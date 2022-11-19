Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Food Trucks
Latin American

El Jefe Redefining Mexican Cuisine

127 Reviews

$$

5309 Lyndale Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55419

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast burrito
Gallon Bag of Chips
Churro Donuts

Breakfast

Hashbrowns, black beans, crambled eggs, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo

Breakfast burrito

$11.00

12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage

Breakfast bowl (vegetarian)

$11.00

Hashbrowns, refried beans, peppers and onions, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo

Breakfast bowl (with chorizo)

$14.00

Hashbrowns, refried beans, peppers and onions, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and chorizo sausage

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

fried corn tortillas, black beans, lettuce, fried eggs, salsa verde, queso fresco, cilantro and onions.

Breakfast Tacos

$9.00

scrambled eggs, peppers and onions, red sauce, queso fresco and cilantro on corn tortillas (2 tacos per order)

Breakfast Tacos (with chorizo)

$11.00

chorizo, scrambled eggs, peppers and onions, red sauce, queso fresco and cilantro on corn tortillas (2 tacos per order)

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Acai fruit blend (mix of acai, strawberries and mango) topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, granola, coconut, and agave nectar (honey)

Churro Donuts

$7.00

Ten mini donuts tossed in cinnamon and sugar topped with chocolate sauce

Side of bacon

$4.00

Side of chorizo

$4.00

Side of tortilla chips

$3.00

El jefe corn tortilla chips

Side of mild salsa

$2.00

Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lemon juice and spices

Side of habanero salsa

$2.00

Side of pico de gallo

$2.00

Pint of mild salsa (16 oz)

$7.00

Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lemon juice and spices

Pint of habanero salsa (16oz)

$7.00

Habaneros, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lemon juice and spices

Gallon Bag of Chips

$6.00

El Jefe homemade corn tortilla chips (large bag)

El Jefe original Margarita mixer (32oz)

$20.00Out of stock

El Jefe's house made margarita mixer, makes 7-8 servings

El Jefe Blood orange Margarita mixer (32oz)

$20.00Out of stock

El Jefe's house made margarita mixer, makes 7-8 servings

El Jefe Strawberry Margarita mixer (32oz)

$20.00Out of stock

El Jefe's house made margarita mixer, makes 7-8 servings

El Jefe Spicy Mango Margarita Mixer (32oz)

$20.00Out of stock

El Jefe's house made margarita mixer, makes 7-8 servings

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

El Jefe food truck redefines Mexican for Minnesota, fusing authentic flavors with other American ingenuity, blending the best of both to create a delicious item you can't find anywhere else. Mexican entrees are also on the menu, providing you with the best of both worlds, and giving it to you on wheels.

Location

5309 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Directions

Map
