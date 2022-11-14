- Home
- /
- Spring Branch
- /
- El Jalisco Mexican Restaurant
El Jalisco Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
17130 hwy 46 w suit 3&4
Spring Branch, TX 78070
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
A La Carta
Enchilada
$2.60
Flautas
$3.25
Small Quesadilla
$3.99
Large Quesadilla
$8.89
Quesadilla with meat
$5.99
Quesadilla with shrimp
$6.75
Pork Chop
$4.75
Catfish Filet
$5.25
T-Bone Steak A La Carta
$10.99
Shrimp (2pc)
$1.99
Lb Barbacoa
$19.99
1LB Beef Fajita
$27.99
1LB Chicken Fajita
$19.99
Beef Skirt Steak
$10.99
Tortillas (12)
$6.25
Small Cheese Dip
$5.25
Large Cheese Dip
$7.25
Extra Cheese
$1.95
Pancake
$2.45
Side of Country
$3.75
Side of Charros
$2.99
Side of Bacon
$3.25
Side of Toast
$1.55
Rice
$3.65+
Beans
$3.25+
Salsa
$3.25+
1/2 lb barbacoa
$10.99
Egg
$1.55
Jalapeño pickles
$2.45
Side hash brown
$3.95
Chicken breast a la carta
$5.50
Bake potato
$5.99
Orden toreados
$1.25
Side breakfast potatoes
$3.99
Side Ham
$3.75
1 Slice Of Bacon
$1.60
Salsa Ranchera
$2.25
Crispy Taco Shell
$1.25
Side Nopales
$2.85
Rib Eye Steak
$10.99
Chalupa Shell
$1.25
1 Toast
$0.75
Appetizers
Cheese Nachos
$7.15
Bean & Cheese Nachos
$8.99
Bean & Cheese Fajita Nachos
$15.99
Bean & Cheese Nachos with Asada
$13.99
Choriqueso
$10.99
Guacamole Salad
$8.99
Taco Salad
$11.65
Nachos Supreme
$16.99
1\2 Orden Beef Fajita Nachos
$8.50
1\2 Orden Beans Cheese Nachos
$4.50
1\2 Orden De Nachos Supreme
$8.50
1\2 Orden Asada Nachos
$7.00
Steaks
Seafood
Sides
Hamburgers & Tortas
Enchiladas
From the Streets
Mexican Plates
House Special Plate
$15.99
Fajita Plate
$16.25
Fajita Flameada Plate
$16.50
Carne Guisada Plate
$13.95
Bistek Ranchero Plate
$13.75
Flautas Plate
$12.75
Al Pastor Plate
$13.85
Gorditas Plate
$13.50
Crispy Taco Plate
$13.25
Milanesa Plate
$13.25
Quesadilla Plate
$14.25
Carnitas Rancheras Plate
$13.55
Chalupa Plate
$11.99
Barbacoa Plate
$14.25
Puffy Taco Plate
$14.50
Jalisco Fajita Plate
$16.50
Tripas Plate
$15.99
Picadillo plate
$12.99
Asada a la mexicana plate
$13.50
Lengua plate
$15.65
Combinations
Tacos
Taco de Asada
$3.70
Taco de Chicharron
$3.60
Pork Leg Taco
$3.70
Taco de Guisada
$3.70
Taco al Pastor
$3.70
Taco de Barbacoa
$3.70
Beef Fajita Taco
$4.65
Chicken Fajita Taco
$3.70
Carnitas Taco
$3.65
Carne a la Mexicana Taco
$3.99
Taco de Lengua
$4.15
Taco de Tripa
$4.55
Puffy Taco
$4.95
Taco de nopal
$2.53
Bistec ranchero taco
$3.60
Shredded chicken taco
$3.70
Picadillo taco
$3.70
Bistec taco
$3.70
Taco camarón
$4.99
Taco chicharrón
$3.60
Chorizo Taco
$3.70
Taco De Aguacate
$3.89
Mini Taco A La Carta
$3.70
Pork Chop Taco
$4.75
Children's Menu
Chalupas, Crispy Tacos & Gorditas
Wings and tenders
Margaritas
Imported Beer
Domestic Beer
Wine
Drinks
Agua Fresca Small
$2.75
Agua Fresca Large
$3.25
Mexican Coke
$3.75
Barrilito
$3.55
Sidral
$3.55
Soda regular
$2.45
Orange Juice
$2.45
Ice Tea
$2.50+
Coffee
$2.55
Milk
$2.85
Chocolate Milk
$2.99
Apple juice
$2.25
Water
Decaf coffee
$2.35
Hot chocolate
$3.25
Topo chico
$2.80
Red Bull
$3.99
Water bottle
$1.75
Fresca
$4.25
Sidral
$3.25
Tarro De Cerveza
$17.00
Fanta Mexicana
$3.75
Breakfast Plates All Day
Huevos Rancheros with Bacon
$9.75
Ham & Egg Plate
$9.99
Huevos a la Mexicana plate
$9.99
Chilaquiles Plate
$10.99
Migas Plate
$10.25
Bacon & Egg Plate
$9.60
Chicharron Plate
$10.75
Machacado Plate
$11.25
Country & Egg Plate
$10.99
Country Ranchero plate
$10.99
Country a la Mex plate
$10.99
Chorizo & Egg plate
$9.75
Papas Rancheras plate
$9.99
Breakfast Tacos
Bean & Cheese Taco
$1.99
Potato & Egg Taco
$2.25
Papas Rancheras Taco
$1.99
Chorizo & Egg Taco
$2.25
Chorizo & Beans Taco
$1.99
Chorizo & Potato Taco
$2.45
Beans & Egg Taco
$2.25
Ham & Egg Taco
$2.45
Bacon & Egg Taco
$2.55
Country & Egg Taco
$2.55
Country & Sauce Taco
$2.55
Chilaquiles Taco
$3.55
Migas Taco
$2.55
Chicarron & Egg Taco
$3.55
Machacado Taco
$3.55
Nopal & Egg Taco
$2.45
Huevo a la mexicana taco
$1.85
Beans taco
$1.85
Eggs Taco
$1.85
Beans Rice Taco
$1.85
Pattie w/ egg
$3.25
Country ranchero taco
$2.35
Chilaquiles rojos taco
$3.55
Chilaquiles verdes taco
$3.55
Papa taco
$1.85
Country Taco
$2.35
Pot Mex
$1.85
Egg W Chs
$1.35
Bacon Taco
$2.35
Tortas breakfasts
Huevos Rancheros Special All Day
Jalisco Omelettes
Jalisco Breakfast Specials
Breakfast burrito
Chilaquiles special
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
17130 hwy 46 w suit 3&4, Spring Branch, TX 78070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Smashin Crab - Food Truck
No Reviews
15000 State Highway 46 West Spring Branch, TX 78070
View restaurant
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - Spring Branch - 403 Singing Oaks
No Reviews
403 Singing Oaks Spring Branch, TX 78070
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Spring Branch
More near Spring Branch
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Boerne
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Cibolo
No reviews yet
Schertz
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Driftwood
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.