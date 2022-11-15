Main picView gallery

El Jardin Passaic

312 Reviews

$

769 Main Ave

Passaic, NJ 07055

Order Again

APPETIZER

ESQUITES

$6.00

Fried corn topped with mayonnaise grated cheese and tajin and tostitos.... Maiz Frito con mayonesa encima y queso molido y tajin y tostitos...

ELOTES

$3.00

Corn in a cob topped with mayonnaise grated cheese and tajin... Elote preparado con mayonesa queso molido y tajin....

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$13.00

CHICKEN EGG ROLL

$3.00

CHEESE EGG ROLL

$3.00

BEEF EGG ROLL

$3.00

PORK EGG ROLL

$3.00

SHRIMP EGG ROLL

$5.00

CHICHARRINES

$2.00

CHICKEN WING

$12.00

BIRRIA TACO

CHICKEN BIRRIA

CHICKEN BIRRIA

$14.00

Four tacos with chicken & cheese topped with cilantro and onion. With a side of consome. 4 Tacos con pollo y queso con cilantro y cebolla y consome.

2 CHICKEN / 2 CHEESE BIRRIA MIX

$14.00

2 Tacos of Chicken & Cheese topped with onion & cilantro and 2 Tacos of Cheese topped with onion and cilantro 2 Tacos de pollo con cebolla y cilantro y 2 Tacos de Queso con cebolla y cilantro a lado con rabano y limon y consome

2 CHICKEN / 2 BEEF BIRRIA MIX

$15.00

2 chicken and cheese , 2 beef and cheese tacos

2 CHICKEN/ 2 PORK BIRRIA MIX

$15.00

2 CHICKEN / 2 SHRIMP BIRRIA MIX

$17.00
BEEF BIRRIA

BEEF BIRRIA

$14.00

Four beef & cheese tacos topped with cilantro and onion. With a side of consome. 4 tacos de rez & queso con cilantro y cebolla y consome.

2 BEEF/ 2 PORK BIRRIA MIX

$15.00

2 BEEF / 2 SHRIMP BIRRIA MIX

$17.00

2 BEEF / 2 CHEESE MIX

$14.00

PORK BIRRIA

$14.00

Four Pork & cheese tacos topped with cilantro and onion. With a side of consome.

2 PORK / 2 SHRIMP BIRRIA MIX

$17.00

2 PORK / 2 CHEESE MIX

$14.00
SHRIMP BIRRIA

SHRIMP BIRRIA

$17.00

Four shrimp& cheese tacos topped with avocado and pickled onion. With a side of consome.

2 SHRIMP 2 CHEESE MIX

$17.00

CHEESE BIRRIA

$13.00

Four CHEESE TACOS topped with cilantro and onion. With a side of consome.

1 PORK EXTRA

$4.00

1 CHICKEN EXTRA

$4.00

1 BEEF EXTRA

$4.00

1 SHRIMP EXTRA

$5.00

1 CHEESE EXTRA

$4.00

TACO

TACOS DE CARNITA

$12.00

TACOS DE POLLO

$12.00

TACOS AL PASTOR

$12.00
TACOS DE BISTEC

TACOS DE BISTEC

$12.00

TACOS DE ALAMBRE

$13.00
TACOS DE CAMARON FRITO

TACOS DE CAMARON FRITO

$18.00

BIRRIA PIZZA

BIRRIA PIZZA BEEF

$25.00

BIRRIA PIZZA CHICKEN

$25.00

BIRRIA PIZZA PORK

$25.00

BIRRIA PIZZA SHRIMP

$30.00

MINI BIRRIA PIZZA

MINI BIRRIA PIZZA BEEF

$15.00

MINI BIRRIA PIZZA CHICKEN

$15.00

MINI BIRRIA PIZZA PORK

$15.00

MINI BIRRIA PIZZA SHRIMP

$20.00

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

BEEF QUESADILLA

BEEF QUESADILLA

$12.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

PORK QUESADILLA

$12.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$15.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.00

MINI BIRRIA QUESADILLA

MINI QUESADILLA BEEF

$6.00

MINI QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$6.00

MINI QUESADILLA PORK

$6.00

MINI QUESADILLA SHRIMP

$7.00

MINI QUESADILLA CHEESE

$6.00

BIRRIA BURRITO

CHICKEN BURRITO

CHICKEN BURRITO

$14.00
BEEF BURRITO

BEEF BURRITO

$14.00
PORK BURRITO

PORK BURRITO

$14.00
SHRIMP BURRITO

SHRIMP BURRITO

$17.00

BIRRIA TOSTADA

TOSTADA BIRRIA DE RES

$14.00

TOSTADA BIRRIA DE POLLO

$14.00

TOSTADA BIRRIA DE PUERCO

$14.00

TOSTADA DE CAMARON FRITO

$16.00

TOSTADA DE POLLO

$14.00

TOSTADA AL PASTOR

$14.00

TOSTADA BISTEC

$14.00

TOSTADA DE CARNITAS

$14.00

BIRRIA RAMEN

BEEF RAMEN

BEEF RAMEN

$14.00
CHICKEN RAMEN

CHICKEN RAMEN

$14.00

PORK RAMEN

$14.00
SHRIMP RAMEN

SHRIMP RAMEN

$16.00

BIRRIA TORTA

BEEF BIRRIA TORTA

$9.00

CHICKEN BIRRIA TORTA

$9.00

PORK BIRRIA TORTA

$9.00

CHEESE BIRRIA TORTA

$8.00

TORTA MILANESA DE POLLO

$11.00

TORTA MILANESA DE RES

$11.00

TORTA DE CARNITAS

$10.00

TORTA AL PASTOR

$10.00

TORTA PECHUGA ASADA

$11.00

TORTA BISTEC ASADA

$11.00

BIRRIA FLAUTAS

B.F.POLLO

$14.00

B.F.REZ

$14.00

B.F. PORK

$14.00

BIRRIA CEMITA

CEMITA BIRRIA DE POLLO

$13.00

CEMITA BIRRIA DE BISTEC

$13.00

CEMITA BIRRIA DE PUERCO

$13.00

CEMITA CARNITAS

$13.00

CEMITA AL PASTOR

$13.00

CEMITAS BISTEC ASADA

$13.00

CEMITA DE PECHUGA ASADA

$13.00

CEMITA MILANESA DE REZ

$13.00

CEMITA MILANESA DE POLLO

$13.00

BIRRIA NACHO

BEEF NACHO

$17.00

CHICKEN NACHO

$17.00

PORK NACHO

$17.00
SHRIMP NACHO

SHRIMP NACHO

$19.00

KIDS MENU

CHCKEN NUGGETTS

$12.00

FLAUTA

FLAUTA POLLO

$13.00

FLAUTA QUESO

$13.00

GORDITAS

GORDITAS POLLO

$10.00

GORDITAS REZ

$10.00

GORDITAS CARNITAS

$10.00

GORDITA AL PASTOR

$10.00

PLATILLO

BEEF BOWL

$16.00

CHICKEN BOWL

$16.00

PORK BOWL

$16.00

SHRIMP BOWL

$18.00

MEATLESS

$12.00

ALAMBRE EN PLATILLO

$18.00

BISTEC EN PLATILLO

$19.00

PECHUGA EN PLATILLO

$19.00

TAMALE

TAMAL SALSA VERDE

$2.00Out of stock

TAMAL RAJAS

$2.00Out of stock

SIDES

GUAC & CHIPS

GUAC & CHIPS

$8.00

SMALL GUAC & CHIPS

$4.00

GUAC SMALL

$3.00

PICO DE GALLO & CHIPS

$6.00

Chopped fresh tomate onions and cilantro with a splash of lime and a sprinkle of salt.

PICO DE GALLO SMALL & CHIPS

$4.00

Chop fresh tomate onions and cilantro with a splash of lime and a sprinkle of salt...

PICO DE GALLO SMALL

$3.00

CHIPS

$1.00

RICE

$4.00

BLACK BEANS

$4.00

SOUR CREAM

$2.00

4OZ CONSOME

$2.00

16OZ CONSOME

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

L

EXTRA LIME

$1.00

DICE JALAPEÑO

$1.00

Chopped fresh green jalapeños.

SAUTEED ONION

$2.00

SALSA ROJA

$1.00

SALSA VERDE

$1.00

WHOLE AVOCADO

$5.00

1/2 AVOCADO

$3.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$7.00

CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

$7.00

MOUSSE CAKE

$7.00

FLAN

$5.00

BIRRIA SEAFOOD

BIRRIA BOIL

$35.00Out of stock

AGUAS FRESCAS

Homemade sweet water...

HORCHATA 32OZ

$5.00Out of stock

MELON 32OZ

$5.00Out of stock

JAMAICA 32OZ

$5.00

PIÑA 32OZ

$5.00

HORCHATA 16OZ

$3.50Out of stock

MELON 16OZ

$3.50Out of stock

JAMAICA 16OZ

$3.50

PIÑA 16OZ

$3.50

HOT DRINK

CHAMPURADO

$3.00Out of stock

ARROZ CON LECHE

$3.00Out of stock

DRINKS

COCA-COLA

$1.00

PEPSI

$1.00

SNAPPLE 8OZ

$2.00

V8 SPLASH 8OZ

$2.00

Welch's 10oz

$2.00

Sprite

$1.00

Gatorade 20oz

$3.00

Arizona 20oz

$3.00

Coca-Cola 2lts

$5.50

Snapple 20oz

$3.00

Vitamin Water 20oz

$3.00

Pepsi 2lts

$5.50

Water 16oz

$1.00

Squirt 20oz

$3.00

Snapple 8oz

$2.00

Body Armor 12oz

$2.50

V8 Splash 12oz

$3.00

Welch’s 10 oz

$2.00

Sunny D

$2.00Out of stock

Arizona 20 oz

$3.00

Gatorade fit 16

$3.00

Gatorade zero 20 oz

$3.00

Vitamins water20 oz

$3.00

Propel 16.9 oz

$3.50

Crush orange 12 oz glass

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00

Apple& eve 10oz

$2.00

Hawaiian Punch 10oz

$2.00

Juicy juice 10 oz

$2.00

Mango nectar 8oz

$2.00

V8 100% veggie 5oz

$2.00

Yoo-hoo 6oz

$2.00

Nesquick 8oz

$2.00

Tropicana 10oz

$2.00

Snapple 8oz

$2.00

Gatorade Zero 12oz

$2.00

Powerade 12oz

$2.00

Cranberry 10oz

$2.00

La Croix

$1.25

MEXICAN SODA

COCA-COLA MEX

$3.50

BOING GUAVA

$3.50

BOING MANGO

$3.50

JARRITO TAMARINDO

$3.00

JARRITO FRUITPUNCH

$3.00

JARRITO LIMON

$3.00

JARRITO PIÑA

$3.00

JARRITO GUAVA

$3.00

JARRITO GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

JARRITO FRESA

$3.00

JARRITO MANGO

$3.00

JARRITO MANDARINA`

$3.00

JARRITO AGUA MINERAL

$3.00

SIDRAL

$3.00

SANGRIA

$3.00

MANZANITA

$3.50

JARRITO 2LTS GRAPEFRUIT

$5.50

JARRITO 2LTS MANDARINA

$5.50

JARRITO 2LTS LIMON

$5.50

JARRITO 2LTS FRUITPUNCH

$5.50

JARRITO 2LTS PIÑA

$5.50

SIDRAL 2LTS

$5.50

Burrito bowl

Burrito bowl

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy best birria tacos!

769 Main Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055

Main pic

