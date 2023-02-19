Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Jalisco Grill 1813 Ennis Joslin,Ste 113

1813 Ennis Joslin,Ste 113

Corpus Christi, TX 78412

LUNCH / DINNER MENU

Appetizers

Guacamole

Guacamole (togo chips not included)

Chori Queso Dip

$8.00

melted monterrey mixed with chorizo

Chile con queso

homemade chile con queso dip (togo chips not included)

Chile con queso with bf

homemade chile con queso dip with ground beef (togo chips not included)

Bean chorizo dip

$7.00

bean and chorizo mixed together topped with monterrey cheese

Carne Asada Fries

$11.59

Our famous asada fries, curly fries topped with queso, carne asada, pico, guacamole, and pico

Texas Fries

$8.00

curly fries topped with enchilada gravy and cheddar cheese

Chori Queso Fries

$9.59

curly fries topped with chorizo and queso

Chicken Flautas APPT.

$10.59

5 flautas served with lettuce tomatos and sour cream

Fried Tinga Tacos

$11.99

4 homemade corn tortilla flautas stuffed with shredded chicken, served with lettuce tomato sour cream and chipotle cilantro sauce

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shrimp, broccoli, avocado

Mexican Cesar Salad

$10.39

romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, grilled red bell peppers, parmesan cheese, crouton.

El Jalisco Fajita Salad

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocado, monterrey cheese.

Taco Salad

$9.99

deep fried tortilla bowl stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.99

(4) sliced chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bacon pieces, cheddar cheese.

Nachos

Bean and Cheese

$7.59

Bean and Cheese Nachos

choice of meat or guacamole

nachos your choice of meat OR guacamole

choice of meat AND guacamole

$11.99

nachos your choice of meat AND guacamole

Nachos Supreme

$12.59

nachos your choice of meat topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Shrimp and Chorizo

$14.59

nachos topped with shrimp and chorizo

nachos SAN JOSE

$13.99

nachos topped with beans, queso, rice, chicken fajita, chorizo, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Soups / Caldos

Chicken Soup

Tortilla Soup

Menudo

Fish And Shrimp soup

$13.59

(LARGE ONLY)

Taco

Ground Beef

$3.25

Asada

$3.25

Shredded Chicken

$3.25

Pastor

$3.25

Carne Guisada

$3.25

Barbacoa

$3.25

Beef Skirt Fajita

$4.29

Chicken Fajita

$3.55

Fish

$4.25

Grilled Shrimp

$4.69

bean and cheese

$1.99

smoked sausage

$3.25

Tostada

bean and cheese

$2.39

asada

$3.50

pastor

$3.50

ground beef

$3.50

shredded chicken

$3.50

carne guisada

$3.50

barbacoa

$3.50

beef skirt fajita

$4.59

chicken fajita

$3.79

fish

$3.85

grilled shrimp

$4.79

smoked sausage

$3.50

Tostada Plate

Tostada Plate

Torta

asada

$7.99

ground beef

$7.99

shredded chicken

$7.99

pastor

$7.99

Carne Guisada

$7.99

beef skirt fajita

$10.98

Chicken Fajita

$8.99

barbacoa

$7.99

Ham

$7.99

smoked sausage

$7.99

Bean Torta

$6.99

Burritos

asada

$8.50

ground beef

$8.50

shredded chicken

$8.50

pastor

$8.50

carne guisada

$8.50

barbacoa

$8.50

beef skirt fajita

$11.49

chicken fajita

$9.50

shrimp

$12.99

bean and cheese

$4.50

smoked sausage

$8.50

El Jalisco Burrito

asada

$9.99

ground beef

$9.99

shredded chicken

$9.99

pastor

$9.99

carne guisada

$9.99

barbacoa

$9.99

beef skirt fajita

$12.98

chicken fajita

$10.99

shrimp

$13.99

smoked sausage

$9.99

Crispy Taco

ground beef

$2.49

asada

$2.49

shredded chicken

$2.49

pastor

$2.49

carne guisada

$2.49

beef skirt fajita

$3.99

chicken fajita

$3.29

bean and cheese

$2.25

smoked sausage

$2.49

shrimp

$4.79

Crispy Taco Plate

CRISPY TACO PLATE

Flauta Plate

chicken flauta plate

$9.65

Quesadillas

SINGLE QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA PLATE

GRANDE QUESADILLA

Street Tacos

Street tacos

Campechana street tacos

Ribeye Street tacos

Enchilada Plates #1 - #7

#1 Enchilada plate

#2 Sour cream enchilada plate

#3 Ranchero Enchilada plate

#4 Chile con queso Enchilada Plate

#5 Green Enchilada Plate

#6 Chipotle Enchilada Plate

#7 Loco Enchilada Plate

Tex-Mex classics #8 - #16

#8 Carne guisada Plate

$10.99

#9 El Texas Plate

$12.99

#10 El mexicano Plate

$10.75

#11 Ribeye & Enchilada Plate

$17.99

#12 Chimichanga Plate

$11.39

#13 El Jalisco Burrito Plate

$11.39

#14 El Pollo Ranchero Plate

$12.45

#15 Combo Loco

$12.99

#16 Pork Chop Plate

$12.99

Hot Plates #17 - #28

#17 Carne Asada plate

$15.75

#18 El Patron

$16.50

#19 Mar Y Tierra

$16.99

#20 Fajitas Nortenas

$15.99

#21 King Ranch

#22 Pina Loca

$18.50

#23 Classic Fajitas

#24 Cazadores Plate

$15.50

#25 Gordos Plate

$15.99

#26 Poblano Mixed Fajitas

$16.50

#27 Molcajete

$18.99

#28 Parrillada

House Specialties #29 - #41

#29 Pastor Plate

$10.75

#30 Pollo Sonora

$12.99

#31 Chicken & Shrimp Mango Habanero

$14.59

#32 Burrito San Jose

$11.59

#33 Tacos Al Carbon

$11.99

#34 San Antonio Plate

$12.99

#35 Poblano Chicken Breast

$14.99

#36 Poblano Enchiladas

$13.99

#37 RIbeye Fajitas

$17.50

#38 Chipotle Fire Chicken

$13.75

#39 Bistek Ranchero

$15.99

#40 Cowboy Special

$14.25

#41 Sauteed Vegetables

$10.75

Seafood Plates #42 - #54

#42 Fish Tacos

#43 Fried Shrimp Plate

$14.50

#44 Fish Cancun

$15.99

#45 Seafood Enchiladas

$14.75

#46 La Bahia Shrimp

$15.50

#47 Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

#48 Azteca Fish

$13.75

#49 Chipotle Fire Shrimp

$13.99

#50 Shrimp Chimichanga

$13.99

#51 Grilled Shrimp

$13.50

#52 Sonora Shrimp

$13.99

#53 Poblano Shrimp

$14.50

#54 Tacos Gobernador

$14.99

Diner Classics

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Shrimp & Tenders basket

$13.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.50

Tex Mex Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Homestyle Burger

$8.50

A La Mexicana Burger

$10.99

Mexico City Burger

$13.50

Austin Burger

$13.50

Corpus Christi Burger

$13.99

Child Plates

Child Enchilada Plate

$6.75

Child Carne Guisada Taco Plate

$6.75

Child Tostada Plate

$6.75

Child Crispy Taco Plate

$6.75

Child Asada Taco Plate

$6.75

Child Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.49

Child Pizza and Fries

$7.49

Desserts

Soppapillas

$5.50

Colossal New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Side Orders

Rice

Refried Beans

Charro Beans

Sour Cream

Pico de gallo

Guacamole

Avocado

Shredded Cheese

Order of Tortillas

$1.20

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$6.50

Flour Chips

$3.50

Chips y Salsa

$4.99

Bag of corn chips

$2.50

chile con queso dip

extra kicker of GRILLED shrimp

$5.99

Single Enchilada

$2.99

Single Flauta

$2.99

1 grilled WHOLE Jalapeno

$0.79

Cup of Poblano Sauce 8OZ

$4.99

Cup of Salsa (FOR CHIPS)

Cup of GREEN salsa

Cup of Red Taco salsa

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST TACOS

Bacon & egg

$2.19

chorizo & egg

$2.19

ham & egg

$2.19

migas & egg

$2.19

bean & cheese

$1.99

potato & egg

$2.19

egg a la mexicana

$2.19

bean & chorizo

$2.19

sausage & egg

$2.59

smoked sausage & egg

$2.59

chicharon & egg

$2.79

nopales & egg

$2.79

machacado & egg

$2.79

spam & egg

$2.79

egg only

$2.19

egg & bean

$2.19

Bean only

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

Bacon & Egg

$5.50

Chorizo & Egg

$5.50

Ham & Egg

$5.50

Migas & Egg

$5.50

Bean & Egg

$5.50

Potato & Egg

$5.50

Egg a La Mexicana

$5.50

Bean & Chorizo

$5.50

Sausage & Egg

$6.99

Smoked Sausage & Egg

$6.99

Chicharon & Egg

$6.99

Nopales & Egg

$6.99

Machacado & Egg

$6.99

Spam & Egg

$6.99

Egg Only

$5.50

Bean Only

$4.50

BREAKFAST SIDE ORDERS

potatos

$1.79

sliced bacon

$1.99

refried beans

$2.25

rice

$2.25

sausage

$2.59

smoked sausage

$2.59

queso fresco

$2.00

chorizo

$1.79

ham

$1.79

extra egg

$1.79

toast

$0.99

porkchop

$6.00

french toast order

$4.75

hashbrown casserole

$4.99

chicken breast

$4.99

DRINKS

Fountain Drinks

Iced Tea

Mexican Coke

Homemade Limonada

Homemade Horchata

Coffee

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Hot Coco

Licuado Milkshake

TopoChico

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With twenty years of restaurant experience under our belts, we decided to open El Jalisco Grill to share our favorite Mexican recipes with the community. Our restaurant and Margarita bar offer guests a relaxed and fun space to enjoy a variety of delicious dishes like our marinated fajitas, quesadillas, tacos, and homemade chili con queso, and Breakfast tacos. Whether friends want to catch up over a couple of beers and tacos or the family wants to enjoy a hearty breakfast with us, everyone can expect to have a fun and delicious time when they dine at El Jalisco Grill!

Location

1813 Ennis Joslin,Ste 113, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Directions

