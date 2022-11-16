El Jefe imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Jefe 2450 West 44th

review star

No reviews yet

2450 West 44th

denver, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Barbacoa Nachos

$16.00

Ceviche

$12.00

Shrimp, cucumber, pineapple, jalapeño & red onion tossed in avocado salsa. Topped with fresh radish and cilantro

Chicharrones

$6.00

Fried pork skin dusted with chile piquin

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chorizo Nachos

$13.00

Local chorizo, asadero cheese. Topped with salsa verde, crema, onions and cilantro

Crab Nachos

$15.00

Asadero cheese. Topped with xni-pec, mojo crema, blue crab, onions and cilantro

Farm Quesadilla

$9.00

Seasonal selection of local farm vegetables

Guacamole

$10.50

Hand mashed to order

Pulpo

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled octopus, served with Sikil Pak, greens. Topped with pineapple, olive & radish

Queso

$8.00

Asadero, queso fresco, cheddar, cotija cheeses and pepitas

Salsa Trio

$10.00

Salsa roja, xni-pec, salsa verde

Salsa Trio LG

$16.00

Street Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Street Corn

$7.00

Charred corn, coated with chipotle aioli & topped with cotija cheese and cilantro

Dessert

Churros

$8.00

Fried pastry dough covered in cinnamon sugar. Served with dulce del leche and vanilla bean ice cream.

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Fresh key lime, graham cracker crust. Topped with whipped cream and pepitas

Plantain Split

$9.00

Fried plantains, with cinnamon, sugar, vanilla bean ice cream

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00

Dessert Platter

$18.00

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$42.00Out of stock

Whole Key Lime

$42.00

Chocolate Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Mexican Chocolate Coffee Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Entrees

Al Pastor

$15.00

Local pork belly, pickled red onion, pineapple, greens, served with tortillas

Barbacoa Taco

$5.50

Barbacoa Taco(2)

$16.00

Slow braised Colorado brisket on corn tortillas. Topped with roasted poblano crema, radish slaw, fresh cilantro, cotija cheese.

Barbacoa Taco(3)

$21.00

Burratta

$16.00Out of stock

Carnitas Bowl

$15.00

Yucatan style braised pork, served with pickled onions, papas bravas, mixed greens, salsa and corn tortillas

Catfish Feature

$17.00Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Chorizo Tacos (3)

$18.50

Chorizo Tacos(2)

$14.00

El Jefe Burrito

$14.00

Family Chicken Fajitas

$42.00

Family Chicken Fajitas

$42.00

Family Vegetable Fajitas

$28.00

Grilled Chicken Mole

$17.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken thighs. Topped with mole Poblano, crema and toasted sesame seeds. Side of greens, homemade pinto beans and tortillas.

Mushroom Taco

$5.50

Mushroom Taco(2)

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms on corn tortillas. Topped with salsa maya, ripe mango, cucumber and pickled serrano.

Mushroom Taco(3)

$18.50

Panuchos

$13.00Out of stock

Pescado Taco

$6.00

Pescado Taco(2)

$14.50

Beer battered cod on corn tortillas, with chipotle aioli. Topped with chipotle lime slaw.

Pescado Taco(3)

$20.00

Plantain Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken, asadero cheese, plantains. Served with crema and salsa roja

Plantain Quesadilla (No Chicken)

$10.00

Quesa-Birria

$18.00

Ribeye Fajitas

$24.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, with sautéed onions and poblano peppers. Served with plantains, pinto beans, crema and salsa roja

Shrimp Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Taco Kit

$38.00

Take & Bake Crab Nachos

$24.00

TT Barbacoa Taco

$2.00

Salads

Chipotle Ensalada

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, red onions, avocado, radish and chipotle lime dressing.

Watermelon Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Sauces

Crema

$1.50

Mole Sauce

$2.00Out of stock

Chiptole Aioli

$1.50

Avocado Salsa

$2.00

Side Guac

$4.50

Salsa Verde 1oz

$1.50

Roja 1oz

$1.50

Habanero 1oz

$2.00

Xni-Pec 1oz

$1.50

Sikil Pak

$1.50

Mojo

$1.50Out of stock

Chipotle Lime

$1.50

Dulce De Leche

$1.50

Side queso 4oz

$2.00

Lg Habanero Salsa 8oz

$8.00

Sides

Plantains

$6.00

Beans

$4.00

Topped with cotija cheese

Mixed Greens

$4.00

Extra Chips

Extra Tortillas

$1.50

Papas Bravas

$5.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Guac

$4.50

Tortillas

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Side Cheese

$1.75

Specials

Beets Hummus

$13.00

Enfrijoladas

$14.00

Carne Asada

$17.00

Tortilla Soup

$13.00

Sam Party Comida

Out of stock

Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid's Nachos

$5.00

Kids Tacos

$6.00

Kid's Carnitas Bowl

$7.00

Bowl with carnitas, beans, plantains with tortillas

Kid's beans & Acocado

$7.00

N/A Bev (Copy)

Bar Drink Togo

$0.50

Coke

$3.50

Cafe

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lime Soda

$3.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

OJ

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

N/A Bev (Copy)

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lime Soda

$3.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

OJ

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Bar Drink Togo

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2450 West 44th, denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
El Jefe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Corn Husk Tamale Co.
orange star4.0 • 4
3527 W 38th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
My Neighbor Felix
orange starNo Reviews
1801 Central Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
TTW - Highlands - 3300 W 32nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3300 W 32nd Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
el Camino Community Tavern
orange star4.4 • 2,114
3628 W. 32nd Ave. Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Bellota
orange star4.7 • 55
3350 Brighton Blvd Denver, CO 80216
View restaurantnext
Machete UNION STATION - UNION STATION
orange starNo Reviews
1730 WYNKOOP ST DENVER, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston