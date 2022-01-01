Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Jefe's Taqueria

935 Reviews

$

506 E 3rd St

Bethlehem, PA 18015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Bowl (o)
Burrito
(3 Taco set)

Appetizers

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$7.25

2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection). "Add rice and beans for $2"

Chips (Plain)

Chips (Plain)

$2.75

Corn Tortilla chips

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.50

Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Corn Tortilla chips + famous El Jefe's Salsa.

Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)

Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)

$9.25

Corn Tortilla chips with queso + protein of your choice + jalapenos + pico de galo + sour cream

SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)

SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)

$10.25

Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings

Sides

Sides

Cheese only Quesadilla

Cheese only Quesadilla

$6.00

12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese. served with sour cream and salsa.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.00

12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + roast vegetables. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Super Quesadilla

Super Quesadilla

$10.25

12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.

Rice & beans Side

$3.50

Mexican Rice - Cilantro Lime Rice - Black Beans - Pinto Beans - Refried Beans -

Order Attention Required

Bowls

Mexican Bowl (o)

Mexican Bowl (o)

$10.50

Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.

Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)

Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)

$12.95

Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Chicken only Fajita Bowl

Chicken only Fajita Bowl

$12.95

Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Steak only Fajita Bowl

Steak only Fajita Bowl

$12.95

Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Shrimp only Fajita Bowl

Shrimp only Fajita Bowl

$12.95

Shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Burritos

12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Burrito

Burrito

$9.25

12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.

Desserts

Flan

$5.25Out of stock
Churros 2 Each

Churros 2 Each

$5.50

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.00

Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.

Salad Bowl (no Shell)

Salad Bowl (no Shell)

$9.75

Salad bowl served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice +any cold toppings. (taco shell per request)

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.50Out of stock

Served with flour chip Strips.

Mexican Chili

$6.50Out of stock

Tacos

Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
(3 Taco set)

(3 Taco set)

$10.25

Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.

Sides

Meat sides

Meat sides

Hot sides

Hot sides

Cold Sides

Cold Sides

Tortilla Sides

Tortilla Sides

Sauce/salsa Sides

Sauce/salsa Sides

Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

$3.25
Mango Habanero Side (spicy)

Mango Habanero Side (spicy)

$3.25
Queso Sauce Side

Queso Sauce Side

$3.25

"ORDER ATTENTION REQUIRED"

Bebidas

Fountain Sodas

Fountain Sodas

$2.75
Mexican Sodas (Bottle)

Mexican Sodas (Bottle)

Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.50

Welch's Juice

$3.25
Café con Leche

Café con Leche

$2.75Out of stock
Horchata

Horchata

$3.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.25
Coffee

Coffee

$2.75Out of stock
Jamaica Cold Tea

Jamaica Cold Tea

$2.75
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

506 E 3rd St, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Directions

Gallery
El Jefe's Taqueria image
El Jefe's Taqueria image
El Jefe's Taqueria image
El Jefe's Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Molinari's
orange star4.3 • 344
322 E 3rd St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Roasted Bethlehem
orange star4.6 • 800
22 W 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - Lehigh University
orange starNo Reviews
3 W Morton St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
F&A Grog House
orange star5.0 • 3
117 East 3rd Street Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Zest Bar + Grille - South Side
orange star4.6 • 2,098
306 S New St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Molly’s Irish Grille and Sports Pub - 8 E 4th St
orange starNo Reviews
8 E 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bethlehem

The Melting Pot - Bethlehem PA
orange star4.7 • 3,537
1 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Zest Bar + Grille - South Side
orange star4.6 • 2,098
306 S New St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
orange star4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
The Flying Egg - 451 Main Street
orange star4.3 • 860
451 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Roasted Bethlehem
orange star4.6 • 800
22 W 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
The Brick - 1 W BROAD ST
orange star4.3 • 627
1 West Broad Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethlehem
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston