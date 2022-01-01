Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Jefe's Taqueria

9,194 Reviews

$

83 Mount Auburn St

Cambridge, MA 02138

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Mexican Bowl (o)
Super Quesadilla

Appetizers

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$7.25

2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection). "Add rice and beans for $2"

Chips (Plain)

Chips (Plain)

$2.75

Corn Tortilla chips

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.50

Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Corn Tortilla chips + famous El Jefe's Salsa.

Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)

Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)

$9.00

Corn Tortilla chips with queso + protein of your choice + jalapenos + pico de galo + sour cream

Veggie Nachos (veggie + Toppings of your choice)

Veggie Nachos (veggie + Toppings of your choice)

$9.75

Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings

SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)

SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)

$10.25

Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings

Sides

Sides

Cheese only Quesadilla

Cheese only Quesadilla

$6.00

12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese. served with sour cream and salsa.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.75

12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + roast vegetables. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Super Quesadilla

Super Quesadilla

$10.25

12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.

Rice & beans Side

$3.75

Mexican Rice - Cilantro Lime Rice - Black Beans - Pinto Beans - Refried Beans -

Bowls

Mexican Bowl (o)

Mexican Bowl (o)

$10.50

Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.

Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)

Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)

$12.75

Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Chicken only Fajita Bowl

Chicken only Fajita Bowl

$12.75

Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Steak only Fajita Bowl

Steak only Fajita Bowl

$12.75

Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Shrimp only Fajita Bowl

Shrimp only Fajita Bowl

$12.75

Shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.

Burritos

12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Burrito

Burrito

$10.25

12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$5.25
Churros 2 Each

Churros 2 Each

$5.50

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.00

Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.

Salad Bowl (no Shell)

Salad Bowl (no Shell)

$9.75Out of stock

Salad bowl served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice +any cold toppings. (taco shell per request)

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Served with flour chip Strips.

Tacos

Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
(3 Taco set)

(3 Taco set)

$10.25

Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.

Sides

Meat sides

Meat sides

Hot sides

Hot sides

Cold Sides

Cold Sides

Tortilla Sides

Tortilla Sides

Sauce/salsa Sides

Sauce/salsa Sides

Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

$3.25
Mango Habanero Side (spicy)

Mango Habanero Side (spicy)

$3.25
Queso Sauce Side

Queso Sauce Side

$3.25

Bebidas

Fountain Sodas

Fountain Sodas

$2.75
Mexican Sodas (Bottle)

Mexican Sodas (Bottle)

$3.00
Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.50Out of stock
Nantucket Necter Juice

Nantucket Necter Juice

$3.25
Café con Leche

Café con Leche

$2.75Out of stock
Horchata

Horchata

$3.00Out of stock
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.25
Coffee

Coffee

$2.75Out of stock
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75Out of stock
Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$2.75Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

