El Jefe Luchador imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Jefe Luchador

3,473 Reviews

$

27 S Federal Hwy

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TACO AL CARBON
SALAD "EL JARDINERO"
BURRITO "PHATTY"

PLATES

TACO AL CARBON

TACO AL CARBON

$3.20
BURRITO "PHATTY"

BURRITO "PHATTY"

$9.99

Protein, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Lettuce, Queso Blanco, Wrapped in Locally-Made Flour Tortilla

MEXICAN QUESADILLA

MEXICAN QUESADILLA

$3.99

Open-Faced Corn Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Cilantro, Onion (Small)

AMERICAN QUESADILLA

AMERICAN QUESADILLA

$8.99

Closed Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream (Large)

NACHOS

NACHOS

$9.50

Protein, White Corn Tortilla Chips, Mild Jalapeño Queso, Refried Beans, Jalapeño Pickles, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole

SALAD "EL JARDINERO"

SALAD "EL JARDINERO"

$9.99

Protein, Romaine Hearts, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Roasted Corn, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips Make it heavyweight: Salad Served over Rice and Beans

HEAVYWEIGHT SALAD "EL JARDINERO"

HEAVYWEIGHT SALAD "EL JARDINERO"

$10.99

Protein, Romaine Hearts, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Roasted Corn, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips (Salad Served over Rice and Beans)

SMOKIN' BOWL

SMOKIN' BOWL

$9.99

Protein, Served over Rice & Beans, Topped with Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Smoked Ranchero Salsa. w. Warm Corn Tortillas

SOUP "POZOLE"

SOUP "POZOLE"

$4.99

Tomato Broth, Hominy, Roasted Corn, Lime, Cilantro

CHICHARRACHOS

CHICHARRACHOS

$9.99

Protein, Refried Beans, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeño Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$5.25

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.25

Kids Chicken Taco

$5.25

Kids Steak Taco

$5.25

Chicken Fingers

$5.25

Combo Meal

$13.99

SPECIALTY TACOS

FISH TACO

FISH TACO

$4.50

Smoky Agave Glaze, Cabbage Slaw, Pineapple Pico Served Grilled or Crispy

PORK BELLY

PORK BELLY

$4.50

Ancho-Smoked Tomato Salsa Suave, Guacamole, Cabbage Slaw

LAMB BARABACOA

LAMB BARABACOA

$4.50

Cashew-Chili Arbol Salsa, Pickled Onion, Cotija, Cilantro

ANGUS SKIRT STEAK

ANGUS SKIRT STEAK

$4.50

Roasted Corn-Jalapeño Salsa Fresca, Avocado Crema, Charred Green Onion, Cilantro

EL DON HAMBURGUESO

EL DON HAMBURGUESO

$4.50

Charm City Burger Blend w. Queso Sauce, Mayonesa Picante, LTO, Double Decker Taco Shell

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

$4.50

Chicken,Gochujang Honey Glaze, Sesame Aioli, Kimchee Slaw

SHRIMP TACO

$4.50

Shrimp, Mango-Habanero Sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Poblano Slaw

JEFE VEGAN

All your favorites, prepared strictly vegan!

VEGAN TACOS

$3.99

your choice of plant based protein, grilled white corn tortilla, tomato, cilantro, onion

VEGAN ANCIENT GRAIN BURRITO

$10.99

your choice of plant based protein, ancient grain rice blend, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cilantro, lettuce, wrapped in locally made flour tortilla

VEGAN MEXICAN QUESADILLA

$4.25

your choice of plant based protein, open-faced corn tortilla, cilantro, onion (small)

VEGAN AMERICAN QUESADILLA

$9.99

your choice of plant based protein, closed flour tortilla, pico de gallo (large)

VEGAN NACHOS

$10.50

your choice of plant based protein, white corn tortilla chips, refried beans, jalapeño pickles, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with vegan cheese

VEGAN SALAD

$10.99

your choice of plant based protein, romaine hearts, pico de gallo, guacamole, roasted corn, crispy tortilla strips. served with vegan chipotle agave

VEGAN SMOKIN' BOWL

$10.99

your choice of plant based protein, served over ancient grain rice, topped w. roasted corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, and smoked ranchero salsa, and vegan cheese. served with warm corn tortillas

EXTRAS

Side Of

Chips

Chips

$1.50

white corn tortilla chips

Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$2.75

rice cooked with tomato and chicken broth

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$3.25

pinto refried beans.

Combo Rice & Beans

Combo Rice & Beans

$3.25

Chicharrones (Chili Spiced)

$3.75

crispy pork skins

Sweet Plantains (Chili Agave Glaze)

Sweet Plantains (Chili Agave Glaze)

$3.25

sweet plantains served with agave sauce, cheese , cilantro

Ancient Grain (Brown Rice Blend)

$4.25

VEGAN red and brown rice cooked with grains and roasdted vegetables

Roasted Corn w. Cotija Aioli

Roasted Corn w. Cotija Aioli

$3.75

ELOTE roasted corn with mayo, cheese

Combo Ancient Grains & Beans

$4.75

Sm Chips & Queso

$3.25

Lg Chips & Queso

$5.00

Sm Queso

$1.75

Lg Queso

$3.50

Sm Chips & Guac

$3.75

Lg Chips & Guac

$6.00

Sm Guac

$2.25

Lg Guac

$5.00

Sm Chips & Pico

$3.25

Lg Chips & Pico

$5.00

Sm Pico

$1.75

Lg Pico

$3.50

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Steak

$6.00

Side Beef Brisket

$6.00

Side Ground Beef

$6.00

Side Vegetarian

$6.00

Side Spit Roasted Pork w. Pineapple

$6.00

Side Slow Roasted Pork

$6.00

Side Pork Sausage

$6.00

Side Skirt Steak

$9.00

Side Pork Belly

$9.00

Side Lamb

$9.00

Side Fried Chicken

$9.00

Side Mahi

$9.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Jackfruit

$7.50

Side Grilled Cactus

$7.50

DESSERTS

Churro

Churro

$1.80
Flan

Flan

$3.50

SPECIALS

Crunch Wrap

Crunch Wrap

$9.99

Choice of protein, white American cheese,queso fresco, guacamo!e, pico de gallo, corn, crispy corn tortilla wrapped on a flour tortilla topped with spicy lettuce and crema

Torta

Torta

$9.99

Mexican Sandwich choice of protein, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, cheese on telera bread

Especial Vegan Crunch Wrap

Especial Vegan Crunch Wrap

$10.50

Jackfruit in chili Verde, vegan cheese, ancient grain brown rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with agave glaze

Jefe Plate

Jefe Plate

$12.99

grilled chicken, side of mexican rice, refried beans, salad and 3 warm corn tortillas

Tostada

Tostada

$3.99

choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese on a crispy flat corn tortilla

Birria Quesadillas

Birria Quesadillas

$14.50

Three beef birria quesadillas , side of consome topped with cilantro , radish and onion

Taco Ranchero

Taco Ranchero

$3.99Out of stock

Corn tortilla, chorizo, chicharrón, guacamole, cilantro, onion

Smoking Torta

Smoking Torta

$10.99

Carnitas in smoked tomato sauce, crispy onions, refried beans,guacamole,coleslaw in a telera bread.

CATERING

Protein

Rice

Beans

Salad

Chips

Guac

Pico

Queso

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.75
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.75
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.75
Horchata

Horchata

$1.75+
Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$1.75+
Sidral Mundet

Sidral Mundet

$2.50Out of stock
Sangria Soda

Sangria Soda

$2.75Out of stock
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Jefe Brunch

Tamales

$3.00Out of stock

Chilaquiles

$10.50

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Tacos de Brunch

$7.50

Vegan Avocado Tostada

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Hardcore Mexican Street Food with a chef-driven flair.

Website

Location

27 S Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Directions

Gallery
El Jefe Luchador image
El Jefe Luchador image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cielito Lindo - Pompano Beach
orange star4.5 • 1,098
600 South Dixie HWY Pompano Beach, FL 33060
View restaurantnext
LOKOS TAKOS TAQUERIA - E. Commercial blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,048
2826 East Commercial Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
EL MARIACHI AT WILES RD
orange starNo Reviews
4625 N. University Dr North Coral Springs, FL 33067
View restaurantnext
Cielito Lindo - Oakland Park
orange starNo Reviews
91 NE 44th st Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Tatts and Tacos - 3200 Ne 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Ne 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
EL MARIACHI AT ROYAL PALM
orange starNo Reviews
2153 N University Dr Coral Springs, FL 33071-6134
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Deerfield Beach

Oceans 234
orange star4.2 • 3,217
234 North Ocean Blvd Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille - Deerfield
orange star4.1 • 916
1391 S Military Trail Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurantnext
Duval & Bourbon
orange star4.3 • 215
1544 SE 3rd Ct Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
SeaSide Subs - 1645 SE 3rd Ct #102
orange star5.0 • 37
1645 SE 3rd Ct #102 Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Deerfield Beach
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston