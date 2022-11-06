El Jefe’s Taqueria BU-Comm Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
957 Commonwealth ave, Boston, MA 02215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pavement Coffeehouse - Boston University
No Reviews
736 Commonwealth Avenue Boston, MA 02215
View restaurant