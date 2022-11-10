Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Jalisco Montgomery

review star

No reviews yet

448 Third Ave

Montgomery, WV 25136

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese dip
WV Chicken
Nachos Fajita

Daily Specials

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$12.50
Corona Light

Corona Light

$1.75Out of stock
Yuengling

Yuengling

$1.75Out of stock
Tecate

Tecate

$1.75Out of stock

Take out fee

Take-out Fee

$0.25

¡ Ya Estan Aqui!

Starters

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Bola Chile

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$6.75+

Sampler

$10.50

Table side Guacamole

$7.25

Jalisco Dip

$8.50

Mexican Fiesta Rolls

$8.00

Street Corn

$3.25

Cheese dip

$4.25

Large cheesedip

$7.95

Papas al Carbon

$9.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.50

Cheese sticks

$3.50+

Nachos

Shredded Chicken Or Beef

$7.00+

Bean Or Cheese

$6.25+

Nachos Fajita

$8.95+

Shrimp Or Texas

$9.25+

Nachos Supreme

$8.50+
Nachos Mexicanos

Nachos Mexicanos

$9.90

Combos

MAKE YOUR OWN COMBO

$9.00

OF THE GRILL COMBO

$10.50

Combo #1

$9.00

Combo#2

$9.00

Combo #3

$9.00

Combo #4

$9.00

Combo #5

$9.00

Combo #6

$9.00

Combo #7

$9.00

Combo #8

$9.00

Salads

Jalisco salad

$10.00+

Casa Salad

$9.50

Taco Salad

$8.95

Fajita Taco Salad

Cream salad

$2.75

Guac salad

$4.25

Tossed salad

$3.25

Fajita Side Side Salad

$6.95

Clasicos

Chimichangas

$10.25

Fajita Chimichanga

Enchiladas Supreme

$10.50

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.00

Carnitas

$12.00

Chicken Combo

$8.95

Taquitos

$10.00

Special Texas

$10.00

Guadalajara Special

$10.95

Hot Dogs

$8.50

Torta De Birria

$14.95Out of stock

Menudo

$9.50Out of stock

Chilaquiles

$8.00

Kids Meals

#41 Burrito and Taco

$5.75

# 42 Taco, rice, and beans

$5.75

#43 Cheese quesadilla, rice, and beans

$5.75

#44 Enchilada and Taco

$5.75

#45 Enchilada, Rice, and beans

$5.75

#46 Jr. Taco Salad

$5.75

fries with

$5.75

Fajitas

Fajitas

$12.75

Jalisco Fajitas

$16.50

Mexicanas Fajitas

$16.00

Texas Fajitas

$15.50

Fajitas Del Mar

$17.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.50

Pina Loca

$18.00

Molcajete

$17.00+

STEAK

Bandido

$12.50

Steak Mexicano

$17.00

Steak Americano

$17.00
Steak Ranchero

Steak Ranchero

$17.00

Steak Jalisco

$17.00

Carne Azada

$13.25

Chile Colorado

$13.25

Mar y Tierra

$15.75

Tenampa

$13.25

Cheesesteak

$10.25

SEAFOOD

Camarones Tapatios

$13.75

Pescado Yucatan

$14.75

Camarones Alajo

$13.75

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.75

Camaron Azteca

$13.75

Enchiladas Del Mar

$11.00

VEGETARIAN

#1 Veg two spinach enchiladas rice and beans

$9.00

#2 Veg bean burrito cheese enchilada rice and beans

$9.00

#3Veg rice bean burrito and Chile relleno

$9.00

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$9.00

Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.75

Quesadilla Primavera

$10.25

QUESADILLA DINNERS

Super Quesadilla

$11.00

Quesadilla Special

$12.00

My quesadilla

$8.00

TACO DINNERS

Fish Tacos

$11.25

Shrimp Tacos

$11.25

Tacos De Carne Azada

$11.25

Pork Tacos

$11.25

Tacos De Chorizo

$11.25

Tacos Americano

$11.25
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$12.50

Tacos Al Pastor

$12.50Out of stock

BURRITOS

Super Burrito

$11.00

Burrito De Carne Azada

$10.00

Burrito De Cochinita

$9.00

Special La Casa

$10.25

Jumbo Burrito

$10.25

Burrito Superior

$7.00

Burritos Deluxe

$9.95

Burrito Del Mar

$11.00

Chori-Burrito

$12.00

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Burritos Tequila

$12.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$4.25

Churros

$4.00

Flan

$3.25

Sopapillas

$2.50

Chimichanga Cheesecake

$5.75

Scoop Icecream

$1.75

CHICKEN

Arroz Con Pollo

$10.25

Jalisco Pasta

$10.75

Seafood Pasta

$12.50

Pollo Feliz

$11.50

Pollo Loco

$11.50

WV Chicken

$10.25

Pollo Con Crema

$11.95

Pollo Yucatan

$12.25

Pollo Endiablado

$11.75

Choripollo

$12.00

Chicken Soup

$7.00

El Popeye

$12.25

Pollo Michoacan

$12.00
Milanesa De Pollo

Milanesa De Pollo

$11.50Out of stock

SIDE ORDERS

Avocado

$3.50

Order Beans

$2.65

Bell Pepper

$2.50

Brocolli

$3.50

Cauliflower

$3.50

Chorizo

$3.50

Order Faj Chkn

$7.75

Order Faj Stk

$7.95

French Fries

$2.65

Grilled Chicken

$7.75

Grilled Jalapeno

$2.50

Grilled Onions

$2.50

Grilled Steak

$7.95

Grilled Tomatoes

$2.50

Lettuce

$1.75

Mushrooms

$2.50

Raw Onions

$1.75

Raw Tomato

$1.75

Rice

$2.65

Tortillas

$1.75

Vegetables

$5.00

Rice and beans

$3.65

10 Piece Shrimp

$7.25

Shredded Chicken

$6.95

Ground Beef

$6.95

Mac N' Cheese

$3.75

Cheese Pizza

$3.75

Jalapeno Poppers 6

$5.50

Corn Tortillas

$1.75

O/ Grilled Steak And Chicken

$7.95

Yucateco Red

$2.75

A La Cart

Tacos hard shell

$2.25+

Tacos soft shell

$2.50+

Tacos de asada

$2.95+

Supreme taco

$2.80+

Fajita quesadilla

$5.00+

Cheese quesadilla

$2.95+

Quesadilla

$4.00+

Shrimp quesadilla

$5.25+

Spinach or mushroom quesadilla

$3.75+

Bean burrito

$3.75+

Burrito

$4.50+

Grilled burrito

$5.50+

Shrimp burrito

$5.75+

Enchiladas

$2.50+

Taquito

$2.50+

Chile relleno

$3.50+

Tamal

$3.25+

Un Taco Birria

$3.50

Un Taco Al Pastor

$3.50Out of stock

3 Taco Tuesday Special

$4.50Out of stock

Sides

Take Out Chips

$1.95+

Dipping Sauces

$1.50

Large Salsa

$3.95

Guacamole Dip

$4.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.95

Sour Cream

$1.95

Pickeled Jalapeños

$1.95

Cilantro

$1.25

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.95

Yucateco Green

$2.75

Yucateco Red

$2.75

Pico De Gallo

$1.75

Large Shredded Cheese

$4.25

Soft Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Pibb Xtra

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Chocolate milk

$2.95

Coffee

$1.95

Milk

$1.85

Non Alcoholic Margarita

$3.50

Margaritas

12oz House Margarita

$5.50

27oz House Margarita

$7.75

Pitcher House Margarita

$17.75

12 Texas Margarita

$6.25

27 Texas Margarita

$9.00

Pitcher Texas Margarita

$21.00

12oz Midnight

$6.25

27oz midnight

$9.50

Pitcher Midnight

$21.00

12 Oz Daiquiri

$5.50

Daiquiri 27oz

$8.00

Daiquiri Pitcher

$18.00

Margarita Tower

$37.95

Patron Margarita

$8.50

12oz Sangria Homemade

$5.50

27oz Sangria Homemade

$7.75

Lunch Specials

Speedy Gonzales

$6.50

SP#1

$6.75

SP#2

$6.75

SP#3

$6.75

SP#4

$6.75

SP#5

$7.25

SP#6

$8.50

Cream Burrito

$7.75

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.25

Jr. Jumbo Burrito

$9.00

Buffalo Wrap

$9.50

Lunch Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheeseteak

$9.25
Steak Burrito Wrap

Steak Burrito Wrap

$7.75Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$7.75Out of stock

Eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$7.50

Huevos

$8.25

Lunch Fajitas

Lunch only Fajitas

$9.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family owned restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine. El Jalisco a great spot for you to enjoy your favorite meal. Daily Specials

Location

448 Third Ave, Montgomery, WV 25136

Directions

