Mexican & Tex-Mex
Food Trucks
Latin American

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

127 Reviews

$$

5309 Lyndale Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55419

Popular Items

Carnitas Tacos ( 3 per order )

$14.00

Pork carnitas in salsa verde, cilantro, onions, queso fresco

Guacamole with house made chips

$10.00

Jefe Guacamole, tortilla chips

Chicken Tinga Tacos ( 3 per order )

$14.00

Slow roasted shredded chicken in tomato-chipotle sauce, served on corn tortillas, topped with shredded lettuce & queso fresco


Appetizers

El Jefe Margarita mixer sweet & sour fresh lemon juice, lime juice and simple syrup

Cauliflower

$11.00

Pan-fried cauliflower tossed in Cajun seasoning, & drizzled with chipotle cream

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp cured in lime juice with tomatoes, onion, & cilantro, served with tortilla chips

Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Roasted, shredded chicken in a broth with fresh avocado, chipotle cream & tortilla chips

3 Amigos

$7.00

Tortilla chips, mild salsa, & El Jefe queso

Side Black Beans

$5.00

Side Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Churro Donuts

$7.00

Warm mini donuts tossed in cinnamon-sugar & topped with chocolate sauce

Guacamole with house made chips

$10.00

Jefe Guacamole, tortilla chips

El Jefe Margarita Mixer 32oz Strawberry

$20.00Out of stock

El Jefe Margarita Mixer 32oz Blood Orange

$20.00

El Jefe Margarita Mixer 32oz Sweet & Sour

$20.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

El Jefe Margarita mixer 32oz Blackberry

$20.00Out of stock

Side of salsa

$3.00

Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, spices, lemon

Side Chimichurri sauce

$3.00

chile arbol, mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar

Side Roasted salsa

$3.00

Tomatillo, tomatoes, jalapenos, dry peppers, onion, garlic, cilantro

Side Avocado sauce

$3.00

Tomatillo, jalapeno, avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro

Side habanero salsa

$2.00

Tomato, cilantro, onion, habanero, lemon

Elote

$6.00Out of stock

Corn, chipotle sour cream, queso fresco, tajin

THE FLAT BREAD

$16.00

FLAT BREAD, BLACK BEAN SPREAD, BEEF ASADA, SALSA VERDE, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO, RED ONION

Shrimp Ceviche (Copy)

$15.00

Shrimp cured in lime juice with tomatoes, onion, & cilantro, served with tortilla chips

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos ( 3 per order )

$15.00

Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream

Fish Tacos ( 3 per order )

$15.00

Grilled fish with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream

Chicken Tinga Tacos ( 3 per order )

$14.00

Slow roasted shredded chicken in tomato-chipotle sauce, served on corn tortillas, topped with shredded lettuce & queso fresco

Carnitas Tacos ( 3 per order )

$14.00

Pork carnitas in salsa verde, cilantro, onions, queso fresco

Pork Pastor Tacos ( 3 per order )

$14.00

Thinly sliced pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, avocado sauce

Grilled Veggie Tacos ( 3 per order )

$13.00

Mushrooms, asparagus, onions, poblano pepper, guajillo sauce, queso fresco

Asada tacos ( 3 per order )

$14.00

Grilled beef, onions, cilantro, roasted salsa

SIDE QUESO DIP

$4.00

SIDE SALSA ARBOL

$3.00

SIDE SALSA HABANERO

$3.00

SIDE CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM

$2.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$2.00

Side cilantro rice

$5.00

White rice, cilantro, lime

Side refried beans

$5.00

Refried black beans, queso fresco

Beef Barbacoa tacos ( 3 tacos per order)

$14.00

Shredded beef, red sauce, lettuce, queso fresco

Main

Mole Enchiladas

$17.00

Corn tortillas, chicken, mole sauce, crema, fried egg, queso fresco

Enchiladas cheese

$14.00

Corn tortillas, onions, fried egg, choice of Red sauce, green Sauce, queso fresco

Jefe Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine, fresh vegetables, chipotle vinaigrette

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Meat Quesadilla

$13.00

12" flour tortilla with a choice of meat Pork carnitas, Chicken tinga or Pork pastor

burrito bowl

$15.00

Lettuce, rice, beans, salsa, queso fresco and a choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor or shrimp

Mexican Poke bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Ahi tuna, rice, vegetables, pineapple, chili vinaigrette

Carne asada

$23.00Out of stock

Beef tenderloin, rice, beans, grilled vegetables, queso fresco, corn tortillas

Surf and turf fajitas (for 2)

$32.00

Beef ribs, chicken breast, shrimp, fish, vegetables, red sauce

CUBAN SANDWICH

$16.00

TELERA BREAD, CUBAN SAUCE, PORK CARNITAS, PORK HAM, HOUSE MADE PICKLES, QUESO FRESCO, CHIPS AND SALSA

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Family Platters

El Jefe Margarita mixer sweet & sour fresh lemon juice, lime juice and simple syrup

El Jefe Margarita Mixer 32oz Strawberry

$20.00

El Jefe Margarita Mixer 32oz Blood Orange

$20.00

El Jefe Spicy Margarita Mixer 32oz Mango

$20.00

El jefe Margarita mixer Blackberry 32oz

$20.00

Kids

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Elbow noodles in a made to order cheese sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese

Kids Tacos

$7.00

Two ground beef tacos with cheese

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

El Jefe Cocina & Bar is a family-owned & operated, Latin-fusion restaurant located in South Minneapolis. El Jefe strives to take authentic Mexican salsas and sauces and use them to enhance every dish in their scratch kitchen.

Website

Location

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Directions

