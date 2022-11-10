A map showing the location of El Jefe Food Truck 2 Hopkins/Bell groveView gallery

El Jefe Food Truck 2 Hopkins/Bell grove

review star

No reviews yet

5309 Lyndale Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55419

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$9.00

Beef Barbacoa Tacos

$9.00

Carnitas Tacos

$9.00

Pork Pastor Tacos

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled Veggie Tacos

$8.00Out of stock

Main

Mole Enchiladas

$14.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

$11.00Out of stock

Chop Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Shrimp

$20.00Out of stock

Family Style Platters

Taco Platter (serves 3-4)

$33.00Out of stock

Taco Platter (serves 2)

$22.00Out of stock

Chips and Salsa

$12.00Out of stock

Mole Chicken Enchilada Platter (serves 4)

$30.00Out of stock

Mole Chicken Enchilada Platter (serves 2)

$20.00Out of stock

Carne Asada Platter (serves 2)

$25.00Out of stock

Shrimp Ceviche Platter (serves 3-4)

$25.00Out of stock

El jefe Margarita mixer sweet & sour 32oz

$20.00Out of stock

El jefe Margarita mixer Strawberry 32oz

$20.00Out of stock

El jefe Margarita mixer blood orange 32oz

$20.00Out of stock

El jefe margarita mixer Mango 32oz

$20.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Hashbrowns, black beans, crambled eggs, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo

Breakfast burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Breakfast bowl (vegetarian)

$10.00Out of stock

Breakfast bowl (with chorizo)

$13.00Out of stock

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00Out of stock

Breakfast Tacos

$8.00Out of stock

Breakfast Tacos (with chorizo)

$11.00Out of stock

BELT Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Acai Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Churro Donuts

$7.00

Side of bacon

$3.00Out of stock

Side of chorizo

$3.00Out of stock

Side of tortilla chips

$3.00

Side of mild salsa

$2.00

Side of habanero salsa

$2.00Out of stock

Side of pico de gallo

$2.00Out of stock

Pint of mild salsa (16 oz)

$7.00

Pint of habanero salsa (16oz)

$7.00Out of stock

Gallon Bag of Chips

$6.00

El Jefe original Margarita mixer (32oz)

$20.00Out of stock

El Jefe Blood orange Margarita mixer (32oz)

$20.00Out of stock

El Jefe Strawberry Margarita mixer (32oz)

$20.00Out of stock

El Jefe Spicy Mango Margarita Mixer (32oz)

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
full Mexican restaurant on wheels

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419

