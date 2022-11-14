El Jalisco Mexican Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Taco de Asada
Taco al Pastor
Taco de Barbacoa

A La Carta

Enchilada

$2.60

Flautas

$3.25

Small Quesadilla

$3.99

Large Quesadilla

$8.89

Quesadilla with meat

$5.99

Quesadilla with shrimp

$6.75

Pork Chop

$4.75

Catfish Filet

$5.25

T-Bone Steak A La Carta

$10.99

Shrimp (2pc)

$1.99

Lb Barbacoa

$19.99

1LB Beef Fajita

$27.99

1LB Chicken Fajita

$19.99

Beef Skirt Steak

$10.99

Tortillas (12)

$6.25

Small Cheese Dip

$5.25

Large Cheese Dip

$7.25

Extra Cheese

$1.95

Pancake

$2.45

Side of Country

$3.75

Side of Charros

$2.99

Side of Bacon

$3.25

Side of Toast

$1.55

Rice

$3.65+

Beans

$3.25+

Salsa

$3.25+

1/2 lb barbacoa

$10.99

Egg

$1.55

Jalapeño pickles

$2.45

Side hash brown

$3.95

Chicken breast a la carta

$5.50

Bake potato

$5.99

Orden toreados

$1.25

Side breakfast potatoes

$3.99

Side Ham

$3.75

1 Slice Of Bacon

$1.60

Salsa Ranchera

$2.25

Crispy Taco Shell

$1.25

Side Nopales

$2.85

Rib Eye Steak

$10.99

Chalupa Shell

$1.25

1 Toast

$0.75

Appetizers

Cheese Nachos

$7.15

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Bean & Cheese Fajita Nachos

$15.99

Bean & Cheese Nachos with Asada

$13.99

Choriqueso

$10.99

Guacamole Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad

$11.65

Nachos Supreme

$16.99

1\2 Orden Beef Fajita Nachos

$8.50

1\2 Orden Beans Cheese Nachos

$4.50

1\2 Orden De Nachos Supreme

$8.50

1\2 Orden Asada Nachos

$7.00

Soups

Caldo de Res

$11.25+

Caldo de Pollo

$11.25+

Menudo

$11.75+

Pozole

$11.25+

Tortilla Soup

$11.25+

Steaks

T-Bone Steak plate

$15.99

Steak Ranchero plate

$16.25

Tampiqueña Steak

$16.25

Sirloin Steak plate

$15.75

Steak a la Mexicana plate

$16.25

Pork Chops Plate

$14.65

Chicken Breast Steak plate

$14.55

STEAK FLAMEADO W/SHRIMP

$16.99

Seafood

Fried Fish mojarra

$16.99

Fried Fish Filet plate

$16.75

Quesadillas de Camaron plate

$16.75

Camarones Rancheros

$16.75

Camarones a la Plancha

$16.75

Camarones Vaqueros

$16.75

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.75

Small Coctel de Camaron

$10.25

Large Coctel de Camaron

$16.75

Caldo de camaron

$15.99

Sides

Guacamole

$4.50+

Pico de Gallo

$3.25

Spanish Rice

$3.75

Refried Beans

$3.55

Beans with Cheese

$5.25

Tortillas (each)

$0.55

Chips

$3.25

Sour Cream

$2.75

Fries

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

SIDE CHEESE

$3.35

Side avocado

$4.50

Side patties

$3.99

Side Breakfast potatoes

$3.85

Hamburgers & Tortas

Jalisco Burger

$10.99

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Bacon & Cheese Burger

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Torta

$9.15

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$12.15

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$13.35

Beef Enchilada Plate

$13.35

Enchiladas Mex plate

$13.35

Green Enchiladas plate

$13.35

Burritos

Jalisco Burrito

$11.99

Regular Burrito

$10.99

From the Streets

Huaraches

$9.35

Orden Mini Taquitos al Carbon

$11.75

Orden Tacos Callejeros

$11.75

Mini tacos al pastor

$11.75

Mini Tacos De Tripa

$14.99

Mexican Plates

House Special Plate

$15.99

Fajita Plate

$16.25

Fajita Flameada Plate

$16.50

Carne Guisada Plate

$13.95

Bistek Ranchero Plate

$13.75

Flautas Plate

$12.75

Al Pastor Plate

$13.85

Gorditas Plate

$13.50

Crispy Taco Plate

$13.25

Milanesa Plate

$13.25

Quesadilla Plate

$14.25

Carnitas Rancheras Plate

$13.55

Chalupa Plate

$11.99

Barbacoa Plate

$14.25

Puffy Taco Plate

$14.50

Jalisco Fajita Plate

$16.50

Tripas Plate

$15.99

Picadillo plate

$12.99

Asada a la mexicana plate

$13.50

Lengua plate

$15.65

Combinations

Faithville Plate

$13.50

HWY 46 Plate

$15.99

Spring Branch Plate

$13.99

Texas Plate

$13.95

Mexican Plate

$13.95

Tacos

Taco de Asada

$3.70

Taco de Chicharron

$3.60

Pork Leg Taco

$3.70

Taco de Guisada

$3.70

Taco al Pastor

$3.70

Taco de Barbacoa

$3.70

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.65

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.70

Carnitas Taco

$3.65

Carne a la Mexicana Taco

$3.99

Taco de Lengua

$4.15

Taco de Tripa

$4.55

Puffy Taco

$4.95

Taco de nopal

$2.53

Bistec ranchero taco

$3.60

Shredded chicken taco

$3.70

Picadillo taco

$3.70

Bistec taco

$3.70

Taco camarón

$4.99

Taco chicharrón

$3.60

Chorizo Taco

$3.70

Taco De Aguacate

$3.89

Mini Taco A La Carta

$3.70

Pork Chop Taco

$4.75

Children's Menu

Children's #1

$7.50

Cheese burger with fries

Children's #2

$7.50

Fried fish with fries

Children's #3

$7.50

Cheese enchilada with Rice and Beans

Children's #4

$7.50

Beef enchilada with Rice and Beans

Children's #5

$7.50

Four fried chicken strips with fries

Children's #6

$7.50

1 pancake 1 egg 1 bacon

Chalupas, Crispy Tacos & Gorditas

Chalupa

$4.25

Crispy Taco

$3.55

Gordita

$4.85

Parrilladas

Jalisco parrillada

$43.99

Parrillada de fajitas

$38.99

Wings and tenders

6 Pices Wings

$8.99

12 Pices Wings

$13.99

4 Pices Chicken Tenders

$8.99

6 Pices Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Margaritas

Mango Margarita

$8.99

Strawberry Margarita

$8.99

Lime Margarita

$8.99

Margarita Con Cerveza

$13.99

Imported Beer

Michelada

$10.55

Michelada Jalisco

$12.99

XX

$4.99

Corona

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Bohemia

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Coronita

$3.99

Caguama familiar

$9.99

Xx Ambar special

$4.99

Michelada De Caguama

$12.99

Indio

$4.99

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Shiner Bock

$3.99

Coors light

$3.99

Smirnoff

$3.65

Shiner ¡orale!

$4.25

Beer on Tap

XX Draft

$5.99

Corona Draft

$5.99

Modelo Draft

$5.99

Ultra Draft

$4.99

Wine

Merlot

$5.99

Pinot Noir

$5.99

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.99

Pinot Grigio

$5.99

Chardonnay

$5.99

Sutter Home Moscato

$5.99

Drinks

Agua Fresca Small

$2.75

Agua Fresca Large

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Barrilito

$3.55

Sidral

$3.55

Soda regular

$2.45

Orange Juice

$2.45

Ice Tea

$2.50+

Coffee

$2.55

Milk

$2.85

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Apple juice

$2.25

Water

Decaf coffee

$2.35

Hot chocolate

$3.25

Topo chico

$2.80

Red Bull

$3.99

Water bottle

$1.75

Fresca

$4.25

Sidral

$3.25

Tarro De Cerveza

$17.00

Fanta Mexicana

$3.75

Breakfast Plates All Day

Huevos Rancheros with Bacon

$9.75

Ham & Egg Plate

$9.99

Huevos a la Mexicana plate

$9.99

Chilaquiles Plate

$10.99

Migas Plate

$10.25

Bacon & Egg Plate

$9.60

Chicharron Plate

$10.75

Machacado Plate

$11.25

Country & Egg Plate

$10.99

Country Ranchero plate

$10.99

Country a la Mex plate

$10.99

Chorizo & Egg plate

$9.75

Papas Rancheras plate

$9.99

Breakfast Tacos

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.99

Potato & Egg Taco

$2.25

Papas Rancheras Taco

$1.99

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$2.25

Chorizo & Beans Taco

$1.99

Chorizo & Potato Taco

$2.45

Beans & Egg Taco

$2.25

Ham & Egg Taco

$2.45

Bacon & Egg Taco

$2.55

Country & Egg Taco

$2.55

Country & Sauce Taco

$2.55

Chilaquiles Taco

$3.55

Migas Taco

$2.55

Chicarron & Egg Taco

$3.55

Machacado Taco

$3.55

Nopal & Egg Taco

$2.45

Huevo a la mexicana taco

$1.85

Beans taco

$1.85

Eggs Taco

$1.85

Beans Rice Taco

$1.85

Pattie w/ egg

$3.25

Country ranchero taco

$2.35

Chilaquiles rojos taco

$3.55

Chilaquiles verdes taco

$3.55

Papa taco

$1.85

Country Taco

$2.35

Pot Mex

$1.85

Egg W Chs

$1.35

Bacon Taco

$2.35

Tortas breakfasts

Torta Potato egg

$7.25

Torta Chorizó egg

$7.25

Torta Ham egg

$7.25

Torta Bean egg

$7.25

Torta Country egg

$7.25

Bacon Egg Torta

$7.25

Torta De Chicharron & Egg

Huevos Rancheros Special All Day

Huevos Ran w/ Pork Chop

$11.99

Huevos Ran w/ Barbacoa

$11.99

Huevos Ran w/ Steak

$13.99

Huevos Ran w/ Country

$10.99

Huevos Norteños

$12.85

Huevos Divorciados

$9.99

Huevos Ran w/ham

$10.99

Huevos Ran w/patties sausage

$10.99

H.R W Guisada

$11.99

Jalisco Omelettes

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.60

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$11.60

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$11.60

Vegetable Omelette

$10.25

Meat Omelette

$11.99

Pattie & Cheese Omelette

$11.60

Jalisco Breakfast Specials

Jalisco Special #1

$10.75

Jalisco Special #2

$9.50

Jalisco Special #3

$10.99

Breakfast burrito

Burrito Machacado

$6.99

Burrito Chorizo and egg

$6.99

Burrito Ham and egg

$6.99

Burrito Bacon and egg

$6.99

Burrito Potato and egg

$6.99

Burrito Bean and cheese

$6.99

Burrito Chicharron

$6.99

Burrito Country and egg

$6.99

Burrito Papas rancheras

$6.99

Burrito Chorizo and potatoes

$6.99

Burrito Chorizo and beans

$6.99

Chilaquiles special

Chilaquiles special red

$14.99

Chilaquiles special green

$14.99

Cakes

Tres leches vainilla

$3.00Out of stock

Tres leches chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Chocoflan

$3.00Out of stock

Sopapillas

$2.25

Candies

Dulces mexicanos

$2.99

Chicles

$0.25

Chicles 4

$1.00

Monday

chicken fajita plate special

$10.25

pork chops plate special

$10.25

Tuesday

Green enchilada plate special

$10.25

picadillo plate special

$10.25

Wednesday

Milanesa plate special

$10.25

Pork ribs in sauce special

$10.25

Thursday

Mexican plate Special

$10.25

Mini Texas plate special

$10.25

Friday

SPECIAL Bistec ranchero plate

$10.25

SPECIAL Fish plate (2 catfish filets)

$10.25

1 pound barbacoa

1 pound barbacoa

$18.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

17130 hwy 46 w suit 3&4, Spring Branch, TX 78070

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

