El Jefe’s Taqueria BU-Comm Ave

review star

No reviews yet

957 Commonwealth ave

Boston, MA 02215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Bowl (o)
Burrito
Super Quesadilla

Appetizers

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$7.25

2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection). "Add rice and beans for $2"

Chips (Plain)

Chips (Plain)

$2.75

Corn Tortilla chips

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.50

Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Corn Tortilla chips + famous El Jefe's Salsa.

Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)

Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)

$9.25

Corn Tortilla chips with queso + protein of your choice + jalapenos + pico de galo + sour cream

Veggie Nachos (veggie + Toppings of your choice)

Veggie Nachos (veggie + Toppings of your choice)

$9.75

Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings

SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)

SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)

$10.25

Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings

Sides

Sides

Cheese only Quesadilla

Cheese only Quesadilla

$6.00

12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese. served with sour cream and salsa.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.00

12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + roast vegetables. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Super Quesadilla

Super Quesadilla

$10.25

12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.

Rice & beans Side

$3.25

Mexican Rice - Cilantro Lime Rice - Black Beans - Pinto Beans - Refried Beans -

Bowls

Mexican Bowl (o)

Mexican Bowl (o)

$10.50

Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.

Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)

Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)

$12.95

Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Chicken only Fajita Bowl

Chicken only Fajita Bowl

$12.95

Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Steak only Fajita Bowl

Steak only Fajita Bowl

$12.95

Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Shrimp only Fajita Bowl

Shrimp only Fajita Bowl

$12.95

Shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Burritos

12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Burrito

Burrito

$10.25

12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.

Desserts

Flan

$5.25
Churros 2 Each

Churros 2 Each

$5.50Out of stock

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.00

Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.

Salad Bowl (no Shell)

Salad Bowl (no Shell)

$9.75

Salad bowl served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice +any cold toppings. (taco shell per request)

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Served with flour chip Strips.

Tacos

Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
(3 Taco set)

(3 Taco set)

$10.25

Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.

Sides

Meat sides

Meat sides

Hot sides

Hot sides

Cold Sides

Cold Sides

Tortilla Sides

Tortilla Sides

Sauce/salsa Sides

Sauce/salsa Sides

Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

$3.25
Mango Habanero Side (spicy)

Mango Habanero Side (spicy)

$3.25
Queso Sauce Side

Queso Sauce Side

$3.25

Bebidas

Fountain Sodas

Fountain Sodas

$2.75
Mexican Sodas (Bottle)

Mexican Sodas (Bottle)

Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.50
Nantucket Necter Juice

Nantucket Necter Juice

$3.25
Café con Leche

Café con Leche

$2.75
Horchata

Horchata

$3.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.25
Coffee

Coffee

$2.75
Jamaica Cold Tea

Jamaica Cold Tea

$2.75
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

957 Commonwealth ave, Boston, MA 02215

El Jefe’s Taqueria image
El Jefe’s Taqueria image
El Jefe’s Taqueria image

