Cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans & flour tortillas
- Fajitas El Indio$17.99
Steak, chicken and shrimp
- Fajitas Mexicanas$17.99
Steak, chicken, and chorizo smothered in cheese sauce
- Fajitas Tropicanas$18.99
Tender strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo (spicy Mexican sausage) cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with sweet pineapple
- Vegetarian Fajitas$12.99
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots
- Molcajate Indio$19.99
A La Carte
- Beef Taco$2.29
Hard or soft
- Chicken Taco$2.29
Hard or soft
- Tacos Delux Steak$3.49
- Grilled Chicken Taco$3.29
- Steak Taco$3.29
- Shrimp Taco$3.49
- Fish Taco$3.29
Hard or soft
- Soft Taco Supremo$2.99
Beef or chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese
- Taco Deluxe Chick$3.29
Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese
- Taco paisa$3.85
- Hard Taco Supremo$2.99
Beef or chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese
- Tortillas$1.29
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
- Grilled Quesadilla$6.99
- Bean Burrito$3.99
- Shredded Chicken Burrito$4.99
- Beef Burrito$4.99
- Burrito with Grilled Chicken$6.29
- Burrito with Steak$6.29
- Tamal$3.99
- Chile Relleno$4.99
- Tostada$3.59
- Flauta$1.99
- Grilled Chicken$6.99
- Grilled Steak$7.99
- Grilled Chorizo$6.99
- Grilled Shrimp$8.99
- 1 Cheese Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Cheese Enchilada$7.99
- 1 Beef Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Beef Enchilada$7.99
- 1 Chicken Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Chicken Enchilada$7.99
- 1 Grilled Chicken Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Grilled Chicken Enchilada$9.99
- 1 Steak Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Steak Enchilada$9.99
- 1 Shrimp Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Shrimp Enchilada$9.99
- Small Salsa$0.99
- chimi carta$5.99
- Chalupa$3.59
- chips & salsa$0.99
- Taco paisa$3.85
- Large beans$9.16
Sides
- Cheesy Rice$5.99
- Mexican Rice$2.29
- Beans$2.29
- Rice & Beans$4.29
- Sour Cream$1.29
- Tomatoes$1.49
- Onions$1.49
- Grilled Onions$2.99
- Cilantro$1.49
- Shredded Cheese$1.99
- Hot Sauce$1.99
- Green Sauce$1.99
- Pico de Gallo$1.49
- Avocado Slices$2.29
- Limes$0.99
- Pickled Jalapeno$1.29
- Fresh Jalapeno$1.29
- French Fries$2.99
- Chiles Toreados$5.99
- Steam Vegetables$6.99
- Enchilada Salsa$1.99
- Pescado$7.00
- Grilled Shrimp$8.99
- Side Grilled Steak$7.99
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.99
- Jalapenos fritos$1.49
Desserts
Drinks
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Mr Pibb$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- SKI$2.99
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Jarrito Piña$3.49
- Jarrito Tamarindo$3.49
- Jarrito Fresa$3.49
- Jarrito limon$3.49
- Jarrito Mandarina$3.49
- Jamaica Agua Fresca$3.49
- Horchata Agua Fresca$3.49
- Tamarindo Agua Fresca$3.49
- Kids Agua Fresca$2.99
- HL Mexican Bottled Coke$4.99
- Kids Drink$1.99
- Strawberry Horchata$4.99
- HL Fanta Bottle$4.99
- Watter
- Milk$1.99
Daily Special
Monday & Tuesday
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
Friday
Saturday
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our Authentic Menu, prepared fresh Daily, focuses on the true flavors of Mexico. Our chefs use traditional cooking methods that set us apart from other restaurants in the area of St Louis & Illinois. You Deserve to Kick back and relax, and El Indio has you covered by offering all your favorite beverages. Let us help you take away the stress and transport you to a Happier Place!
7551 Illinois 160, New Baden, IL 62265