El Jalisco Grill 1813 Ennis Joslin,Ste 113

Restaurant info

With twenty years of restaurant experience under our belts, we decided to open El Jalisco Grill to share our favorite Mexican recipes with the community. Our restaurant and Margarita bar offer guests a relaxed and fun space to enjoy a variety of delicious dishes like our marinated fajitas, quesadillas, tacos, and homemade chili con queso, and Breakfast tacos. Whether friends want to catch up over a couple of beers and tacos or the family wants to enjoy a hearty breakfast with us, everyone can expect to have a fun and delicious time when they dine at El Jalisco Grill!