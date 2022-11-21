Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

El Jefe’s Taqueria New Brunswick

review star

No reviews yet

97 Hamilton St

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ 08901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Bowl (o)
Burrito
Super Quesadilla

Appetizers

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$7.25

2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection). "Add rice and beans for $2"

Chips (Plain)

Chips (Plain)

$2.75

Corn Tortilla chips

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.50

Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Corn Tortilla chips + famous El Jefe's Salsa.

Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)

Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)

$9.25

Corn Tortilla chips with queso + protein of your choice + jalapenos + pico de galo + sour cream

SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)

SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)

$10.25

Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings

Sides

Sides

Cheese only Quesadilla

Cheese only Quesadilla

$6.00

12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese. served with sour cream and salsa.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.00

12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + roast vegetables. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Super Quesadilla

Super Quesadilla

$10.25

12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.

Rice & beans Side

$3.50

Mexican Rice - Cilantro Lime Rice - Black Beans - Pinto Beans - Refried Beans -

Order Attention Required

Bowls

Mexican Bowl (o)

Mexican Bowl (o)

$10.50

Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.

Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)

Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)

$12.95

Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Chicken only Fajita Bowl

Chicken only Fajita Bowl

$12.95

Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Steak only Fajita Bowl

Steak only Fajita Bowl

$12.95

Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Shrimp only Fajita Bowl

Shrimp only Fajita Bowl

$12.95

Shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Burritos

12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Burrito

Burrito

$10.25

12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.

Desserts

Flan

$5.25
Churros 2 Each

Churros 2 Each

$5.50

Rice Pudding

$3.00

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.00

Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.

Salad Bowl (no Shell)

Salad Bowl (no Shell)

$9.75

Salad bowl served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice +any cold toppings. (taco shell per request)

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Served with flour chip Strips.

Tacos

Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
(3 Taco set)

(3 Taco set)

$9.25

Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.

Sides

Meat sides

Meat sides

Hot sides

Hot sides

Cold Sides

Cold Sides

Tortilla Sides

Tortilla Sides

Sauce/salsa Sides

Sauce/salsa Sides

Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

$3.25
Mango Habanero Side (spicy)

Mango Habanero Side (spicy)

$3.25
Queso Sauce Side

Queso Sauce Side

$3.25

"ORDER ATTENTION REQUIRED"

Bebidas

Fountain Sodas

Fountain Sodas

$2.75
Mexican Sodas (Bottle)

Mexican Sodas (Bottle)

Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.50
Nantucket Necter Juice

Nantucket Necter Juice

$3.25
Café con Leche

Café con Leche

$2.75
Horchata

Horchata

$3.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.25
Coffee

Coffee

$2.75
Jamaica Cold Tea

Jamaica Cold Tea

$2.75
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75
Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

97 Hamilton St, NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ 08901

Directions

Gallery
El Jefe’s Taqueria image
El Jefe’s Taqueria image
El Jefe’s Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Elixir Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 864
2222 Woodbridge Ave Edison, NJ 08817
View restaurantnext
Mangia Toscano
orange star4.7 • 367
422 Main St Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Cai's Cafe
orange star4.4 • 184
420 Main Street Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Frappe Joe Coffee - The Shoppes at Colonial Village
orange star4.9 • 455
1 Lincoln Hwy Edison, NJ 08820
View restaurantnext
Capital Craft - Green Brook
orange star4.5 • 213
171 Route 22 E Green Brook, NJ 08812
View restaurantnext
De Martino Restaurant Inc.
orange star4.6 • 554
9 Davenport St Somerville, NJ 08876
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in NEW BRUNSWICK

honeygrow - Rutgers
orange star4.6 • 5,213
36 College Ave. New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Fritz's
orange star4.7 • 2,525
115 Easton Avenue New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Destination Dogs - New Brunswick
orange star4.7 • 1,972
101 Paterson Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick - Toastnow
orange star4.4 • 1,802
106 Albany St New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
George Street Ale House
orange star4.0 • 1,312
378 George St New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Hub City Brewhouse
orange star4.0 • 709
335 George Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NEW BRUNSWICK
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
North Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston