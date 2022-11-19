Mexican & Tex-Mex
Food Trucks
Latin American
El Jefe Redefining Mexican Cuisine
127 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
El Jefe food truck redefines Mexican for Minnesota, fusing authentic flavors with other American ingenuity, blending the best of both to create a delicious item you can't find anywhere else. Mexican entrees are also on the menu, providing you with the best of both worlds, and giving it to you on wheels.
Location
5309 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
