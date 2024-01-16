This restaurant does not have any images
El Indio - Staunton 20636 Staunton Road
20636 Staunton Road
Staunton, IL 62088
Food
Appetizer
- El Indio Dip
Seasoned ground beef and pico de gallo smothered in cheese sauce$5.99
- Bean Dip$5.99
- Queso Fundido
Grilled chorizo (Mexican sausage) mixed with pico de gallo and cheese dip$7.99
- Papas Eddy
Juicy Grilled Chicken served on top of seasoned fries, topped with cheese dip, green sauce, cilantro, onion and sour cream can sub chorizo, pastor, carnitas, or steak for an upcharge$9.99
- Small Chips
New. Juicy, grilled chicken served on top of seasoned fries. Topped with cheese dip, green sauce, cilantro, onion, and sour cream$0.99
- Cheese Dip
Start your journey through our authentic Mexican cuisine with our home-made$4.29
- Guacamole Dip
Start your journey through our authentic Mexican cuisine with our home-made$4.29
- Chunky Guacamole
Made-to-order with ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and fresh-squeezed lime juice$7.99
- 20 oz Chunky Guacamole$15.99
- 20 oz Smooth Guac$15.99
- Cheese Dip Mediano$8.99
- Guacamole Mediano$8.99
- Family Salsa$4.99
- Family Chips$5.99
- Small Salsa$0.99
- Cheese Dip 20oz$15.99
- Medium Hot Sauce$5.99
- Chips & Salsa$0.99
- Medium Salsa$3.99
- +1 cheese$1.00
- small Guacamole$1.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Monterrey
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, grilled chicken, and mushrooms, smothered with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of Mexican rice or french fries$10.99
- Quesadilla Al Carbon
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled chicken smothered with cheese sauce$9.99
- Quesadilla Fajita
Tender grilled chicken strips cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers stuffed into a cheese quesadilla. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and guacamole$10.99
- Quesadilla Vegetariana
A cheese quesadilla stuffed with mushrooms and a mix of vegetables, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice$9.99
- Quesa Birria$9.99
- Gringas$10.99
- Quesadilla Chicken$6.99
- Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$7.99
- Quesadilla steak$8.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
Soups & Salad
- Mexican Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken and guacamole. Available with ranch or French dressing$9.99
- Chicken Soup
Chunks of chicken with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeño, cilantro and avocado$10.99
- Shrimp Soup
Chunks of shrimp with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeño, cilantro & avocado$12.99
- Taco Salad$10.99
- Taco Salad Fajta$11.99
Nachos
- Nachos El Indio
Cheese nachos topped with beef, chicken & beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream$10.99
- Nachos El Roble
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken and sour cream$10.99
- Nachos Fajitas
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken, cooked onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream$10.99
- Nacho Chicken$7.99
- Nacho Beef$7.99
- Nacho Cheese$6.99
Especialidades El Indio
- Taquitos Mexicanos
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef tips or shredded chicken and deep-fried. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo$11.99
- Torta
Mexican sandwich with grilled chicken, lettuce, mayo, beans, jalapeños, tomato and fresh avocado. Served with french fries$10.99
- Chile Colorado
Grilled chicken cooked in our special red ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas$11.99
- Jalisco Special
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice and covered with our special cheese sauce$13.99
- Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with white Mexican cheese, dipped in egg whites & fried. Topped with green sauce. Served with rice, beans & flour tortillas$12.99
- El Numero Tres
Two tacos, one enchilada & chile con queso$11.99
- Durango Special
Juicy, marinated grilled chicken breast smothered with melted Monterrey jack cheese. Served with grilled shrimp, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo$13.99
Burritos, Enchiladas & Chimichangas
- Burrito Loco
A 10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice$8.99
- Indio Fajita Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and sour cream$10.99
- Burrito California
A burrito stuffed with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken & smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole$10.99
- Burrito Ranchero
A huge flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Smothered with cheese sauce$11.99
- Yolandas
Three enchiladas with your choice of beef or chicken smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream$10.99
- Mexican Flag Combo
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with our special green sauce, cheese sauce and red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$10.99
- Enchiladas Acapulco
Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork, bell peppers, tomatoes, sautéed onion, and your choice of red ranchero sauce or green sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole$11.99
- Enchiladas Suizas
Three grilled chicken enchiladas smothered in cheese dip and green salsa. Topped with cilantro, diced onions and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole$10.99
- Chimichanga
A stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$10.99
- Chimichangas Supremas
Four small chimis, one chicken, one beef, one bean & one shrimp. Served with a salad of lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream$11.99
- Chimichanga Fajita
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled fajita chicken & veggies, deep fried until golden brown & smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole & pico de gallo$11.49
- Burrito special$8.99
Kids Menu
Plates - Steak
- Tacos De Carne Asada
Three corn tortillas stuffed with steak. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce and beans$11.99
- Carne Asada
Served with flour tortillas. Thinly sliced steak served with rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole$13.99
- Arandas Cheese Steak
Three flour tortillas filled with thinly sliced steak, cooked with pico de Gallo, and topped with our special cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice$12.99
- Tacos De Birria
Three tacos with beef birria, onion, cilantro, house-made tomatillo salsa and lime. Served with your choice of rice or beans$10.99
Plates - Pork
- Chile Verde
Served with flour tortillas. Shredded pork cooked with our special green sauce. Served with rice and beans$11.99
- Carnitas
Served with flour tortillas. Pork tips served with rice, beans, lettuce, onions, and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and guacamole$12.99
- Tacos Pastor
Three tacos with marinated pork, onion, cilantro, house-made tomatillo salsa and lime. Served with your choice of rice or beans$10.99
Plates - Chicken
- La Gaviota
A bed of rice topped with juicy marinated chicken and smothered with cheese sauce$10.99
- Chicken Fiesta
Grilled chicken with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots & cheese dip$10.99
- Pollo Feliz
Juicy and tender grilled chicken smothered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans$10.99
- pollo loco$9.99
Plates - Seafood
Plates - Create a Combo
From the Grill - Fajitas
- Fajitas
Cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans & flour tortillas$14.99
- Fajitas El Indio
Steak, chicken and shrimp$17.99
- Fajitas Mexicanas
Steak, chicken, and chorizo smothered in cheese sauce$17.99
- Fajitas Tropicanas
Tender strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo (spicy Mexican sausage) cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with sweet pineapple$18.99
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots$12.99
- Molcajate$17.99
A La Carte
- Beef Taco
Hard or soft$2.29
- Chicken Taco
Hard or soft$2.29
- Fried Tacos (3)$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Taco$3.29
- Steak Taco$3.29
- Shrimp Taco$3.49
- Fish Taco
Hard or soft$3.29
- Soft Taco Supremo
Beef or chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese$2.99
- Taco Deluxe
Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese$3.29
- Taco paisa$3.49
- Hard Taco Supremo
Beef or chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese$2.99
- Tortillas$1.29
- Bean Burrito$3.99
- Shredded Chicken Burrito$4.99
- Beef Burrito$4.99
- Burrito with Grilled Chicken$6.29
- Burrito with Steak$6.29
- Tamal$3.99
- Chile Relleno$4.99
- Tostada$3.59
- Flauta$1.99
- Grilled Chicken$6.99
- Grilled Steak$7.99
- Grilled Chorizo$6.99
- Grilled Shrimp$8.99
- 1 Cheese Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Cheese Enchilada$7.99
- 1 Beef Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Beef Enchilada$7.99
- 1 Chicken Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Chicken Enchilada$7.99
- 1 Grilled Chicken Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Grilled Chicken Enchilada$9.99
- 1 Steak Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Steak Enchilada$9.99
- 1 Shrimp Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Shrimp Enchilada$9.99
- Small Salsa$0.99
- chimi carta$5.99
- chile\queso$3.50
Sides
- Cheesy Rice$4.99
- Mexican Rice$2.29
- Beans$2.29
- Rice & Beans$4.29
- Sour Cream$1.29
- Tomatoes$0.99
- Onions fresco$0.99
- Grilled Onions$2.99
- Cilantro$0.99
- Shredded Cheese$1.29
- Hot Sauce$1.99
- Green Sauce$1.29
- Pico de Gallo$1.49
- Avocado Slices$2.29
- Limes$0.99
- Pickled Jalapeno$1.29
- Fresh Jalapeno$1.29
- French Fires$2.29
- Chiles Toreados$5.99
- cheese quesadillla$4.99
Desserts
Especials
Monday & Tuesday
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
Friday
Saturday
Alcohol
Margaritas
- Regular Flavored Margarita$8.99
- jumbo flavor margarita$11.99
- Flavored Margarita Pitcher$25.99
- Regular Blue Margarita$9.99
- Jumbo Blue Margarita$12.99
- Regular Top Shelf Margarita$9.99
- Jumbo Top Shelf Margarita$12.99
- Top Shelf Margarita Pitcher$39.99
- Regular Skinny Margarita$9.99
- Jumbo Skinny Margarita$12.99
- Margarona$13.99
- Spicy Regular$9.99
- Spicy Jumbo$13.99
Premium Margaritas
- Regular Silver Tequila Margarita
Don Julio, tequila 1800, Herradura, patron$10.99
- Jumbo Silver Tequila Margarita
Don Julio, tequila 1800, Herradura, patron$15.99
- Regular Reposado Tequila Margarita
Don Julio, tequila 1800, herradura, patron, cazadores$11.99
- Jumbo Reposado Tequila Margarita
Don Julio, tequila 1800, herradura, patron, cazadores$16.99
Cocktails
- Paloma$9.99
- Regular Pina Colada$9.99
- Large Pina Colada$12.99
- Regular Daiquiri$9.99
- Large Daiquiri$12.99
- Virgin Daiquiri Regular$6.99
- Virgin Daiquiri Jumbo$8.99
- Virgin Pina Colada Regular$7.99
- Virgin Pina Colada Jumbo$9.99
- Mixed Beverage (1 shot with soda)$6.99
- Captain Morgan Drink$7.99
- amaretto sour$7.99
- wisky drink$7.99
- vocka drink$7.99
Shots
- Patron Reposado$8.99
- Patron Silver$7.99
- Cazadores Reposado$7.99
- Cazadores Blanco$6.99
- Don Julio Reposado$8.99
- Don Julio SIlver$7.99
- 1800 Reposado$8.99
- 1800 Silver$8.99
- Herradura Reposado$8.99
- Herradura Silver$7.99
- Jose Cuervo$7.99
- Jose Cuervo Silver$6.99
- Captain Morgan$7.99
- Jack Daniels$6.99
- Vodka$7.99
- Bacardi$6.99
- house tequila$5.00
Beer
Beer & Beer Cocktails
