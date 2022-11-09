El Jefe's - Cambridge 14 Brattle Street
14 Brattle Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chimichangas
2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection). "Add rice and beans for $2"
Chips (Plain)
Corn Tortilla chips
Chips & Guacamole
Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole
Chips & Queso
Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.
Chips & Salsa
Corn Tortilla chips + famous El Jefe's Salsa.
Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)
Corn Tortilla chips with queso + protein of your choice + jalapenos + pico de galo + sour cream
Veggie Nachos (veggie + Toppings of your choice)
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
Sides
Cheese only Quesadilla
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese. served with sour cream and salsa.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + roast vegetables. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Super Quesadilla
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
Rice & beans Side
Mexican Rice - Cilantro Lime Rice - Black Beans - Pinto Beans - Refried Beans -
Chili Nachos (Chili+Onions&Cilantro+Sour Cream)
Bowls
Mexican Bowl (o)
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Chicken only Fajita Bowl
Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Steak only Fajita Bowl
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Shrimp only Fajita Bowl
Shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.